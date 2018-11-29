Public meeting about train whistles

I have taken up the issue of imposing new noisy train whistles in Wokingham with Network Rail. I agree with the residents who think this is a bad change which the railway does not have to make.

Residents are going to hold a meeting on Monday evening at 18.15 at the Salvation Army Hall, Sturges Road Wokingham RG40 2HD. I encourage those who are concerned to attend.

I will not be able to get to the meeting as Parliament is in session until 10 pm on Monday, with votes expected that I need to attend. I look forward to hearing a report of the meeting, and will reinforce any messages from residents to Network Rail.