The Withdrawal Agreement should be renamed The Stay in and Pay up Agreement

The EU does have a sense of humour. The so called Withdrawal Agreement is designed to keep us in whilst making us pay up. No sensible person could regard it as being Brexit, and no good negotiator would ever say Yes to a one sided proposal. Worse still it completely undermines our negotiating strength for the next prolonged phase, negotiations on the so called Future Partnership. This is not a deal for the future, and it does not end the uncertainty. The quickest way to end the uncertainty is to leave without signing it. Leave voters did not vote Leave in order to subjugate ourselves to new EU Treaties that we can’t get out of.
You can’t blame the EU for fighting it’s corner – but you can blame May and Robbins for total capitulation.
Surely this can’t make it through the house can it? If so then we need a repeat of Cromwell’s address to MPs “In the name of God – Go!”
Indeed.
Tell us something we don’t know.
Meanwhile, May is sat there defiantly laughing at the rest of us. Parliament allows this to continue.
There seems to be almost universal agreement that staying in the EU is a lot better than this.
Perhaps a second referendum is not the terrifying prospect you seem to regard it as.
Depends what the questions are Newmania. A repeat of the June 2016 referendum would be fine but then why bother as we have already decided to leave? A second referendum with a remain option would be unnecessary for the same reason. All that is needed is for the government to implement the referendum result honestly.
Government ministers who are found to have misled parliament will generally lose their ministerial portfolio. By convention, a minister found to have misled parliament is expected to resign or face being sacked. Is Mrs May exempt from this convention?
It was Mrs May that called the Conservatives the “nasty party”.
A stupid, naive thing to do as the media has never let us forget it.
Now she wants us to commit to another stupid, naive thing, and that is, to give our country’s future away.
If this goes ahead, history will judge that our democracy was given away by a government under a Conservative banner.
Please stop this deal!
Leave voters voted to restore the authority of our representative democracy in full. We were successful in persuading waverers of the need for that. How ironic and sickening it will be if a majority of MPs do end up, first or second time of being asked, voting for this Agreement and therefore for a true ‘puppet parliament’. So much for full representative democracy then, as the Commission and some Remainers might say. Mr Redwood will then need to update one of his book titles to reflect this by simply deleting the question mark at the end of ‘The Death of Britain?’
You say that no sensible person could regard this as Brexit, but I’m sorry it is, this is the Brexit you voted for. There was never a defined version of what Brexit was. Just 17.4 million different interpretations of what Leave meant. It was completely naive to vote leave and assume what the end game was. May has delivered a deal. It won’t appeal to all, but it is a deal nonetheless. If you voted leave, then you voted for this outcome. There are no, ifs, buts or maybes about it. A vote to leave was a vote to walk into negotiations and take a risk. The fact we have now taken that risk and it is not what you thought it would be is frankly too little and too late. It’s ludicrous to think that any Brexiteers could have done better. I didn’t see any of you trying, well apart from Davis who failed and Raab who also failed.
So why John are you still supporting May. Why haven’t you and all those other Brexit MPs who said they would sent your letter to Graham Brady?
Part of me thinks that the EU are so much better organised than us that we should indeed accept this deal and hold a referendum held on whether we turn the Houses of Parliament into a tourist attraction, with amateur actors pretending to make decisions for the UK.
And who do we have to blame for May being our negotiator? Conservative MP’s who value their careers more than the country.
Yes..and what are you going to do about it.. I mean what are you personally going to do about it?
many say this is as bad as it gets but you haven’t seen anything yet, just wait for all the nasty surprises the eu will spring in the future as it itself spirals in to the abyss dragging the powerless uk with them all the while shovelling in larger and larger contributions.
i despair, i really do, what are these politicians doing, the only hope now is to extend the deadline and prepare properly for WTO personally i would just leave in march stuff them all!
This is why May has to be stopped going to Brussels with notional authority to sign away our sovereignty.
Who the hell does she think she is?
As the no confidence tactic failed, any self respecting, patriotic cabinet minister should resign now.
Re: “The EU does have a sense of humour”
Yes at our expense, they are laughing at our governments stupidity.
Can’t blame the EU for this deal blame May’s UK conservative team:
Stay In, Pay Up, Shut Up
JR,
You have come up with this solution 100 times and there is no longer a majority in the population to support your view of no deal, s move on
I wonder if anyone has looked at this agreement from an opposite view.
If we were not part of the EU and were a completely sovereign Country, would they then sign up to this agreement for what it offers ?
If the answer is no, then why sign up to it now.!
You sound like you are venting in a darkened room. Stop whining, man. What are you going to do about this betrayal, man? DO SOMETHING, DONT JUST SNIVEL ON THIS BLOG
Got it in one John!! I am really afraid about our future as it looks like it might not get voted down after all.
Things couldn’t be better, Mrs May has done her job and brought nothing back from the negotiation worth voting on for a deal with the EU, most MPs have been left wondering how they can be seen to vote this bill through parliament against the wishes of the people when it contains nothing for the UK people or businesses, the pressure is now on MPs to do the right thing as seen by the people and businesses and vote the bill down, I do not see any amendment being put forward because there isn’t enough time left and they cannot overturn article 50 legislation, any extension of article 50, needs the 27 EU countries to vote on that first before the UK parliament can put through new legislation on the bill, it cannot be amended. I don’t think there will be the second vote before Christmas on the bill and parliament is not seating till the second week of Jan 2019.
I an expecting a statement from MRS MAY over Christmas with leadership election in the new year if this bill fails to voted through parliament, If this bill goes through parliament in the two weeks time, it will happen right away.
JR writes;
“The quickest way to end the uncertainty is to leave without signing it.”
That is what most of us have been saying all along.
However, ‘uncertainty’ in the context of brexit is a word used by big business intended to infer people might lose their jobs, because big businesses don’t like the idea that their cosy relationship with the corrupt EU might come to an end. They also stand to loose their source of cheap labour, and the thought of having to show respect to British workers frightens them out of their wits. Uncertainty doesn’t wash with me, the CBI needs to be told it’s members should ‘adapt to the will of the people’ or get out.
“Leave voters did not vote Leave in order to subjugate ourselves to new EU Treaties that we can’t get out of.”
Actually we did not vote for any negotiations with the EU. The vast majority who voted leave knew full well that the EU cannot be ‘negotiated’ with. The only way is to go in there like a Bulldog and rip them a new backside first, then offer to ‘negotiate’.
Never send a lilly livered liberal to deal with the EU.
Cut the head off the snake. It’s the only way to save democracy
Unless of course the Tory party is packed to the gunwales with individuals like John Hayes MP.
Are there any decent, moral MPs left in the HoC or is everyone shamelessly for sale these days?
How do people like Hayes sleep at night?
What have Tory voters done to deserve this?
My blood is boiling and my skin is crawling
Indeed. ABOUT 150 sound and honest MP’s I estimate, at best. Mainly back bemch Conservativves.
Dr Redwood,
My M.P. is a Remain supporting Conservative. When I wrote complaining about ‘Chequers’ I received a somewhat belated two page reply urging ‘strategic patience’. My reserves of patience, strategic and otherwise, are seriously depleted; especially after reading your summation of events and Martin Howe Q.C’s chilling analysis. I have three questions:
-What effective action, if any, can I and other seriously misled voters take to head off this travesty and prevent the UK becoming a German controlled vassal state?
-What is Mrs May’s motivation for pressing on with ‘her’ Brexit in the face of rising resentment from all sides?
-Why are the Leave side not effectively communicating the ‘this is what we become if we stay in the EU’ message to offset the TM megaphone propaganda campaign that is now under way?
What do you expect..negotiations have failed and spectacularly so..first we had DD the great SAS man who was going to run rings around them but he didn’t match up, rarely even attending meetings with Barnier and this handed the whole thing over to civil servants. Along with the rest of the Cabinet he signed off on the Withdrawal and then two days latet resigned..what a wimp! After that we had the ‘johnie come lately’ Mr Raab..who also didn’t’ last dickie time and is now out on manoeuvres, thinks its a smart career move..and still the civil servants are in the driving seat. So I say again- what do you expect? all of the whinge and crying from the back benches by IDS, JRM and others is not going to do it.. nothing is going to do it now.. Mrs May has been told Sunday is the day for signing up .. so much for taking back control
Good evening.
Thank God, I was beginning to get worried.😉
We cannot blame the EU for everything. Mr. Barnier said as much when he stated, that it was the British PM who requested that the UK stay in the CU. It was the PM who created, then undermined not one, but two BREXIT Secretaries.
It has been clear to me, and now a growing number of people both here and elsewhere, that the Civil Service and Big business, fronted by the CBI have hijacked BREXIT for their own selfish ends. To that, they have essencially said to the EU; “Here is a blank piece of paper, tell us what you want ?”
No one in ‘power'(sic) wants BREXIT. Why ? Because as I keep saying, it will me that they, and they alone, will be responsible. And their fine jobs and benefits in all probablity would be lost because they would show, once and for all, how badly this country is managed.
And why we are on the subject of people going AWOL. Where is, Denis Cooper ? Denis, if you’re out there mate don’t do anything silly. I know you voted for her and I know you’re a bit miffed at her betral. But believe me mate, she ain’t worth it.
Chin up 😘
In 1989 the Chinese people protested in Tianamen Square, seeking more democracy. They lost and democratic freedoms were reduced. In 2016 17 million British sought the same, they seem to have lost and their democratic freedoms will be reduced. Shocking and scary.
So May has moved from “no deal is better than a bad deal” to “any deal will do” this is crazy and it’s up to you MPs to stop this.
Noises from other EU countries indicate to me that their are beginning to break ranks so strike whilst the iron is hot…
The interview with May on BBC today managed to completely avoid the actual wording of the document and all to complaints and analysis by lawyers. She was asked personal questions or largely irrelevant points, most of which she did not answer. The media are allowing her to pull the wool.
I will say it again for the umpteenth time on this site. The UK is voluntarily leaving the EU Club. The EU Club is not throwing the UK out of the EU Club.
The Art 50 procedure does not give any tangible going away gifts to the leaving member state; other than a hint at some possible, future relationship after that member state has ceased to be a member of the EU Club.
If you follow the Redwood -ERG “no deal” plan, what happens to the UK plc economy and its share price (its currency exchange rate) between 30/03/2019 and 30/03/ 2029?
I watched some of Mays interview on the TV. She didn’t answer any question and just kept on repeating the same old rubbish over and over. I walked out halfway as I found it embarrassing.
She can sit there telling bare faced lies thinking we are all stupid.
She wouldn’t tell what exactly the £39billion was for or how it was calculated, only that it had ben reduced from £100billion so was a bargain. But……….it could increase if we extended the IP.
She says we are leaving the CFP when the white paper an political declaration says otherwise.
She is a disgraceful liar and should not be leading this once proud country.
She couldn’t bring herslf to mention England, we are only regions.
I don’t altogether blame the EU for this. May and our own negotiators have either shown conspicuous incompetence, or have not been working toward an objective we would expect or approve of.
Yes, we should leave without signing or paying. I fear if we do, civil servants and ministers will insist on making up the same sum by paying for emergency bilateral agreements.
Leave voters did not all vote to impoverish themselves otherwise Remain would have won.
You simply misled them as to the economic consequences of Brexit by pretending that the UK would get all it asked from the EU and pretty much replicate the Single-Market minus the bits it did not like.
You would never had won had you campaigned on Leaving on WTO terms alone.
I agree with your objective of leaving without signing this draft agreement and the declaration (reportedly already under attack from EU states wanting access to UK fishing waters). My concern is how you get there. I understand the legislation is in place to ensure that is the default outcome (effectively Plan B). But I also read that the Pizza 5 have their own alternative scheme (presumably called Plan C) to extend membership, at a price, for yet another year. So long as May is PM then Brexit is at risk. It would remain at risk if another Remainer were to replace her. Interesting times.
Hear, hear! What I can’t understand is why anyone at the HoC is prepared to vote for this. What the h**l is going on? It’s as plain as a pike staff to anyone with one iota of common sense or intelligence that what you say is entirely correct. How on earth do we get your colleagues, the PM and the Cabinet to see what you and I can see? Or perhaps they are not interested in this great country of ours and only their own personal interest and ambition? Shameful, if true.
Please put us out of our misery and leave without signing it. We can’t take much more of this purgatory and humiliation.
I suggest you re-form Vote Leave asap, at least informally, and meet to agree on a coherent alternative which all Brexiteers can agree to support. Maybe it’s EFTA or some variation thereof. What I don’t think works is for some to say leave and go to WTO terms, some to say accept May’s Brino, and some to say it could be OK with a few tweaks.
To me it seems clear in a straight choice that remain is better then Mrs May’s Brino-limbo. So for Brexit to be supported now it needs a clear road map.
One can only assume that the money the EU are as good as misappropriating from us has a UK compatriot who is also a beneficiary!
Theresa May is clearly subjugating herself to the will of the Establishment. By what lines of communication she is being controlled it is hard to detect but the way that Ollie Robbins was inserted into the negotiating process would suggest it is actually the Civil Service that is running things on behalf of big-business. Obviously her husband is party to this or he would have extracted her long ago.
She has no honour.
If the Conservative party thinks that they can screw up Brexit either deliberately or through incompetence but still get voted for at the next general election because we’re all meant to be scared of a Labour government then I suggest that they have made a big mistake.
If we are still being ruled from Brussels then Corbyn will be constrained so Labour isn’t the threat they could be. Whilst I couldn’t vote for them I also couldn’t vote for a party who thought Brexit means still be controlled by the EU.
There are many flaws in this proposal but the fatal one is that not only is there no incentive whatsoever for the EU to agree any Trade Agreement, there’s a perverse incentive for them not to.
If there’s No Agreement on a Trade Deal by the end of the implementation period we will be faced with either Leaving with No Deal which we could do now without paying £39 Billion, or conceding that Northern Ireland effectively remains in the Single Market and Customs Union with us out of it, or the whole UK staying in the SM and CU indefinitely.
All of these options are much worse than Leaving with No Deal now.
But there doesn’t appear to be anything at all on the agreement about whether we would have to pay any contributions if our membership pf the CU and SM continues indefinitely.
Basically what we are being offered is 21 months extended membership of the Single Market and Customs Union is exchange for £39 Billion.
I wouldn’t pay them 39 pence for that.
Re the title of this article: yes, indeed.
There is a report in Evening Blend, Spectator about May awarding John Hayes a knighthood and it is not flattering. I would like to ask what on earth is this woman doing? Brazen apparently “buying” of votes/support will not go down well with the electorate.
“Who actually supports Theresa May’s Brexit deal? We may finally have an answer: John Hayes, or Sir John to you from now on, thank you very much. Hayes is a prominent Brexiteer who just happens not to have criticised the deal or handed in a letter of no confidence – yet. And now it has been announced that Hayes is to receive a knighthood, it looks as though neither of those threats to May will arise.
Yes, Downing Street is launching a charm offensive ahead of Parliament voting on that unpopular deal, and the knighthood is just a small part of that.”
Look we have to be sensible about this- the withdrawal agreement is there and we should go along with it. It will get us into the transition period with talks about the future but if for any reason or reasons the talks on the future don’t work out we can then put our ducks in a row and just walk away. We can’t turn the clock back so better forge ahead to see what happens
Pay up and put up.