Futile Project Fear figures

Yesterday in the Urgent Question on the latest round of Project Fear Treasury forecasts I asked them to tell us what the growth rate was in the last 25 years before we joined the European Community, and what the growth rate has been in the last 25 years from 1992 when they established the full single market and customs union. It was obvious we grew faster outside the EU than in it, so the Treasury declined to share these actual historical figures.
As UK GDP data begins in 1948 I have now confirmed that between 1948 and 1972 when we joined the EC, growth amounted to 118%.
In the years from 1993 to 2017, following completion of the single market, growth was just 69%.
In other words, growth inside the EU was 41% lower than before we joined. So using the Treasury way of explaining these things, at today’s values the UK economy would be far better off in income and output terms than we are following time in the EU. They should adopt their own negative language and tell us just what a colossal loss of income and output this amounts to.
Those who support the EU will immediately say that the reason for the much slower growth in the EU is not to do with our membership. As soon as they accept this they must therefore acknowledge that the Treasury forecasts for the next fifteen years are wrong, as clearly a wide range of factors can affect economic out turns. Their protestations are, however, wild like their gloomy forecasts. It is the case that membership of the EEC led to a sharpened decline in much of our manufacturing in the early years when we took the hit of tariff free competition. It is also the case the European Exchange Rate Mechanism did great damage to jobs, output and incomes, at just the time when the EU completed its single market.
The Treasury forecasts of lower growth are likely to be well out, and their assumptions are not realistic for the WTO exit where they leave out most of the upside we would expect.
The Bank of England forecasts are just absurd. They assume a fall in output almost as large as all our exports to the EU! Even the Bank can’t think we would lose that much and can’t ignore all the import substitution we would do in such extreme and impossible circumstances. How else do they get to such a wildly high fall in output?
3 Comments
Good Morning Dr. Redwood,
This dishonesty, and the willingness on the part of senior politicians from the PM down, to obfuscate, miss-direct, and tell only partial truths is so damaging to democracy. It is simply not possible to believe any word uttered by our Prime Minister, nor that of most of those in her cabinet. Her performance yesterday, was a clear demonstration of this.
If we lose confidence in those who are supposed to govern, then we are headed for far worse than Brexit. Both main parties are equally bad.
I think the economic argument is over and engaging in it is, at this stage , an unnecessary admission that there is anything remotely respectable to be bought from the anti Europe fake factory
The Treasury figures did bring out some useful facts beneath the overall bad news. The non existence of any Brexit Free trade dividend and the real substantial boost to GDP produced by immigration. Oh well I can still afford an “I told you so” tee shirt
Good morning
As I said in yesterday’s post. Peter Shaw made these kinds of predictions back in 1975 at the Oxford Union Debate. See YouTube.
—
The problem here is, we are allowing those that wish us tied to the EU to set the debate. That is usually around the economy, business and jobs. To me it has always been about governance. Who makes our laws. Who signs our treaties. Who represents us. Who is answerable to us. None of this can be said to be the UK government and parliament because they have given most of the powers away.
I voted Leave because I do not want the EU to do anything for me, I want my parliament to do it. That is what all 650 MP’s are paid to do !
I don’t care about the money. None of our former colonies cared about the money when they were given independence. They were never asked to sign an Withdrawal Agreement before being granted independence. Why should we ?