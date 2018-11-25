Migration White Paper to appear at last

According to the press, the government will soon publish its long delayed Migration White Paper. Mrs Rudd in office never got around to doing this, though she was lobbied regularly to do so. Apparently government thinks Eurosceptic opponents of the Withdrawal Agreement will be won round by proposals for the future on migration. I have no idea why they think so.
Their first problem is we will not be allowed to have our own migration policy all the time we rest in the unsatisfactory limbo land of so called Transition. With no guaranteed way out that the UK can use on its own without EU permission, what is the point of talking about how we might use freedoms still to be won in negotiation?
Their second problem is the alleged policy itself. Apparently they want to make it easier for people to come to the UK to take well paid jobs, whilst coming up with some plan to restrict someone in a low paid job to an eleven month stay. That would create a revolving door of people coming to take low paid jobs, whilst increasing problems over housing and access to services to those who come to work for the least money and are most in need of help from the state. Why would Brexit voters find that attractive?
It shows a continuing misunderstanding of why many people voted Brexit. We voted to take back control of our laws, our borders and money, not for any particular answer on migration. Vote Leave did not campaign on migration, though answered on it as others did. Highlighting the fact that under Transition we have not taken back control is unhelpful to the government, whilst their particular scheme sounds mean without controlling numbers in the way voters concerned about this issue would like.
This is another badly thought through policy which is irrelevant were the government to secure its dreadful Withdrawal Agreement.
28 Comments
You make exactly the right points. Badly thought through policies are a May/Hammond, speciality (Hammond thinks that the highest taxes for 40 years and absurd tax complexity is a great plan, both like HS2. T May even wants to build on EU workers rights and imprison us in the EU noose for ever).
May’s letter to the nation today shows the woman has gone completely and utterly mad it will fool no one. Fortunately it will have the opposite effect to the one she seeks. She even claims, “It will honour the result of the referendum”. It will in fact fool no one.
It is ten years since parliament voted through the mad economic and scientific lunacy of the Climate Change Act. Just five sensible and heroic MPs voted against it Christopher Chope, Philip Davies, Peter Lilley, Andrew Tyrie, and Ann Widdecombe, a few also (JR I think) abstained. Thus showing very clearly what idiotic, group think, unscientific, virtue signaling, economic vandals we generally have in parliament.
Reply Yes. I tried to get the government to drop its Climate Act and declined to support it.
This betrays the view of the europhile MPs, the government, the civil service and its nudge department. They believe that the referendum was lost because the less educated, xenophobic parts of the population were only interested in free movement. Therefore, if they create a Brino, with no escape but a promise of an end to mass immigration, the deal can be swung through.
The proposal will probably not reduce inward migration anyway, as pointed out by Migration Watch. It will allow universities to employ vital researchers and the NHS to continue recruiting staff where we do not train our own. But it also allows big business to recruit lower paid technical staff when British engineers and IT workers are available.
The Nudge Department should be told to stick the Nudge and go away. We are not as stupid as they think.
Danial Hannan today:- This is a calamitous, cowardly Brexit deal – and we’re now being shafted for it by the EU.
Yet still just 91 Tory MPs say they will vote against it! How could anyone support it?
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2018/11/24/calamitous-cowardly-brexit-deal-now-shafted-eu/
Also Charles Moore surely has it spot on yesterday:- The PM’s deal is terrifying: it achieves the exact opposite of what Leavers want.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2018/11/23/mrs-may-goes-flat-sell-deal-backstop-price-high/
It is the exact opposite because it is what TM’s buddies wanted. Anyone else is of NO consequence to her or them.
It will be far fewer than 91 when the time comes, there will likely also be abstentions on both sides. It could sneak through. Next April we will move seamlessly into a new environment where the dominating political question will be ‘how do we get out of this terrible deal?’.
sorry but this is inaccurate,,vote leave campaigned on a australian points system and taking back control of borders ,,,everyone who voted brexit expected free movement to end
Darren – I voted Leave and formed no expectations about any immigration system. Indeed, I care little about immigration and doubt I am alone in this. JR’s penultimate paragraph expresses my view.
Today’s post, like several recently, seems aimed at his fellow MPs in the hope of disabusing them of damaging misconceptions. Would that Mrs May’s advisers read them. Her attempts to satisfy the nation’s Leavers without attempting to understand them are not just dangerous but really rather embarrassing.
Reply I keep Mrs May’s advisers informed of my views on important topics
sorry but you re wrong ..vote leave campaigned on a australian points system and control of borders ..everyone who voted leave expected free movement to end ..every poll straight after the ref verified ending free movement key issue for leave voters
also leave voters are getting tired of brexit mps who only care about trade deals and would be quite happy to see the country concerns on immigration again ignored as it has been for decades..stop throwing out your toys and blaming theresa may delivery on ending free movement as the reason why she has ended up with loss of sovereignty deal how can you take control of borders without controlling borders ????
Good morning.
We need to make a number of things clear.
There is a difference between migration and immigration. Migration means to me, temporary worker. Someone who comes here to work but nit settle. An immigrant wishes to settle. I have no problem with either but would like them to be recognised as such.
People wishing to enter the UK legally are always welcome but, those seeking to enter it illegal, especially if they have just come from another ‘safe country’ are just that – illegal and therefore criminals. These criminals either need to be sent back or, tried in a court of law for illegal entry and imprisoned.
If big business want people to work here, then they can pay for it. You cannot have an open door immigration policy and free at the point of service public services. I think I need not explain why. Anyone or any company wishing to employ a non-UK national should be able to do so, but the employer must meet the full costs. Eg. Healthcare, pensions, benefits, schooling and so on. Once employers realise the full and true cost they may consider employing a UK national instead. And why should I subsidies big business and pay for my own unemployment and wage decrease ? I am happy to compete, but only on s level playing surface.
And one last thing. ALL non-UK national, irrespective of where they come from must be treated the same. Just because they are EU Citizens, or even from the Commonwealth should nit give them any extra special rights over others. It should be about the individual, and nothing else.
OK, but please explain how a youngish single EU or non-EU person legally in the UK and working there with a decent salary (£60k+) therefore paying each year a “reasonable” amount to HMRC and getting no benefit whatsoever should not be entitled, say, to the NHS, given that a sizeable number of UK natives earning much less than that person would pay much less tax and get a number of benefits?
Public concern about migration has subsided significantly since the numbers coming from the EU dropped sharply.
We don’t need all this complex bureaucracy and micro managed ‘policy’. The simplest and only migration policy necessary is a market led one.
Just ensure that people who come here NEVER become entitled to any ‘in work’, or ‘out of work’ benefits, pensions, social housing etc, and have to pay an extra premium to cover the full costs of their NHS care from day one, unless and until they are approved to become British Citizens.
Make them or their employers pay a deposit it on their arrival which they get back if and when they leave, or become British Citizens, and make it clear that they can only remain here if they are registered on an Electoral Register (albeit not necessarily entitled to vote) at what we regard, as a normal household dwelling.
It should, (if thought necessary), also be relatively easy to introduce an identity card scheme for them which they get in the form of a card from the DVLA, similar to a Provisional Driving Licence. The DVLA is now well equipped to link up with the National Insurance Record system.
By the very nature of my ‘policy’ we would then be left only with the migrants economically worth having.
And there shouldn’t be free things for people who are already here and who have refused to do that work.
Otherwise you are still getting state subsidised labour.
“This is another badly thought through policy”….that phrase is surely the leitmotif of the Prime Minister’s reign.
“Migration White Paper to appear last.”
Of course ! That way they can get it through because they know those who might otherwise refuse will by then be worn down and just want to go home.
“Highlighting the fact that under Transition we have not taken back control is unhelpful to the government”
Unhelpful in the fact that the conservatives will rightly be voted out of existence, and finding themselves in fear of ever going out in public. I kid you not.
They have a choice; betray UK sovereignty, or kick May out now and just leave the EU.
Apart from the nonsense of the proposed policy, does anyone believe the Home Office has the resources to police it? A nightmare of administration with umpteen thousands potentially overstaying adding to the ‘millions’ of people already here illegally that the Home Office under Theresa May and continuing now, has failed to deport.
This is another example of the inner out of touch cabal of government thinking that the electorate will be fooled by some headlines and impenetrable legalise to support them.
We saw through Cameron on this very point and now May.
Conservative MPs would be crazy to vote for the PM’s withdrawal agreement as many of them will be out of job at the next election if they do so.
Kenneth
I doubt it will bother them, you can be sure they’ve got their own contingency plans, quite a number of them probably even profiting from the situation.
But; if they do pass this withdrawal agreement – vote them into oblivion we must.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2018/11/25/brexit-latest-news-special-eu-summit-held-finalise-theresa-mays/
Mrs May keeps stating that the public should support her Brexit deal, am I missing something here it’s not up to the public but in the hands of the mps , who won’t listen to the anger of the public anyway , there is this thought in the back of my head that the reason Mrs May keeps saying the public should support her deal is because she as a back up plan of another referendum/people’s vote knowing full well that it would have a much bigger influence of the Eu/big business/the brain washed new voter/other big finance parties/mps, to keep us in the dreaded Eu, but she would be making the biggest mistake in her career it would alienate the 17.4 million and kill off any credibility of democracy and risk unrest, just a thought
Forgot the other main reason not to go back to the people is because it would truly wedge open the stable door for the SNP to shout there heads off for a second independence vote and who could blame them what’s good for the goose
May’s trying to pacify Eurosceptic opposition with this grimy morsel of legislation. Cynicism doesn’t even begin to describe the manipulative nature of such proposals.
May’s revealed her true self. Her aim is to keep the UK tied into the EU at all costs. Therefore all proposals put forward by her lackeys can now be seen for what they are. They are not genuine proposals to solve a problem but part of the political game to deliver anti-Brexit
You are being played with John, like a cat plays with a mouse. You’ve become mere play things.
When she signs the UN Global Compact For Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration next month there will be no need for a migration policy. Not satisfied with giving away our sovereignty to the EU she now gives it to the unelected, unaccountable UN. What are we paying MPs for? Are they not aware of what she’s signing up to? All sensible countries have refused to sign it but I expect TM to be at the front of the queue with her pen in hand. Is there no end to her treachery?
Don’t worry John, there won’t be many who will want to come here when all of this is over
“We will regain control of our laws, borders and money says Theresa May
…………………
Mythomania
NOUN
an abnormal or pathological tendency to exaggerate or tell lies.
Whatever barriers we put to free movement of people the EU side will do the same to restrict the movement of UK people in EU countries, if we make laws here that are not in agreement with EU laws then the EU will put barriers to our trade in goods and services. If we make banking laws or laws that matter to EU interests but are not in accordance with EU rules, then ditto
How are we ever going to control immigration if this govt signs up to the UN Migration Pact?
Oh..just thought..is that why Brexit is such a ridiculous pantomime? To take our eyes off the UN Migration Pact?