This is no deal – this is just a very bad Withdrawal Agreement to make us pay and bind us in

So the Cabinet took much longer to discuss the deal than the PM wanted. The news conference was cancelled and the statement at 5pm happened more than two hours late. The awaiting EU Ambassadors in Brussels lined up to welcome the Cabinet decision were stood down. Maybe ten Cabinet members expressed grave misgivings about the deal and whether it could to sold to Parliament and the public. The Prime Minister had to say it was the collective view of Cabinet to press on, unable to say it was the unanimous or united view.
The Parliamentary arithmetic is clear. The Withdrawal Agreement could only pass into law if Labour wish that to happen. If they oppose as they say they will, there will the DUP, and around 100 Conservative MPs unlikely to vote for it. Of the Conservatives 51 are Eurosceptics who have made public promises to oppose against a 3 line whip, and around 12 Remain Conservatives also likely to be against. Labour has said it does not see it as a good deal worthy of support.
The legal position is also clear. A motion of the House could not strike down legislation. Parliament has already legislated to leave on 29 March 2019. It would require new legislation to amend and repeal the EU Withdrawal Notification Act and the EU Withdrawal Act to stop us leaving next March.
There are four main arguments against the Withdrawal Agreement. It is far too dear, buying us nothing for the money. It binds us back into the customs union and single market we promised to leave, with no guarantee we can get out again. It damages the Union by treating Northern Ireland differently, leading to demands for Scotland also to have different treatment. It stops us negotiating new trade treaties with the rest of the world. I will comment in more detail on the text in due course when we have completed analysis of it, but the main outlines of the so called deal are clear. This is not a deal – it is a Withdrawal Agreement which keeps us in and costs us a fortune.
What a spineless bunch many in the Cabinet are, knowing it’s based on deception and ‘lies’ yet still supporting it. Their/your government’s credibility is zero.
Reading the Daily Mail ‘Barnier hails May’s deal and dangles prospect of a trade agreement ……..What!!! has she signed up without any trade deal?
Phoney war is now over and battle is joined for real. I fully support our host, salute his wisdom and great courage, and pray for his and Britain’s success in the face of this dishonourable capitulation.
Well said eeyore!
Agreed. Nice to hear Mr. Redwood explain much of this on radio 4 ‘Today’ programme. No snide comments from Nick Robinson either.
Excellent piece by Allister Heath today in the Telegraph:- Britain cannot accept this horrific, humiliating surrender to the EU. If Mrs May has her way, we will be left in the control of a hostile power, with no voice and no legal way out.
Also from Norman Lamont and even Nick (lets throw the election manifesto) Timothy seems to have finally come to his senses.
One problem is that if they try to oust May in a leadership vote and she wins the vote of no confidence by 1 then she’ll stay – she has no shame. It is really quite extraordinary to have someone as PM who tells so many barefaced lies.
It will cost a fortune with a WTO solution as well, as the whole frame-work of WTO is also currently Being undermined by the US and China
We must now have resignations from the Cabinet – starting with T.May.
I agree it is a terrible deal. It is far worse than just leaving, taking the economic hit but then making our own choices – Mrs May’s deal involves taking the hit but still being bound to the EU. It is far worse than just remaining – Mrs May’s deal involves remaining bound to the EU but with no say. Vote it down!
I read the headlines this morning and felt too sick to actually read the details.
What a shameful pantomime this has all been. Cruel as well. I for one believed in democracy. Unfortunately, the powers- that- be only “honour” the will of the people when the “correct” answer is obtained. After this fiasco do they really think they can keep on fooling us?
May must go
For goodness sake John give this diary a rest for a few days and get out there and organize the down fall of Mrs May!!! The whole world must be having a laugh at a country so weak, stupid and unable to uphold democracy or even able to see when a deal is bad. This government is willing to hand out £39b for nothing when our schools, military, NHS and social care are crumbling. She has nothing in return. How can decent politicians even think about turning up for work? Talk about depressing and time for a new career.
Good morning.
I must confess to be feeling a little let down by all this today. It was always coming but I thought it was never going to be this bad.
We really do not want to be in either the CU or SM. Being in both and still having to pay them to sell more to us is quite frankly appauling. Whoever thought this up, and I think most of us can guess which Senior Civil Sepent did, needs firing.
I hate it when people cite the; “National interest” as to somehow justify their acts. It is not in our interests to be closely wedded to a political project that is happy to see millions impoverished so that a very few can get very rich. Disgusting !
Dr Redwood, we endorse your immediate analysis. Very similar to ours. You continue to be a stand-out Brexiteer parliamentarian. We don’t always agree on everything of course, but we know you will be resolute in opposing this. Bravo.
Our own overnight response to Mrs May’s appalling ‘deal’ is on our news page.
Best wishes, the Brexit Facts4EU.Org team
http://facts4eu.org/news.shtml
It appears Mrs May has become the best recruiting sergeant UKIP has ever had. I have always been a Tory at heart but confess to having voted UKIP in the past. After the referendum I “reverted to type” and thought myself back in my natural Tory home, UKIP’s job having been done. I’m now wondering if that may have been premature.
Indeed, article 50 is about a withdrawal agreement. Your side cleverly negotiated an “implementation period” in order to negotiate some kind of FTA. The EUside obliged.
“the Union shall negotiate and conclude an agreement with that State, setting out the arrangements for its withdrawal, taking account of the framework for its future relationship with the Union”.
The current withdrawal agreement takes account of such a framework.
We have been given the text of the Surrender Treaty.
We are promised the Attorney General’s opinion.
The IMF has conveniently provided a warning that No-Deal would cost 6% of GDP.
When will the Treasury provide the data to allow testing of its slated forecasts?
Mrs May must know this “deal” will fail. So what is she really doing ?
Your headline sums it up. It will require parliamentary votes and guile to defeat this toxic Tory and to restore faith in the integrity of parliamentary decisions. You have my 100% support in this historic task.
Theresa May has the same mantra every time she speaks about Brexit in general or specicfically about the Withdrawal Agreement and it is plainly disingenuous. Why is she never challenged on what can only be described as lies?
I agree with JR. I want a clean brexit, however I said from day one we would never be allowed to leave. We have been played like a fiddle. It was always the intention of a remainer PM to take this to the wire and give a deal which in effect keeps us in indefinitely, with little time to do anything else. To read that it is her deal, Corbyn or no brexit is awful. If this does go through I predict in a few years time there will be an outcry at some EU decision and the remainers will demand a place at the table. Once they have the 39 billion the EU will never talk about brexit again. Just as Blair gave up our rebate to re negotiate the CAP, once they had the money it was never spoken about again.
Allegedly the threat was back me or get Corbyn. Wow sod the voters and the country as long as you stay in power.
An abject surrender to the EU. The sooner that Mrs. May, Philip Hammond and Greg Clark depart the better it will be for my blood pressure.
Mr Redwood, you state in this article, ‘It stops us negotiating new trade treaties with the rest of the world.’
Yesterday at PMQs Mrs May, in an answer to Julia Lopez MP, affirmed that under this agreement the UK will be able to strike independent trade deals around the World and mentioned Japan, Vietnam and Australia as examples of nations the UK could negotiate with. Is Mrs May correct? Or is she misinformed, uninformed or does she not know which way is up?
The Agreement makes clear we cannot sign new Trade Treaties, and given the inability to get out of the backstop when we wish who would want to waste time negotiating with us when we are not in charge of our trade policy?
So Mrs May is having cozy chats with the Labour leadership eh!
Who would have thunk it?
Most of us thought May to be the wrong choice for PM in July 2016, regardless of Brexit.
Within 3 months she had confirmed Hinckley C and HS2, showing she had lost none of her disastrous tendencies so evident as Home Secretary.
Now we have her and a few henchman displaying deceit beyond belief.
For the umpteenth time Conservative MPs get rid of her.
Dear Mr Redwood, You are right in your analysis and determination. I have been up all night reading the Draft Agreement, as I did with the Maastricht document that Mr Clarke passed by. Both are deliberately wordy, unreadable and repetitive, designed to obscure future avenues of control. While it is sometimes hard to distinguish between transition and permanent arrangements, some themes stick out:
1) The transitional arrangements are the EU’s plan for the “new relationship” and the only one it is ever likely to agree.
2) No other relationship could plausibly be agreed by the end of 2020 anyway and there is repeated stress on unlimited time extensions that would leave us with the status quo by default.
3) Our relations with the Union would permanently be governed by a vast web of bodies of “independent” officials and secretariats ranging from specialist sub-committees on human rights in Northern Ireland to the ECJ, that will be able to rule on anything from tiny details to the validity of future Acts of Parliament.
4) In some areas, the EU would have more control than it does today (NI, Cyprus, climate change). Under this draft, Scotland would have more freedom from the UK than the UK would have from the Union.
A frequent refrain at the moment is, “Do you want Corbyn in?”, echoing the line from Animal Farm, “Surely, comrades, you do not want Jones back?”.
Why is it a foregone conclusion that Corbyn would get in? The precedent appears to have been set that a democratic vote can be ignored. Why can’t the Conservatives simply replace Theresa May and then refuse to implement the result of any subsequent general election?
Let’s not over-egg this and call it warfare, I’ve listened to stories this weekend about the results of warfare, young men and family men mainly dying in fields and women and children at home being blown to smithereens because of leaders in their offices not being able to reach an accord that suits both parties.
May and her remain heavy cabinet are simply doing their Masters bidding and it proves how much control the EU does indeed have over the UK and our freedom to our own sovereign decisions and rights to trade on the terms we choose with the world, when their deputy assistant to Barnier gloats in their press how weak we are as a nation. Would you want to be in this cabinet John! How can Gove, Leadsome and other leavers tolerate this withdrawal agreement being presented and hoping other people vote it down because they don’t have the bottle or is it an ability to?