Be realistic about what our armed forces can do

Twice in the twentieth century government and Parliament sent the professional but small British army onto the continent to fight against German militarism and expansion. In 1914 around 100,000 men were sent as the British Expeditionary Force. They fought bravely at Mons, on the Marne and later at Ypres. They retreated a long way but helped the French slow and turn the rapid German advance, stopping them capturing Paris. Most of that force was killed and by year end the UK was embarked on recruiting a far mightier citizens army capable of measuring up to the scale of Germany’s forces.
In 1939 a larger expeditionary force was sent, expanding to around 400,000. This army with our French allies was heavily outnumbered and outgunned by German forces. It had to be rescued from the beaches at Dunkirk, whilst the German forces went on to conquer France. Around 60,000 of the force did not return in the rescue.
On both occasions the UK had been aware of the threat for some time. On both occasions the UK sent an army that was far too small, and inappropriately equipped to stand up to the forces ranged against it. The original British army of 1914 did not have the equipment needed to fight a trench based war, with insufficient machine guns, grenades and artillery. The army of 1939 was better equipped,but lost most of it in the retreat that resulted from the far stronger forces ranged against it.
In 1914 the army command had not thought through tactics in the machine age. As the war got bogged down towards the end of 1914, more thinking was needed over how you defended men in trenches, and how you could mount an attack at such well defended positions. The answer was not clear until the invention of the tank sought to inject some mobility and pace into the static battlefield. Several years were spent whilst at war experimenting with mining, with more intense artillery bombardments on trench lines and in seeking an alternative front in the Dardenelles. Gas also found its cruel way into the repertoire of torture at the front. Most of this failed to produce a breakthrough, and was pursued in battle in ways which allowed far too many casualties for no good purpose.
It is difficult not to be angry to read of the many times armies of men were asked to undertake a frontal assault of a kind which had failed many times before, only to fail again. Wellington sought to conserve his troops and keep them out of danger as much as possible, knowing replacements were hard to come by. In 1914-18 there was a wanton approach to the loss of life, brought on by the huge numbers of volunteers followed by conscription and by a stubborn refusal to see that killing so many was not advancing the cause of victory.
So what can we learn from this for today? Our current army is not large enough to fight a major war against a substantial hostile power. We need the NATO alliance and the engagement of the USA to help keep our peace. The army has been used to fighting asymmetric wars against terrorist groups in splintered countries and neighbourhoods. In some of these Middle Eastern conflicts our force committed has been small, and has not always had the equipment it needed. Were we to be drawn into a wider war we would need time to expand our military numbers and to produce many more vehicles and weapons.
There is a need for more thought over what kind of weapons we might need and what we might face at a time of rapid technological change. Our professional army would become the core of an expanded army were need to arise, which we trust it does not. We need above all to ensure that home defence is strong, which as always depends on our ability at sea and in the air to control approaches to our coast. We also need to ensure that we can sustain our weapons and maintain military production on these islands if our supplies from abroad are disrupted as they were in both major wars of the twentieth century. Our island position makes it so much easier militarily to defend ourselves. It also requires plenty of sea power to ensure supply from abroad, and plenty of flexibility to produce more of what we need at home.
I might quibble about the history but there is no doubt UK’s position is precarious. The Tories’ record on defence is not good. The Falklands War, for example, was a result of stupidity on the part of Mrs Thatcher’s government. However, she had the wit to change her mind and I have no doubt, having been intimately involved, the Falklands would not have been recovered had anyone else been prime minister.
More recently, David Cameron gave away warship building in England.
there is a marked absence of understanding of the linkages between policy, strategy, ways and means and capabilities. There has not been a coherent defence policy review since before Tony Blair’s time as PM.
War historian Hew Strachan, in his book, The Direction of War (2013), is quite damning about the current generation of Westminster politicians.
Worse is to come.
Not only will UK remain subject to EU rule on economic and legal issues, it will be, under Mrs May’s Chequers based deal, subject to the EU’s security and defence policies and the EU’s public procurement rules and the British Armed Forces will thus be under EU political control. This contrasts with NATO, which respects national sovereignty so that political control of a nation’s forces remains at all times with that nation. Such an arrangement is antithetical to the EU’s constitution and ethos.
If Chequers or something like it goes through, the EU will decide not only the shape and capabilities of UK’s armed forces in future but their operational deployment, including keeping the peace or civil war within Europe.
PS. And now Mrs May is about to give UK’s fish to the EU. Is that because she had no plans to patrol the seas and protect UK’s rights in respect of its Exclusive Economic Zone, or because it is just another routine concession? UK does not have such a capability, so best to avoid any need for it to arise.
Indeed. May is a very sick joke as PM. Cameron appallingly failed to prepare for (the rather likely) Brexit outcome to his (sloped pitch by government) referendum and then merely abandoned ship like a spoilt child. May has totally failed to prepare the country for no deal Brexit and thus has no real negotiating stength. She has been hugely duplicitous and is a huge electoral liability even against Corbyn – get rid of her and tax to death Hammond as soon as possible.
Both of these actions were clear gross negligence by two PMs paid to act in the countries interests as “leaders”. Also indeed the heads of the civil service who have gone along with this negligence.
Off topic what is this nonsense about Dame Emma Thompson and some trainers at the palace?
“It is disrespectful of society to expect women to totter around in a state of permanent discomfort on stilts that give them bunions.” they say.
Well no one forces women to wear high heals or indeed to plaster on vast amounts of face paints and polyfiller, many just choose to spend hours and fortunes doing this. Just as many women choose not to study sciences to higher levels, work as refuse collectors, mechanics or on oil rigs. They probably rather sensibly make different work live balance choices for their themselves and their families. You pays your money and you make your choice. Stop winging.
Keep up the good work in spreading this information. I asked John to write about it himself the other day. I guess this is as near as he dares to get.
It is too late of course, our armaments manufacturers have been handed to the EU on a plate and they cannot keep up with the Americans who can sell off the shelf equipment. Billions of pounds will flow out of the country if we ever need defence equipment quickly and we won’t have the firms, the skills or knowledge to produce it at home, perpetuating a viscious cycle.
In this context I find it curious that there has been no reporting on the BBC of President Macron’s call – enthusiastically endorsed by the EU establishment – for an EU army, in effect, to supplant NATO. Amongst the potential enemies from which this army might have to defend ‘Europe’ he suggested the United States. Are Continuity Remain happy with this direction of travel in the EU?
The victory in the Falklands would not have been possible without the help of the USA. Our lads were not given the equipment needed. Our armed forces are badly treated by all parties when you think that these men and women make the ultimate sacrifice. Shame on our governments. Is it any wonder recruitment is at a low?
It is not easy for the UK to decide what types of armed forces it needs because events conspire and, historically at least, we had to think about many parts of the world other than home. What is certain is that we need armed forces, and, as an island, we need strong sea as well as air power.
All this requires personnel. Service often runs in families but in various ways, the government on which service personnel ought to be able to rely are appallingly treated. Our government might wonder whether it has now pushed the people who regularly serve this country just too far hence the current recruitment crisis.
Off-topic:
If I was a Remain supporting Labour MP tossing up whether to defy my party whip and vote for Theresa May’s rubbish Brexit deal I would be thinking again now that a Remain supporting Tory minister has resigned publicly declaring it to be utter rubbish, more or less the worst of all possible worlds, and even though that politician only attracts such a high level of media attention thanks to the prominence of his brother.
Would I really want to have to explain to my constituents why I did that?
And if I was Keir Starmer I would be rethinking my position within the spectrum of senior Labour party opinion, given that my previous demands for the UK to stay in the/a customs union with the EU has now so very clearly put me on the wrong side of the argument and shown my colleague Barry Gardiner to have been right all along.
Effective defence depends on planning well ahead, to foresee & prevent all conceivable means of risk to our nation. Developing capabilities to destroy enemies should be less important than those that can disable their intent & means of doing us harm.
Our sovereign territories are those where most protection is needed, which should be raised to the highest standard from within. Defence overseas can be sustained via cooperation with regional world allies, including maintaining security of essential resources & environmental quality.
Conflicts between other nations are a matter for them. Our intervention should be minimised to promoting peace, or providing intelligence, technical & medical support to an ally assisting those innocent. Aggression tends to attract enmity. Pursuing truth through justice, peace & friendship helps prevent us from being a target for attack.
We have not properly addressed how to fight the war on domestic terror throughout the West. The latest example was the attack in Melbourne Australia. I think this is a more pressing issue than a conventional war.
A more ruthless but clandestine approach is probably needed.
If we’re staying in the EU the vassalage of our country will make an army pointless.
In a large conflict troops form a tripwire function. High tech and WMD takes over after that.
Who’s the enemy John? Merkel’s holding hands with Putin, literally. Putin’s got Germany where he wants them. So who’s the physical enemy?
We need to know who the enemy is before we can construct the necessary response
You’re a politician of some standing with significant connections across government so if anyone knows the current direction of threat you do
I believe Russia under Putin (though the leader can change and therefore the nature of the threat can change according to the change in leader) represents zero military threat to the UK and its people. It does represent a significant para-military though I believe China and indeed the British state itself represents a threat to me and my family.
Suffice to say I don’t feel safe in my own country. This PM is increasingly authoritarian in her style. I find her disturbing to say the least. Add onto that what might happen should Marxist Labour gain power and we are facing a future very much defined by a reduction in personal liberty, freedoms and being subject to authoritarian intervention
It is fair to say that I am now nervous every time I post on this site. That level of paranoia as been deliberately stoked by the authorities to impose self-censorship and the Tories refusal to stand up for our freedoms and right to express our views reveals a dark future for us all
Agree absolutely that our armed forces are too small.
Not only are we unlikely to be able to fight a larger battle as you outline, but battle fatigue sets in if even a small scale conflict is undertaken for a lengthy period of time given the present size of our armed services
I know its an old chestnut, but how about introducing National service again, so we have at least some basic, but already trained reserves should the need arise.
Spin off benefit may be that some youths may learn a bit of discipline, self control, and pride, and if was made mandatory for all those under 30 who wanted to emigrate to our Country, it may also help long-term integration, and at the same time give them a flavour of our historic past and traditions.
Never know it may also have a spin off of slowing down some immigration.
How much better off the world would be if Britain had not had entangling alliances and had remained out of the First World War. Millions of dead and injured saved. No Second World War. Possibly no Soviet Union.
The NATO alliance has absolutely nothing to do with keeping the peace in Europe any more. It is about giving cover and legitimacy to Washington and it’s puppets wars of aggression. For a long time now our armed forces have been used for anything but the defence of the British Isles. If they were brought back from illegal and pointless wars to do their proper job, dispense with the vanity projects like aircraft carriers and their ludicrous F35s. This would save more than enough to provide comprehensive defence of these islands without any need of America and stop us being involved in the appalling litany of crimes we are currently committing.
“if we ever need defence equipment quickly and we won’t have the firms, the skills or knowledge to produce it at home”
Such was the plan.
In my opinion those responsible for dumbing down this country should, where they are still alive, be imprisoned.
Too many resources that we need today no longer exist as a consequence of treachery by successive corrupt and anti-British governments.
It could now be too late to reverse the damage, so maybe the only thing left is to locate those responsible and bang ’em up.
Actually, the real damage to the British industrial base was done by Thatcher and the ERM fiasco. One could argue that Cameron and Osborne finished the job with the malign 2010 SDSR, which destroyed the navy, halved the number of armoured regiments in the army and reduced the RAF to 33,000 men and about 150 combat aircraft, the lowest number since 1918.
It gets worse. The MoD in futile attempts to save money has ensured that only about 35 Typhoons are airworthy on any one day (planes are still being cannibalised for spare parts), the Tornado bomber force is now dependent on 40 year old pilots as we no longer train people to fly them, the majority of the frigate and destroyer fleet is laid up due to manpower shortages and cannot challenge Russian squadrons running the Channel, the estate at the Royal Dockyard at Devonport is crumbling away – and the army is short of about 8500 soldiers . The MoD’s response has been to authorise women in active combat roles….however Whitehall has made sure that we have more major generals than tanks in the army, more admirals than ships in the navy and more squadron leaders than active Typhoons.
One cannot escape the conclusion that decades of incompetence, corruption and mismanagement by the MoD, equipment purchase overspends and the politicians have so hollowed out our armed forces that it is restricting our diplomacy and our ability to influence events in areas of British interest.
If we wish to be independent of the EU we need to be able to defend our homeland. To repair the damage to our armed forces will take money, time and commitment. Should a major conflict break out in the meantime, to quote the vernacular, we would be stuffed.
We have given everything to the EU. We may as well have surrendered all those years ago. We will not be a sovereign state in a few years. The EU has such a hold over us even now that it is obvious we will never be free from its clutches. How very clever of those at the top table and what a wonderful existence for many of them at our expense.
One wonders at times whether the country of today would be worth fighting for. It seems full of Lord Haw-haws. I get the impression that many would accept tyranny with little resistance – many seem to clamour for it!
Since the Falklands War, the worthiness of British expeditions has declined, with the most recent in Iraq and Afghanistan best described as “Tony’s War”. Little wonder that so many come back with severe mental stress, having killed people they really had no business to interfere with.
Not to take away anything at all from the brave men and women who answered their country’s call.
Off-topic again:
The Telegraph website has an article by Juliet Samuel with this headline:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2018/11/09/could-not-brexit-deal-let-irish-border-showdown-begin/
“We could not be further from a Brexit deal, so let the Irish border showdown begin”
As I am too mean to subscribe to the Telegraph I can only read the first eleven lines, plus the revealing words on the large billboard used as an illustration:
HARD BORDER
SOFT BORDER
NO BORDER
#IRISHUNITYNOW
which is enough to tell us what all this is really about, and it’s not about preventing a return to the bad old days of British soldiers stopping Irish farmers moving their cows from one field to another …
Because I cannot read the article I don’t know whether her aforementioned “showdown” would be the one I recommended nearly a year ago:
1. The UK government to make a unilateral public declaration that it intends to make no changes whatsoever at the Irish land border, and for the foreseeable future both people and goods can continue to flow into Northern Ireland from the Irish Republic across that border with no more impediments than exist now.
2. The UK government to publicly tell the Irish government and the EU that it is up to them what they do on their side of the border, as there is nothing in Article 50 TEU or anywhere else in the EU treaties saying that a member state which withdraws must take responsibility for sorting out problems that its withdrawal may cause to the EU and its continuing member states, or for preventing them from behaving stupidly.
3. But as a good neighbour and friendly power the UK government to helpfully offer to pass and rigorously enforce new domestic legislation to prohibit the carriage across that border into the Republic and the EU Single Market of any goods which the EU and/or Irish authorities would regard as contraband, with de minimus exemptions as may be agreed, so relieving the authorities on the other side of any new need to check the goods imported from Northern Ireland for compliance with EU rules.
4. The UK government to inform the EU that for the time being it intends to default to the terms of the existing WTO trade treaties, including the Trade Facilitation Agreement, to which the UK on the one hand, and the EU and all its other member states on the other hand, are already contracting parties, and it only wishes to discuss technical and practical arrangements for continuing our two way trade with minimum disruption.
Good morning.
We have always had a small army but, traditionally, being an island nation, we had to rely on our ‘Wooden Walls’ of the Royal Navy, and laterly, the RAF for our defence.
And what hostile power would that be ? Would it be Russia, China or the USA as President Macron has stated. Can’t see either of those three invading soon.
The nature and type of warfare has changed. It is moving from the battlespace into both cyber and outerspace. We are heavily dependent on communications and automation, so there is no need to bomb major cities.
We need, post BREXIT if it does ever happen, a new foreign policy.From such we can identify what threats to both our home nation are and that of our dependencies e.g. the Falklands.
We need to beef up the RN and the RFA. Not with big, expensive and worthless ships, but a good mixture of of craft that can do a mix of jobs. We also need maritime patrol aircraft. Something that the Tories got rid of, along with our anti-submarine capability. A national disgrace.
And finally. I do not want to see our armed forces used to protect French interests in Africa. Let them psy for it. Our MP’s might be dumb enough not to see what they are up to, but we are a bit more aware.