Meeting with Berkshire Wildlife Trust

I met representatives of the Wildlife Trust at Parliament yesterday. I said I was keen to see higher standards of animal welfare, to see more trees planted around the country and to seek a local plan for the future that decelerates the rate of housing development. We need to protect more of our countryside, and to keep wild areas where animals can find protected habitats.
About John Redwood
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
John’s Books
Email Alerts
You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.
The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.
-
Map of Visitors