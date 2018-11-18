A letter to younger citizens

Last night I was asked on Any Questions why I supported Brexit which the young questioner thought would have an adverse effect on her generation in particular. Here is a longer version of my answer.
Dear fellow voter,
I support Brexit above all for the younger generation, because it will give to you something I was denied. It will give you the most precious political inheritance of all. It will give you a powerful UK democracy where the British people can make their own choices. Our Parliament will be able to do whatever the people wish, whatever we choose in the ballot box.
The freer the country the more prosperous it usually is. The USA is a mighty economy based on the architecture of freedom, and on the great principles of its Constitution. Switzerland is richer than EU countries, with a fine tradition of Parliament and referenda. Norway’s democracy has been preserved by staying outside the EU, and she too is a very rich country.
It is because I have confidence in the generations to come that I want to pass to them a democracy that works, where they will be in charge as they reach the age of holding powerful jobs. It is the EU’s austerity policies and thought throttling centralisation that has spawned such high youth unemployment in many EU countries. I do not want you to have to battle to restore our democratic freedoms, and to resist their further erosion to the EU, as I have had to do.
Yours sincerely
John Redwood
6 Comments
Splendid, concise, accurate, John.
The example of high youth unemployment in Spain and Greece confirms your comments John. Living in a truly democratic country is something to grasp with both hands.
Dear John,
Have you put in your letter of no confidence?
Leaving aside trivia such as roaming charges which exercise the young disproportionately, it’s my impression they dislike Brexit because they think it robs them of their identity as European citizens.
Older voters may struggle to understand this, but it needs an answer nonetheless. Have we got one?
Good morning.
Very nicely put.
We do not talk enough, or even about, the direction the EU is taking. Some here point to PESCO and full UNION by say, 2025. But we as a society just do not talk about it. EVER CLOSER UNION is a real thing. It is the creation of a European Superstate and the destruction of democracy. Look at what happened to both Greece and Italy. Their elected. governments where removed and the people ignored and even punished. Sounds familiar ?
Best we leave.
Hopefully the bridge blocking, climate alarmist dopes yesterday will get some sensible sentences that deter such damaging actions in future. Rather than a slap on the wrist. This action might easily cause deaths by delaying ambulances, doctors and urgent deliveries to hospitals and similar. Perhaps it did it certainly will have damaged the economy, inconveniences millions and increased pollution?