Public meeting about train whistles

By johnredwood | Published: November 29, 2018

I have taken up the issue of imposing new noisy train whistles in Wokingham with Network Rail. I agree with the residents who think this is a bad change which the railway does not have to make.

Residents are going to hold a meeting on Monday evening at 18.15 at the Salvation Army Hall, Sturges Road Wokingham RG40 2HD. I encourage those who are concerned to attend.

I will not be able to get to the meeting as Parliament is in session until 10 pm on Monday, with votes expected that I need to attend. I look forward to hearing a report of the meeting, and will reinforce any messages from residents to Network Rail.

This entry was posted in Wokingham and West Berkshire Issues. Bookmark the permalink. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

  • About John Redwood


    John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.

  • John’s Books

  • Email Alerts

    You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.

    Enter your email address:

    Delivered by FeedBurner

    The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.

  • Map of Visitors

    Locations of visitors to this page