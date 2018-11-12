Getting out of the EU is not mainly about trade – which has been doing badly with the EU anyway

The Remain media seem to think EU membership was just about trading arrangements, and that you cannot trade successfully outside the EU. Both these assumptions are completely wrong.
Leave voters voted to take back control of our money, our borders and our laws. We want the government to set out the enhanced spending plans, the tax cuts we can afford, the better migration policy and the improved laws that being independent will bring. We are the optimists. We think the UK can be better making her own decisions. We want to abolish VAT on domestic fuel and green products, we want to rebuild our fishing industry, and we want a fair migration system which controls numbers without giving preferences to some countries over others.
Remain seem to think sacrificing any of these freedoms is just fine if they can help us recreate the current trading and customs arrangements we have with the EU. Why are they so keen on the high tariff barriers the EU makes us impose on non EU imports? Why so keen on having to give away much of our fishery to foreign vessels? Why so keen to value EU trade more than non EU trade?
I have been sent an extract from official figures to remind me that our trade with the rest of the world, largely conducted under WTO rules with no special Agreements or FTAs, has been growing far faster than trade to the EU. Since 1998 our exports of goods to the EU have grown at just 0.2% a year, whereas our goods export to non EU has grown sixteen times faster at 3.3%. Our services exports have also grown faster to non EU than to EU. Last year we ran an overall deficit of £72 billion with the EU, but a surplus of £42 bn with the rest of the world.
If this single market and customs union is such a great boon to us, how come our goods trade has scarcely grown with it for almost twenty years? And if trading under WTO rules is difficult, how come our non EU trade is bigger than our EU trade and growing much faster?
It isn’t worth paying £39bn to stay in this customs union.
I came across an extremely complex dissection of the current state of the RoI’s economy, and its conclusion was that Irish Government statistics were, to put it tactfully, extremely misleading and that in fact the Irish economy was heading for a serious fall.
I read each day of severe economic/financial/employment problems in Italy, Portugal, Cyprus, Spain etc. I read about the rise of harsh protest political parties in Central European countries. M Macron’s initial blaze of glory is inevitably diminishing, and Mrs Merkel appears to have come to the end of her capabilities and is perceived to have done great harm by her foolish open invitation to illegal migrants.
On the other hand, despite Mrs May’s incompetence (being tactful again) – the UK’s economy is apparently growing! I don’t relish other countries’ difficulties, but it suggests to me that the idealogical concept of the European Union has demonstrably failed to live up to its aims, and it’s well beyond the point at which we should disengage.
Indeed:- “despite Mrs May’s incompetence (being tactful again) – the UK’s economy is apparently growing!”
Far too tactful!
Also despite her total lack of a positive Brexit vision, her further increases in red tape, her failure to prepare for a clean Brexit, her being a robotic electoral liability who threw an election with a punishment manifesto, the highest and most complex taxes for 50 years (still increasing), an expensive and totally misguided renewable energy agenda, prices and wages controls, restrictive building and planning controls, the attacks on the self employed, her wanting “to build further on EU workers rights (yet more red tape)” and above all the very real threat of Corbyn/Mc Donnall/SNP trip to Venezuela that May is incubating so well.
SM, There has been too little recognition that the EU is essentially a totalitarian ideology imposed by stealth. The EU is not, as the europhiles/Remains claim, a loose association of friendly neighbouring states merely trading with one another. That has been the biggest Remain lie.
And the truth of the nature of the EU has been revealed in its Brexit negotiations: the desperation to preserve the ideology at all costs, the fake “patriotism”, the naked political power, the hostility, the vindictiveness, but above all the extent to which the UK is locked into the EU.
Making German Cars and Danish Bacon expensive will not make us richer, it will make us poorer. 90% of our trade is facilitated by trade agreements with the rest of the world with and via the EU.
The promises of the Leave campaign( slotted in amongst the anti immigrant myths) was that we would suffer no economic consequences , no obstructions to trade and and no threat to jobs . In fact they promises an outright bonus .
Not word of this was true . If you take the EU the USA China and Japan that is three quarters of the world`s economy , we are about 2.5%..c. All of Africa is about half of France . There is no wide blue unknown to send Clive of India to investigate even if the idea of of ditching paying customers on the basis of some politicians wibble were not already a poor joke .
On the growth of trade , whilst it is fantastic for Ugandans that they can afford a moped some health care and education 100% more of nearly nothing is still nearly nothing
No-one regrets more than me that the Leave campaign have cost the country £40 billion and more but no-one in government can afford to threaten the EU with theft .
The Doctor who discredited the MMR vaccine was at least disciplined . I wonder why spreading these myths is ok. it will probably do as much damage
You confirm exactly John’s observation that you are focussed only on trade.
The Leave campaign said the EU, and German car makers and so on, would be very keen to have a trade agreement with us as they are net exporters – this has turned out to be 100% true and May has offered them exactly what they want: UK to stay in the CU for all time. Leave the CU then they’ll come running for a normal free trade agreement like Canada.
The EU’s proportion of overall global trade is 15% and falling. We need to trade with the rest of the world as their economies are growing. You have highlighted the enormous potential of Africa.
You and John Redwood seem unable to understand we can and do trade perfectly well with the rest of the world without giving up all the adantages of being in the EU
Nothing prevents us for trading with Africa in the EU . The problem with trading with Africa outside the EU is that the only thing of value we have to offer is to lower agri-business barriers.
I see little prospect of the Conservative Party bankrupting British farming so this is all just waffle
Yet you state two myths in your own post NM.
Why will German cars and Danish bacon be more expensive?
Why has it cost the UK £40 billion as you stated?
…and why do we need German cars and Danish bacon?
Remain told us there would be no EU army.
Well Macron says there will be and that’s enough for me to want to get out.
So trade comes with absorption into a superstate. You don’t mention this, Newmania, which is is bloody BIG omission on your part.
My vote goes down to 1/28 of what it was and gets completely ignored anyway, but I get to eat bacon which is slightly cheaper… until they demand we join the euro and start setting our interest rates.
Yay !
BTW the referendum question by the Remain government was dishonest too. What was really being asked was “Do you want FULL membership of the EU or NO membership ?” Had we voted Remain we would have given a mandate to drop all of our exemptions. We would have been ratcheted into the euro by now.
Newmania, If you are going to make your case for the UK to be a province of the EU empire because of your (unfounded) belief we will be richer in the EU, at least get your trade statistics approximately right – see Hans Christian Ivers’ post below.
You can say that again, I voted leave and that should be carried out no ifs or buts ,we just pay what we owe nothing more, was watching the A May program yesterday with him interviewing Thornberry and that they have had meetings with the Eu about what they would negotiate to leave, these champagne socialist would just roll over onto there backs to have there tummies rub and give every thing the Eu ask for including keeping us in the dreaded Eu
As the EU is a protectionist organisation it is better to have a trading agreement with it than not. Especially to safeguard existing levels of trade.
That said due to an unwillingness to be firm with the EU (and because those still wishing to remain won’t let us) we have not pushed the advantages we have to secure a good deal
Total and utter cock up
John,
44% of our trade is with the EU and another 17% is with other countries under trade agreements agreed between the Eu and third countries and that part has grown as you pointed out as well.
So, the view is not quite as simple as you have presented it.
Being out of the EU & able to make our own decisions is simpler & better than being entangled within their mess of nonsense.
That’s because they make it so expensive to trade with non-EU nations by imposing punitive tariffs. Utter protectionism that is of no benefit to us at all.
Dr Redwood,
Would it be possible for your to reproduce the extract here in your diary? I, for one, would be most interested to see it.
As for your comment Hans, I imagine it is not beyond the realms of possibility for us to sign our own agreements directly with these countries.
Reply What extract?
Another myth from you hans.
80% of trade/gdp is generated inside the UK
20% is externally generated by world trading.
Of that 20% only approx 40% goes into Europe
Nevertheless Hans, there is no reason why we should have to pay a premium to pursue that trade.
Good morning
Leaving the EU is about governance. But if you ignore those small, but powerful vested interests, then you will have a fight on your hands.
And who are those vested interests ?
The politicalclass. The Civil Service. Big business. Academia. The Public Sector Unions. Small in numbers yes, but powerful. And they seem to be winning.
…not forgetting the MSM in the hands of globalist English-haters. That the English should escape from their globalists’ vision of once great European nations being reduced to uniform brown sludge fills them with rage and disbelief and a determination to thwart it by any means. When we get out of the EU, there needs to serious payback.
Absurd claims that the £ would halve in value should we leave without a deal on Any Answers.
It is currently only about 10% down on the EURO since the referendum at about 1.14 Euros and has been rising slightly. Despite the current abysmal government and threat of Corbyn.
Corbyn/Mc Donnall/SNP is the real threat to the economy not a no deal Brexit. A threat that May makes more likely every day she continues with her totally idiotic Checkers agenda.
Lifelogic, That is indeed the case. The UK government can damage 100% of our economy but exports to the EU only amount to about 12% of UK GDP.
The threat of Corbyn is much higher the main threat
JR writes: “Remain seem to think sacrificing any of these freedoms is just fine if they can help us recreate the current trading and customs arrangements we have with the EU.”
Evidently, Theresa May cannot manage change. On this showing, if she had been faced with the Y2K problem, her solution would have been to defer the Millennium for eighteen years and counting. Britain alone would still be partying like it’s 1999.
I do not understand why we are even contemplating paying £39bn to the EU. The are not going to offer us anything which is worth anywhere near £39bn. We need the money at home to help sort out our public services, in particular social care and policing.
If instead, the EU offered us £39bn to stay, many of us would prefer to reject it in favour of our freedom as a nation. Freedom has values beyond what mere money can reach.
The UK has no obligation to pay if we just leave. However, if some sensible folk were found who could deliver a faster efficient Brexit at £39bn for Christmas, numerous UK citizens would happily pay more than their share, & add a grateful performance bonus with a cherry on top.
Peace & goodwill toward men (other genders are available, & welcome to share the goodness).
It’s the threats to manufacturing here, controlled by foreign inward investors that bother the retainers. They fear that the car manufacturers will move production to the continent , costing us jobs and foreign currency.
Years of selling off the family silver in the form of critical infrastructure assets etc that has put us in this position. The sale to. Japanese company a couple of years ago of the chip designer ARM is a good example if there’s one thing I would want to see post Brexit, it’s government support for entrepreneurs and manufacturing generally. Let’s go back into shipbuilding, start an electric vehicle company, rebuild steelworks etc
Remember, Ford moved Transit production even with us in the EU and CU, so just being in there doesn’t mean a lot. There are more secure arrangements available i.e. making our own rules.
I think most people agree that there were misleading statements on both sides of the discussion prior to the vote. I don’t think there’s any point in claiming one side was misleading without accepting the other side was too. The government’s pro EU leaflet was not exactly accurate, certainly not in terms of what would happen immediately after the vote. No point is served in going over all that again.
I am certainly one who voted leave because I wanted to regain control of money, borders and laws. I expect us to be better off, possibly not immediately but eventually. However, I care much less about that than about regaining control. If we are worse off, for a while or for ever, so be it.
BCL – ‘I am certainly one who voted leave because I wanted to regain control of money, borders and laws. I expect us to be better off, possibly not immediately but eventually. However, I care much less about that than about regaining control. If we are worse off, for a while or for ever, so be it.’
Exactly so and why I voted leave BCL .
“It isn’t worth paying £39bn to stay in this customs union. “ – indeed, and you do not need to tell us, rather a government that some two and a half years on from the referendum result that it promised to implement still seems unsure!
On the contrary.
As a passionate Remainer I have constantly said that, for me, trade and economics are just about the least worst thing about Brexit.
Don’t get me wrong. The huge traffic jams, extra bureaucracy and increased prices your Brexit will bring are bad. But, selfishly, I can afford them – and many of those who voted it can’t.
For me the worst parts of Brexit are the other things you are taking away. Our European citizenship. Our right to free movement. Our right to frictionless travel. Workers rights. Consumer rights. Environmental protections.
It is perfectly clear that the Tories want to take all of these things away from young and hopeful people to try to appease unappeasable angry pensioners.
Reply Not so
To answer your question…No.
I am pretty disgusted to hear the on the news this morning about how many Cabinet Ministers expressed their doubts about Chequers , but bar the three who resigned, did nothing about it , they went along with Mrs May, and as such are complicit for the mess we are in. They are the vegetables that Spitting Image made fun off all those years ago.
From our supplicant application to join, the UK was a patsy member, a net contributor vital to its future.
More dodgy or hidden data from Government/Civil Service I read that senior vets are disputing the effectiveness of badger culls – no surprise there.
39 billion is for past debts. Mrs May has agreed it. You are being dishonest when you say it is payment for a customs union
Re[ply The bulk of it is a payment to stay in after March 2019 when I want us to leave!
I have just heard National Socialism called “Radical Nationalism” on the BBC! This is reminiscent of the recent assertions that the EU defeated Hitler.
Good, clear and sensible comments from you this morning in your interview on Radio Berkshire this morning John.
Wonder if the PM was listening ?
Redwood evidently missed the lesson in primary school which began “a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush”. Brexiters are always keen on jam tomorrow. They are rich, so will not suffer the consequences of their half-baked policy prescriptions.
Brexiters are not “optimists”, they are fantasists. Then again, 95% of our MPs seem to be fantasists (i.e. that we can end up with a better deal with the EU out of the EU than in the EU).
Presumably Redwood, like the other Brexiter jihadists, wants zero tariffs on imported food, so that our farmers can go bust. Or does he want our food and environmental standards to drop to zero, in his fantasy deregulated paradise, so that our farmers can compete with the worst of the worst.
Of course our trade with the rest of the world has been increasing faster. Much of the rest of the world (e.g. Asia) started from a very low base. The fact that Redwood thinks this is worth commenting on tells you all you need to know about Brexiters. The EU has never stopped anyone from trading with the rest of the world. The Brexiters want us to become an offshore tax and regulation free haven beholden to US, Russian and Chinese oligarchs. I’m sure the citizens of the UK will be happy to end up as slaves to the oligarchs.
We are already much poorer as a nation, relative to where we would have been, since the referendum, and we haven’t even left the EU yet. There is no £39 bn saving, that is another fantasy which the Brexiters are clinging to like demented rats.
Reply Wrong on all counts. I have set out what I want on tariffs – lower average tariffs with sensible protection for UK farms. The £39bn clearly worries Remainers – why are you so keen to give it to the EU when we do not owe it to them?
It’s much too late now to be making these arguments. Mrs May and team are in the tunnel and when they come out with whatever deal they come up with, it will be rejected by all sides.
So with 137 days to go the die is cast, the EU is hardening it’s position and by this time next year we’ll know all about the in’s and out’s of leaving with no deal- therefore there’s nothing more to be said
Why are the Prime Minister and her friends happy to support the 6% of multinationals to the detriment of the other 94% of UK businesses?
I have heard that the Tories are in the pockets of big business but it seems that May is willing to trash the country for the sake of these few. Madness.
An excellent summary JR. Facts always win arguments unless we have amongst us those who are so blind they will not see and those so deaf they will not listen.
These are the die-hard Remainers who would defy British democracy just to keep us tied to their sinking ship The EU. Why would they do that? Only ‘vested interests’ as the answer comes to mind. And there is a name for those that would practice such a policy. Perhaps a pity then, that such a person is no longer hanged for the offence.
The only conclusion I can come to reading several sources is that we need to be tied to the EU as closely as possible in an extended transition for a long enough period to allow for the change of a governement and national mood so that we eventually we will be begging to come back in.
This no doubt is with the complicit help of a number of officals and ex leaders giving EU negotiators all the leverage they need to achieve this.
Am I right or am I talknig nonsense?