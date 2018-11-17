The economic benefits of leaving with no Withdrawal Agreement

The Eu’s refusal to discuss the future partnership and trade arrangements before we leave means we now have a simple choice. Sign an expensive and damaging deal and try another 21 months or more of talks, or leave and trade under WTO rules on terms we set out. Its obvious we must just leave. Doing so produces many economic advantages
1 An immediate substantial improvement in our balance of payments as we cease sending money to the EU
2 An end to all the uncertainties about our trade relationship with the EU, which will become much like our trade relationship with the USA and China.
3 The ability to increase spending on public service, providing a welcome boost to schools, social care, defence and others, out of the savings.
4 Tax cuts to raise take home pay and boost the economy
5 If we spent an extra £39 bn on ourselves instead of paying to stay in the EU for longer over the couple of years, that would be a 2% boost to GDP
6 Remove VAT from green products and domestic heating fuels, which we are not allowed to do in the EU
7 Announce zero tariffs on all components coming in to the UK for industrial assembly, making components from non EU sources cheaper and boosting manufacturers
8 Announce cuts in tariffs on food from non EU places, which are currently very high. The new lower tariffs will also of course apply to EU product. Set them to boost domestic agricultural output of things we can grow well.
9 Take control of our fish and rebuild our fishing industry.
10 Limit unskilled and low paid work permits and go for a higher wage more productive economy. Have a migration policy that is fair to all parts of the world and based on our economic needs.
Sadly WTO terms are never fully explored in the mainstream media.
Remainers have successfully marginalised discussion so that ‘No Deal is worse than Any Deal’ might be May’s new slogan.
These advantages may be obvious, not only to Dr Redwood but also to tens of millions of voters in UK but that does not mean Mrs May will take any notice. She said on entering No 10 she wants a deep and comprehensive special partnership with the EU and now she defends her deal because that is what it is and no other country’s deal come, she has never shown much interest in withdrawal arrangements and has actively, with Philip Hammond, blocked any preparations for independence This agreement is an accession agreement to the New EU that is to be in place by 2025. Mrs May is passionate about supra-national government and believes it to be far superior to UK’s sovereign national parliamentary democracy.
Mrs May must be challenged to deny that is her aim.
“Mrs May is passionate about supra-national government and believes it to be far superior to UK’s sovereign national parliamentary democracy.
Indeed. Wiki says that at Oxford, (PPE of course) Oliver Robbins was president of the Oxford Reform Club, a group promoting a federal European Union.
So they both seem keen to destroy any residual UK democracy.
Are they are struggling to get 48 letters? What a pathetic lot dopes most Tory MPs are.
Obviously the UK’s sovereign national parliamentary democracy, so-called, is crap otherwise it wouldn’t have put Mrs May in the top job with the alternative of Mr Corbyn for something really different. However, there are fundamental flaws with our FPTP electoral system, namely that two thirds of voters are effectively disenfranchised and that globalists are permitted to buy political parties and foist their visceral hatreds of us onto the statute book.
Very well and succinctly put ! Indeed, one of the inconvenient truths of supra-national governance is that it has had to be thrust upon us all without a proper mandate from the electorate. The European project is just one manifestation of this. Unless you can bring the people with you, all ‘grands projets’ ultimately fail, sometimes with violent consequences. It does seem to me to be one of the great ironies of the EU project that instead of ending discord and extremism, it is now showing every sign of fostering it and surely this is the product of a supra-nationalist mind-set that believes elections and referendums are troublesome and better to be avoided.
“The biggest danger in the deal is that the Withdrawal Agreement provisions, presented as temporary, but designed for eternity. The EU invented the backstop to prevent us leaving. It can permanently dictate trade rules, even VAT, for the whole United Kingdom and exercise yet more powerful control over Northern Ireland, separating it from the rest of the nation. We are being regulated and partitioned like a country that has just lost a war. We are even meekly agreeing to pay reparations.”
As Charles Moore rightly put it today.
We have had more than enough of this appalling PM surely Tory MP can now see this. Retaining their seats means respecting a real Brexit and thus preventing a UKIP revival. Also being a low tax at heart EUskeptic party. Just as Cast Iron Cameron (totally falsely) claimed that he was years ago. This time we need someone who means it.
Yes and the failure of the media to expose this deal shows the decline of journalism. The spin by May and her dishonest supporters is an easy target for an ambitious and honest journalist.
Brilliant piece. We’re being Partitioned, Punished and Penalised. The 3 “P’s”. We need to spread this message to the country, URGENTLY!!
With these irreconcilable differences within the Conservative party, would it not be better to split off as a separate, say ERG party?
PVL
I’ve sometimes wondered that too. But at the moment you’d think their priority would be getting May out and throwing the agreement in the bin.
It will be better to split off the EU like a cold turkey hangover. Our independence is healthier & happier without their bad taste.
Peter v L
Yes it would . The country is crying out for a new free market, low tax, aspirational political party who are prepared to take the opportunity of making our country fit for the 21st century and who will grasp the nettle of major democratic reform, starting with scrapping the House of Lords and replacing with an English parliament
It’s not just the ERG. Perhaps just split off those who hold true Conservative values from those who are Conservative in name, but Liberal leaning federalists in practice.
Currently, there are definitely two parties under one Conservative banner.
Trouble is, neither would hold enough of the electorate to defeat Labour.
Wouldn’t it be better if you slung your hook and worried about what was happening in the rest of the EU?
In addition, splitting the party wouldn’t resolve anything on the current debate.
The House would still be split in the same proportions.
Yes. It would result in a Marxist government though.
Peter, if there were an ERG Party that included our host, JRM, Steve Baker, IDS and various others, I would most definitely become a member, and might even apply for an overseas vote.
This is the best course to follow. The best chance of doing rests on the replacement of May and the other two members of the triumvirate responsible for draft agreement (Hammond and Robbins) with someone with the guts and conviction to do it. Failing that it must be a parliamentary war of attrition. The choice between these alternative routes, it seems, will now rest on the outcome of the no confidence challenge to May. If she remains but in a wounded state then it will get very messy.
This should be reposted on Facebook, by everyone who reads it
Gordon
Agreed
It should also be picked up by the usual media sources, and should be fully explained in any interview, but only by people who have the depth of knowledge to explain it properly like our host.
It should also be explained that the EU already is a member of the WTO so they could hardly complain.
94% of the Worlds trade is conducted under WTO rules by its 164 members so its nothing new its a proven system.
Reply I launched this economic argument on BBC Any Questions yesterday
With all the passion and babble about Brexit this week, I thought the most apposite quote came from Nigel Farage. He said we were behaving “like a nation defeated”. And so we are.
Your outline above of the benefits of leaving without an agreement reverses that, JR, and puts us on the front foot. Who now is going to grasp the nettle and lead us out of this Brexit morass ?
Let’s do it
The real economic benefits of leaving with no deal (as agreed by the vast majority of economists and business leaders).
1. Erm
2. Um
3. Oh dear.
4. See above.
If we’re going to be governed by what business leaders say then the Labour Party might as well disband, it’s permanent Conservative government from now on.
List them
The vast majority of economists and many business leaders urged us to join the ERM, which we did, disasterously, and the euro, which fortunately we didn’t.
Andy
Once again you are of course totally wrong
This is a story in your propaganda newspaper The Guardian from yesterday
A letter signed by more than 200 business owners has urged May to drop entirely her plan and go for the WTO option
63% of business owners voted to leave
Who cares what economists think , they are charlatans , I’d prefer to go by the word of astrologers . Who cares what a handful of banks and multinational tax avoiding corporations think ? Its the small business area that has created the 3 million new jobs, new innovations, challenger banks and disruptive fin tech products , this despite Hammond trying as hard as possible to stop us.
You are on the wrong side of history old boy
So they all listen to you, do they, Andy?
And is this what Facebook tells you too?
We are going to be bled dry under May’s deal.
Oh Andy, you’re showing how immature you are…….again. Give it up,until you have something new to say
As eloquent and intelligent as ever Andy
Some very obvious suggestions here John which won’t be taken up by May. She has to go first and unless you get your letter in with others and actually stick to your principles then we are doomed. Already the EU are interfering with our energy markets. What next? I haven’t seen your name on the list yet and its a disappointment.
MPs are not obliged to make public their names, Fedups.
No, leave her in office. There’s not enough time left to negotiate a proper FTA, even if the EU were open to the idea. A leadership challenge would just be a distraction. At least she is adamant about no second vote.
Her withdrawal (kick the can down the road) agreement will be voted down in Parliament and a new one won’t pass either – labour won’t vote for it and neither will brexiteer tories.
We leave on the 29th March and nothing will stop it. No agreement, no £39bn paid.
Perhaps because a premature vote of no confidence would be worse than no vote?
Last night Mr R was in the Lions’ Den, 5-1. The ArchShouterdown of Remainia, Lord Adonis, sneered and scoffed at Mr R’s wish first to consult with his constituents before announcing anything. That encapsulated everything which is odious about remainiacs in their complete and utter contempt for democracy.
But Mr R unusually had the last word: he assured the young woman asking the usual remainiac question about young people needing to take precedence in this decision, that his generation were trying to hand on to her generation a fully functioning democracy which the previous generation had handed away.
Sadly, I honestly don’t see a no-confidence vote succeeding. It will show her the numbers who no longer support her within her own party which is useful in itself.
The true no-confidence test will be the vote on her disgraceful Withdrawal proposal across the whole house.
Watching the debate in HoC this week I believe she has absolutely no chance of uniting enough of the house behind her proposal.
She’s already told us there are no other acceptable options. At that point, her position is untenable.
Good morning
Can we get some things straight.
1. The EU cannot negotiate a trade deal with the UK whilst we are still members. This use of the word, ‘deal’ by all sides is deeply misleading and damaging.
2. We were obliged to discuss the Withdrawal Agreement but are not obliged to sign it. The Withdrawal Agreement is the trap in the Art.50 Notice and it has been sprung.
3. It is very clear that the EU, Civil Service and Big business have been colluding, along with our government, on the Withdrawal Agreement in order to look after not only their interests but to silence us once and for all.
4. The aforementioned groups have no say in this. We chose to leave and become a self governing country once more. This was a political decision based on that and not trade or money.
If we should indeed leave the EU then I think we should seek to get FTA with as many countries as possible. Starting with the USA, China, Japan, South Korea and the Commonwealth Countries. I would not be in a hurry to do one with the EU.
But we are getting ahead of ourselves. First the ‘negotiated’ (sic) Withdrawal Agreement needs to be voted down if it comes before parliament. Only after that cab we then look forward to the 29th March 2019.
Personally I think a lot of people on all sides have been both disingenuous and very closed minded. They have not bothered to take into account how the ‘otherside’ might react. But when the history of what was once the United Kingdom is written, the paragraph on our membership of the EU will be one of treachery, lies, and missed oppotunities. That and piss poor governance.
Mark B
I agree, well written post.
Now watch…..Brady will say there’s not enough letters. More two-faced MP’s will be bought off. They will vote to endorse May’s treachery.
The best thing now I believe, would be to see what happens next week, and if May is still in office then Corbyn should demand a general election.
The lies coming from the Treasury have been exposed in the article by Prof Minford, currently in the DT and Conservative Woman.
https://www.economistsforfreetrade.com/Media/the-telegraph-far-from-a-road-to-ruin-a-wto-brexit-is-the-only-way-out-of-mrs-mays-mess/
“1. The EU cannot negotiate a trade deal with the UK whilst we are still members. This use of the word, ‘deal’ by all sides is deeply misleading and damaging.”
Piffle
Most people that read this blog understand the benefits of leaving the EU ‘cleanly’ – What is not clear is the rationality behind ‘THIS’ deal, and why any cabinet members would support it.
I have been hoping that May’s actions were all intended to ensure we leave on WTO terms – She knew the EU and the remoaners would be difficult, but by pushing this rubbish deal, she keeps both of them quiet…. She must know that Parliament will reject this deal, which should in theory lead us directly to a no-deal …. (One can but hope)
If this is not her intention, then one is only left with questioning her sanity.
I agree with your post Mr Redwood, but the PM should be saying these things in order for them to get into the media.
That is why we need a new pm.
I would urge you and your colleagues to concentrate on replacing the pm. This is the highest priority and only once this has been done can we move forward towards a better solution.
Reply I launched this on Any Questions last night, repeat at 1.05 today Radio 4
Mrs May is starring in the pantomime as Humpty Dumpty, who said ‘a word means what I want it to mean’. Hence ‘Brexit means Brexit’ is not what the rest of the population expects Brexit to be. Also ‘no deal is better than a bad deal’ actually means ‘there can be no deal that would be better than this bad deal’ as far as she is concerned.
We know all that so please get out there and tell the MSM again and again.
Mr. Redwood,
It is all good and well writing the above. However, that is not the course currently being undertaken.
Changing the Prime Minister is the only way this can be a possibility. That has been obvious for many months now.
Have you written to Graham Brady?
JR.
And what about the costs to businesses for converting to the WTO rules only,?(which are part of EU rules , but not only).
Can we have those costs as well?
Reply Business is already WTO compliant because WTO governs our EU and non EU trade! Intrastat compliance is virtually identical to customs requirements.
Gove also needs to be removed, two-faced little (etc).
Along with Fox, Leadsom, Grayling and Maudant.
This lot while claiming to be brexiteers are in fact in May’s top team, and say they are hoping to persuade May to make changes to her draft Brexit deal.
See the problem here? Complete BS is what it is. What they’re really doing is closing ranks to protect May.
They must think we’re bloody stupid.
May’s deal is so bad the only possible explanation is she is actually working for the EU not the UK.
Without the Uk cash the EU is bankrupt and the project starts unravelling so you can imagine the scheming and “incentives” to various people to support the cause.
May is not stupid, so to “negotiate” a deal so one sided and not in the interest of the Uk has to be a deliberate act.
As a now very disgruntled voter I’m not alone. I think the Conservative party has shot itself in the foot. The next Ge will be an disaster.
The EU want to continue demanding our money & commanding our behaviour. We have decided to shrug off the shackles of their expensive restrictive worthlessness & Leave.
Freedom enables us to do what we know best going forward. Our interest in EU backwardness reduces to a rapidly-fading glimpse in our rear view mirror.
You have outlined the “Leave” for which I voted.
I wonder how many letters Graham Brady has really received ?
IT STINKS!
Agree about the benefits to us but the problem is that they are totally the opposite to the E.U. potentially putting its very existence in peril, certainly as currently set up.
These threats are an anathema to everyone on the Remain side from Theresa May via the Civil Service to the rest who are wedded to the European Project, hence their choosing it over their own country.
I think the £39B is an outrageous sum, but do you think we owe NOTHING for commitments made, our share of ongoing projects, our wish to remain part of various EU bodies and institutions?
Reply We owe nothing after March unless we agree to stay in certain bodies with a specified ongoing membership fee for those.
Dear Mr Redwood,
Thank you so much for helping us get out of this EU quagmire! Never in the field of politics has so much been owed by some many to so few, outside war time.
I’m so exciting about the prospect of being part of a proud independent nation with its chin up and honour intacked, I’m ticking the days off already.
I knew (since 1989 in fact) that Britain would eventually see the light and just walk. It will be 30 years since I came to this view and to be proved correct.
Please pass on my thanks to all your brave colleagues for standing up to the bullies of Europe.
Best wishes
George
Let’s face it, we’re staying in. Its what we’ve all known would happen for a long time now. The establishment always get their way. Even if another Tory leader suggested leaving on WTO terms it would get voted down by Parliament. Our politicians are a bunch of uni brain washed numpties who don’t know how to run a country without guidance from a foreign power and are only interested in their careers. Parliament agreed we should leave the customs union and the single market and none are true to their word except a few like our host. Say good bye to a once powerful nation in charge of its own destiny.
Other advantages include:
* Increased VAT receipts from removing the opportunity for ‘carousel fraud’
* Reduction in corporation tax dodging, from companies booking their profits in other low tax EU countries
Use the money raised to reduce UK business taxes, targeted at manufacturers and farmers.
May is behaving similarly to Blair on Iraq, totally blind to reality and the havoc she is perpetrating.
The so called Leavers in the Cabinet are deluded in staying.
The Leavers should write letters of no confidence, flushing out the true number.
If that fails to get rid of her, these Leavers should continually defeat the Government, thus forcing a GE or her departure.
Excellent list
We can also follow an industrial policy fit for the 21st Century
The PM is apparently contacting Local Tory Party Chairmen to canvass support.
I suggest she also asks them two questions.
1 How many non Conservatives have contacted the local party to say they will join up and vote Tory in the future if she continues with her Agreement?
2 How many Local Tory Party Members have been in contact to say they will resign their membership and never vote Tory again if she continues with her Agreement?
I believe the answers will mean she won’t be able to say she wasn’t warned!
Logically, when Mrs May’s proposal is voted down in the House of Commons, her position in untenable.
She’s already dug her grave by essentially saying “there is no other way”. She claims her consultations with business have persuaded her that no-deal would be disastrous for our economy, without explaining why.
The vote on her proposal is the true “no confidence” vote.
Your opening sentence say’s it all- “we now have a simple choice”- not the way I see it
Question? did you put your letter in yet? if not? why not?
1/There will be nothing immediate about it- it could be the death by a thousand cuts
2/You say- an end to all uncertainties- absolute bunkum
3/What savings- the country is up to it’s neck in debt- we already owe billions, maybe trillions
4/Tax cuts- the usual old guff from politicians
5/Where is this 39Billion – is it in some escrow account somewhere or are we going to have to borrow more in order to reward ourselves- balderdash
6/VAT, can be reduced, but what government is going to do that- I don’t believe
7/Zero tariffs- more the same- I’ll believe it when I see it
8/Ditto
9/Ah yes! the old fisheries argument- but so far only a lot of hot air- the usual-
10/EU labour is already dwindling away- so yes let’s bring in more from other places
So John, not enough MP’s with the spine to oppose May. Despite her treachery and bare faced lies, there is not enough of you to oust her.
The Tory Party is surely finished and it looks like we will have to endure a Marxist government as the price worth paying by your party to keep us enmeshed with a hostile power.
My opinion of the ruling class has never been lower and I’m sure I speak for millions of Brits.
Reply I see a lot of Conservative MPs with principles and backbone who have pledged to oppose this Agreement. Watch this space.
Ah
It seems that Andy and Newmainias hatred of older people is in fact orders from above !
UK Government scheme designed to ensure energy suppliers have enough capacity to keep homes warm in winter is suspended by the European Court of Justice for breaching EU state aid rules.
Perhaps they are hoping older voters will freeze to death.
The fatal flaw in your argument Mr Redwood, is that it represents Leaving the EU…something the Country voted for…but will never be tolerated.
The Remainers and the waverers seem unconcerned with the payment of the £39 bn exit fee which will come from somewhere (more borrowing/debt?). Do they not realise that this is taxpayers’ money now or in the future and works out at nearly £600 for every man, woman and child in the UK? Perhaps publishing the figure in this form would concerntrate minds, bring more impact to people and aid the push for No Deal?
(Based on UK Population 2018: 66.57million (UN Estimate for 2018) – actually £586 per head.))
Surely it is still true today that:
”… There is a name for appealing over the head of the Crown to an authority outside the realm, and that name is treason”.
It is quite fantastic to see the Conservative Party self-destruct in such a fashion.
Just a few more letters (including yours Mr Redwood) and there is a leadership challenge. Even if she wins it, the PM’s authority will be so diminished that she will be forced to resign.
It’s going to be a general election and Corbyn as PM.
Am reading in the Daily Telegraph today where, headlines by Rayner and Tominey, brexiteers to deliver ultimatum. But let us be clear about one thing, and despite what some might think, there is not a snowball’s chance in hell that the EU side is going to bend to the pizza club or the ERG ways, let me repeat, no chance. If anyone thinks that JRM is going to dictate to the EU or that the terms of the agreement already tabled can be changed or fiddled with then they are totally delusional. You reap what you sew- choice now is the withdrawal agreement as already signed by cabinet and which will lead to a transition period and then to a possible future trade agreement or else nothing and nothing means exactly that, nothing
Reply I am arguing that in the absence of a good deal we just leave. That is a great option which even the EU cannot prevent.
This morning Sky News highlighted this passage in Theresa May’s interview with the Daily Mail, which has done a handbrake turn on the EU since a new editor was installed:
“People say: “If you could only just do something slightly different, have a Norway model or a Canada model, this backstop issue would go away”. It would not. That issue is still going to be there.”
Firstly, for myself I have not been advocating either a Norway model or a Canada model; the exact opposite, for nearly a year now I have repeatedly, and tediously, pointed out here and elsewhere that neither of those countries is in any customs union with the EU and that the Irish government has categorically rejected even the kind of supposedly “light touch” customs border which operates between Norway and Sweden, as mentioned in my most recent offering to the Maidenhead Advertiser reproduced below.
Secondly, what I have been repeatedly advocating since last December:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2017/12/15/parliamentary-votes-on-the-eu-withdrawal-bill/#comment-907596
could be termed the “Liechtenstein” option, as publicised in the FT back in May:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/10/18/no-more-delays-just-get-on-with-it/#comment-967319
and clearly described in a succession of letters to Theresa May’s local newspaper starting in February:
https://www.maidenhead-advertiser.co.uk/news/letters-to-the-editor/128146/easy-solution-to-eu-border-conundrum.html
“Easy solution to EU border conundrum”
including letters copied to her as my constituency MP and acknowledged by her assistant, and mentioned again in my latest offering.
Thirdly when she said to the Daily Mail
“That issue is still going to be there”
she could have added
“… when we come to the end of my oxymoronic transition period during which nothing will actually change; indeed unless it is solved in some other way it will still be there for decades to come, and the Irish government will still have a veto on any new arrangements in perpetuity; so why should you expect to ever escape from the rules of the EU Customs Union and the EU Single Market?”
Anyway here is my latest offering to the Maidenhead Advertiser, which the editor may decide to publish if he has not completely lost patience with me:
“A former Irish ambassador was on Sky News telling the reporter that his government had remained “calm and rational” throughout the Brexit negotiations.
Well, I would not dispute the “calm”, but can the following statement be described as “rational”?
“We have been very very clear from day one, there cannot be a physical border and that means ruling out cameras, that means ruling out technology, that means ruling out anything that would imply a border on the island of Ireland, it is not an option for us”.
That was from the Irish Republic’s Europe Minister Helen McEntee, also addressed to a Sky News reporter but nearly a year ago on November 24 2017, in a news segment headlined:
“Is the Norway-Sweden border a solution for Ireland?”
which is still available on the Sky News website.
That was just one of a number of comments from an Irish government trying to convey the false impression that at present there is no border on the island of Ireland, and if one should somehow “re-emerge” then that could lead to a return to terrorist violence.
The UK government could have responded that it would make no changes at all on its side of the Irish border, and offered to pass a UK law to control the carriage of goods into the Republic so it would still be unnecessary for there to be any checks on the other side.
Instead, Prime Minister Theresa May has deliberately used the absurd, extreme and intransigent attitude of the Irish government as a pretext for keeping us under EU law to the greatest possible extent that she could manage.”
With this note:
https://news.sky.com/video/is-the-norway-sweden-border-a-solution-for-ireland-11141058
“Is the Norway-Sweden border a solution for Ireland?”
“Sky’s Lewis Goodall takes a look at the border of Sweden and non-EU Norway and whether it could work as a model for Ireland post-Brexit”
Ms McEntee’s comment starts at 3 minutes 3 seconds into the video.”
Sounds good. Plus we will have visa free travel to the Schengen area for up to 90 days. Works for me.
Absolutely correct Mr Redwood, unfortunately no one seems to be listening to you.