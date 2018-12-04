Let’s take control of our economy

Leaving without an Agreement looks more likely given the bad response of most MPs to the proposed Withdrawal Agreement and delayed exit. So let’s make the most of the money, the freedoms and the opportunities leaving brings. More than half the voters expect things to get better when we leave, and so they can. That requires the government to cheer up and take some action.
1. Relax the current tight money policies a bit – they are slowing our economy too much
2. Set out a new budget with an additional £15bn of spending increases and tax cuts for 2019=20 at least, financed by saving the Withdrawal payments
3. Encourage import substitution with a farming policy based on more home grown food
4. Allow UK vessels to land a much larger share of our fish by taking control of our fishery in 2019
5. Encourage more fish processing industry
6. Novate all existing EU trade deals promptly
7. Intensify negotiations with the USA, Singapore, New Zealand, Australia and the others who are keen to sign Free Trade Deals with us once we have the power to do so
8. Make clear there will be no new checks at our ports on imports from the EU in the short term, and any longer term extra checks will be done away from the border or with sufficient capacity at the port to avoid delays
9. Set a new tariff schedule which lowers our external tariff, removing all tariffs from imported components for manufacturers and from items here the tariff raises little net revenue
It’s high time the media allowed a proper debate on how to take advantage of the opportunities of leaving after months of just recycling false scare stories about the costs.
Yes John, it is time the media started writing encouragingly about the prospects for post Brexit Britain. But it is also time MPs started seriously questioning why there is no fourth estate in this country, no free press except alternative media,rubbished by their mainstream competitors.
Have a look at the way the world works since the Blair era. Look at the people pulling the strings behind the scenes, you could start with the “Integrity Initiative”, we will never be a free, sovereign nation again if our press is controlled by this globalist, corpratist, cultural Marxist cabal continually stirring trouble with their octopus fingers in every area of life.
Mrs. A,
I wholeheartedly agree! Never can there be clearer evidence of there being ‘power behind the curtain’ than we are now experiencing with the machinations currently in play from the May government. It is truly horrific that this government is putting so much effort into attempting to deny a true democratic instruction.
‘It is time the media started writing encouragingly about Brexit.’
Most journalists choose to base their work on facts – not fairies.
Which facts are those, Andy?
Remember: Corbyn could be in office for five years, May’s servitude plan is forever.
Freedom has no economic price. What price could be estimated for those who made th ultimate sacrifice to preserve our way of life as a self governing independent nation? Economics is not the reason for voting to leave and take back control holding our representatives accountable.
May has betrayed the nation and consistently lies to say otherwise. It defies all logic why she has not been ousted, along with all her cronies.
Agreed on the”integrity Initiative “. Only the other day Theresa May was seriously still pretending that Brexit bonus had been spent on the NHS . Ha ha ( and ha ha ha )
Record levels of school funding are in fact savage cuts in education budgets by ….
Now unlike John Redwood I am not a fan of spending money we do not have . If the country is broke , and it is, then out cloth must be cut accordingly. Much more could be done with less but I would appreciate a word or two that was not an infantile lie …just once in a while.
And why are people forced to pay for political indoctrination through the BBC Licence system?
This all makes sense. But it will require a trusted PM ready and willing to demand “Action this day” for it to happen.
One thing at a time. Our host has been commendably focused on Brexit. The current personnel are no longer in power, hardly even in office. After March 29 there will be time enough to change names and faces.
With WTO looking more likely by the day, JR is right to urge more discussion of the benefits of leaving. The language of cliff edge and catastrophe has been misleading and unfortunate, but beyond language there is reality.
I believe we British, though inveterate grumblers, are at bottom optimistic and forward-looking. When we accept where we are heading we will want to make the best of it. Anyone who offers us direction, confidence and hope will reap big political rewards.
10. Establish a well-resourced Department to review all legislation and regulations of the last forty years to identify and eradicate the EU’s impact as quickly as possible
11. Clarify and promote the UK’s culture, foreign and trade distinctiveness. Something like ‘Global Britain’.
12. Announce March 29th as a permanent national holiday. Calling it ‘Independence Day’ might look triumphalist. ‘Sovereignty Day’ or ‘Democracy Day’ could be better. Encourage other countries to also have a national holiday to celebrate sovereignty. Or, perhaps announce that July 4th will be a recurring national holiday in the UK.
Nothing wrong with “Independence Day” that it what it is, (though should T May get her appalling deal it will look like a sick, dishonest joke) rather like Theresa May herself in fact).
One of the longest days of the year too so perfect for a bank holiday. Why has it not been announced already? It should be the first act of May’s replacement later this month.
If March 29th is made a holiday you might as well call it Riot Day. The majority which loathes Brexit can go around smashing things up – particularly things owned by Brexiteers.
Poor Andy. Rage is his only register of response.
I’m glad he’s safely ensconced in someone else’s country. I just feel a bit sorry for them.
an interesting insight into the attitude of militant remain. another argument for clean brexit.
Giles.
Maybe there’s a case for retiring Guy Fawkes and replacing him with some other effigy.
I’ve bought some rockets which I plan to fire off the evening of 29 March in celebration of our Independence day.
All sensible stuff especially no. 1, plus a move to cheap on demand energy, get fracking, have a bonfire of red tape, move to easy hire and fire and generate some confidence by firing tax to death Hammond and the dire robotic, Brexitino, socialist and electoral liability May.
Get some real competition in banks, they currently have huge margins and are being regulated to death. This that many perfectly sensible investments or developments are not being made.
Above all make a Corbyn government very unlikely rather than working to insure one comes about as May and Hammond seem determined to bring about.
Ah the ‘bonfire of red tape’ myth.
It is actually something like a 5 fold increase in customs paperwork because of your Brexit.
That’s why the government is employing more bureaucrats – at huge cost.
They were announced in the Budget but, no doubt, you don’t believe it.
A five fold increase, gosh that sounds bad.
Strange how paperwork for EU and non EU export and importing currently has hardly any difference.
Perhaps as an expert you can explain this situation.
Lifelogic
Re; Banks.
I believe the entire system needs a revolution, mainly the abolishment of consumer credit, the abolishment of Debt Collection Agencies (the bottom feeders of society) and the criminalisation of selling or purchasing debt.
It would help this country greatly if people were not in debt and able to support themselves. People should have their lives determined by their efforts, enterprise and opportunity.
I’d like to see personal finance management and life skills such as self sufficiency included in the National Schools Curriculum, instead of political correctness indoctrination.
One of the best things we can do for future generations is to make debt a thing of the past.
Good sense from Mervyn King:-
https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2018-12-04/mervyn-king-says-may-s-brexit-deal-is-a-betrayal
Again, sensible ideas. As well as these, there are changes to VAT that could be made and currently cannot. I know of companies now that will only hire people for five months and three weeks, because of the red tape at six months. This doesn’t create much stability for workers or companies. Tiered benefits and less paperwork would resolve this.
The problem is that no matter how often the benefits are raised here, the mainstream media won’t pick it up because they are pushing the narrative that No Deal is a cliff edge so hard. After all, ‘Impending Disaster’ makes a much better lead than ‘Upcoming Minor Problem’.
I did vote Brexit but not for an extreme right wing outcome.
Question: this “red tape”: what is it exactly, and what parts of it would go on the bonfire? When questioned about this no-one can ever say exactly which rules should go. All we get in reply is flannel, so please someone tell us exactly what they propose to get rid of ?
KZB
“I did vote Brexit but not for an extreme right wing outcome.”
History repeats itself, just not always in the same country.
When there is a right wing uprising there is only one group I shall condemn;…..the miserable self serving cowards who caused it by allowing Theresa May to betray the nation.
Good morning.
All this and more should have been done long before now. The fact that this is only now being raised should be a matter of concern.
Indeed. ‘Crashing out’ and ‘cliff edge’ are used so often and still go unchallenged. The damage is done.
Too many activists behave as if the 2016 Referendum result has not yet reached their awareness.
What is this thing with fish? The Uk makes as much money from post production film work which is subject to country of origin rules and copyright laws that are now in a state of chaos . Why not worry about that for one second. Nah , lets go back to inventing the “ honours system” for tariff payment in your heads , more fun
Of course one understands the symbolism of fishing . It was for this reason the ancient dangerous work of mining was saved by the Conservative administrations of the 70s and 870s even though they had to sacrifice the City to do it . Or something. Most of the fish we catch is sold in Europe …oops .
Not sure how you are going to process fish you can`t land , Free Ports ? That what we have got now , eeerm can we all be in a free port then ?
The BBC continues its massive anti-Brexit bias on Marr this weekend we had Michael Gove MP, Justin Welby, Barry Gardiner and Delia Smith. So one supporter of May’s fake Brexit prison and three rather remain supporters (the Labour one pretending to be all things to all people). All interviewed by a daft, lefty, BBC think, English graduate and remainer.
They we get hysterical climate alarmism from David Atttenborough from them for good measure. Even more hysterical than the BBC’s project fear over Brexit. The real danger to the UK is tax to death Hammond, May’s dishonesty and her appalling deal and the threat of Corbyn.
Marr’s intro to that programme in which he highlighted favourably a ludicrous and tendentious report by some leftist employed by the UN was a disgraceful piece of pro-corbyn propaganda by the BBC.
Another great post John full of enthusiasm and confidence in our great nation. Our identity is slowly being eroded aided by our inability to govern ourselves. The BBC and similar media are guilty of treason.
Cancel HS2 would save perhaps £100bn over its lifetime – maybe look at a faster more modern alternative between Leeds and Manchester. There are far better things to spend infrastructue money on than this obsolete vanity project. What about some free ports or enterprise zones to boost economic activity in specific areas?
But any bold, imaginative ideas need a change of PM.
Are you seriously suggesting we should enter into trade negotiations with the USA especially and amongst others, whilst Theresa May is PM?
After the utter mess she has made of negotiating with the EU, she mustn’t be let anywhere near any more.
Replacing her is now a priority; we don’t want to entertain any more punishment deals.
I agree.How can we make it happen?
I write to my MP Jonathan Djanogly.He will vote for The Prime Ministers deal.So far I have failed to convince him how poor the deal is.We would be better off staying in.
What a nightmare
I think you’ve politely missed out point 0, which would need to be remove May for the rest of the ideas to be implemented.
“It’s high time the media allowed a proper debate….” – Yes, but this assumes the media to be impartial – They are not.
At times of high stress, where the plans against us are being challenged, we can be certain that the media will turn against decency, because that is what they are being made to do.
“Novate all existing EU trade deals promptly”
I wonder how many readers were aware of the meaning of the word “novate”?
A good start by the media would be to have the TV discussion with a proper Leave Representative debating with Our Prime Minister on BBC instead of Corbyn, who’s Parties views are totally and utterly confusing to date.
All the labour party arguments seem to stem around “we could have negotiated a better deal” for a customs union and single market, which means we would not be leaving with them either.
Amen to all the above. But first let’s repeat the Climate Change Act. It comes at a totally unacceptable financial cost and its sole achievement is to raise energy prices, crippling industry and consumers alike. Talk about shooting yourself in the foot!
JR-Mogg now saying May could well win next week’s vote on the WA
Yes, well, if that happens then this party can wave goodbye to my vote and we can we wave goodbye to Brexit
Mr Redwood
I agree entirely. Though I do wonder about fishing. Do we have the fisheries protection vessels needed to keep foreign fleets out of British waters ? I suspect not, and the Navy would have to do the job.
Additionally I feel that Scotland’s fishing grounds should be exclusively theirs, and we should also provide them with fisheries protection. I believe the Scots are owed this, considering Theresa May’s shameful behaviour.
English waters for England, Scottish waters for Scotland. It’s the only fair way.
Steve
” Do we have the fisheries protection vessels needed to keep foreign fleets out of British waters ? ”
I don’t know. But last time we had a dispute about our fishing waters it was against Iceland which resulted in 3 so-called “Cod wars”
We lost all three at great cost to all people employed in the fishing industry.
By the way I am ” excited by the possibilities” of begging the rest of the world to let us have the same deal we have already.I am equally ” excited by the possibilities ” of having the same equivalence as Japan at some stage in the future. It is a shame that this is not equivalence in the sense of being able to use the same money across the single market lending or taking deposits .
Never mind eh ..same word , that will do.
You can go begging if you like, but you’ll find your country has disowned you.
The situation for our UK fishermen is simply desperate. One of the biggest threats is in the EU’s discard ban, which comes into full effect in 2019. It’s poorly suited to the UK’s mixed-fish waters, does not effectively address the over-fishing so damaging to endangered species. The boats worst affected are the independent boats, not the big fleets. SMall-scale boats make up 80% of the UK fleet but own just 4% of the quota.
The transition represents a massive risk to the UK’s fleet. From March 2019 the moment a boat has had to discard its full allowance for one species, it has to return to port. This will push many vessels to throw in the towel.
People need to be more aware of the risks to our UK, home-owned boats just by staying in the EU. That includes the transition.
Just posted from Guido –
‘In a major victory for the continuity remain campaign, the European Court of Justice’s Advocate General Manual Campos Sánchez-Bordona has announced that the UK can unilaterally withdraw its Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty notification, although domestically this would require a Parliamentary vote and a co-operative executive. The ECJ is not bound to accept the opinion of the Advocate General, but it almost always does…
Remoaning MPs, MSPs, and MEPs have been arguing for a unilateral mechanism to remain in the EU and it looks like the ECJ will grant them their wish. Yet another unholy alliance of domestic and foreign interests working to reverse the 2016 result…’
–
Since Maastricht young people cannot buy homes without help from Bank of Mum and Dad – parents who own homes, ‘wealthy parents’ according to the BBC. *guffaws*
This is what the EU has done to our young. Why won’t anyone tell them ?
It has also made the parents poorer.
How will the ERG respond to William Hague in this morning’s Telegraph?
Parliament doesn’t want No Deal, and MPs will kill it off
“A no-deal Brexit would entail the urgent passing of a new Immigration Act, and the Commons could refuse to let that or any other legal change essential to Brexit become law…
“The Trade Bill has to come back to the floor of the House whatever happens, and it could be amended to state that the UK must remain permanently inside the customs union of the EU. Such an amendment would be very likely to be carried…
“Decisive obstruction of this kind would be easiest because the opportunities to bring it about cannot be avoided…”
I always suspected that WH would oppose the will of the people – just not so brazenly.
Thank God he has no political power, except to get his vapid nonsense printed by newspapers.
I would like the whole concept of free-trade zones to be debated, including how free-trade ports in the north could be used to rejuvenate the whole of the UK.
I had imagined that the whole obstacle to these was the EU, but now I suspect that there are very big business interests in the UK who also oppose this.
All what leavers want for Xmas is the IEA Plan A+, a trade deal with D.Trump’s USA, fewer Eastern EU people on the bus, a blue passport, and sovereignty.
Hefner
Not so.
Yes quite, on 3. we import so much basic stuff that is no longer manpower intensive that should be encouraged to be made in the UK.
Now that the A.G. has confirmed there is no get out of this agreement can any MP in their right mind vote for it? There is also every chance the UK would be drawn more into the increasing French//German banking debt crisis e.g. Italy, Greece et al even if we are only remotely in the EU. It is conceivable they could hold us to ransom to get out!
An ongoing question for you and all your commentators. What EU regulation would you change with a view to improvement?
To kick us off … Our animal cruelty laws are such that we have ended up exporting cruelty to other (European) countries. Rather than allowing cruelty back here, I would insist on import restrictions from countries that did not have the same abattoir quality controls as we have … ie a vet in attendance at all abattoirs (they don’t have to be Spanish, though).
You cannot be expecting us to overlook that it’s well past high time that the Government took advantage of the opportunities of leaving after months of weakness and vacillation that included failing to set-up a department to seize exiting opportunities and recently capped with Hammond’s lacklustre budget (such a disappointing contrast to the one you offered).
We need a Brexit government to obtain what you persuasively propose now.
Let’s look at the action words- Relax, Set, Encourage, Allow, Encourage, Novate, Intensify, Make clear, Set, and then”it’s high time” about the media- So what’s new- same old- same old. Well folks! what’s new this morning is the EU ECJ Advocate General say’s UK can revoke Article 50, lucky us, and now that we’ve had the debate- for two years- what else?
That is being misreported. The ECJ’s AG has simply made a ‘proposal’ – a submission – to the court.
The ECJ know that if they accept it, Juncker will have them all guillotined.
https://www.express.co.uk/comment/columnists/leo-mckinstry/1053613/tories-brexit-deal-politics-government-theresa-may-uk-eu
Corbyn or no Corbyn. I cannot bring myself to vote for the above ever again.
I have to turn the telly off when TM is on it.
Please read the piece by Simon Boyd on Brexit Central.
It is the definitive case on leaving under WTO Rules.
We need to Take Back Control of Brexit before anything else.
We need a massive, united campaign, rallying around a true leader. , immediately.
Brexit is being wrested from the hands of the 17.4 million by the day.
The Brexit Thieves have drilled through the walls, into the ‘Vault’ and are about to ‘open the safe’…and steal Brexit forever.
Are we actually out of the CAP and CFP under Mrs May’s deal? We will still have tariffs on foods as now, for as long as the EU wants us to, we expressly agree to EU regulations (ie non-tariff barriers) on foods, again for as long as the EU chooses to tell us there isn’t a technical ‘solution’ to the contrived issue of the irish border. President Macron and others have made clear we will have to allow access to fishing waters or be held prisoner in the backstop. So unless I’m missing something it sounds like the claim we are out of the CAP and CFP, except in name, is false?
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1054004/Brexit-news-UK-EU-ECJ-Advocate-General-Article-50-opinion-Theresa-May-deal-vote-latest
Should the government pull the letter or go for another referendum they risk all out civil unrest similar to what France is going through so they had better carry out the 17.4 million voters wish and if that means no deal so be it
“Freedom makes you stronger !”
I am surprised this simple fact of life is ignored by confused Mrs May and the media.
When we leave the EU our bargaining power will become exponential compared with the last 50 years and as JR point out we will have £39 Bn available of our own hard earned money.
A double bonus plus lots of extras just for starters.
The news today that UK CAN revoke Article 50 without EU permission & reverse Brexit by the EU court is a sign of EU weakness.
The EU only want our money (sorry £Billions) and all future contributions – thank you very much – and they have at last seen the writing on the wall that we aim to actually leave – but all too late!
This disgraceful Tory Brexit government is accused of contempt of Parliament.
Contempt is also a good word to describe the way the angry pensioners have treated millions of people.
As a proud citizen of nowhere I can confirm that this contempt is entirely mutual.
A citizen of nowhere is a Nothing, Andy. Which is not much to be proud of.
Nissan, Toyota and Honda export many cars from their UK factories to Europe. How will you compensate them for the tariffs the EU will impose? Will BMW close its state-of-the-art Mini factory at Hams Hall and move it to Bavaria? How long will it take for Airbus to move its wings factory from Broughton to France – two years? Five years?
Reply Their UK factories are very productive and at current exchange rates very competitive. I have also proposed tariff free components after we leave from anywhere in the world.
Do other brexiteers fear that we won’t get a no deal brexit, which is now my preferred option, but a second referendum and a remain vote?
WTO Brexit shelters behind the triple bastions of the Political Parties Elections and Referendums Act 2000, the Fixed Term Parliament Act 2011 and the Withdrawal Act 2018. To bypass any of them will demand a further Act of Parliament. The government has no effective majority for this.
As things stand at present a cautious optimism is justified.
Babcock is closing the Appledore shipyard in Devon. It would have been an ideal location to build the fishery protection vessels we’ll need if we are able to have an independent fishing industry again.
John…absolutely spot on. I’m heartily sick of the glass half empty narrative. We can make a success of Brexit. If others can trade successfully outside the EU we can.
” Britain will be paying the EU until 2064 ” from http://uk.businessinsider.com/britain-to-give-annual-money-to-the-eu-for-another-forty-six-years-2018-3 Meanwhile the Third World floods into the UK for a life on the taxpayer, while the taxpayer ALSO has to fund the EU for another 46 years. We should ALL be living nice comfortable lives, but successive govts have instead looked after themselves and their buddies, with a very clear signal to the rest.
Russia’s October economic stats released last week made interesting reading : GDP +2.5%(agrifood +11%,industrial output +3.7%,consumer spending +1.9%),real wages +4.4%.
Clearly decoupling from the west and moving it’s economic model from consumption to investment in production is working,despite wave after wave after wave of sanctions .
The really strange thing about remainiacs is that they keep giving economic and other materialistic excuses for their stance against taking back our national independence and freedom, and yet when presented with a compelling economic case for leaving, such as we have here, they won’t pay attention.
All pie in the sky stuff..the game is up..time for the dreamers to drift off. The demographic’s of the country has changed a lot in the last two and a half years. Approx 15 per cent of the old people who voted in june 2016 will have passed on and to replace them 15 per cent of young people will have reached voting age. Add to that all of the young people who have wakened up and the others who have changed their minds?
Mrs May’s agreement will be defeated, then government will decide the whole thing is still so unclear A50 will be revoked to give us time and we’ll have a people’s vote.. the choice will be to remain where we are in EU or else to leave with no deal?
The poorly argued ECJ curia opinion is no surprise. We need to ensure that no revocation of our Article 50 notice occurs before 29th March, and that Parliament doesn’t vote to require “any deal” (which would entail accepting May’s capitulation terms) before then rather than leaving calmly and negotiating afterwards.
There is a short, but excellent article in today’s Telegraph by Suella Braverman, MP for Fareham, who is in favour of a WTO exit.
At the same time there is a big article by Lord Haig attacking the idea of “no deal” and pessimistically unimaginative and uninformed.
A positive and informed article by our host would make an impact. Please !
Reply I placed an article in the Express today. The Telegraph have an article of mine which they are welcome to publish
The problem is that the majority of MPs are terrified of no deal and reversion to WTO rules. This is because they thrive only in what they see as the cosy comfort of a protectionist EU. They are committee animals totally incapable of selling oranges from a stall on a wet Saturday afternoon. Real entrepreneurs thrive in such conditions. Remember 60% of our trade is conducted under WTO rules and it is in profit. EU trade is in deficit.
There are many that I speak with who are happy to discuss Brexit, either generally or in a more detailed manner. I recently discussed the payment of £39bn with a good lady that favoured remain while fully accepting the ref result. She commented on the ‘divorce bill’ and expressed that, in the big scheme of things, leavers were under a misapprehension on the actual amount involved. She stated that a billion was only 10 millions. I gently explained that a billion was in fact 1000 million’s. A period of thought followed and we then agreed to differ…
Do you really believe Grieve et al are going to allow no deal to go through.
so grieve amendment passed. Assuming may’s deal is defeated then any further motion will exclude no deal.
horrendous
.Contempt of Parliament Motion
MPs are humouring one another. A cliché not worn out….they are hair splitters extraordinaire yet seriously speaking.
“Where should we go from here?” said one MP rather than asked.
“Why to jail!” unquestionably, is the only answer.
But Tory MPs will support May’s deal…they don’t have the integrity to oppose it…or her!
Typo alert! I meant ‘repeal’ not ‘repeat’. Doh!
Item 0: a mew Chancellor. I don’t much care who he or she is, just that he/she doesn’t want to keep the UK trapped in a corner of the EU’s making
You’ve got to admire the French, when something is wrong that affects them or their families, they know how to let the government know. Viva
Can the nature of FCO 32/1048 be said to be a clear method to subvert democratic process? Thus the resulting entry of Britain into the EEC was invalid, the 1972 Act meaningless, therefore Britain can make a clean break from the EU whenever it so chooses?
One MP suggests in the Contempt Chat, for that is now what it has become, that “People outside Parliament may have a different idea of what “contempt” means.
His angle is that The Attorney should not be singled out and there may be merit in passing the whole lump of mess to some Committee of The House to avail themselves of National Security concerns. Oh dear! He himself is Contempt as people outside The House hear it.
The End is getting the hell out of the EU.Not supercilious backchat from persons who hold there self-exhalted paid job in contempt of our X. We can erase his X simply by not writing X at all against his belov-ed name. We won’t kick the can down the road for we will not be playing out in the street on Election Day. MPs, JR excluded, do put their tongues in it. Yeuk!!!
Unfortunately the betrayal began on 24th June 2016 with Cameron scuttling off and not invoking a50 as promised. It continues to this day and will continue.
The first high water mark was midnight June 23 2016 and the second one was earlier this week. Now they know a50 can be revoked, it will be.
We need a Paris moment here to get this resolved…