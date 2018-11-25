The Prime Minister’s letter

Mrs May’s first ten points and last point are all ones I want to see happen. The trouble is they do not happen any time soon under the Withdrawal Agreement she wrongly wishes to lock us into and maybe never.
Most of the rest of her points are things that re create many features of the E$U after we have left in ways Leave voters do not wish to do, or vague promises of future co-operation which we can easily enjoy without signing this disastrous Treaty. Some are bizarre – “Gibraltar’s sovereignty protected” – it was not at risk until the last minute concessions – and no hard border in Northern Ireland – I never thought the UK was planning one!
This letter and the further concession on Gibraltar are likely to tip more MPs against this Withdrawal Treaty. I remain strongly opposed.
41 Comments
Why does the PM write a letter to us? A true deliverance from the EU would require no persuasion, no weasel words. ( And by the way..why on earth would we need to import labour when there are so many young people without jobs? Train them!!)
Again vague BS that the forensic legal dissections of the Withdrawel Agreement do not support and it will be those that form the battle grounds and ultimately decide our future.
Relying on wish lists however good the intentions shows how naive Theresa May is.
Stupid is as stupid does – this is typical of T May diplomacy- presenting ridiculous and unnecessary concessions as victories against the EU and being strong and stable ™ – utter nonsense, please get rid now!!!
zorro
You are strongly opposed. I believe the majority of the population of the U.K. are strongly opposed.
Stewart Jackson is surely right in the Telegraph today. The former MP who was chief of staff to David Davis when he was Brexit secretary, warned: “If Downing Street is selling out Gibraltar now before the deal goes through the Commons, then what will she surrender after it’s approved?”
Hopefully she will be gone and In no position to do any more damage.
John
The concessions to the EU will continue for as long as talks last, as long as May is in charge.
So be prepared for a lot more give away’s over the next few years.
The simple fact is she is absolutely useless at any sort of negotiation on this scale, and seems to rely totally upon the Sir Humphries (Oily Robbins) of this World who will do anything to avoid confrontation, or which will make more ongoing work for them.
The only issue that matters is how many other Tory MP turkeys will join her to vote for the EU’s Christmas dinner (otherwise known as the Withdrawal Agreement)?
I too hope the threat to Gibraltar will make MPs think. Leaving aside the democratic outrage if Gibraltarians’ interests should be bargained away, and leaving aside too the profound strategic dangers of relaxing our grip there, what message would be sent to the rest of the world were Britain shown too feeble to hold such an icon of prestige and power?
We have made many enemies in the last 300 years. Many more look at us with envy and resentment. The queue to kick us while we are down would be very long indeed.
Mrs May has put her learnt by heart mantra into a letter but, as you say, totally lacks any specfic dates when her assertions will actually happen. She is never questioned about this and ploughs on regardless. I don’t understand how Conservative MPs have allowed her to continue for so long and bring us to this point. If past experience is anything to go by I have little confidence that she will be challenged. Your party is doomed if she gets her way as is our democracy. Any more knighthoods likely to be distributed? We really do look like a third rate country under Mrs May.
But you support her as PM otherwise you’d submit a letter to Graham Brady immediately.
If only all those Tory MPs who are opposed this appalling surrender deal would put their money where their mouth is. Apparently at least 80 will vote against it and yet Brady can’t even get the numbers to force a vote of no confidence. I have immense respect for the likes of JRM and Steve Baker and the couple of dozen who have sent in those letters but who have been badly let down by the cowards not willing to submit those letters for what reason, God only knows.
If this deluded woman is allowed to get this document through, they are finished anyway as will be the Tory party.
I dreamt the PM had given Yorkshire away . When will that happen?
I see this awful woman has now taken to handing out peerages to mediocre Brexit MPs, John Hayes being the latest. It will be interesting to see how he votes. This woman is shameless and once again proves what a farce the honours system has become. There are now 28 Sirs in the H of C plus a few Dames, add to that the likes of Sir Nick Clegg or Sir Eric Pickles. Time mediocre has been toadying politicians were barred from the honours list for merely doing their jobs. It demeans the whole system for those who truly deserve their honours.
I have serious doubts that enough MPs will vote against the withdrawal treaty. Might as well accept the fact we are to be slaves.
The letter is basically just a pack of lies, it will fool almost no one. The appalling agreement that she is idiotically trying to ram through the house gives none of the things she claims for it. Furthermore it will destroy the Conservative party, give power to Corbyn and put the UK in a very weak negotiating position thereafter. Were it an advert it would surely be banned by the advertising authorities. The claim that it “respects the Brexit” vote” is just laughable.
PMs and politicians seem to be allowed to lie and deceive. Indeed it seems to be the main route to political advancement and later a place in the Lords.
I had the misfortune to catch a Remain spokesman on the radio last night, turned out to be FO Minister Duncan who dismissed the 20XX as of no consequence.
If he had loaned me money and I gave him an IOU to be repaid 20XX, would he accept?
The PM’s letter is a con and her withdrawal agreement stinks.
Shame on the Conservative Party for getting itself mixed up in this shady gang led by the Prime Minister.
Shame on the BBC and many others in the MSM for pushing false propaganda and encouraging the duplicity and pretence.
I have enough faith in the British People that we will see these chancers off…but they need something to vote for. Whatever happens, we need a new force in politics – whether that is the re-emergence of the real Conservatives (with the socialist entryists kicked out) or a revived UKIP or a new breakaway Conservative Party.
This has been nasty exercise in dirty tricks. They will not make fools of us!
It is not possible to make the changes that are now in train without there being some unintended consequences, we should have thought about all of this before we started. For instance the constitutional position of NI is now greatly weakened, even in the event of a NO Deal, It is only a matter of time now before demographics take over.
Then the treaty position of Gibraltar, Utrecht 1713, will also be up for examination again at some point and probably sooner than we think. Spain is in the position of strength now, this is just like a reversal of the talks one hundred years ago that led to the Treaty of Versailles- unintended consequences
Scotland? who can stand there with hand on heart, and swear that Scotland will still be a part of the UK in say ten, twenty years? Cannot say it is because of unintended consequences- but Brexit certainly will have a good deal to do with it?
Once again, may I ask that you leading Brexiteers work together on a common narrative. You have produced a pamphlet and many good arguments, Boris Johnson articulated 6 entirely rational and supportable points in his speech to the DUP, David Davis has a plan, and the ERG has produced a number of well crafted documents. There is also the excellent work by Facts4Eu and not least from Martin Howe QC. Please work together and tell the voting public in clear and succinct terms why May’s plan is a national risk, and offer an alternative.
She makes a well publicised, last-minute, concession on Gibraltar, the details of which are unknown, and presents this as protecting Gibraltar’s sovereignty. What parallel universe does this mendacious, deluded woman inhabit? Get rid of her for God’s sake!
W.r.t. the new project fear story that chemicals for water purification will not arrive under a ‘no deal’ Brexit, if this is true this is a national security issue and these should be produced in the UK. An urgent question needs to go to the Dept Environment … to clarify this. There has been two years to prepare for this.
I particularly like the bit where Mrs May says ‘with Brexit settled’.
The angry pensioners really are so far out of touch aren’t they?
They really think this will be settled next March.
They really need to speak to some younger people.
My generation and those below overwhelmingly do not want this economically illiterate monstrosity you are imposing on us.
The reason most of you voted leave – immigration – is non issue for most of us.
Eventually there will be public inquiries and there will be prison for some.
Brexit will not be ‘settled’ for the rest of your lives.
Why ask us unless a second referendum is in the offing ? MPs are the ones who make the next move.
I have emailed my MP, Keith Simpson. I referred to Mrs May’s appeal to the public to pressurise their MPs to support her deal. I told him that if this deal is passed by Parliament, I shall reluctantly not be voting Conservative while she is leader, even if that risks a Corbyn government.
I urge like-minded people to do the same.
I see she is saving the Fish for the final act.
No doubt when she has her agreement, any trade deal will be conditional on her giving away our fishing waters. The EU states have already said that.
Last week she gave away NI, this week Gibraltar, what next, invite the Argies to occupy the Falklands.
She really is lying when her lips are moving.
Surely the PM is guilty of not just misrepresenting her deal, but misleading Parliament as well?
Shouldn’t someone in Parliament , or some Parliamentary group, be taking action against her?
Can the Queen be called on to put a stop to this deceit?
It’s good that many MPs oppose the deal. When does this translate into resolving the issue of lack of effective leadership in the party? When will Mrs May be replaced?
Another betrayal by this government ..
‘Hypocritical’ UK Govt to Sign UN Migration Pact Despite Pledge to Control Borders.
If Mrs May gives away anything with regards to Gibraltar to either Spain or the EU then Spain and the EU will have complete control over the entrance to the Mediterranean, as Ceuta on the opposite side of the straits of Gibraltar is controlled by Spain.
Cetua is indeed the Spanish equivalent to UK held Gibraltar, as they took it from Morocco and have thousands of troops based there.
Visited Ceuta last year, and they have absolutely no plans to give it back to the Morocco or give up part control.
History’s judgement of May is going to be very severe, isn’t it.
I do not understand how anyone can still serve in her Cabinet.
Mr. Corbyn accurately described the Brexit Deal as ‘twenty six pages of waffle’.
This is an additional page.
MPs must not lose focus. The Withdrawal Bill still needs to be defeated first.
As letters go this is mindless
Theresa May is to go on a national tour to promote her BRINO ploy.
I wonder if she will be using the Remain Battle Bus, you know the same bus that was used in the “Stronger In” campaign in 2016 and also for her 2017 “Strong and Stable” campaign?
According to the Mail, Philip Hammond has threatened to quit and take five of his EUrophile cabinet colleugues with him if the Surrender Treaty isn’t ratified. He’s teasing, surely?
This withdrawal agreement is inheretently dishonest when set against all of May’s earlier oratory. She ancd Robbins have cobbled together a remain document. I hope she has the grace to depart after what I hope will be a severe drubbing in the HoC.
The solution therafter is a reversion to WTO rules on trade and let theEU realise what a disadvantaged position they have driven themselves into.
n
Two years ago Nigel Farage said that this was the start of the breakup of the EU- but don’t see it myself
IDS said that the german car workers wouldn put pressure on Ms Merkel..didn’t happen
Nor did the French wine producers take to the streets as M Gove said would happen.
How could our politicians have got it all so wrong?
The problem is that we Brexiteers are playing catch-up. Having won the referendum we rested on our laurels, believing that our Government were honourable. I don’t think it occurred to most of us that we should be fighting from the word go to have our wishes implemented, and regarded the Remain Camp as just empty vessels making the most noise.
It seems we were wrong to consider our Government ‘honourable’ and we certainly misjudged the venom of the Remain side’s sore losers.
Our MPs should ALL have been ‘leavers’ as soon as the result of the referendum was known, not taking up a stance of a rearguard to keep us shackled. It is disgraceful on the part of many in our Government that they should be so shameless. But we SHOULD keep fighting now – you don’t escape an ‘organisation’ like the EU (was there ever one like it?) without a fight.
Another lie by TM? Gibraltar’s sovereignty is not assured it seems:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6426123/Theresa-faces-Gibraltar-challenge-Brexit-deal-Spanish-Prime-Minister-claims-joint-sovereignty.html
Spanish PM claims that Britain must now open talks on ‘joint sovereignty’ of Gibraltar after May caved in to his demands as furious Tory MPs accuse her of ‘selling out’
Mr Redwood,
If the parliamentary prospects of this deal (the only one on offer as an alternative to a strict “no deal”) are as bad as generally assumed, why bother? It looks like a waste of time to me. Obviously, the PM must appear busy until she is deposed, but why Parliamentarians spend so much effort on explaining why the deal and everything around it are bad does not look rational to me, unless something else would be on offer.
This letter is incoherent propaganda. I do not trust her.
All well and good, but you’ve done nothing to stop your traitorous leader and Prime Minister with her surrender to the EU. She continues to betray the UK and support the EU with yet more concessions, the latest being Gibraltar.
You once said you would you would resign the whip if the party stated a wish to join the Euro. Is this betrayal on all fronts not worse?
Mrs May’s Surrender Treaty attempts to bind the hands of successive UK governemnts which renders it “unconstitutional”. I trust that Gina Miller will be on the blower to Mishcon de Reya to launch a challenge to prevent Mrs May from “ripping a hole through our democratic structures”.
Cabinet and EU making ‘secret’ plan B for when Brino gets voted down apparently. Perhaps you ERG types should get involved and make sure it’s a 1/2 sensible compromise. We must be able to see our way to an independent trade policy at least after the two year transition. There also seems to be a lot of EU push back on fish. The govt should trade fish against, eg, the financial services passport, not just give it up for nothing as they’ve done with everything else.