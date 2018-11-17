72% of Conservative members oppose the draft Withdrawal Agreement

I was surprised as many as 23% of Conservative members support the draft Withdrawal Agreement. Maybe they heard the Prime Minister say on tv that we are taking back control of our laws, our money and our borders and ending freedom of movement. We all agree with that. That is exactly what the EU Withdrawal Act achieves. Unfortunately it is not what this Agreement says.
The PM must understand that the draft Withdrawal Agreement does the opposite. It means we pay the EU a fortune, stay in everything for at least 21 months and will have to stay in the Customs Union thereafter unless the EU is suddenly very nice to us. As more members read the document or read about it and understand it is not Brexit, I suspect they too will be disappointed.
(Conservative Home survey)
We must have an objective assessment of a No Deal, from the Government now!
They must cut out the Project Fear sound-bytes!
What are we likely to face with a No Deal? How do we intend to MITIGATE problems?
May needs to tell us truthfully (for once!)…the time for playing games on behalf of the EU is over!
No Deal…a Clean Brexit approaches…please demand an honest assessment of a No Deal scenario.
It should be repeatedly called a ”No EU Deal” – then perhaps the more gullible might get the message – and perhaps read that so-called ‘agreement’ for themselves.
Do you really think Mrs May is going to tell you the truth, and admit her (Oily Robbins) proposal is worse than WTO terms.
She has had ample opportunity to tell us the truth for over 2 years now but she has failed, she lost ground in the last open goal election with her stupid manifesto, and she will certainly lose properly the next one.
Enough is enough.
The UK is unable to leave May’s agreement to remain in the customs union and single market. The UK can unilaterally leave under article 50 but cannot leave from her withdrawal agreement!
If this is the best she can achieve, as she states, there is no hope for a trade deal in the following years after our departure. Therefore no punishment extension required or sought, it is a very bade deal and by her account the UK must leave without a withdrawal agreement. If the EU wishes to discuss trade it can still do so in March 2019 as is proposed without any pre-conditions attached!
One thing her proposed agreement demonstrates is that she repeatedly lies, she is underhand, untrustworthy, works in isolation and is deaf.
The public survey shows that the public does not want her deal and they do not want her!
Where is Bernard Jenkins, he seems awfully quiet?
How do you MITIGATE capital flight out of a country and the subsequent sell-off, of its currency? The BoE will jack up interest rates big time, that is if it plays a conventional neo-liberal gambit. It will be the same as happened when the UK crashed out of the ERM in 1992.
All the signals are apparent at the moment. The Pound moves on every speech from a politician. Hopefully the Treasury / BoE, will let the pound find its own value. The price of imports will rise significantly and help reduce our large trade deficit and encourage greater domestic production of staples. Our export prices can be jacked up a bit, so that they can still remain competitive in foreign currencies.
Mrs May gets away with it because nobody seems to challenge her with a detailed argument, particularly with regard to the laws where it is intimated that the ECJ will still have some say after the implementation period.
She rarely speaks at length in an interview. She offers mantras and catch phrases. She tells lies. Allies defend her in the media.
She is not going to expand on her views at this late stage. She will hunker down behind the bunker. Maybe she will look for sympathy too – the lonely leader doing her best when the world at large fails to understand the issue.
I understand the DUP agreement is with the Tory party not May. They made this point clear several times last week. I understood their comment to mean if May stays in post with her remain Agreement the DUP will not support the govt, if May is got shot of you have their support.
A lot of Tory supporters upset that Soubry appears to be campaigning for Corbyn to join her campaign to get a second referendum, what is your party and her association doing about Her? I suppose the failure Rudd in govts on the same ticket shows May’s support despite saying otherwise. No on can believe a word May says so it is feasible that it is govt policy as she has now said the UK might not leave. Presumably, nomtheough cabinet and will,be sprung on them. Raab confirmed again how she included something in her agreement without his knowledge in his resignation speech. May really is slimy, underhand and untrustworthy.
I hate to say it but, what the members think is unimportant. It is what the MP’s in the HoC vote for is. If they vote for this utter betrayal then they should resign on mass because none of you are worth a single vote from us. You would have finally absolved yourselves from the positions you enjoy.
I thought the way the Greeks were treated was bad, but this is far worse.
Thde Greeks chanted on entry and should never have been allowed into the EUR. Then they borrowed lots of cheap money under their sovereign rating at the same time accommodating ongoing capital flight: wealthy Greeks would never consider to keep the bulk of their money there, or pay taxes. Thje EU has treated Greece a lot better than the Greek rick seem to be doing, or London hedge fund managers.
Now to the vote on this agreement: the Tory membership is a tiny fraction of the Tory electorate. The Party’s challenge is not to keep the membership happy (for that maybe a merger with UKIP would be OK) but maximize its chances at the next election, which may be very soon. A no deal will not produce a good election result and once the reality has hit, a rather angry electorate. In my humble opinion of course.
This deal is the best (economically speaking) the UK cabn get because it secures a transition period and provides a bottom under where the UK may be pushed once the future relationship gets negotiated.
Anyway, sack Mrs May if you can, good luck, she will eat her opponents for breakfast.
Mr Raab’s letter of resignation says it all, especially in his second point.
Of course Mrs May understands what the Draft Withdrawal means. If she doesn’t then she really is NOT fit for purpose and is just a puppet.
The word ”disappointed” doesn’t come anywhere near what most of us feel. We are being treated as gullible and ill-informed fools – those in the Westminster bubble don’t seem to realise that it’s a big world out here and these days they can’t so easily hide their intentions.
Mrs May is not fit for purpose and she is just a puppet. How could anyone possibly not see that?
Theresa May is a liar. She’s hoping that her audience will simply assume that what she is saying is the truth based on the premise that she’s trustworthy and honest. She isn’t trustworthy and honest. She’s a Europhile and she will say anything in public to ensure that the UK is trapped inside the EU construct for the foreseeable future
I don’t trust her. I don’t believe her. I know she’s lying. She’s mendacious. She’s sly and she’s cunning
Her entire political career’s been hallmarked by capitulation to achieve either positive media headlines or reduce the probability of damaging media headlines
She’s unprincipled to the core. A pure political animal whose instinct is to virtue signal for public effect and target our freedoms for party political aims
Blair was a liar but he’s nothing compared to this grotesque PM.
May and Monet operating singing from the same hymn sheet –
‘Europe’s nations should be guided towards the superstate without their people understanding what is happening. This can be accomplished by successive steps, each disguised as having an economic purpose, but which will eventually and irreversibly lead to federation. ‘
No more words. Depose her even if it means fracturing the Tory party
I guess we will all have to plough through it ourselves to take a view. The summary I’ve seen seems to say any future trade deal post the transition period will also keep us in the customs union and – through commitments to regulatory alignment – the single market. There is clearly no point leaving the EU at all for this, if that’s correct. I don’t really mind a bad and expensive 21 month transition period, but I mind a lot if we don’t have the freedom to implement proper free trade thereafter.
Tim Montgomerie is surely correct – the time to have got rid of May was after Chequers when it became quite clear what she would come up with. He may unfortunately also be right that there’s no time now for a better agreement and Conservative MPs, and some Labour, will eventually be cowed into voting for it.
Separately, I enjoyed your performance on Any Questions on which as on all BBC panels you as the sole leaver were outnumbered 4-1 by remain (maybe 3.5-1.5 if you count the ineffectual minister called Jake), and a howling audience of remainers. The only point which you didn’t get a chance to nail (& good job on all Adonis’s rubbish about planes not flying and a shortage of medicines) was Mr Meyer of Siemens’s claim that WTO Brexit means supply chains won’t work. I think that one needs more explicit tackling.
The full horror is set out here. No-one who loves their country could support Treason May or her position after reading this. It is a total and patheitic capitulation. I expect her to sign it in a railway carriage in a French forest.
https://blogs.spectator.co.uk/2018/11/the-top-40-horrors-lurking-in-the-small-print-of-theresa-mays-brexit-deal/
This is much worse than remaining. As requested by Robbins. Stand by for a second rigged vote.
Utter treachery.
Talking about Treason and using the work just shows you have missed the point of democratic compromise and debate, completely, grow up
And he doesn’t mention the fish.
It proves that the EU negotiating team were much stronger than ours and if necessary will continue to be so. The only way forward is to accelerate planning for ” no deal” as that is now the likely outcome. It should hold no fears for us and it is necessary for the Government get this message across to the general public asap. With Mrs May in charge that is unlikely to happen.
iain -The UK didn’t have a negotiating team fighting the UK’s corner. Both the UK and the EU team have conspired to keep the UK in the EU. Therefore May and her grubby allies have never been on the side of the UK fighting to ensure a clean, full break from the EU. May’s been fighting to keep us IN THE EU not fighting to take us OUT OF THE EU
The wool’s been placed fully and firmly over the eyes of the naive British electorate
It’s gonna take another Churchill to wake up and crush another hopeless Chamberlain (May)
I don’t believe it was a matter of negotiating strength. Or even Mrs May’s incompetence. The leaked reports in the German press after her first meeting with the EU Commission following the triggering of Article 50 reported that she was seeking a cosmetic Brexit modelled on her earlier (as Home Secretary) official opt-out from EU Lisbon Treaty measures on Judicial and Home Affairs. She enacted the opt-out but then opted back in to each of the important measures such as the EU Arrest Warrent. And she is doing the same today officially leaving the EU and its customs union and single market but opt-in instead to measures that ave identical effect. This includes much more than the single market regulation and EU-UK customs union. She wants security arrangements which will recreat the Lisbon Treaty Judicial & Home Affairs measures again. The Common Fisheries policy is likely being recreated. And we will bound by the withdrawal agreeembt to EU Tax, environmental and social policy. She is creating EU2.0 with no exit clause and doing so as a deliberate act of her own free will. That is why she has to go.
You are right Iain. EU negotiating team was stronger – and so is EU.
From their perspective the Financial Settlement of 39bn is their money.
That just have to be paid. We can of course say no way – then things really get difficult. All countries are equal – some are just more equal and EU definitely is more equal compared to us.
Besides if we don’t take care of our obligations why would any one give us a good deal?
And please save me from fairy tails of global trade deals.
Negotiating them takes a looong time and they will be worse than our present deals.
Besides if we don’t take care of our obligations why would any one give us a good deal? Pinocchios don’t deserve good deals.
US already offered some sort of deal what it comes to “open skies” – worse than what we have now.
Mexico, Chile and South Korea have already communicated that “roll over deals” are dead in the water.
Some African countries said they were keen to make deal with us – I haven’t seen any further headlines. Will that happen? Who knows.
But hey it is about sovereignty n’est pas?
Couple of economically crippled generations don’t really count
The EU has been holding all the cards, from the start. This result is generous and signals a spirit of cooperation, despite the UK’s history of disloyalty to Union principles and constant exceptionalism.
You must use the same opticians as Mrs May.
Those rose tinted spectacles are truly amazing!
By the way…nice try at a wind up.
In effect our negotiating team was part of the EU’s negotiating team.
Either Mrs. May is completely deluded or she is lying when there is such a discrepancy between what she is telling the public and what is contained in her Withdrawal Agreement.
Even the EU are saying they will “retain all the controls” for as long as they want.
Mrs May in on the Ridge on Sunday, followed by the cliff edge on Monday & risks falling from high office into obscurity soon after.
Of course they will. What did you expect?
I am confused!
Why please does Mrs May continue to state that this draft agreement gives us back control of our borders, laws and money if many say it so clearly does not?
We are used to some politicians being economical with the truth and sometimes ‘fingers crossed’ bare-faced porkies, but Mrs May is adamant that she is right when she tells the Nation that it delivers on everything she promised and that the majority voted for.
She is either right, wrong (in which case openly fibbing) or deluded.
If the former she deserves apologies, if either or both of the latter then she is unfit for Office.
We have ample experience of her duplicity to know who is right this time.
The world is made up of a lot more than conservative members- fortunately
so are most the members of Parliament
Apart from the fact that the Conservative Party are in government and hence in charge of Brexit negotiations a majority of the electorate voted to leave the EU and not be bound to it in perpetuity – at least EU membership contained article 50!
So have you put your letter in?
You can always play party politics but that does not make the country, better off does it?
One would expect not, for excellent reasons.
Even if 72% of the conservatives want to play party politics does tat mean it is the best solution for the country? and are you so sure?
Any survey of Conservative members is by definition going to be a small and unrepresentative study. This is because there are not many Tory members and they are mostly old.
Why don’t you try polling younger people who actually have to live with the consequences of your Brexit? We reject Mrs May’s ‘deal’ – but we reject Brexit full stop. Your policy of deliberately making us poorer and stealing our rights will be overturned.
Andy. Down wiv da kids.
The oldest swinger in town.
So… importing ever more competition for jobs and housing has made my kids richer ?
That’s why they can’t afford a house despite being PhDs when I could with four CSEs at their age ???
Why are there so few MPs prepared to stand up and say to the people- in parliamentary language, of course- that May is stating one thing and doing the opposite?. Those of us who read blogs such as this one are only too well aware that the so-called deal is completely unacceptable , binding us to all the things we were told we would be rid of.
This Brexit does not mean Brexit and I am incredibly angry
We cannot afford what you are proposing
Good program on RT crosstalk yesterday call Nationalism, about Mr Marcon remarks last Sunday, to mark the 100 years of the end of world war 1. Worth watching.
Such percentages no longer matter. The Govt and other elite have ignored the democratic referendum with its clear result. The country has already shifted to a combination of elite and mob rule. Whether this is the elite and the marching remain mob, or the co2 policies and the climate protest mob, rule is no longer democratic and reasoned. Unless the PM and the Remain HoC see the light then this severe principal agent problem will be the last. Policies and, law and order, need to reflect the people (and the nation) the UK has thrown democracy, reason and decent behaviour out of the window . The elite and mob will rule for some years but there will be some people who will look to respond in anyway they can, with no democratic route and current examples of the mob what will happen is scarily obvious. I wonder whether the PM and other elite are knowingly ending democracy, ending the UK and ending a largely peaceful country.
28% of the Conservative party is not afflicted by an early onset of dementia, then…
Good to know.
We’re not out of the woods yet. It is just possible that the EU will take fright at No Deal (as well they might) and make last minute concessions. If the EU were agree to make the backstops time limited or allow the UK to exit them without the EU’s permission, Mrs May might just get the slightly modified Withdrawal Agreement through both houses of this rotten parliament.
Brexiteers must be ready to fight a General Election under the banner Brexiteers or Leave means Leave and not under their current Party labels. For that we need a Brexiteers Manifesto – a programme for government action of between two and five years duration – that is endorsed by all of the politicians representing the 52% who voted Leave. That is the Conservative Brexiteers, Kate Hoey & Co, the DUP, UKIP and Nigel Farage. Nigel is a superb campaigner who knows from the inside just how rotten and fanatical are the EU’s institutions. Get him on board.
More and more I am convinced that most Remoaners are knaves, not fools. They have seen the European Commission pursue the creation of a Federal European SuperState with determination ever since the founding fathers met in the late 1940s. They have seen the creation of the Euro, more and more QMV, a European Constitution masquerading as the Lisbon Treaty and the publication of the Five President’s Report. Yet they still want to bind us into the EU.
If the PM had announced on Wednesday night that the draft Withdrawal Agreement couldn’t be accepted by any PM and that she was going for no deal on that basis I think she would have been seen by history much kinder than she will be now.
It gives a new meaning to a Carthaginian peace. The fact that it was proposed shows how weak the EU thinks the UK is.
No deal, no problem
Quislings and traitors always come to a sticky end. May needs to think on that while she’s defying the electorate and selling her country down the river…
It just shows some people place hope before reality. Perhaps they haven’t seen any forensic analysis of the WA. And as a warning, at 500 pages it is too long for a straight-forward arrangement.
It would be good if 72% or more of Conservative MPs were to become committed to Brexit.
It looks like Brexit has failed. As your Guardian article () says, we would be far better off remaining in the EU than leaving under these terms.
The tide is coming in
Put your letter in or be washed away
The draft deal is treason. Anybody from this country who signs it or agrees to it or supports it is a traitor.
It is a withdrawal agreement to wind up our affairs..it is not an agreement going forward beyond december 2020. It is an agreement business and other things like euratom etc needs and gives us time to work out the future
Be careful here.
The indefinite ending to the backstop (expressed as 20XX) is a trap. It’s totally and utterly unacceptable. No Prime Minister could possibly accept vassalage. So why is it in the draft agreement? It’s there simply so that May can claim a triumph when she comes back with a replacement of 20XX with 2048, or 2028, 0r 2023, or whatever.
Yes make sure that it goes, but don’t be deceived: getting rid of the indefinite ending is no triumph. You should just laugh at it!
It’s a cop-out to oppose PM’s works, but cower from actually removing the dreadful woman.
Surely if two thirds consider May’s shenanigans unacceptable, then why has there allegedly not been 48 letters sent?
Broadly speaking you’d expect the number of letters to represent somewhere near two thirds of conservative MP’s ? given the seriousness of the situation.
Perhaps someone needs to investigate exactly how many letters Graham Brady actually has……just to make sure.
However I suppose for the conservatives it’s all pointless now, they’re finished for good come the next general election, and they know it which is why they won’t kick May out and deliver on the referendum. They’re all just clinging on by their fingernails to the salary, pension and perks of office.
Rats on a sinking ship, springs to mind.
Are the other 28% quite mad?
Apart from everything else Dublin might like the deal but I’m not so sure about Loyalist terrorists. I never thought adding a few customs checks to goods at a warehouse miles from the border would cause a problem but giving Dublin rule over NI trade and customs regs and splitting it from the UK is surely a recipe for disaster.
I truly believe May is mad now and needs removing before this great country ends up as a colony of a hostile organisation.
Yes, it is puzzling why so many members should think this capitulation of an undefeated nation is acceptable, but why on earth are MPs like Rory Stewart and Oliver Letwin supporting it? Presumably they have actually read it.
Article 8 of the Lisbon Treaty!!!
1. The Union shall develop a special relationship with neighbouring countries, aiming to establish an area of prosperity and good neighbourliness, founded on the values of the Union and characterised by close and peaceful relations based on cooperation.
2. For the purposes of paragraph 1, the Union may conclude specific agreements with the countries concerned. These agreements may contain reciprocal rights and obligations as well as the possibility of undertaking activities jointly. Their implementation shall be the subject of periodic consultation.
What a joke!
You’ve lost the momentum, John.
Face it. It’s over.
Earlier in the week Rory Stewart said that a second referendum was not possible because it would undermine the democratic process and risk ” civil war” – his words. What I did not understand is why he thought that signing up to this draft agreement would not risk the same consequence.