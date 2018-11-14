Planting trees for Wokingham

Last Friday I was pleased to be able to plant three trees at Dinton Pastures. It was part of the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy, a network of forest initiatives nationwide and around the Commonwealth. The aim is to highlight the value of trees and forests and to plant some more. It was promoted by the Woodland Trust, Sainsburys and ITV. With the help of David Lee and two staff members from Dinton Pastures, I was given a site for the new trees to go. One of the great joys of our local environment are the areas of trees that survive from the forest origins of our landscape. I planted a birch, a rowan and a hazel.
About John Redwood
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
