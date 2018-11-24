The great opportunities from leaving with no Withdrawal sell out

I have often set out the advantages of just leaving next March, here and on the media. I have just sent a pamphlet making this case off to a possible publisher.I am urging like minded MPs to help make the case for the WTO exit.
About John Redwood
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
Leaving on WTO terms was only ever going to be the most realistic option. It is quite obvious for the EU to give us a FTA they would be underminding ‘Le grand project’. It just wasn’t going to happen. That should have been the first question at the begining of the so called negotiations, will you give us a FTA yes or no. On receiving the reply ‘Non’ we should have replied no problem we are going anyway. Unfortunately we have a predominately remain government who have schemed to undermine the democratic will of the people as I have said before if there was the politcal will to leave we would be out already. The advantages of being free of the EU far out weigh anything they have to offer.
The problem is Remain have successfully planted the idea that WTO would be a disaster – a cliff edge that will lead to chaos.
This is now taken as fact in the media. ‘No deal is better than a bad deal’ has been quietly dropped.
Pamphlets will do no good. May has got to go. She has to be replaced by an exiteer, and quickly.
Meanwhile The Telegraph reports a secret Cabinet/EU plan B for when the Withdrawal Bill is rejected.
As Mrs. May has publicly stated there is no plan B, it is most likely such a plan has already been put in place.