Mrs May faces a big defeat

It is true a fortnight is a long time in politics, and people can change their minds. It is also true that on the current arithmetic Mrs May is not just facing the loss of a crucial vote, but she is facing a landslide defeat. So far she has only mustered around 220 Conservative MPs who will probably vote for her proposal, with maybe 10 others from Opposition parties who might defy their party whips to support her. This leaves around 400 MPs of all parties who have said they will vote against. A defeat by around 170 would be a huge blow. The announcement by Sir Michael Fallon on Monday that he was against the Agreement was another big loss for her, as most had him down as a reliable government supporter.
What could she do instead? She could announce she has taken soundings and realises that her attempt to find a set of compromises with the EU has not produced an Agreement that suits either side or any party in the Commons. She will therefore cancel the debate and vote. Instead she would have to go back to the EU and tell them the draft Agreement they like is unacceptable to the UK Parliament. It either needs to be materially amended or the two sides need to agree on the UK leaving in March 2019 followed by free trade talks swiftly afterwards, or preferably starting immediately.
The amendment route looks unlikely to succeed. The EU has a long history of offering the UK too little too late to retain the country in its legal and political system, and will not take kindly to being told they have overdone it again. The rewrite necessary to the 585 page Withdrawal Agreement would be so wide ranging to make sure it can pass the Commons that it seems unlikely it could be achieved, even given lots of goodwill from the EU side.
This leaves us with exit and free trade arrangements, which is what will remain assuming Parliament does vote down Mrs May’s motion. Opposition forces in Parliament may want to find a way to delay Brexit or to push the idea of a second referendum, but this would not honour the results of the referendum. It would also require both the consent of each member state of the EU and new legislation in the UK in a Parliament with no government majority for any approach that entails deviating from implementing Brexit. It is no longer possible even if Parliament wanted it to legislate for a referendum and hold one prior to exit day on 29 March 2019.
I see that the BBC are reporting; “A cross-party group of MPs will use next month’s landmark Brexit vote to try to ensure the UK cannot leave the EU without a deal.”.
The only trouble there is, of course, there is no such thing as a ‘no deal Brexit’ even should the UK leave on WTO rules, that is still a deal the EU & UK will have to abide by, unless the one or both parties plan to pull out of the jurisdiction of the WTO too…
Then some MPs wonder why the public have so little faith in their abilities!
It’s when you get Brexiteers like Mr Fox coming out in favour of Mrs May deal that the British people get totally confused, I’m afraid your going to have to back it or risk there going to be another referendum we’re I’m afraid the voter will be conned into staying in the Eu for good , the choice is yours along with all the other mps but you have to bare this in mind we the public will never get the chance to vote on coming out again for a very long time, so put your country first vote for the deal and get us out and sort out the formalities at a later date you know it makes sense
I’m concerned that while we are being told the May agreement will be defeated by 170 votes it will, after a lot of arm twisting, lose by only 50 votes. That will be presented as a triumph and, after a few cosmetic changes, pass on the second or third attempt.
Your solution, leaving on WTO terms with immediate discussion of an FTA, is far preferable but you are going to have to work hard to get it.
Any MP thinking of voting for May’s dreadful deal should read her open letter of lies to the nation as below. Then consider if they really do want to bury the Tory party, revive UKIP and suffer Corbyn/Mc Donnall/SNP. Surely after that the sentient ones will change their minds and rapidly evict this appalling and fraudulent PM?
For two years Britain has suffered the opposite of leadership. Those who should have offered hope and confidence have done all they could to instil doubt, darken counsel and destroy morale.
It is clear there has been a conscious and deliberate policy of under-preparation for No Deal. The country will pay the price and will look for someone to blame. I hope that when Brexiteers finally take charge, as they undoubtedly will and must if Conservative MPs wish to save their seats, they will remember that magnanimity in victory is the British way.
So a peerage and Garter for Mrs May, a £100 Harrods voucher for Mr Hammond and the life governorship of Tristan da Cunha for Mr Olly Robbins.
I can’t recall a bigger shambles in British history.
Even the expeditionary party had Dunkirk.
May has no plan B.
Mrs May will have considered all this weeks ago.
She has always played for time, delay. Whatever course will delay the most, she will choose.
I cannot know enough of the insides of The House whether it will allow such tomfoolery.
Whether it is possible for the whole of Parliament to place a vote of no-confidence in her. What that would event.
She is Uncertainty.
It is damning of the seditious Tory hierarchy that we have to rely on Marxist Labour to reassert British sovereignty and protect our democracy.
I want to see this PM weeping as she leaves No.10. I recall the treachery of MT’s political assassination by the EU and its fanatics that now reside in the Commons.
We want our revenge against the Clarke’s of this world.
If the WA is defeated, May must then be challenged and defeated. Elect a Eurosceptic leader, purge the party ala Labour and go to the country on the platform of leaving the EU
No deal (aka Brexit) preparation should have been started 2 years ago. Even now it seems the Government is delaying inorder to pressurise MPs and public into a no choice support of the withdrawal agreement. The PM needs to stop with her stubbornness and grow up, she needs to recognise that she (and others) continue to destroy democracy and trust of UK institutions. She need to get the country back on track.
Let’s hope you are right, John.
But that still leaves 220 so-called conservative MPs who think it is perfectly acceptable to risk binding their country into this sort of straight-jacket agreement in perpetuity.
Is this the sort of party to stake the future of the UK on?
For me it is not over until the HoC has voted against the May deal. This, I hope, is what MPs will do. It is a dud deal.
On past form and statements the EU will not discuss future FTA until the UK has left. It is time UK negotiators listened.
I note in your analysis John you tentatively assume no MPs will abstain. In practice I imagine lots will and that will make the margin of defeat smaller. I assume then the EU may offer some tiny concessions (they will already have them prepared because they know about negotiation) and then there will be a second vote. At that point the abstainers may well support May – I think there is still a way her deal passes.
At that point you really need to get organised and depose her because the thought of her negotiating the future agreement is alarming – for example the EU will insist on sequencing the talks so that it is 1) Fishing followed only after agreement by 2) Trade.
Every one of us who has worked always longed for a direct order from a boss.
“Do this one thing!”
We never really got an order like that.
She did.
Sack her.
Well to keep it short and sweet, all I can say to that is Bally Hurray! Let’s get out and let’s roll our sleeves up and get on with the job like only Joe Bloggs can.