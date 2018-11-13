Government provides extra money for social care for West Berkshire and for Wokingham

I have lobbied with others for more money for our local social care services. The government announced extra money in the Budget and has now sent me the details of our local allocations.

West Berkshire will receive an extra £500,898 for winter pressures, and an extra £855,700 for adult and children care, making a total of £1,356,598.

Wokingham will receive £401,589 for winter pressures and £686,048 for adult and children care, making a total of £1,087,637