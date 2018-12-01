Leave voters are fed up with continuous Project Fear in Parliament and on much of the media

When a General election changes the governing party the media changes its mainstream agenda from the preoccupations of the outgoing government to the priorities of the incoming government. Media reflects the will of the people and the shift of power. Of course it allows the Opposition a say, and the Parliamentary Opposition battles to get some of its priorities onto the media as a challenge to the government. The Opposition gets more attention as the unpopularity of a government increases and or as another election approaches.
Most of the media have failed to reflect this sensible democratic approach to news over the Referendum. Most of them have carried on accepting as news and stories a series of tendentious or mendacious forecasts, predictions and non stories from the Project Fear stable as if the Referendum campaign were still underway or as if Remain had actually won. In this they reflect the Labour opposition. Elected on a Manifesto that said they accepted the result and would work towards the UK leaving the EU, Labour has instead spent the last seventeen months putting the case in the Commons for staying in the EU directly, and being remorselessly negative about leaving the EU at every available opportunity. Within the government the Chancellor and the Business Secretary have also delighted in highlighting gloomy and inaccurate forecasts of what might happen instead of seizing the many opportunities Brexit brings to lower taxes, cut tariffs, improve laws and promote more domestic business.
It is no wonder there is an ever growing gulf between most Leave voters and the Parliament and media which talks at them daily in discordant tones. We are constantly being told we were too stupid to understand what we voted on, that we never voted to leave the customs union and single market which were always an integral part of EU membership which we rejected, and that we should be asked again because we must by now have changed our minds. If an entirely false forecast of a mild recession after the vote would not make us vote Remain in the Referendum, maybe a even more false forecast (called a scenario) of a massive recession after we leave will force us to cry out for a second ballot.
It’s high time those of us who believe in Brexit and have many positive things to say about our regaining our freedom and lifting our growth rate once out were allowed some airtime. There is no indication that this will happen, leading to more people to turn off the BBC news and cancel their subscriptions to the Daily Mail. It as if all the opportunities from Brexit did not exist for most of the media and all too many MPs. The Leave voting public have more vision than the establishment.
Good morning.
I notice that you have excluded the PM from criticism.
The minority view have power. That is not to say that they themselves are in a minority in the Palace of Westminster and Whitehall. That minority view has made sure that they have, and will continue to have, all the benefits of their position plus, none of the responsibility that one assumes would go with it. This is because they have either subcontracted it out to either the EU or, various QUANGO’S.
I have read recently about certain behaviour towards local newspaper journalists. It seems that they are deliberately being excluded from the PM’s carefully managed pre-2nd referendum tour in order so that she can avoid any difficult questions. See links below. I would have thought that as she thinks that this is such a good ‘deal’ (sic) she would have revelled at the opportunity to further put her message across ?
The BBC is mandated to represent equally as many views on a topic it can. It has been said that people from the Remain side often get greater representation than those on the Leave side. Well why not I say ? After all the majority of MP’s, especially Tory MP’s, and despite claiming to stand on a manifesto committed to Leaving the EU, are prepared to allow this Withdrawal Agreement / EEA Association Agreement / EU-LITE to pass into law.
Finally, and once again. Can I please ask people to view, Peter Shore’s Oxford Unions address of 1975, please on YouTube. What he says is as relevent today as it was then.
https://www.thenational.scot/news/17266060.nicola-sturgeon-national-ban-shows-may-is-running-scared/
http://camdennewjournal.com/article/the-pm-wont-see-you-now-theresa-may-in-stage-managed-trip-to-gp-surgery
Reply I am very critical of Mrs May’s deal and am opposing it! Yesterdays blog was all about my disagreement with how she has negotiated
Reply to reply.
Many thanks and noted.
Mark B:
Thank you for putting up the link from the Camden New Journal, i am very familiar with that paper as my Son lives lives there. I always think it is one of the better local papers.
I hate the way that Politicians visits are always so ‘stage managed’. They are either to workplaces, where the employees sit there obediently listening, or to schools, where little children dont ask awkward questions. It is obvious that they dont want us to know what is going on behind closed doors.
It is noted that the Prime Minister came in a car with blacked out windows, and with a security entourage, while the rest of the public have to walk the streets of Camden and hope for the best . She never gets anywhere near the ‘real’ person in the street – just selected ones who are easily persuaded.
As May’s Withdrawal Agreement looks destined to be rejected it would be sensible to examine WTO arrangements in great depth. Instead the media tactic is to demonise it and dismiss it.
The general public are not that easily fooled though.
Remain will just try to force their choice upon us and not worry about undermining belief in the democratic process.
The attacks on the integrity of the Leave campaign and the people involved in it are also evidence of establishment hostility to the referendum result. Some Remainers do not accept the result and it’s consequences. Their influence is pervasive throughout the media. That is why you and others do not get air time.
They seem to think that all 17.4 million people who voted leave will roll over and accept their attempts to frustrate the result. In that they are profoundly mistaken.
The BBC line on Brexit is unbelievably biased, nearly always about 5 remainers to every pro Brexit person in any discussion. The use of their experts and “fact checkers” is highly biased and damaging too.
The only subjects they are even more biased (and also total wrong on) are climate alarmist “science” (treating long-term weather projectionsas from the likes of the Met Office as proven fact) when they struggle to get it right even for a few days hence) plus Corbyn’s insane magic money tree and theft of private property economics.
Looking at the recent share price action of Daily Mail and General Trust, Lord Rothermere may be regretting his new choice of editor
It is now almost two and a half years since the referendum – well over half the lifetime of a normal Parliament and a longer period than gap between the 2015 and 2017 General Elections. Hundreds of thousands of people too young to vote in 2016 are now enfranchised, hundreds of thousands of people who voted in 2016 are now dead. Achieving Brexit has taken a long time – entirely the fault of the Leavers as they squabbled and continue to squabble over what Brexit actually means (Norway? Canada? no deal?) – and the mandate for Brexit, two and a half years old, long ago ran out. Democracy demands a new vote in 2019
Reply The givernment and Parliament told us it was a once in a generation vote. A country cant keep chsnging its mind about these large strategic issues
A country that can’t change its mind is no longer a democracy
What do you call a country that fails to implement its democratic decisions?
True but that is the main problem of May’s absolutely appalling deal it has no escape. It is the worst of all worlds and we even have to pay for it.
Changing your mind is fine, changing it every other day can be hugely damaging. A once in a generation vote. The people got it right and it must be respected. May and Hammond must go or we will get Corbyn and a UKIP revival to split the vote.
A Government that refuses to carry out a clear instruction from the electorate is undemocratic. Or is democracy only carrying out your view?
The country hasn’t changed its mind.
Len
I was agreeing with you up until your last sentence. The thing is, what about all the times we signed new treaties with the EU ? Should w not have had a vote each and every one ? By your logic we should have, but we did not. Those advocating a second referendum ignore the fact that we were never given the choice to join the then EEC. Edward Heath rammed us in. No peoples vote back in 1972.
Len – Just accept that, having caught the most almighty cold with the last referendum, no government will ever call another without being certain of the result in advance. EVER.
Mr. Grinds,
It seems to have escaped your notice that a remainer PM and a remainer Parliament are in charge of the negotiations for “achieving Brexit”.
If leavers had been in charge, as they should have been (in a GE does the leader of the opposition become PM ?), we wouldn’t have had the EU write the Withdrawal Agreement.
The referendum took place 4 decades after the first referendum to join a “Common Market” during which we told the biggest lie ever told in this debate, namely that joining would not affect our sovereignty.
Exactly.
Nonsense to suggest it is the Leavers who have caused the delays, nothing to do with the Remainers led by Gina Miller and the undemocratic House of Lords fighting a constant war against the decision, the regular stream of Remainers to Brussels to elicit their support and the legion of ex senior politicians who thought they would add their views, oh and HMG doing almost nothing for 15 months?
Do you work for the Daily Mail?
NigI
Agreed, in particular the Mp’s and Ex Mp’s who have lobbied the EU to brief them against the UK.
This really is treasonable behaviour when you help a foreign power to to gain power over your own elected Government.
Not a nice word to use I agree, but no other word really fits that sort of behaviour other than traitors to the cause.
LG is putting the case for s referendum as the final part of their plan. The media and most politicians are already doing the same. It is coordinated from their office in Millbank.
When May is interviewed, as in the BBC 5 programme, their are no awkward questions about the clauses in the Withdrawal Document which bind us or block trade agreements. Only questions such as”will you resign if you lose the vote” or ‘are you tired’. Then in the interview after she signed, the same questions and no difficult. The Sky journalist actually asked the same question for a third time after someone already had. Then she is trained to say “It isn’t about me”. The questions must be vetted. The TV journalists cannot be that thick.
JR
“The givernment”
Sometimes a typo does have a ring of truth about it.
I wouldn’t be so sure about the young. They are becoming wise to the Marxist mafia in the education system. Add in the influence of Grandparents, who stop them wasting their life with socialism and your ‘plan’ is on shaky ground. As a top supermarket says, “every little helps!”
I can ignore the media or more accurately chose what I read. What I cannot ignore is the total lack of ambition or hope from this government and how this has exposed the mediocrity of its members and their lack of political courage and honesty.
As well as cancelling their subscriptions to the Daily Mail, leavers should be looking carefully from which organisations and from which countries they are making their purchases.
This all should have been simple. The results of the referendum should have been implemented in full without delay. This is what we were offered at the time. We all knew coming out of the single market and customs Union was an option and we said fine. All the consequent wrangling has been for the benefit of those MPs that didn’t like the result and wanted it changed. Parliament voted to up hold the result and now they are going back on their word. What’s new? As with the scaremongering before the referendum, the media and MPs are now in danger of overload. The plot to scare people and get them to vote again with a different result is obvious. I just hope people can see through the bull and hold their nerve. I hope the Daily Mail goes under for the way they have behaved. I don’t buy it anymore, in fact I’ve stopped reading and listening to the garbage being reported now. Just as Trump says, its all fake. If there were to be a second referendum and the vote was still to leave I can see the launderettes around Westminster being busy with a lot of dirty underwear! I have not changed my mind.
Fedup
“I can see the launderettes around Westminster being busy with a lot of dirty underwear! ”
Well Fedup, when the lid blows off in this country most of ’em won’t make it to the nearest Launderette.
Nothing will change. It’s only getting worse.
We are a successful nation.
We have succeeded in ignoring problems that a little foresight could avoid.
We have succeeded in rearing snowflakes who are frightened of change.
We have succeeded in indoctrinating our people to blindly follow and accept what the media decide is the latest hot topic.
We have succeeded in continually voting in politicians who delight in telling us what we want (How many times do we hear “people want bla bla bla”?) when they are obviously so out of touch with the electorate.
We have succeeded in giving away our country allowing us to be governed by a foreign power.
It is time for change, time to succeed in taking back control, time to fight and put things right . . . . . . . . . . If only!
Very well said!
If and when Parliament over-turns the referendum result (with BRINO etc.) I am ready for a lifetime of defiance and non-cooperation.
A few words and their relationships need explaining.
Goals, frustration, annoyance, anger and confrontation.
When your goals are frustrated it leads to frustration.
When somebody deliberately frustrates you it leads to annoyance.
When you are deliberately annoyed against your rights it leads to anger.
Without recourse leads to confrontation.
So not fed up but angry, and recourse will be delivered out at the ballot box.
If you are not aware of the anger the political punishment will come as a surprise.
“The Leave voting public have more vision than the establishment.”
You’ve got that one absolutely right Mr Redwood.
I think what terrifies most remainers is the prospect of having to roll their sleeves up and get on with the hard graft of rebuilding the country.
Indeed, look at the make up of remain demonstrators, it’s obvious.
I voted leave. I believed that after we left, the UK , in time, would regain its confidence to be a better run country. I am very confident that at 11.00 am on the 29th of March 2019 we will regain our freedoms.
A lot of the current mps lied through there back teeth to get elected in 2017 just to keep there lucrative jobs and also to keep UKIP out of Westminster, 85% of mps were elected on manifestos that said they would honour the referendum result what a big con that was, if the turkeys do vote for Christmas and do go for a GE labour and the conservatives along with the lib/green /Welsh will be wiped out by the only true patriots of the British politics , UKIP will triumph this I predict with a landslide victory
Good – I am glad you are fed up with it.
We got fed up during the 30+ years the Tory Europhobes – aided by most of the press – spewed their anti-Europe bile.
This is a war for the future of our country. You will ultimately lose. That is a demographic certainty. The only question mark is over how much damage you can inflict on the way.
Oh – and virtually none of you had heard of the customs union until well after the referendum. It is disingenuous and, frankly untrue, to pretend otherwise.
We are living in a different world now JR – The global establishment – those that poke governments to adopt certain tactics and have power over the media – have decided against Brexit. It messes up their plans for mass migration.
Propaganda is a wonderful tool – it can control the masses and make them revolt in any way chosen, and that’s what we have working against us.
We certainly do not have a free press, not when they can be made to publish whatever those with real power are demanding.
Your comments reflect the frustration of many. Equally though that number are also frustrated by May not being subject to a no confidence vote requiring the 48 + letters. Had this been achieved the agreement would not have been signed, no Bill and no grandstanding in Brussels and Argentina.
History is very much on the shoulders of Conservative MPs. Do they want to be seen as giving away our sovereignty by not seeing May as a complete disaster in years to come.