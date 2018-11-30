Minister Perry visits Peach Place Wokingham

By johnredwood | Published: November 30, 2018

I was pleased to welcome Minister Perry from the Business Department to Wokingham to see the new Peach Place development and to meet new tenants taking shops there. She was full of praise for the new development and talked about business rate reductions and other measures to promote stronger High Street shopping. Leader of the Borough Council Julian McGhee Sumner also attended.

We met and talked to some of the builders of the scheme, saw the new Waterstones and spent time discussing the outlook for the Leafy Elephant, a new Gin bar that should be opening in March after fit out.
I wished all involved every success with their ventures, and hope the Council will be announcing more tenancies soon. This development should add to the range and choice Wokingham provides, and help create a bigger platform for events and community activities as well as shopping.

