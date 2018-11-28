Will the Treasury tell us the cost of belonging to the EU – that is fact not fiction

The Treasury want to know the impact of Brexit so they should go back and compare the growth rates we achieved in the EEC/EU with the growth rates we were experiencing post War before we joined. They would find our growth rate fell in the EU, so in their terms that means there was a big cost to belonging to the EU.
The cost argument is spurious anyway. The cost to a middle-class voter of voting for Corbyn in the next election is forecastable and strongly negative but that won’t stop millions of them doing it because they are prepared to bear that cost for assorted other more intangible benefits to society that they foresee. It is the same with Brexit. It is only the Remainers who seem to be absolutely fixated on the purely economic argument – they seem to be prepared to give up anything for money. “No-one ever voted to make themselves poorer” they intone ignoring the fact that millions of Labour voters do exactly that.
It becomes more and more apparent:
Remainer = good of the individual
Leaver = good of the country
Oh dear, John, you forgot to factor in the incredible benefit to Newmania’s and Andy’s children, who were able to travel unhindered and get a few weeks’ holiday work in bars.
The Treasury forecast will probably be endorsed by the BBC ‘reality checker’, Chris Morris, in due course. So that’s alright then.
It may be extremely difficult, but a less reactive approach explaining the benefits of WTO might be helpful in the next few weeks. Put ‘cliff edge’ assumptions under scrutiny. Make pundits justify their doom laden descriptions.
The Treasury is little more than an arm of the EU. It is time we install a vehemently Eurosceptic leader who reduce EU influence to a minimum in all areas of British public life
If belonging to the EU was a panacea for all economic ills then Greece, Spain, Portugal, Italy and indeed France would be economically productive, self-financing nations. They aren’t. In fact one could argue they’re all dependent on the German taxpayer for survival
Remove the productivity of the German economy and its workforce from the EU construct and the whole pack of crappy cards would come crashing down
Macron’s desperation to share sovereign risk with the German taxpayer is an indication of the cowardice of the man that he’d rather focus on Franco-EU (Germany) matters rather than confront the French unions at home
Vote against the WA. Bring down this EU nobbled government. Depose May. And let’s deliver the wishes of the moral majority (52%)
Imagine a business with sales of 100 making a board presentation seeking adoption of a plan projecting sales in 15 years of 200 (laughter and ridicule would interrupt proceedings already at this point). Then saying “if we do such and such there will be these advantages but sales will only be 197 in 2033”. The management would be out on their ear.
According to Reports The forecasts are based on Chequers plan which no longer exists. Secondly, 28 non disclosure agreements (NDA) have been imposed by government departments to businesses to prevent them discussing the dreadful May agreement. May recently claimed NDA were unethical! There is no bounds to her underhand behaviour. You cannot believe anything she says.
John
I was playing around with UK GDP per capita growth figures (ONS) yesterday and calculated the growth rates between (i) 1968-92 and (ii) 1993-2017 (i.e. the two 25 year periods before and after the introduction of the EU single market). The rates werre
1968-1992: 72% (2.2% per annum)
1993-2017 51% (1.7% per annum)
So, using the remainer methodology and logic, the single market has made each of us £4171 poorer in 2017.
The only difference between my analysis and others is that I’ve used ACTUAL data rather than speculative assumptions. I’ve also used a more robust longer time period rather than the usual cherry-picked fluctuations that remain researchers prefer.
Reply Yes, exactly, thanks for those numbers
These are the facts that are required and if our tv news reporters had anything about them would have been known by now.
Normally you talk sense, but ignoring the positive effect of post war reconstruction on gdp strikes me as a little daft?
So only the negative treasury report is to be published, not the Attorney Generals advice or the Immigration white paper.
Methinks the lady has a very guilty secret which she is intent on hiding from us.
Whatever path of separation from the EUis taken it will be ten years before the full effect is known. To forcast with so many uncontrollable inputs is fantasy lala land. This exercise will be “Support Mrs May’s disasterous negotiation”. It will have no more credibility than all their other remain propaganda. The long term financial effect will be down to the entrepreneurial talents of robust outgoing Brits, and the tax regime the government set for them.
For leaving
Have they factored in the approx 7% GDP EU regulatory compliance costs some of which we might be able to claw back after leaving with no withdrawal agreement?
Have they considered that the EU cannot afford to damage its biggest market were they to affect trade?
Have they modelled any outcomes if an EU exit did affect trade and we reduced our £95PA goods deficit to them and increased our industrial/manufuctaring capacity to fill the gap – that sounds like a win win to me.
Have they modelled any positive outcomes for potential improved trade with many of the 200 odd countries which are not in the EU
For Staying
Have they factored in the likely loss of the annual rebate (staying in) which was banded around a couple of years ago then hushed up?
Have they made any assumptions on the risky outcomes as a result of the huge Target 2 balances – I don’t what or how but something is going to break at some point whether the UK is in or out of the EU.
Have they made any assesment on future economic performance if we changed our minds then joined the Euro?
Lastly I wonder if anyone from government actually read blogs such as this?
sorry about the bold, i missed the
If a Treasury official presented such a comparison as a serious cost-benefit analysis of the UK’s EU membership, I suspect he or she would soon be looking for another position. Or at least I hope so.
Post the graphs
People are talking about how the PM’s deal secures jobs and the economy.
This assumes that everything will remain the same if we stay aligned with the EU. But, the EU has stated it will itself change and under the PM’s deal we will be tied to that change.
Therefore, it is not possible to say accepting the MP’s deal is good for the economy and jobs, because we don’t know that.
We do know that making our own decisions via a system we have used for centuries has been good for jobs and the economy.
Theresa Foggy-May or Muddled-May, hasn’t got a clue either and is now in May-Day mode having lost the plot and painted us into a corner.
The Treasury is full of dry statistics and suffers from paralysis of analysis except when dreaming up worst-case scenarios to justify their value to their political masters and PMs who have had no real world experience since the grocers daughter unfortunately.
We need you at the treasury John, somebody who speaks up for Britain!
Hammond sits there on the front bench looking smug, almost contemptuous of the rest of us with his ‘I know what is best’ attitude.
Maybe he needs to remember he is an elected representative whose duty it is to do what is in the broader interests of the nation, not look after the narrow interests of the big corporations.
