Is this the EU’s best offer?

The EU’s bad offer to the UK has been conditioned by what the Prime Minister asked for. Mrs May and her team were trying to cherry pick in the way the EU told them not to, so they have ended up with no deal at all about the future relationship after two and half years of talks. If she had asked for a Free Trade Deal along the lines of Canada plus, with various arguments about how the Irish border would work we would be in a much better position. There are plenty of technical and practical ways of handling the border on existing technology, so we would have found out if these issues had been pressed whether the EU was up for a Free Trade deal or not. The Prime Minister’s refusal to table a free trade agreement, and her long delay over pressing more practical solutions for the Irish border has led to the current impasse with the UK Parliament and the complete lack of a Future Partnership Agreement other than a few pages of vague aspirations and plenty of negotiation to come.
Once Parliament has voted down the Withdrawal Agreement – as MPs currently say they will – the UK government needs to return to the EU with the individual detailed issues that are best resolved prior to just leaving, and to table a full Free Trade Agreement. We will then find out for sure whether the EU is serious about an FTA or not, and can in the meantime get on with fulfilling the pledge to leave. Immediately anyway the UK government should publish its tariff schedule for March 29 2019, set out details of how we will run our own borders from that date, and provide the necessary permissions for continuing trade and activity.
Mrs May rightly says the country wants shot of all the arguments and delays about Brexit. That is another good reason why we must veto the agreement she has come up with, because it sentences us to an indefinite future of endless talks about our future partnership, shorn of our bargaining position by all the concessions made in the Withdrawal Agreement.
Lovely picture of J-C Juncker patting happy, smiling Mrs. May on the back; no doubt he is saying to her: “well done Therese, you’ve done a much better job for us than we dared dream about, there’ll be a place on the commission for you next year”.
Why won’t she table a free trade agreement?
Nig1
Because she doesn’t want to leave
Apparently you can’t do that whilst being a member of the EU, just shows what a ridiculous self-serving pseudo-state organisation the EU is.
In reality Article 50 should “trump” all of that rubbish…
May is part of the EU conspiracy to keep us wedded to and locked within the EU though you appear to believe she’s fighting the UK’s corner but doing it badly. Either you’re being naive or simply disingenuous
I watched BJ’s speech to the DUP but never once did he call for May’s head. I find that astonishing considering she’s tried to malign, slander and delegitimise him using the tried and trusted liberal left tactic of playing one of the many ‘phobe cards’ against him
Either the Eurosceptics are playing a cunning waiting game to strike at the opportune moment or they are simply spineless. I’m just praying it’s the former. If it’s the latter we can wave goodbye to our dream of democratic sovereignty and independence
Nobody can be sure this so called deal will get voted down. If not then we are toast as a nation and the Tory party are too. I cannot believe it has been allowed to progress this far. We are on the brink of becoming slaves, being told what to do. Its a disgrace John and total humiliation watching a PM crawl to the EU. Our great history as a nation crushed. Theresa, thanks for nothing.
We may end up as slaves but they cannot force us to buy their wine, cheese, cars, holidays or anything else for that matter.
While our government is obviously intent on tying us to the EU we don’t have to support them, spend your money elsewhere.
FUS, if it gets through, then that will be because of “abstainers” rather that those that actually vote for it…
The “Mrs May and her team” is the Mrs May you Tory MPs installed as PM and still even to this day who you all support (apart from less than 48). It’s a bit late to complain about her now.
Reply I did not vote for Mrs May!
Gove’s stabbing of Boris is to blame. The members would have certainly preferred Boris to the socialist, remainer, dope May had they been given any say.
I trust you have your letter drafted and ready for despatch to the 1922 Committee?
Are you perhaps waiting to see of the Agreement gets voted down? The maths says it will be but you never know for sure in politics do you?
She has to go. The Party is haemorrhaging support and risks being out of power for a generation if something is not done about this capitulation.
“NO DEAL IS BETTER THAN A BAD DEAL” She needs to be reminded of that. This is a very bad deal indeed and will come back and bite her and the Conservative Party.
I received a ‘personalised’ letter yesterday full of factual inaccuracies. I was appalled and insulted by it and I have written to number 10 to say so. No doubt she has a team of minions there trained to ignore such things. If you can ignore 17.5 million people, your cabinet, and the House then what’s a few thousand emails?
There appears to be no time limit on the aggregation of 48 letters to the 1922 com’ chairman! Perhaps the chairman has some left from previous calls for letters?
Reply NO there is no time limit. The Chairman has to announce when he is possession of 48. Individual MPs may submit with or without publicity, and may withdraw letters already submitted if they change their minds. Only Sir Graham knows the score.
But, of course, the May deal will get through Parliament. That was always the intention no matter what alleged Brexiteer Tory MPs say… It really is a case of taking the money and doing nothing.
The current Tory Party is pointless and represents nothing but the greed and self interest of its MPS.
There are NO technical and practical ways of handling the border on existing technology. If there were, the parties would have agreed them already. If there were, they would have been used already at the Norway/ Sweden border, the France/ Switzerland border and the US/ Canada border. You make yourself look foolish by claiming there is a technical fix – but never ever telling us what it is!
Interesting paper here:
http://www.dcbmep.org/a-firm-solution-to-the-hard-border/
from David Campbell Bannerman MEP
If this deal is approved by the HoC, the Conservative Party will be toast and the responsibility for this disaster for our country will lie firmly on the shoulders of Tory MPs. You will never be forgiven for this humiliating betrayal and, trust me, you will never be in power again in my lifetime.
There is only ONE way to move forward with Brexit
That is to replace May and her remainer cabinet
Fail to do that and we are staying, no matter which way the WA vote goes
My own Tory MP lost half his majority in the last GE in an area that has always been staunchly,staunchly Tory. The Tory party has not been famous for kindliness to electoral liabilities ( in this case disaster) ..so what on earth is going on? Have we finally reached the point where democracy and party politics are actually irrelevant? No more Westminster? No more elections? ( Considering the Referendum what is the point of voting?). Are Mrs Merkel’s and Macron’s demands that all EU members relinquish sovereignty being obeyed? I never dreamed that my government would do this to me…and I am scared.
There is so much wrong with this WA that even if she managed to change one part the rest is political suicide. Is it not clear to you MPs that May has sold out her party and the country. I can’t believe any of you are standing by her. The public are so angry it’s palpable.
I’ve just listened to the latest Brexit Secretary on radio 4. He is allegedly pro Brexit although I wouldn’t have guessed it. If I hear another politician say the words “ very clear “ I think my head will explode.
Does the Conservative Party really understand that they are doomed at the polls in the next General Election ? Does the PM realise she has moved her head from under the sand to under fast setting cement ?
If it takes the EU just half an hour to agree to anything it must be massively in their favour.
But, what should we expect when our negotiators have pretty well all been committed supporters of the European grand federal project.
You ask- “Is this the EU’s best offer”- you seem to conveniently forget that it was our decision to leave – it is not up to the EU side to make offers to us- they have just said goodbye- all that is necessary now is that we leave 29March.
The Withdrawal agreement is there on the table, if we agree to it then some kind of future is mapped out- if we don’t agree to it then perhaps we’ll have a GE- but being not politically connected myself I can tell you this, no matter how bad we think the Tory leadership is at present time, a Corbyn led government is certainly not the answer., Think about it
May and Robbins have capitulated in the so called negotiations and how any MP’s in parliament can vote for this then they must be voted out at the next GE.We need a 100% brexiteer as our PM and then we can go back to the EU and tell them what we want and if they don’t agree then we wave goodbye.No giving the £39bn,no giving our fishing waters and most definitely no Gibraltar.