Planting trees for Wokingham

By johnredwood | Published: November 14, 2018

Last Friday I was pleased to be able to plant three trees at Dinton Pastures. It was part of the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy, a network of forest initiatives nationwide and around the Commonwealth. The aim is to highlight the value of trees and forests and to plant some more. It was promoted by the Woodland Trust, Sainsburys and ITV. With the help of David Lee and two staff members from Dinton Pastures, I was given a site for the new trees to go. One of the great joys of our local environment are the areas of trees that survive from the forest origins of our landscape. I planted a birch, a rowan and a hazel.

