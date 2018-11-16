The detail is worse in the Agreement

So as we feared the ECJ has a big role, we cannot unilaterally leave the customs union and may have to stay in for a long time if there is no mutually agreed exit deal. All the government has achieved is the elimination of the Article 50 right to leave we currently enjoy.
Our negotiating power would be dramatically reduced by giving away the money in advance of a deal, and binding ourselves into the customs partnership and law codes of the EU. Remain voters will say being in the EU is better than this, and Leave voters say this is not Brexit. As yesterday in the Commons made clear there is nowhere near a majority for this one sided and damaging Withdrawal Agreement
The Irish backstop treats one part of the UK differently from the rest and is already being used by the SNP against the Union. The huge payments buy us nothing we want and mainly relate to staying in for longer than we wish. Why would the EU bother to agree a good future partnership when they will control us and take our cash without such a deal?
The resignation of 7 more following the 8 who resigned after Chequers must be a record number for a single policy. It makes the defeat of these proposals even more likely as they will all presumably vote against.
27 Comments
Good Morning,
The time is now for the Brexiteers to produce, as a matter of the utmost urgency, a credible alternative to the May proposal. It needs to be clear, straightforward, and easy to explain and support. If you Brexiteers don’t produce it, then May’s duplicitous plan to sell hers as the ‘only alternative’, together with the scaremongers of the remain camp, will keep us in.
Please don’t let us down, surely you haven’t just been sitting on your hands all this time?
Reply Yes we just leave and trade under WTO rukes!
The EU and this Conservative government have failed to achieve Brexit.
We need to start again:
– extend art.50 by two years
– pay nothing now
– Gerneral Election
Thank you for that analysis. It confirms comments attributed to Sabine Weyand, the EU opposite number to Olly Robbins, that the EU would be in control. It is a trap. A trap from which there would be no escape unless the EU decided to release the UK from it. It is difficult to avoid the conclusion either that the PM and Mr Robbins were willing participants in laying this trap or that they unwittingly have fallen into it. Neither conclusion reflects well on either their integrity or their competence. They are unfit for the offices and roles they occupy.
It is just staggering, even to me , how large the majority now is for staying in the EU when set against the real world alternatives
This
WTO
Stay in
Let the people choose , the people , as we know are pretty ill informed but now it is real they can hardly miss it ..oh and if they wish to vote for “imaginary thing in John Redwood`s head” out that on the list as well, see how it does…….
The UK has negotiated a withdrawal agreement with the EU27.
Hopefully the 27 countries will all agree, as they have been informed throughout the process.Internal division in the UK first has to be tested, in your H.o.C. Will the Tories still be divided? Was the whole referendum originally called to heal Tory divisions?
For the outside world, the UK democratic process looks like series of debates among deaf people. When will consensus be sought?
There’s only question to answer. How do we depose this EU autocrat that’s infected our political system, damaged our democracy, undermined our country and compromised that most sacred trust between those who govern and those who are governed
You cannot fail us John, not now
A clown on radio 4 is currently telling us ‘any deal is better than no deal’. Chief executive of Rolls Royce.
Mainstream media desperately trying to prop up May.
Why and who advised her to give away £39 billion up front fuelling people’s perceptions that she was pro E.U. and our negotiating team were out of their depth, that have dogged her campaign ever since and now proved to be true.
I am sure that historians will look back on it as a classic strategic mistake.
Nobody in their right mind would consider this deal a deal – not even remoaners ………..
THERE’S SOMETHING ELSE GOING ON HERE..
Seizing back control is essential. Our value to the EU is equivalent to 19 other of their members combined. Our £39bn is a valuable lever we must use to our advantage, not give to those who wish to exert power to stifle our freedom.
The sensible group of Conservative MPs should use their intelligence, creativity & planning skills to do whatever is effective to secure our countries’ best interests.
JR,
We can all have our views about this potential deal and our disagreements as well.
But leaving without a deal, along your proposed WTO lines, is not really and option either as we are not prepared for any of that sort of change as a country and neither are the businesses in the UK.
We have had a lot of debate on the economic consequences of no del and the majority of the forecasters are pretty clear on the negative consequences of no deal.
So, what are you proposing we do ?
And why shouldn’t it ?
The transition period allows things to stay pretty much as they are while the UK tries to make sense of what it wants. You follows the club rules when your are on the club facilities.
Why should the UK be entitled to yet again another special treatment as it seek to leave the European Union and establish itself as a competitor ?
It is a terrible, terrible deal.
But it is what Brexit was always going to be.
It is what you voted for in the referendum – even if you have still not figured this out.
I am sorry all of you continue to believe your purple unicorn fantasies about Brexit.
None of you has, at any stage, bothered to engage with reality.
The problem with Brexit is Brexit.
An incoherent sack of dung. But, crucially, YOUR incoherent sack of dung – for which you Tories will ultimately be blamed.
The intransigence of the EU ended the political career of Mr Cameron. Sadly, Mrs May does not seem to have learned the lessons.
Mrs May has to go now of course. Presumably the govt can’t allow this bill to be taken to the Commons and suffer a heavy defeat or there may have to be an election before we have had the chance to get a new Tory leader in place. The cabinet should be lining up to see Mrs one by one to tell her to go rather than wait for a confidence vote. That means it’s WTO brexit as there’s no time for anything else. Agreements to make it work should focus solely on money in exchange for cooperation – with the money being handed over following the cooperation. There will be some temporary dislocation but a positive for the new PM will be this can rightly be blamed on May and Hammond for making no preparations for WTO.
The EU has most certainly won this negotiation and humiliated the govt – though not yet the Country as it hasn’t gone through Parliament. My feeling though is the EU has overplayed it’s hand.
I suggest supporting Michael Gove as the new PM.
Verily beyond belief. Dunno whether to laugh or cry with May’s telling us of her judgement of what is in the national inteest. She has been proven to have very bad judgement, not to mention duplicitous, and the bulk of the Tory party (250 I read) must be soft in the head to let her stay. As somebody who used to sign himself Truebluechap I have amazed myself by reaching the stage where Corbin is looking good, even if he were a certainty to get in which I do not believe to be the case. After all, he would only last 5 years whereas what May would get us in to could last forever. Totally unbelievable. I’d man the barricades and go to war rather than accept this.
I’d be grateful if the erudite readers of this blog would help me.
A major stumbling block is the Irish border.
We’ve said we won’t erect a hard border.
The EU rules say they have to have a border because NI will be a third country.
Why is that a UK problem? Isn’t it up to the EU to solve the problem their rules create?
Can’t they just ignore those rules like the ones that should have prevented Italy joining the euro when it didn’t qualify (per JRM question to Verhofstadt in the select committee)
The problem is not the deal, the problem is Brexit. You said we hold all the cards. Utterly false
Not really a surprise given May has bounced both Chequers and this on them, given them no time to read it properly, and demanded support.
Only someone who has something to hide would behave as she has done.
Just like any Budget the devil is always in the detail !
Have you sent your letter in yet?
I am still reading through the 585 pages of deliberately obscure, confusing and difficult to follow agreement, but the main thing which stood out during my first skim read was in Article 132:
“Notwithstanding Article 126, the Joint Committee may, before 1 July 2020, adopt a single decision extending the transition period up to [31 December 20XX].”
That is truly terrifying, and means they could foresee a situation where we remain “in transition” until 2099! They didn’t even risk putting in “202X”, which could tie us in for just another 11 years, it was a plain “20XX”!
I have said since I voted to leave, that we would never be allowed to leave, this just sets it down in official documentation.
It is fundamentally simple. We want to take back control of our country. We are British, and we will be damned if we allow a bunch of unelected bureaucrats in Brussels to tell us, and our children and our grandchildren what we can and cannot do. We want our laws to be decided by people that we elect, and people that we are able to get rid of. We are part of and love Europe, but from the beginning the EU was based on the lie that we were only joining a common market. It is unfortunate that it has taken so many of us 40 years to realise it.
Get your letter in JR.
Now that a Pro EU Editor has taken over at the Daily Mail the BBC are no longer dismissing it as populist tabloid trash.
Who’d a thunk it?
What had been the cost of preparing this, dead on arrival, 585 page document? Is there not an offence of wasting bureaucrats time and millions of pounds of public money? Is it not gross negligence not to have prepared properly for no deal?
How could anyone sensible ever have thought this would be remotely acceptable and that it delivered a real Brexit? How could May have though it would do anything but bury the Tories a resurgence of UKIP and to deliver a Corbyn/SNP disaster?
Mr Redwood as you know, predictably the media is now interviewing all sorts of people who talk about how ‘catastrophic’ a no deal Brexit would be. I wonder if a draft WTO tariff schedule can be produced – and publicised – by yourself and your colleagues in short order in order to force the government into calm and rational WTO planning even at this late stage.