Some port statistics for Mr Raab

In 2017 UK ports handled 482 million tonnes of cargo. 62% was imports.
Dover accounted for just 5.4% of this. EU trade accounted for 43% of the tonnage handled.
Dover Calais should work fine, but there are plenty of other options if the French change their mind and don’t want to keep the business.
8 Comments
Are you sure, JR? Please could you give the original data sources, because otherwise nobody will believe it … surely it is universally accepted that our economy is totally dependent upon the goods passing in and out of the country by that route, just as it is universally accepted that it would be a total catastrophe to leave the EU without a deal? Are you suggesting that BOTH of these universally accepted truths are canards?
There are plenty of much more smaller ports in the UK which could also be expanded to share the load both in and out. Ramsgate in Kent could be one of those.
Also smaller airports could be expanded for Cargo, again there are a number in Kent and the surrounding Counties.
The more we spread the load, the less the chance of disruption and congestion in one area.
I was absolutely amazed at Mr Raab’s comments, just shows how out of touch some of our Mp’s are with regards to the normal factors of life and business.
Has he never crossed the Channel by car or rail, on ferry or tunnel ?
Has he never visited our coastal Towns or driven past smaller airports ?
The UK is not leaving the EU in March 2019. Please stop presenting these articles as though our departure is a fait accompli and a given
I know, and indeed we all know, that May’s intention is to keep the UK tied to the EU in many ways. ECJ jurisdiction. No free-trade deals with free nations.
People want the truth. They want transparency and they yearn for clarity.
Reply WQe have legislated to leave next March and that is what we will do unless Parliament passes new legislation to repeal that and slow down or prevent our exit. I and others would vote against any such measures
Good afternoon,
For those of us of a certain age, with this piece of advice in mind, these Brexit negotiations are appearing more and more like a Brian Rix farce. No doubt there’ll be a senior cabinet minister running on stage with his trousers round his ankles at an appropriate time….
Could it get more ridiculous?
Yes, I think the French have had enough of UK trucks trundling through their towns and roads with all of the resultant noise, pollution and migrant problems it brings. Reading in a Brussels Mag recently where it said that the average Calais people will be quite happy to see more trade going to Antwerp and Rotterdam via Felixstowe rather than the channel ports
HenryS
They collect substantial money from toll charges, lorries run more efficiently when running at a constant speed, which is more possible on their motorway network system than it is here in the UK.
John do you know if container trains using the Channel Tunnel are ever stopped for customs checks at Coquelles or Folkestone or are they the best advertisement of pre-authorised, electronically manifested cargo?
If there are presently no stoppages, that could/should continue to be the case and the containers can bring in all we need from the wider EU and beyond, for distribution onto road transport at inter-modal terminals like DIRFT near Rugby rather than have queues of lorries at Dover.
Rail and Sea container traffic is already huge at Teesport, Liverpool, Felixstowe and Southampton so surely this is the mode of choice for the future?
Reply As you say most of this is sorted out before the border and covered by pre registration of the container and cargo. There is all the time of the sea or tunnel journey to random check or apprehend rogue consignments if needed.
Jo Johnson has obviously burnt all his bridges with both Remainers and Leavers in the party in the way he has framed his resignation.
To effectively call for a new referendum with three possible answers is ludicrous.
He is right about the Chequers deal, though. It is worse than leaving without a deal or staying in.
It seems to have no chance of getting through the house but the mystery is, why is May still pushing for it ?
Do you have any idea why ??
Reply She has chosen Robbins as her adviser/negotiator and seems to believe in his advice. She rebuts any criticism of her team and seems unable to think they might be wrong. She does not seem to trust her Brexit Secretaries, though these are the people MPs have access to.