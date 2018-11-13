Government provides extra money for social care for West Berkshire and for Wokingham

By johnredwood | Published: November 13, 2018

I have lobbied with others for more money for our local social care services. The government announced extra money in the Budget and has now sent me the details of our local allocations.

West Berkshire will receive an extra £500,898 for winter pressures, and an extra £855,700 for adult and children care, making a total of £1,356,598.

Wokingham will receive £401,589 for winter pressures and £686,048 for adult and children care, making a total of £1,087,637

This entry was posted in Wokingham and West Berkshire Issues. Bookmark the permalink. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

One Comment

  1. Narrow Shoulders
    Posted November 13, 2018 at 7:52 am | Permalink

    Could you indicate how that compares to the total budget please Mr Redwood?

    Reply

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

  • About John Redwood


    John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.

  • John’s Books

  • Email Alerts

    You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.

    Enter your email address:

    Delivered by FeedBurner

    The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.

  • Map of Visitors

    Locations of visitors to this page