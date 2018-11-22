Is that it? The Political declaration with the EU

As expected, the latest draft of the Political document about our possible future partnership with the EU is empty of any enforceable content of benefit to the UK. It is an invitation to trade and customs talks extending over an unspecified period, delaying our exit from the EU. Far from taking back control of our money, our laws, and our borders, this Agreement if signed alongside the Withdrawal Agreement which is legally binding means we stay in and have no unilateral right to leave if the talks prove fruitless.
Under this non binding proposal our fish are still in play for a future negotiation. The Irish backstop remains etched legally into the Withdrawal Agreement, with words about a future technological solution as a possibility. There is plenty about the need for future regulatory convergence and for the UK to keep adopting EU laws we have no say over. The proposed format of the Future Partnership would be an EU Association Agreement. These Agreements are designed to bring potential member states of the EU progressively into line and under legal obligation to the body they wish to join.
This disappointing document confirms that this negotiation does not deliver Brexit, and does not give us control of our laws, money and borders, any time soon, with the risk that it might never properly do so.
39 Comments
After watching the Eu negotiations statement in the HOC , can you tell us Mr Redwood if there is anybody in Westminster that doesn’t have a self interest in us staying in the Eu i.e most mps, if this deal/agreement is truly in the best interest of the UK because I’m sure I’m not the only one confused for it to be a good or bad deal
Yes, John. But who agreed it? – The leader of your party. So what are you going to do about it?
I cannot believe how naive Mrs May is. Of course the EU won’t negotiate in any honest way. Good by Brexit!
OMG, what a farce. Buff said.
Good evening.
If this goes through the House, the Conservative Party is finished.
That is all that needs to be said.
Plus it breaches our legally enforceable UN right to self determination that was entered by Winston Churchill after the war.
Mrs May keeps telling parliament that her deal does give us control of our laws, money and borders, never detailing when. If other things are insufficient, isn’t lying to the House of Commons worthy of dismissal from office?
So why are you propping May up by not writing a letter to Graham Brady?
You wanted Brexit – what did you expect? People like you have ruined the future of our young people.
It’s a good deal..looking at the bones of it..but we didn’t vote for it..We the public can do nothing about it..and Mrs May and the EU are both determined to drive it on..so only parliament can call a halt to it now.. but am afraid members are all only looking after their own careers..the usual..two years of whinge has brought us to this
The vassal state delivered on the Tory watch😨
We must destroy this mendacious, seditious, anti-democratic government and send this grotesque PM packing into deserved obscurity. The UK is lost if May remains and British democracy will be crushed forever
So now we know, section 23 says the final agreement will be based on the Backstop.
CU and SM rules with the ECJ as final arbiter.
I predict Labour will abstain or vote for the WA thus splintering the Tories and forcing an election. Your defeat will be much worse than in 1997 and similar to what happened in Canada.
You will forever be branded the party that betrayed Britain.
Have you sent in your letter yet?
If not why not?
OK enough already . . . . . . .
We have had our Government humiliate us, they have lied, they have been duplicitous, treacherous and abused our trust, remainers in all parties have destroyed democracy and are allowing our country to be subservient to a foreign power.
JR, as your present leader is determined to bury the Conservatives maybe you should think about starting another party. Think about it there are several million voters out there with no home and no reason to vote.
Every MP had his/her say in June 2016. Those who voted Remain were on the losing side. Surely from that point on it was the duty of every MP to put aside personal preference and implement the democratic decision? Very simple I know, but obviously the last thing that is actually happening.
It would be treason to enter these deals.
Mrs. May’s innovative approach of neither following her party nor leading it has perhaps led her to suggest (stridently, alas) this ridiculous nonsense. Will she be introduced to what is proper soon do you think?
On the contrary. This document is Brexit.
It delivers you precisely the downgraded vassal state you voted for in June 2016.
There is an irony in all this.
During their epic 30 year anti-EU whinge the Eurosceptics never came up with a better plan.
They criticised everything about the EU- but did not consider any alternatives.
Now they have had more than 2 years to come up with them they have miserably failed.
There is not one problem your Brexit poses where the solution is better than the status quo.
There are now two options. Firstly we rely on the grown up politicians to stop this mess by cancelling Brexit.
Second we plump for full on Oliver Cromwell style revolution. I increasingly lean toward the latter.
This confirms my view it is a monumental tactical error for the genuine Leavers not to attempt ousting May and publicly. JRM seems undermined when he should be applauded. Had 48 letters been sent and advertised this mutual back slapping with Juncker probably would not have occurred. Now the disgraceful deceit and deception will progress to a vote.
And so, will sufficient numbers of MPs vote consistently with the democratic referendum?
How is your quick easy “deal” lol going now Mr Redwood ?
Well, then John, in that case, I would hope that Parliament will vote it down! This risks a melt-down of the government, and a possible election in the Opposition’s favour.
No doubt that explains the reticence to send in letters to the 1922 C’tte, which I fully understand. Some probably also feel they want to stand by the PM for her tremendous efforts to deliver a mutually workable Brexit, even though they can see its a virtual impossibility, and disagree with her in principle. I suspect that would be Mrs Leadsom’s position. But sadly, one can see the writing is on the wall. The moment of truth is coming.
It remains to be seen if the government can pull off a relatively soft landing for a ‘No Deal’. If so, I suspect there’d be a lot of good will in the country at large, despite a hew and cry from many others – not unlike the current ideological division in America. With so many other problems in the country, and indeed the world, whoever wins will have a huge challenge before them. Interesting times!
The Parliamentary party cannot be relied on. They are donkeys led by donkeys and we should not assume these horrific documents will be rejected. Over on ConHome Paul Goodman has crunched the numbers and the result is not comforting.
So let’s try a thought experiment: those Conservative members who still respect the referendum resign the whip and their seats. They stand in the resulting by-elections as Brexit Conservatives – using the 2017 Conservative manifesto word for word.
I know it won’t happen. But if it did …
For a while, everyone was giving Mrs May the benefit of the doubt, in thinking that she must be playing her hand close to her chest and that she would deliver the goods in good time.
Now, we know differently and that she is proving to be a full blown Remainer after all.
Where is the backbone of the rest of the Conservatives? I expect they are cosying up in order to keep their positions. The problem for them is that there will not be a Conservatve Party to speak of when the next General Election comes around.
Many thanks to you, Dr Redwood and your Brexit colleagues (Labour MP’s included) who are doing your best for us!
Mrs. May should be careful with ambiguous and wooly treaties, she may not get what she thought:
The village blacksmith finally found an apprentice willing to work hard for long hours. The blacksmith immediately began his instructions to the lad, “When I take the shoe out of the fire, I’ll lay it on the anvil; and when I nod my head, you hit it with this hammer.”
The apprentice did just as he told. Now he’s the village blacksmith.
Then get rid of her!
So who has the answer, Dr Redwood? If we are being betrayed, what are we to do? We are being taken for fools, as most of us have read what is in store for our country if T May has her wicked way. Did she think we wouldn’t notice, or has she got us so stitched up, she knows we can’t do a thing about it? What does that make her?
And what does that make YOU, her colleagues, if you still tell us you think and behave as if she’s honourable?
This just beyond … is there a word?
This declaration is another negative step.
It goes to confirm that Mrs May is an insurgent striving to benefit the EU and against the UK and against the democratic decision of June 2016 – as evidenced by her deliberate moves over the last year or so. By not removing her, the Conservative Party has so far been complicit.
With 2/3rd of the UK catch exported to the Single- Market, the UK’s fish stock was always in play since the first day.
Mr a Redwood and his ERG friends just never bothered to tell it to the voters.
This has ended trust between the electorate and politicians, not you John, you did your best to uphold the integrity of the democratic process, but just read the comments below every video on Youtube reporting this. We really are in the Endtimes now.
Remind me who’s Government and party have negotiated this? No more trust left in any of the legacies. We need radical change in our voting system to reflect the peoples wishes, not the politicos! May is a proven liar yet she still hangs on.
Madness, total madness!
This is all we shall get until you politicians pull a finger out and rid of this political harpie Mrs May.
We cannot do anything more, the ball is in your collective court now, so there is very little point in braying to the masses, although we all know what you say is perfectly true.
Please get on with it, before the press and the Remoaner masses persuade the political class to shy out with a second referendum.
An unprecedented and humiliating self-inflicted defeat which will have profound consequences for the future of the Country.
Winston Churchill and Margaret Thatcher must be turning in there graves.
Glad to hear IDS – and he’ll give courage to others – cannot support this withdrawal agreement.
Theresa May ignored two important points in her negotiations with the EU:
1. If you offer Danegeld, the Dane keeps coming back for more gold, and
2. Waving a white flag throughout a negotiation seldom gives you a good deal.
So now, her ego and pitiful negotiating skills have resulted in abject surrender, not quite the unconditional surrender demanded of the Nazis and Imperial Japanese, but pretty close.
Here is the link to the document (Obtained from Reuters News site.)
https://www.consilium.europa.eu//media/37059/20181121-cover-political-declaration.pdf
I’ve read it and as I did so, I could see the tentacles of the EU octopus wrapping themselves around every aspect of the affairs of the UK and N. Ireland. The EU will even tell us what “fair and reasonable payments” we will have to make in order to continue to receive their cooperation in key areas.
Two years negotiation to arrive at a total surrender of our sovereignty.
So will you send a letter to the 1922 committee?
It may have changed by now, but Jeremy Corbyn pointed out that in the Withdrawal Agreement a particular item had to be agreed by the year 20XX. This sums up the whole process which is obviously designed to allow the EU to keep control for many years to come.