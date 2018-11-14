German GDP falls in 3rd quarter

By johnredwood | Published: November 14, 2018

Whilst UK Gdp rose by 0.6% in Q3, it fell in Germany by 0.2%. I don’t expect the BBC to say that’s because of Brexit, though they would have done if it had been the other way round!

11 Comments

  1. Iain Gill
    Posted November 14, 2018 at 8:32 pm | Permalink

    I’ll never vote Tory again in my lifetime if they approve this & I’m a party member. We’re the 5th largest economy; she has shamed & humiliated us with this betrayal. “Britain never, never, never shall be slaves” … unless the Tory party betray voters, party & country of course.

    not my words, but thats the mood in the country

    Reply
    • Richard1
      Posted November 14, 2018 at 9:34 pm | Permalink

      Who else will you vote for?

      Reply
    • Nig l
      Posted November 14, 2018 at 9:35 pm | Permalink

      Well said

      Reply
  2. Duncan
    Posted November 14, 2018 at 8:39 pm | Permalink

    Welcome to Marxist Britain. After tonight’s appalling scenes YOUR party will be crucified at the next GE. It used to be my party but the idea of voting for a candidate that belongs to the party that sold the UK to the EU and committed our nation to a future of subservience fills me with vomit

    May is pure vileness on a scale even worse than Blair and Corbyn.

    We can only hope that UKIP rises from the ashes and destroys Labour and the Tories

    Reply
    • Richard1
      Posted November 14, 2018 at 9:36 pm | Permalink

      No chance. Waste of a vote. It’s Tories or the Trots

      Reply
  3. Iain Gill
    Posted November 14, 2018 at 9:04 pm | Permalink

    sadly I think you are wasting your time now John.

    the Conservative party is toast now.

    Reply
  4. Peter
    Posted November 14, 2018 at 9:07 pm | Permalink

    Another media claim is that ‘No Deal’ is impossible because we have run out of time to implement it. An offshoot of this is the claim that because the government gave it so little attention it is no longer an option. So May’s agreement with the EU is the only option and she has undermined a clean Brexit.

    This assumption never gets questioned on TV or even in the press.

    Reply
  5. Paul H
    Posted November 14, 2018 at 9:12 pm | Permalink

    You lot had a chance to sort out the BBC a few years back but, in the normal spineless fashion, ducked it – even ‘though it is anti-Tory.

    I am sorry to say this but, after today, I am in agreement with Peter Hitchens. The Tory Party no longer serves any useful purpose.

    Reply
  6. Nig l
    Posted November 14, 2018 at 9:12 pm | Permalink

    It’s irrelevant. Brexit is no more. The arch Remainer, Theresa the appeaser has won.

    Reply
  7. Steve
    Posted November 14, 2018 at 9:23 pm | Permalink

    The BBC doesn’t really report much to do with Germany, mostly because of what’s going on there, which is deemed not good for us to know.

    Incidentally Mr Redwood, I’ve been wondering what you might do with yourself when the Conservative party is removed from politics altogether at the next election. It would be a great loss if you were to leave government because the Conservative Party wrecked itself.

    Reply
  8. Chris
    Posted November 14, 2018 at 9:28 pm | Permalink

    I am sorry, Mr Redwood, but I do not care that German GDP fell. What has just happened with Theresa May and her Cabinet is a monumental betrayal of the electorate. It is quite staggering what has happened, and it is your Party in government that has done this. Utterly treacherous and unforgiveable. Unless any of you resign or take other effective action, you will be seen as supporting her and her betrayal.

    Reply

