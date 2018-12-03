Publish the legal advice

It is normally right for the government to withhold its legal advice from freedom of information requests or Parliamentary questions. Where the government is pursuing a court action to collect more tax or prosecute some criminal or to justify its actions, it should keep its own legal advice to itself to give it the best chance of a successful court outcome. The case of the legal advice on what the consequences of an International Treaty will be before we have signed it is altogether different. Parliament is to decide whether to sign this Treaty or not. Parliament therefore needs to know the legal implications of what we are being asked to sign.
Not that many of us need the Attorney’s advice to grasp just how dangerous legally this Treaty is. It is a Treaty with many long term commitments that we cannot get out of. It is a Treaty which undermines the whole idea of Brexit, by bringing back considerable powers for the EU and for its European Court of Justice. It is a Treaty which prolongs the uncertainty over our possible exit from the EU, damaging business. It is a Treaty which removes most of the bargaining powers the UK currently enjoys when we embark under its provisions to try to negotiate a Future Partnership Agreement. This is not a deal, but a straightjacket. This is not Brexit, but a new servitude.
I am against the whole idea of a Withdrawal Treaty. I voted to come out of the extensive Treaty commitments we currently have under the EU Treaties. I did not vote to enter a new binding Treaty with the EU I cannot get out of. Nor did I vote to end up in an Association Agreement with the EU, which is what they have in mind for the so called Future Partnership. Two Treaties to replace one, and probably at a similar expensive financial price, is not what we Leave voters voted for. We did at least like Article 50, the leave clause, in the current EU Treaties. The two new proposed Treaties have no get out clause!
The Attorney General had a successful career at the criminal law bar and doubtless wrote a detailed and careful opinion. He is also a politician and Minister who will be asked to explain parts of his advice to the Commons under the control of the government’s overall message on this Agreement. Parliament wants to see the full advice as some MPs think the most critical sentences about the Agreement are likely to be played down or ignored in any edited highlights for the Commons. It will certainly be a testing session for the Attorney to deliver enough of the shocking truth about this Agreement whilst defending the government that wishes to sign it.
Whatever happens on the publication of some or all of the advice, of one thing readers should be clear. There are quite enough of us MPs in the Commons who have read the draft Agreement and have serious doubts about the wide ranging powers it gives to the EU over us to ensure Parliament with or without the full advice will hold a debate knowing the main legal pitfalls of this unwise Agreement. You do not have to be a lawyer to understand the prose of this Agreement. In so many clauses of this document it places more burdens and restrictions on the UK long after we are meant to have left the EU.
The problem is its a dire prospect now whatever you do and all this means is we get closer to the cliff edge. On which subject an we just clear up the confusion some of your fawning acolytes (Libertarian..) have about WTO rules .
“WTO rules,” are the rules of membership but “WTO terms,” called Most Favoured Nation commitments, determine access ( provisions differ widely)
No country trades just on WTO terms. 60 per cent of UK exports are to the EU and to the more than 60 countries with which the EU has FTAs. Additionally , the EU has other bilateral agreements, for example about 20/22 with the US, a number of which affect trade. The UK will be going back to the stone age alone
What cliff edge? There is a wide gentle shoreline and an open ocean, and beyond it a whole world to trade with. Newmania confuses metaphor with reality. “Words are the daughters of men, but things are the sons of heaven.” (Samuel Johnson)
The GDP of all Africa is about half of France ; if you take out EU US China and Japan you only have abut a quarter of the worlds GDP left.
Nothing is more important than that people understand the difference between reality and words. Global Britain is just rhetoric, we come back to the same problems in reality and we must stop day dreaming like children and face them.
As the EU has such a huge trading surplus with us I think a re-set would be an excellent idea.
‘Cliff edge’ ? Most of the readership here don’t give credence to that project fear term.
New level of hyperbole from remain extremists can be seen here.
Apparently, after the UK falls from the “cliff face” will go back to the “stone age”
Keep it up Newmania you improve the numbers who want to leave the EU with your ridiculous propaganda.
It’s obvious; May agreed already to lay before parliament any legal advice in full, but is now trying to get away with hiding the components that would expose her as a liar and a fraud.
Naturally you’d expect MP’s to be more than slightly miffed at this. I hope they bring her down.
I believe May’s intent was to conceal the legal text long enough while ramming the deal through parliament……..and then do a runner before the legal text gets out.
She appears to have been caught red handed.
If you were not here, JR, we would have to invent you. A stunning summation (particularly para 2) of the whole wretched legal clutter, designed to obfuscate rather than to clarify.
We must demand a clean break from the EU, with no jurisdiction whatsoever over us. Has any of the 37 bn been paid yet ? I do not trust Hammond…..
Indeed. It is not a deal but a straight jacket without any escape.
Surely no one trusts (highest taxes for 4o years) Hammond or indeed the appalling disingenuous May. Does she realise just how much she is despised by most Tory voters. The anger against at her appalling sell out is massive.
But do not worry Gove assures that the EU will not want to keep us in the backstop! So why do they insist on it being there?
I see little need for the advice to be made public. We already know the agreement binds us to follow the EU even when we are not members of the EU. The question for me is how ANY MP can even consider approving that
HC, it needs to be made public so that the media stops fawning over the PM and admits the misleading that is taking place, those who are called rebels are those standing up for democracy and the U.K.
How indeed. But Brexit clearly means nothing to Appeaser May and her remainer MPs.
Henry
“I see little need for the advice…..”
Perhaps so but :
Perhaps some of the Remainer snowflakes who only read chosen opinions on pro eu facebook sites, through rose tinted glasses could do with a little reality check, and a wake up call on what this agreement actually means for their and our Countries future.
Good post JR. Clear and to the point as usual.
Martin Howe QC has demonstrated very clearly the legal traps in the WA. I find it inconceivable that the government will not publish the AG’s full advice in this exceptional instance. The Daily Telegraph reports that Mr Robbins reported the risks in a letter to the PM.
May must go. Now. She is unfit for office. The Conservative party needs to choose a replacement who actually believes in Brexit to replace her – and that excludes the Goves of this world – if it wants to survive as a respected political force.
In effect, the UK’s PM is agreeing to our own incarceration and imprisonment.
That this PM feels comfortable about taking the UK into this deal is bad enough but knowing she’s conspired with the EU to achieve it fills me with despair that we have a leader of this great country quite prepared to deliver us into constitutional servitude.
I have always found May despicable in her political actions and behaviours but this act of wanton constitutional and sovereign vandalism cannot go unpunished
More nauseating is the sight of her lackey MPs daring to question the integrity and right of Eurosceptic Tories to publicly express their rejection, disapproval and opposition to this self-excoriating exercise.
May and her lackeys know the majority of voters do not fully understand the nuances of their surrender document and so they can call it Brexit and no doubt convince the average voter that it is indeed Brexit.
Those who follow politics in the way many on here do aren’t so naive and ill-informed, though we populate a tiny minority and there’s the rub. May is able to tell a very large lie to the general public knowing full well that the public will swallow it. She is a most despicable, dishonourable politician for thinking she can get away with this.
She must be crushed and this government undermined to save the UK from a perpetual darkness
“Clearly, a summary presumably written by civil servants interpreting the text, cannot be the same as the text itself or of equal value. Indeed, how could MPs debate something that exists only in that form without seeing the document itself? Who is to judge that the summary presented omits vital clauses? They rightly smell a rat!”
Sniff it out please John, and expose ‘what we fear’ and ‘what they have to hide’.
Shocking! How much worse can this government get?
Off topic
https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1053431/brexit-news-tv-debate-theresa-may-corbyn-bbc-debate-brexit-deal-latest
The one and only reason Corbyn doesn’t want to have a debate is because the labour voter around the country will see how pro European the Labour Party is and come the next GE will be wiped out up north, the only ones to get elected will be the London champagne socialist by the southern snowflakes
This legal advice is confidential to the Crown and Government and it, would be wholly reckless and anti British interests to publish it.
If any Member of Parliament or anyone else wants ‘advice’ they can get their own, research it themselves, or ask one of the other umpteen lawyers in the House.
Most of them, including John Redwood, have, in any event, already decided how to vote, so seeing the advice would serve no purpose.
Publishing this advice would prejudice the UK’s National interest in any future proceedings arising from the House of Commons voting to, consent to or reject the Withdrawal Agreement, and would be available to any MPs. Lords, the EU itself or anyone else, to misuse for their own purposes.
What if, for example, it says that the UK is legally obliged to pay the £39 Billion (or more) or something equally detrimental to the UK if we left with No Deal?
It would be wrong, but it would fatally undermine future legal proceedings, if it ever came to it
Is anyone demanding that the EU itself, or any other Member State discloses its’ confidential legal advice on these subjects?
And the advice is just that:- ‘advice’. What if it’s wrong?
The House of Commons is NOT the Government, and neither is it the Nation. It’s there to hold the Executive to account, to determine whether laws are passed, and to sustain a Government in office.
It is not entitled to compromise the Executive’s and therefore the Crown’s legal privilege.
MPs are entitled to ask to see this this advice, but whether or not it’s published is ENTIRELY up to the Queen’s Government.
Given the politically motivated clamour that’s surrounded this, I myself would keep it confidential as matter of principle.
I tend to agree with you Ron.
There is plenty of legal advice around and MPs have plenty of expenses with which to pursue it.
Those factions who disagree with the (frankly awful) withdrawal agreement will still disagree whatever the legal advice as they will find fault with the legal advice or the interpretation of such advice.
With the media the way it is, do you think May would hold back any information that supported her deal?
**Most of them, including John Redwood, have, in any event, already decided how to vote, so seeing the advice would serve no purpose.**
And people can change their mind with new information or discovering they have been misinformed, or be forced to justify those decisions by others using it.
The government has released a chart showing the various advantages of the deal options. The no deal WTO option is surprisingly advantageous except for the Irish border problem, which was latched onto by May/Robbins in order to keep us in, and security agreement. It is obvious that the EU would wish to keep open access to our superior security. The claims for the Capitulation Deal providing and end to freedom of movement are also false, as your article makes clear. They cannot lie about the legal interpretation of the Withdrawl Agreement for ever and expect the population to be too stupid to realize that the written clauses are not the same as the waffle document. Leavers who will join to vote it down in order to get a second referendum will also expose the fraud. The civil service also is working for a reverse vote and has deliberately produced May’s atrocious deal, and she is probably in on the plot.
The supposed Irish border problem is only a problem to the EU. It is their own mania for stifling regulations that creates it. The WTO says there is no need for a border with infrastructure so our leaving without the unnecessary ‘deal’ is fine.
We don’t need the legal advice to know this is a bad deal. It will be voted down in parliament.
When this happens, please invite the EU to continue frictionless trade on mutual terms for the benefit of all.
We don’t need EEA or EFTA, our economy is six times bigger than Norway’s, so we can command a better deal.
I think we need a national debate on the cliff edge – is it there and how high is it? Michael Gove gives a coherent explanation of his decision to support Leave in the referendum. But then goes on, in as many words, to express terror of the cliff edge. All Mrs May’s deal does is keep us in the EU but without votes for two years and moves the cliff edge back to Dec 2020. And gives up any negotiating leverage by locking in the money and the EU trade surplus. But if we remain terrified of the cliff edge, any negotiation is pointless – all the EU needs to do is threaten us with it and then make any demand it likes – fishing, tariffs, money, immigration etc etc, knowing that the govt will kow-tow amid a chorus of terror of the cliff edge. More honest to explain to the public – If the govt believes in the cliff edge- that proper brexit is simply impossible however much people want it and however bad the federal drive in the EU gets, as we will be crashed over the cliff edge.
Personally I suspect the cliff edge is a myth.
Michael Gove’s (and indeed Mr Redwood’s) leave campaigning relied upon good negotiators and unity taking advantage of our strengths when organising our exit. This has not materialised.
Mr Gove’s current position still requires forthright negotiation to get out of the Northern Ireland insurance policy and to get a good trade deal. Insanity is continuing to do the same thing and expecting different results.
Reply I always said no deal was fine
What you have described if it were to be enacted is a calculated act of total treachery.
I also see reports that Mrs May is going to sign a UN charter on immigration – which seems to give immigrants rights but not the population they are emigrating to, by disallowing criticism of immigration – not that will stop any outrage being expressed I’m sure.
This charter needs debating and the people of the UK deserve a referendum on whether they want any more net immigration – we have taken more than our fair share.
And our free speech needs protecting.
How much more treachery is the scheming Mrs May going to be allowed to get away with.
For what it’s worth, there’s a petition asking the government not to sign us up for this. It currently has over 66 thousand signatures.
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/232698
Interesting that this compact is getting so little coverage, isn’t it?
What I find incomprehensible (and deeply unpatriotic) is the number of MPs who say they will support Mrs May’s deal in the upcoming vote.
In the past they said they would respect the nation’s referendum vote to leave the EU. Now they are prepared to back something which locks the UK into at least one treaty with no right to exit unilaterally. My guess is that many of these MPs are in remain-voting constituencies.
I suspect their majorities in the next GE will be a lot lower (if non-existent).
The House asked for the full legal text and that is what it must get.
Anything less than this is holding the House in contempt and democracy and the rule of law will have been swept under the carpet if this is allowed to happen.
Leaver or Remainer, you have to be able to make a FULLY informed opinion and one is forced to ask what is in this legal advice that Mrs May doesn’t want the House or the public to know about?? Something here is very fishy indeed (no pun intended!)…
Now the Ollie Robbins letter has broken cover, incidentally that tells us there is a mole in No 10 determined not to let these deceptions continue, who is advising the PM if she is ignoring her chief adviser?
Two ( purposely?) wasted years and no Minister noticed that much obfuscation was going on? It seemed very clear from out here in elector land! And Mrs M is still there…still hiding stuff in plain sight. Remain/Leave being played out by two govt factions. Remain Ministers have no business trying to overturn a democratic decision. Politician’s “Democracy” ( hard sold to us) was after all, historically the means by which govts got their own way. Now it turns round to bite them and they try to stifle it with transparent, nursery-style tactics.
Cameron said “ No more Punch and Judy politics” yet since those words were uttered the escalation of pantomime in govt has been beyond belief. Like watching a village hall production with wobbly scenery and dodgy props..oh and terrible actors!
As Geoffrey Cox voted to leave the EU in the referendum, I suspect he will be personally less than enthusiastic over the PM’s deal.
I also have every confidence that leading Brexiteers such as our host, Bill Cash, Peter Bone and JRM will be framing questions that will get Mr Cox to reveal the full extent of the most damning sections of his written advice.
In any event, in his speech this afternoon the Attorney General may well reveal more of his legal advice that Mrs May will be comfortable with before we even get to the questions. His tone will reveal much more besides.
By the end of the day the majority against her deal will have increased substantially.
The size of the defeat could be anywhere between 75 and 200.
What level of humiliation, I wonder, will force Mrs May to resign or the magic number of 48 letters to be delivered ?