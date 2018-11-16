The loss of two Brexit Secretaries is more than carelessness

The government has centralised the Brexit negotiations through the PM and Cabinet Office. Senior officials have negotiated under the PM’s authority bypassing the Brexit department and sidelining the good negotiating and political advice of two Brexit Secretaries. Cabinet members were not sufficiently involved or informed in crucial issues affecting the whole government and their departments.No wonder there have been so many resignations. Proper process has been ignored with bad results.
16 Comments
It is no way to run a country. Mrs May is unfit for the office she holds.
They have gone because they found out what they had been saying was a lot of lies and did not want to be around when they were caught
Will someone explain why two Brexit secretaries, a foreign secretary etc say the proposed agreement means one thing, as indeed you do hence their resignations and the prime minister is saying that their interpretation is incorrect.
It is in black and white for us all to see. It is like someone denying they have touched something when their fingerprints and DNA are on it. She also never deals with the substance merely parroting it’s a good deal in the national interest and no mention of manifesto/Lancaster house/leave means leave etc.
Does she think it’s a huge conspiracy against her? Please enlighten us.
John – You knew all this after David Davies resigned. Only moving against May now is too late.
She is running out of candidates for ministerial vacancies.
However, indications are that she will have to be forced out – despite any damage she does to the country or the Conservative party.
So it seems Ms May had an agenda of her own the whole time – how did the cabinet allow her to get away with bypassing them?
The loss of two Brexit Secretaries is not careless. It is simply the sign that Brexit was an undeliverable fantasy to start with and that the people who sold it to the public do not have the political courage to admit it.
Why haven’t you toppled the PM yet, Mr Redwood ?
The loss of Secretaries of State is irrelevant. They are amateurs who arrive in the job knowing nothing and don’t add any value to what is a CEO management position.
President May should be elected separately and appointment professionals to her cabinet from outside an amateur democratic legislature
At the last election she took control of the manifesto with the resultant loss of majority. Here she took control of Brexit with similar disastrous consequences. JRM said she can’t be trusted but in the meantime her spin is accepted as if true uncritically by the media. If Trump had done this he would have been hunted and exposed on the detail I the agreement not matching his words.
‘Carelessness’ is more a lack of concern or attention, whereas Mrs May is not lacking in those.
Her fault is nearer the opposite. She assigns Ministers to lead in defined areas & interferes herself in excessive & errant ways. She cares, but is misguided, adding extreme levels of detail to matters where simple fundamental action should prevail.
Our freedom may be symbolised by control of a lock & key. Mrs May is uneasy with simple efficiency. Her way attempts frantically to secure it with a muddle of tacks, whacks, wedges, pieces of string & sealing wax.
I do wish politicians would refrain from using the word NO DEAL as to many it suggests nothing is in place, and no trade will exist with the EU if we do not sign up to something before or after we leave.
It is a Fear Statement, like crashing out, and cliff edge, and should be challenged every time someone mentions it.
The back stop is WTO terms as used by 164 Countries around the World including those in the EU.
The sooner we set the rates/tariffs for WTO the better.
“The loss of two Brexit Secretaries…..”
I hope she is not around to try and engage a third one.
Only a fool would take it from her if offered, given the past track recorded the way she miss manages people.
Spinning off Oscar Wilde, if losing one is misfortune, two is carelessness, what would three be? I note there is no one particularly keen to be her next mouthpiece.
My concern is Tusk, May and others being quoted this morning as saying that if there is No Deal, there is no Brexit. “No Deal”, (better known as WTO terms or how we trade with parts of the world without EU trade treaties) is infinitely prefereable to the hashes we have been presented with.
Good morning.
And the loss of a nations sovereignty and freedom is treason.
Have you submitted a letter of no confidence?
They were Brexit secretaries in name only. Only there to give Appeaser May a superficial veneer of Brexit credibility. Rather like the overpaid MEPs who are there to help the pretence that the EU is remotely democratic.