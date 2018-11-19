The ERG and Mrs May

There is considerable misunderstanding in the media about the ERG. The ERG is the European Research Group. There are paying MP members who contribute jointly to research staff to help them, and non paying members like myself who contribute our own research to the Group and also attend its meetings. As the name implies all the research is geared to understanding the impact of the EU on public policy and in the last two years to detailed consideration of leaving the EU and establishing a new relationship.
There are many MP members. We all agree that the draft Withdrawal Agreement is unacceptable and as far as I know all will vote against it if it reaches the Commons as draft legislation. The ERG as a Group does not have a view on the future of the PM. Jacob Rees-Mogg (Chairman) has announced in public that he has submitted a letter, and Steve Baker is very active in promoting a vote. There are some other ERG members who have stated they have sent letters. There are some members who have sent letters but do not wish to make a public statement. There are members consulting their Constituency Associations about it. There are some members who do not wish to send letters for a variety of reasons. The Group has only had one formal discussion of this matter when Jacob advised us of his intentions, because the future of Mrs May is not within the normal remit of this Research group. Our aim as a Group is to concentrate on the issues around withdrawal and to set out a clear path on the ones where the Group has something important to say, as on the Irish backstop. Members of the ERG between us have over the last two and a half years set out a comprehensive approach to Brexit and urged the government to take it up. We have written and spoken on the legislation needed, on the legal and constitutional issues, on food and fishing, borders and immigration, trade and tariffs, the economy and taxation, transport security.
The campaign to have a confidence vote is now effectively led by Jacob Rees Mogg and Steve Baker. As Steve has stated on tv he thinks 48 letters should now have gone in. Clearly more letters have gone in than the number of public declarations. I do not believe Sir Graham Brady will fail in his duty. When he has received and opened 48 such letters he has to tell the PM immediately, and organise a vote promptly.
Isn’t it interesting how German MP’s so quickly respond to the UK’s wish to continue negotiations with the EU. Nothing suspicious there…., is there?
What gets me, is that some newspapers keep crowing that not enough letters have gone in. Don’t they realise that not everyone goes to the Papers to tell them everything! They will have to wait and see.
Why do you think Brady won’t fail in his duty?
Why should we believe it is your fellow members of the ERG who are telling lies about submitting letters and not him?
There is every reason to suspect it is him who has been bought off and none to suspect others. No Leave voting Tory MP has anything to lose with the public if they hand in their letters. Graham Brady is looking for a position in cabinet and has everything to lose.
I don’t like the big, thick cut of his gibb. Don’t trust him.
There are 330 Conservative MPs so 166 are needed to win a confidence vote. But the vote need not be won. A substantial minority would show that Mrs May has effectively lost her majority and her mandate. How many? Who knows?
She would need to be replaced. Most MPs are Remainers terrified of No Deal. Will they accept a Leaver? A political vacuum would leave power with the Civil Service at exactly the moment when it must be in the hands of politicians.
Like the party, the nation is split. The clock ticks on. Interesting times.
The quality of the research delivered by ERG and their so -called forecasts, have been so low, that the input cannot be taken seriously.
This is really low quality on what has been delivered
Thank you for that helpful description of the ERG. It explains J R-Ms past comments that his focus was on policy not on the PM. That changed when her current deeds diverged from her past words. It is very clear she has deceived her Cabinet, MPs and the public in the development and execution of her Brexit policy. In my opinion the most likely explanation of her behaviour is that she is in the pocket of big business who have persuaded her of the “chaos” of a so-called hard Brexit. That accounts for her inflexible attitude and claims of serving the “national interest”. The claims of “chaos” are wildly overblown as you have pointed out many times.
I can see the reasons for the arguments for and against mounting a no confidence challenge now versus a later date. J R-M has taken a principled position throughout this saga with his focus on policy and the word of the PM. I wish him and all others who mount this challenge every success. It is principled and deserves to succeed. Whether it will topple the PM is another matter. If it does not it will provide a good guide to the strength of the opposition to her policies and it’s ability to frustrate the legislative process.
There is not misunderstanding in the media, they understand it perfectly well but only present it in a way to suit their own particular agenda (witness The Daily Mail who are now a cheerleader for May).
Dominic Raab is odd. He says he was deliberately hoodwinked by May/Robbins who put a sentence in the agreement without showing it to him, he resigned as a result, yet now he says he continues to support May. Bizarre.
I imagine enough Labour MPs will abstain so that the withdrawl agreement is passed – to have May still in place personally handling the future relationship negotiations in her usual incompetent way would simply compound the problem. Time to get rid.
What I don’t understand is how Parliament can ignore the democratic rights of hard workers then invite said hardworkers into Parliament to switch off the power and water and give them accelerants and flames and not expect said redundant building to not burn down.
I am of course talking about Parliamentary refurbishment.