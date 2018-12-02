How do I represent my constituents on the issue of our exit from the EU?

A whole series of emails are arriving in my email box and doubtless in the email boxes of other MPs drafted to ask How will I represent the constituent, given their view. There are different versions, with some of the drafts used by people who want to leave, some who wish to remain, and some who want a second referendum. Some are individually worded by constituents. There are several different views, but an MP of course only has one vote.
There is, however, common ground in the vast majority of the emails I receive. Whether coming from Remain or Leave supporters, the big majority dislike the Withdrawal Agreement. Both sides sees this as an attempted compromise which suits few. Both see the Agreement turns us into a rule taker and bill payer. It removes our bargaining levers by legally binding us to give the EU what it wants before we have secured what we might like. Most people see this rightly as a very bad deal, with no agreement on what we might get out of an eventual Future Partnership Agreement. Some Remain voters think it would better to stay in the EU to have vote and voice as well as taking their rules and paying the bills. Leave voters say the Withdrawal Agreement is not leaving, as we stay in the single market and customs union and carry on paying large sums to buy more time for talks.
This makes my task that much easier. My judgement has been throughout that this Agreement has to be voted down. In the light of the extensive correspondence I have received I do not have to worry about whether I am speaking for my constituents in so doing, as a majority tell me they too want it voted down. The question of what we should then do produces a variety of answers amongst constituents. I will return to these issues over the period of the vote and the sequel to the vote. I feel I need to honour my promises to electors in the 2017 General Election when I said I would support carrying out the will of the nation in the referendum.
The resignation of yet another Minister, the eleventh to go on this matter so far, is a reminder of how Mrs May cannot win this vote unless Labour change their minds. Ministers give up interesting jobs reluctantly, in order to vote against the government. That is eleven more votes against the Agreement so far. It is difficult to see how the Prime Minister could carry on if she goes down to defeat on this central policy she has designed.
The sooner we tell the EU we cannot sign the Withdrawal Agreement the better. The sooner we table a proper Free Trade Agreement and see if they want one the better.
7 Comments
What would your “proper free trade agreement” look like? All experts in the field say it takes at least ten years to plan one. All we get from you is this nonsense about tabling a free trade agreement, but never once have you actually produced one, or even an outline of one. You prefer carping from the sidelines to getting down to detail, I pity Mrs May when she has to deal with shouty men with not a constructive idea in their head
Reply I would table the Canada one with tge residual tariffs in that deleted, as we currently have tariff free trade with the EU! Thats why it could be quick if both sides wanted it.
Your post today John has been written by someone who clearly thinks rationally, honestly and with integrity. This is something sorely missing from your party. What a brilliant post. One of the best. Thank you for being someone we can rely on to do the right thing. God knows why you are not in the cabinet.
At least you will still have your seat. Given the scale of the opposition to the deal you will probably end up in the opposition cabinet.
I have written to my MP asking for the Withdrawal Agreement to be rejected. No reply so far.
Mr. Redwood is correct that most on both Remain and Leave want it rejected. That must be the focus until the vote. It could be closer than some have suggested. There have been claims that rejection by a smaller than anticipated figure would be spun as a victory and encourage the prime minister to try again after a run on sterling and a slump in share prices. The pizza five show that anticipated Leave support can be turned. We don’t know what effect TV will have or whether May can come up with another last minute stroke.
After Withdrawal Bill is defeated we can publicly focus at what happens next. Defeat must not be taken as a given. There is no room for complacency.
Good points – but not all MP’s will follow that protocol.
At the end of the day, it will depend on how a decision might affect a career, for some, but any MP that decides how to vote based on that is not fit to be an MP.
When the vote is complete, we will see which MP’s are worthy of our trust.
I certainly agree that this withdrawal document needs to be voted down, as it is the worst of both Worlds.
Perhaps some people at last are beginning to see that the EU is not the nice friendly Club of Nations that it promotes itself as being.
Mrs May is wrong to suggest EU Politicians are our friends, they are only friendly whilst we pay up, and whilst they are in power and hold power.
May spent a long time going back and forth to visit Merkel and Macron to ask what they would accept, a huge mistake when she should have told them what we wanted, especially when neither may be in power for much longer.
The fact that they (The EU) wrote the agreement and “tidied it up” by adding and altering the text and small print between meetings without much challenge, was yet another error.
Vote the Agreement down and May out, otherwise we will never govern ourselves.
The EU has boxed in Mrs May. In turn she is trying to box MPs and the rest of us inside the WA. MPs should reject this WD and step outside the box, be free of the EU and act as, in their terms, a “third country”. The default position is to trade on WTO terms. Parliament has already legislated for this outcome. (If Mr Fox’s speech last week on the UK’s potential in a free trading environment is any guide, then MPs should contemplate this with confidence not fear). I agree that a FTA should be offered. Failing that we should make the break without agreement on 29 March 2019.