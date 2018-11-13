‘The government must not sign this draft Withdrawal Agreement’

This is a bad deal. The government should drop it now. Parliament is unlikely to pass the necessary legislation for it. I will vote against were they to try. If we cant get a good future partnership before we pay them any extra money, why would we get one once we have signed away the cash?
Nothing to add to this except that the Cabinet should turn up tomorrow and say 1) We haven’t had time to do justice to this document and 2) This is not Cabinet Government and you, Prime Minister must resign.
My stomach’s been churning today in fear of this moment. I just hope there’s enough MP’s like your goodself to vote it down.
John Slade
Do not hold your breath.
We have to able to repeal all Agreements and Treaties resulting from the Chequers proposals. If this entails withdrawing our signature from the International Law of Treaties that Lord Caradon signed in 1970, so be it.
Maybe ERG members should resign the whip and stand as independents. This would remove the government’s majority and I guess we’d get a Labour government. They could keep us in the EU. Anything would be better than this humiliation. I said months ago we would not be leaving.
How do we stop this?
I feel we are in the grip of a new Edward Heath type figure. So rigid in her own righteousness and impervious to the wishes of those she ought to be representing .
All we need her to do now is wave a piece of paper from the steps of a plane.
Des
She has done that in her head months ago. Totally disgraceful
Until now it’s been in Tory MPs hands to get rid of May and this deal.
The irony now on is that, because of the split in your party, it will be Labour’s position which decides the country’s future. If that results in no deal, we can be pretty certain May will pull another trick to cave in a bit more.
Farage on TV this morning saying May is the most dishonest PM in history. 17.5 million people will believe him.
Your party and govt are done.
Corbyn is a dead cert. Your gutless MPs deserve it.
**Your party and govt are done.**
This, sadly, I agree with. If the MPs will not put the voters before their interests when in government, why should the voters stand behind them when at the ballot box?
Hope
Even though he never made it to Westminster, the man is still respected by those who wanted out completely.
On the Victoria BBC show this morning only one person got it right.
May stands down and the party selects an interim leader who is respected by the majority. That name? John Redwood was mentioned as the only one that could be trusted to honour the vote.
At last the BBC have broadcast something really believable regarding Brexit.
Well it had to happen eventually.
Two words, should and unlikely, which it will more than likely sail through.
If a person or party betrays a nation with the largest turn out in history to vote for something then it should not come as a surprise the people will seek revenge.
Line dems were the only party to support remain! At least they were honest about that aspect.
But how many Liberal MPs voted for the Referendum Bill? It was passed 6-1. They were the first party to say they wanted an in-out referendum.
This is what your passivity and that of fellow Brexit MPs has led to. You should have deposed Theresa May years ago. You tories always seem to have some excuse for doing nothing. For god sake act now.
I would agree FJ. It seems that the Brexiter MPs think that that at least if they have put in writing that they do not agree with May, and vote against it in Parliament, that will suffice. It will not. The electorate does not like appeasers.
I really think that all Tory MPs, not just the Brexiter MPs, do not have a clue as to the enormous significance of what Theresa May has done, and nor are they willing to face up to the enormous anger of a betrayed electorate. For them to think that merely writing or giving speeches is sufficient demonstrates starkly their weakness and lack of principles, in my view.
They should be prepared to fight for those principles and if that means resignations even from the Conservative Party, then so be it. How else can May be stopped?
Chris
You will not need too many hands to count the number who are prepared to really fight. The remainder nodding donkeys all of them.
Agreed. Interesting to see what happens at Cabinet level first.
Peston reckons it will be soundly defeated if it goes to parliament as she has not got the numbers.
You overlook labour voting tactically
The review mechanism needs to be meaningful.
And there should be a hard absolute sunset clause. An easy amendment to propose
A finite implementation is acceptable, albeit not desirable or necessary: an unending one is not
Well, the sun does set over the Irish border each evening but it is still there the next morning and still available to be used as a pretext to keep as much as possible of the UK and its economy under as much as possible of EU law for as long as possible, that is to say in perpetuity, which is what Theresa May is seeking to achieve. She would say that a “sunset clause” is not “negotiable”, which is a way of saying that she can rely on the EU to prevent the UK having something that she does not want us to have.
As a leaver this is a depressing day. What I feared and suspected is coming to pass. May must be removed and replaced with a Leaver. Someone who actually believes in this country and has a vision for our future, one which does not involve being the vassal of the EU.
It is sickening having won the referendum to witness control being taken by the losers who for reasons I cannot understand want control and resources of this great country to be passed to German controlled EU.
I will never understand it. I have little faith in the weak cabinet or pro EU parliament to stop this betrayal.
I thought we lived in a great democracy. I have discovered we do not. If this goes through I shall never vote again.
@ Tony Henry
You will not be alone.
Robbins and May have destroyed democracy, trust in the political system and the Conservative party.
Haven’t they done well?
The most frightening was the report from Brussels
Meanwhile, The Times reports that EU Brexit negotiator Sabine Weyand told EU27 ambassadors, “We should be in the best negotiation position for the future relationship.” Weyand also said that the temporary customs union the UK would agree to under the Withdrawal Agreement would constitute “the basis of the future relationship,” adding, “They [UK] must align their rules but the EU will retain all the controls. They apply the same rules. UK wants a lot more from future relationship, so EU retains its leverage.” This comes as Politico reports that EU officials say the Withdrawal Agreement “will set a precedent” for future UK-EU relations, with the EU reportedly not intending to accept a loosening of this relationship later on. Weyand reportedly also said that that UK “would have to swallow a link between access to products and fisheries in future agreements.”
Your dismay and despondency is echoed by many, TH. In my view, May has employed Marxist techniques of lying, deception and bullying, one step at a time in order to achieve her goal (which is not to leave the EU).
Backed by her civil servants and an army of Remainers she has managed to impose her will on the electorate and to effectively emasculate her opposition i.e. Tory Brexiter MPs. They have never put up an effective fight so it has been easy for May, surprisingly easy.
This kow towing to May and Brussels depresses any sane minded person, and this “depression” is a tool of Marxists to rule people. It is easy to rule and impose if your people are weak, disillusioned and without hope.
President Trump offered hope to those people in the USA and that is why he won. Lessons aplenty from over the pond for our Brexiter MPs.
Tony Henry et al
Never voting again is EXACTLY what they want you to do….
Everyone predicting the end of the Tory party ( myself included) has one big problem. There is NO ONE to vote for to end this madness
We need a temporary political party , the Full Brexit Party made up of independents standing on that ticket plus supporting those Tory and Labour MP’s who also support Brexit
Oh no. Please vote. Vote for the independents, the small parties, the Monster Raving Loonies if you prefer, but vote.
If no one turns out to vote, the candidates draw straws so the same people have a chance to get in.
Or consider this: If you usually vote for the winning party, and do not vote, you reduce the majority by one. If you vote against them, then you reduce it by a potential two: the vote they lost and (if your candidate comes second) the vote for the runner up. At the very least, your vote gives an independent candidate the chance to retain their deposit.
Exactly, but reason and logic are not Appeaser May’s strong point, indeed what is? If the Tories do push this truly appalling deal through using some Labour support, they will surely be done for and rightly so.
This even if they do eventually find a new leader to replace this appalling, duplicitous, fake Tory and her tax, highest taxes for 50 years, side kick, the IHT ratter Philip Hammond.
Agreed. From what I hear and read this draft Withdrawal Agreement is wholly unacceptable.
It is an absolute disgrace that you keep claiming the money has anything to do with the future relationship. It does not – as our government has made completely clear, it concerns only the settlement of existing liabilities. It is NOTHING to do with the future. You know this is so – but you keep misrepresenting the position. Why do you not tell the truth?
As nothing is agreed until everything is agreed your statement that the money has nothing to do with a future relationship is incorrect.
Our liabilities stretch to membership tribute until 29 March 2019.
The EU owes us for infrastructure we have contributed towards. Maybe there should be a toll booth in the dual Parliament buildings in Brussels and Strasbourg.
Renton, you should have a little chat with Terry Smith on the other thread:
“If we do not pay the 39bn, we do not get even a discussion about our future trade relations with the EU … “
Renton
Please report back to Remain Troll Farm Commander Newmania
He was telling us yesterday that the £39 billion payment was due because of Brexit and was a payment to secure a deal
Renton, We cannot possibly owe more than we would have paid if we had remained in. It is completely wrong to continue paying after we have left. Therefore the maximum we owe is our net contributions until the end of the outline budget (MFF) which concludes in Dec 2020. The maximum is about £18bn, not £39bn. But the EU owes us for money and assets we have in the EU. Depending on assumptions the balance is about £0bn. The £39bn is Danegeld – what Mrs May would pay the EU to go away – it is blackmail.
JR, Theresa May must be deposed this week. This may be the last opportunity we have for the Conservatives to defeat the Remainers/globalists. The last opportunity for restoring sovereignty to our Parliament, for controlling our borders and our money and for English Common Law to prevail over the European Court of Justice. Please do not fail us.
I agree. I’ve tried to give her the benefit of the doubt and to believe what she says. In my view she has broken her promises (consider what she said in the Mansion House speech and what was in the Tory manifesto). Enough is enough. We need someone who believes in Brexit at the helm.
The majority of the Conservative Parliamentary party (and I suspect much of the Conservative vote) are fearful of leaving the EU. Soubry, Grieve, Wollerston et al are merely the tip of the iceberg.
If Mrs May is deposed she will be replaced by another whet in her image.
Good morning.
It is indeed a bad deal for democracy, but a good one for the Civil Service, the Establishment and big business. An Associate Agreement for when we ‘rejoin’ the EU.😉
‘The government must not sign this draft Withdrawal Agreement’
Oh, John. You know full well that this should read,
‘The Prime Minister must not sign this draft Withdrawal Agreement’
What have Tory voters done that we have to suffer the cowardice and lack of conviction from our Parliamentary party?
We are angry because we have been treated as fools and we therefore verbally attack those who have the influence to change events and yet we see no possibility of change.
My contempt for May is even greater than my contempt for Marxist Labour. Both are vehemently anti-democratic and find democracy an inconvenience to their political aims.
We, the voter, are mere blockages in the system. We, the taxpayer, are mere financial slaves to the State system. We are here to be abused
And then we look to decent MPs for direction. Kate Hoey is one of the finest Parliamentary MPs of the last 50 years. Honest, brave and decent. Many Tory MPs pale into insignificance compared to Hoey.
This agreement will be signed and the UK electorate will be abused. The Tories will, like slime, slither around like they have done since they deposed MT. Marxist Labour will relish the damage to the party and prepare for the next GE with gusto, misplaced.
I can only hope that decent Tory MPs rise up and depose the liberal left fascist that’s infected our party from the top and save the UK from decades of subservience
A useless party dying from the inside
@Duncan
You elected Mrs May & chums on a false prospectus. I wasn’t fooled.
Peter Hitchens was correct when he said that the Tory Party needs to be completely destroyed to make room for a real conservative party.
It sounds as though it is an truly appalling deal and not merely a bad one. Worse even than staying in and far, far worse than just leaving. Well done Robbins and May, what a great achievement!
LL – we can only assume that Oily R and Teresa M have a lot to gain – in ways that are not yet apparent.
She just does what he says and he as an ex communist may regard the EU as the next best thing to the Soviet Union. They have many similarities in structure after all, what with the sham parliament and the unelected bureaucracy above it.
The EU have already said they expect the future partnership deal to be based on the withdrawal agreement – so CU membership forever. Doubt Corbyn would sign up to this with the state aid limits – he will have to save Brexit.
The Chief Whip is confident he can get the votes. Be prepared everybody to be sold out.
What else could he say? The Leader of the House was equally emollient.
We need a new Party PDQ
The draft deal is worse than appalling. It is deeply sickening that it has been negotiated by our own prime minister’s team (unelected … and I learnt that Mr Robbins used to be PPS to Tony BLair).
Apparently Mrs May did not answer Penny Mordaunt’s question, asking about release of Cabinet MPs from collective responsibility in the Commons vote on the deal.
May I ask why you have rejected this agreement publicly without reading it?
I am struck listening to the many factions this morning trying to lead the narrative and dealing in supposition.
The media is complicit in this allowing speculation and opinion to be presented as fact.
Your dissection of the proposed deal once read will be forensic and insightful. I would prefer to deal in facts.
In spite of the above I am not hopeful that Mrs May and her EUphile flunkies have negotiate any leaving arrangement that I could support.
Reply We have known the main points for some time. I reject the idea that we pay them a lot of money and spend another 21 months or more discussing a future partnership. It is that simple.
The PM is acting more and more like a dictator.
I cannot understand as to why the cabinet has not already told her that they will not support this rotten deal.
Are they being threatened that she will call an election if they don’t support her? If so those 48 plus letters of ‘no confidence’ should be put into today without fail.
It’s time to write your letter!
Ian Murray
Any Tory MP who believes in the real total sovereignty of this country should be putting the date on the already typed letter and seal the envelope. Sadly too many talk the talk and that is about the rub of it. On Daily Politics today here we go again nothing about sovereignty just more talk about the fear of supplies not getting through for our JIT operation. It will bankrupt the suppliers long before the manufacturer’s it is those people that will stop this nonsense. The guests on the programme have not got a clue about how real business actually works in the real world, because they have never worked in that environment. The way MPs are selected is really under scrutiny and change is going to have to happen.
You haven’t read the document. Virtually none of the Brexiteers have seen it.
And yet before any of you had a chance to read a word you all came out to object.
You are all coming across as professional malcontents.
Brexiteers have shown that they have little to add to the debate.
Time to step aside Brexiteers – let the grown ups deal with it now.
Reply Munch of the Agreement has been available for a long time and much discussed.
If this bill is passed the CP should be renamed Remainer Party. No genuine Leaver MP can continue to take this Whip.
The UK Leaving should be as straightforward as resigning from any organisation but we are being subjected to and sadly accepting blackmail.
This moment ranks in history with Magna Carta, U.S., French and Russian revolutions.
JR,
This is amazing you obviously know all the details and can therefore advise even before, anybody else has read the 500 pages, well done
Reply Yes, I know all the main points of the Agreement as these have been out in public for many weeks!
All Brexiters should apologise to Gina Miller for their treatment of her, and all Brexiters should now fulsomely thank her for suing to force a vote in Parliament on the matter. The Brexiters wanted to hand over complete power to the Executive, back when they thought the Executive was doing their biding. This flippant attitude towards Parliamentary sovereignty shows us the true face of the Brexiters.
And Jo Johnson was correct, Brexit is worse than Suez. Congratulations, Brexiters. You could not have undermined the country any more than if you were the agents of a foreign power. (And hopefully Mueller will uncover evidence of those who were in fact agents of a foreign power.)
wab
Please report to European Army conscription office
The EU Army is now gearing up to fight the USA and China and they need you.
100 years ago and still no lessons learned
And David Cameron should apologise for the passage of an EU referendum Act which was silent on what would ensue from a vote to leave the EU, as was repeatedly pointed out at the time.
Yes, it is imperative this withdrawal agreement is not signed and it is binned and becomes nothing more than an unnecessary 8 month delay.
Mrs May is brazen in her wrong-headedness and must be deposed and replaced by a Brexiteer, otherwise the Conservative party (except ERG) will be complicit in her sins.
Who would have thought a vicar’s daughter could be so deceitful, duplicitous and disloyal.
The only way you can save the country from Corbyn is for you and your Leave chums to endorse Mrs May’s deal on the grounds that leaving the EU is impossible and explain why.
There was no will to follow through the 2016 result. All Leave politicians turned out to be full of air.
JR, Lord Hague on the radio this morning repeated one of the PM’s mantras ‘we will be gaining control of our borders….no longer paying huge sums to the EU…..leaving the CAP and CFP…..’ and was using those reasons for urging others to back the PM’s deal. Unsurprisingly, the BBC did not ask the obvious, which is: ‘WHEN will we be achieving those things?’ Can you please hold your colleagues to account, and make sure that the public is told unequivocally whether any of these things are agreed in the Withdrawal Agreement and if so, WHEN. Perhaps you could answer these questions on this site when you have seen and read the draft? Thank you
Reply The answer is no time soon
It’s quite simple really. Mrs May gave categorical assurances to the country which, if fulfilled, should command support. If these assurances are not fulfilled, or are fulfilled in word only, then the plan should be rejected. Nothing personal, Prime Minister.
JR, I think all Tory MPs would do well to read this Irish Times article today:
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/ireland/irish-news/varadkar-treads-fine-line-between-overreach-and-triumph-on-brexit-deal-1.3696941
“Varadkar treads fine line between overreach and triumph on Brexit deal”
“Government can claim huge success if mooted backstop is reflected in final deal”
“Although the backstop’s primary intention was to avoid a hard border and protect the Belfast Agreement, it has now lassoed the UK into a much closer trading relationship, for the medium term at least, than most Brexiters wanted.”
But not a much closer “trading relationship” than Theresa May wanted, of course.
“The provisions of the backstop will then kick in if the EU and UK have not yet concluded a deal on a future trading relationship that will keep the Border open.”
So what kind of “future trading relationship” would render the provisions of the backstop redundant in the eyes of the Irish government, which would have a veto? Well:
” … not only will the backstop have kept the Border open … it may also lay the ground for the future trading relationship.”
“The Irish Government has played its part in shaping the withdrawal agreement, through the backstop, into a document that is despised by large swathes of Westminster.
Dublin is treading a fine line between overreach and triumph, and only the British Cabinet and House of Commons can decide which outcome it is to be for Leo Varadkar.”
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/11/13/the-pound-bounces-around/#comment-972913
“For sure we would have to be stupid to think that the Irish government would ever willingly allow us to free ourselves from the rules of the EU Customs Union and the EU Single Market once we had agreed to remain bound by them on a “temporary” basis, as Theresa May now wants us to do.”
Duncan, you have it all wrong, it the other way round, the right was allowed to infect the party in 1977 because of the country and party were in an impossible position, so for the first time, they allowed the right of the party to lead. when had done their job along came the night of the long knives in NOV 1990 and the real Tory party took back control and went on with labour party to seal the of the UK fate with the EU.
In the 50s the Tory party try everything it could to join Europe but were rejected by the French, you should read up on history,
Walking away from the EU is the only way democracy is going to be satisfied.
There’s too much alliteration in Mrs May. She’s full of it