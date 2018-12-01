Advice to Michael Gove

The Withdrawal Agreement you are recommending denies us the Brexit you campaigned for. The alternative cannot be staying in the EU , which would be against everything you promised and against the Manifesto you and I stood on in the 2017 General Election.
Dr. Redwood,
There are some people who are ethically bankrupt (a former Labour prime minister comes to mind); you cannot reason with such people, they are only interest in their own objectives. Mr. Gove is simply hanging around waiting for a vacancy to appear at No. 10.
Mrs. May’s appearance at last weeks committee, where she confirmed there is no ‘unilateral right to leave’ for the UK under her Backstop, and that in fact the fears of a hard border in Ireland are a political fiction, should condemn her deal to a final end. At which time she MUST be removed for not having made plans to prepare the country from the effect of leaving on WTO terms.
Many MPs and commentators cannot grasp that the people’s decision is final. Vox populi vox dei. There is no higher court of appeal, and no role left to politicians but to submit with as good grace as they can muster.
Though referendums are alien beasts within the Constitution it is interesting to see how powerful they are. The entire Establishment has united to fight against this one, with no result but to waste a great deal of time, generate a great deal of uncertainty and make itself look impotent, foolish and dishonest.
Is Gove so incapable of holding a position – his fluttering must be putting so many people off politics. You cannot believe in a system where people who were ardent supporters of a cause suddenly back the worst possible opposite option.
Gove will never be PM
Well said, John. Sadly, water and duck’s back spring to mind….
There is only one way out of this and that is for you Mr Redwood to put your letter in along with others, we need a new PM one who is a true leaver time is running out, the country should be put first you know it makes sense
At one time I thought Mr Gove was one of the more sensible Cabinet Ministers but in the last few years he seems to have lost the plot completely, not only on Brexit, but on many of his other thoughts with regards to the environment, farming, and fisheries.
From appearing to be an original clear thinker, with determination and resolve cut out the politically correct nonsense of Government, he now seems to have joined the complicated and mythical PC world of fantasy.
Such a shame, he is now not a man I trust.
I have written several times to Mr Gove (my MP) along the same lines. I have received acknowledgement of receipt but no meaningful reply, so don’t hold your breath for a response, John!
I find it unbelievable that Mr Gove continues to support Mrs May’s ‘deal’ after the position he took in the run up to the referendum: he was one of the more visible campaign leaders.
I have also told Mr Gove that he cannot rely on my vote in the future.
Indeed but Gove has been a serial traitor to the Brexit Cause. He is the reason we now suffer under the appalling Appeaser May – this after his idiotic knifing of Boris. The May plan (if her dreadful deal fails as it must) seems to be a second referendum, doubtless with options rigged to prevent a real Brexit outcome. Get rid of her.
Real Brexit would be hugely advantageous the real danger is Corbyn.
Gove is not to be trusted. That is obvious from his repeated twists and turns.
The revolution appears to be eating its own children. Who will be the last rat off the sinking ship Brexit, I wonder? Mr Gove has made his excuses and is obviously intent on avoiding any blame for a no-deal calamity
I am too old not to know the frailties of human nature but the pizza five have taken the gold medal.
Mr Gove is unfortunately proving himself to be everything that people dislike about politicians and politics.
If he really thinks that a majority cannot expect to get all they voted for, when given the choice, because 100% did not vote for it, is not only weird -it could be a sign of lack of blood flow to the brain. He should see a doctor and get some pills.
This is the same Michael Gove whose actions, after Cameron stood down, resulted in a Remainer, in the form of Mrs May, becoming your leader and Prime Minister. I find him wholly untrustworthy.
Unfortunately Michael Gove is a prime example of why, after 50 years of voting Conservative, I shall never vote for any Tory candidate again.
Based on his recent behaviour, I find it hard to believe Mr Gove was ever really in favour of leaving the EU.
Were they really in favour of Brexit, the ministers who refused to resign claiming they would change the Withdrawal Agreement “from the inside” would have resigned the moment the EU told us they would never entertain amendments.
Something odd about this guy’s MO.
We should probably ignore anything he says henceforth, good or bad.
Mrs. May says her Withdrawal Agreement satisfies the nations’s decision to reduce immigration.
If that is the case, why do we keep hearing that Mrs. May intends to sign up to the UN’s Global Compact on Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration when already other countries, such as the European countries of Austria, Hungary, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Poland, Estonia, Croatia, Slovakia have refused to sign up ?