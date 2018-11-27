More false forecasts

Remain return to their Project Fear like moths returning to the heat of a light which might destroy them. Prior to the referendum they forecast big job losses, house price falls and a recession in the first winter after a No vote. We now know this was completely wrong. Using their language, these were “Catastrophic” forecasting errors. They took themselves “off the cliff edge” of bad forecasts.
This time they have decided to play it safer by going for long term forecasts. That means they cannot be proved wrong any time soon. It also means many Remain spokesmen and women will misrepresent what these new studies show. They all show us better off in ten years time, with or without Brexit. The so called losses are lower forecast gains, not actual losses. It also means if they assume marginal shortfalls in growth from Brexit, they add up over a long period of time to larger sums. Remain should understand this, as our growth rate throughout our time in the EEC/EU was slower on average than in the post War years prior to entry. They got their long term forecasts wrong when we entered, expecting faster growth. If Leave supporters played back their approach we could show substantial long term losses from membership. The big losses thanks to the Exchange Rate Mechanism disaster in the middle of our membership were particularly costly and were actual losses or declines in income and output,not just slower growth.
Instead of parroting imprecise long term forecasts from people who got their short term forecasts wrong in 2016-17, they should be trying to make amends. Journalists should cross examine them about how they can possibly know what our economy and the rest of the world will be like in ten or fifteen years time. If we leave and take back control properly next March we could pursue an economic, trade and spending policy that would give a good boost to our economy and its output. These forecasts concentrate on seeing negatives for our trade, without thinking about all the positives from saving the money we send to the EU, substituting home production for imports, and lowering tariffs in general when we set our own schedule. The main reasons they think growth will be a bit slower is assuming a net increase in trade barriers, and assuming much lower inward migration.
Project Fear did not work first time round for the Referendum. Each time it is tried it is even less effective, as we saw through the lies the previous time. It reminds us that Remain never have a positive case for membership of the EU or for a close economic partnership with it. They just bang on about what could go wrong, and assume the rest of the EU will behave as badly as possible towards us.
Two issues stood out to me un yesterday’s debate:
1st. JRM reminded the PM that the HOL had come to a conclusion that the UK does not have any outstanding debt to the EU on just leaving on 29-3-19. Mrs May said that there are ‘other legal opinions’ saying that we do owe money. This answer should have been questioned; from where does this opinion come, and let us see it.
2nd. Mrs May repeated that any type of ‘leaving the EU’ arrangement would require a form of Northern Irish ‘backstop’. The only one that doesn’t is simply leaving without an arrangement, and both sides of the northern Irish border doing what they promise that is not to make any physical changes to that border. Any customs changes will require adherence to this promise or thy cannot be applied.
All very true, JR. But Theresa May, whose name will live in historical perfidy, will spend the next two weeks using the biased MSM, and weak-kneed Conservatives, to spread her mantra that her draft withdrawal agreement has “delivered”. My personal forecast, which I pray is false, is that the House of Commons will sanction her deception.
If we ever do achieve the claimed control of migration and numbers really reduce, then the Ponzi of increased growth will reduce and we will have less. However, this will not be growth per head of population, as total population will be lower. We will not be worse individually. As usual, thr Treasury Fear numbers are worthy of Mr Ponzi
I am more interested in the quality of life. How many here like being stuck in endless traffic or crammed into trains ?
The forecasts in 2016 assumed no corrective action after the calamity of the Brexit vote. Fortunately the astute interventions of the Governor of the Bank of England and the Chancellor of the Exchequer Mr Hammond staved off the worst consequences. But all serious economists know we have suffered serious harm through the Brexit vote, with worse to come – particularly if the reckless pursuit of “no deal” succeeds
Well then, Henry Spark doesn’t your evidence just go to show how thick the forecasters were in 2016?
Leavers have always told them that the Bank of England and the UK Treasury had economic levers and instruments to deal with any shocks. It was Remainers who are oblivious to the flexibility having our own Currency and Central Bank affords us.
And they’re still at it.
Incidentally didn’t Hammond say the other day that (even) ‘this Brexit Deal is better than staying in’.
So be careful who you praise. Remainers are gradually sinking into a minority comprising a few fringe cranks.
Governor of the Bank of England lowered interest rates slightly. If that was all it took the so called calamaity wasn’t a calamity.
The UK economy is growing faster than the Eurozone. German’s economy shrank in the last quarter.
You have some nerve to criticise others for false forecasts! We hold most of the cards, you gaily promised. Oh really? Where are the exact same benefits Mr Davis promised? Where are the trade deals knocked up over a cup of coffee according to Dr Fox and signed off last September, according to Mr Davis? Where are the German carmakers coming running to our rescue, as Mr Duncan Smith promised? And where’s the money for the NHS promised by Gove and Johnson?
£350 Million a week was promised for the NHS. The increases announced recently are £394 Million a week. And we haven’t left yet.
No doubt we can always cut it back to £350 Million if that’s what you would like.
And Yes we still do ‘have all the cards’. But John Redwood can’t force a Remainer Prime Minister and Chancellor to play them.
Just like those that made much the same promises over our membership of the EU, they were plainly FALSE !
Post war growth lagged behind France and Germany, after joining the EU it became significantly better. Throughout the post war economic decline caused by State ownership and Unions incomes improved . This was true into the 70s when the whole edifice finally crashed
There will still be some growth. That does not excuse doing the stupidest thing conceivable.
‘Forecasts’ have come out in the past two days (one in particular from the NIESR paid for by ‘People’s Vote) purporting to be able to forecast the effect of Brexit on tax revenues in 2030 to within a Billion or Two Pounds.
Leaving aside that they have no idea what Trade Deals or anything else that will be entered into over the ten years following the conclusion of the ‘implementation period’, we don’t even know yet whether we will even enter the ‘implementation period’.
Yet the NIESR, the OBR etc weren’t able to forecast the annual budget deficit for the most recent full fiscal year with similar accuracy even AFTER the year had ended, and have never managed to come close to forecasting it to similar precision well after the year had started.
Yet they go on their merry way and the BBC carries on reporting it all as if these figures were tablets of stone brought down to it by Moses.
And you have the gaul to complain about the BBC.
The UK’s economic relationship is only one aspect of the Leave argument. Far more important is the restoration of democratic and legal sovereignty to Parliament and back to the British people
We must cut all legal and constitutional ties with the EU. I resent the idea of non-UK politicians passing laws without British voters being able to hold them to account through a direct democratic mechanism
Remain voters are a godsend to autocratically minded politicians. Unbridled unaccountability is the endgame for all Europhile politicians. The weakening of democratic structures so that they can wield their power without having to seek approval from British voters. While we are forced to adhere to such laws, pay our taxes and have our voice removed.
Well, maybe there are Remain voters who have masochistic tendencies but most British people are democratic to their core and we despise politicians. Democracy is the only avenue we possess to hold these modern political animals to account. We can no longer view them as moral creatures.
Brexit is a vote for democratic accountability. Remain is a vote for a world in which the democratic voice is crushed