The debate and votes on the EU Agreement

Parliament was told on Monday that the Speaker will accept votes on up to six amendments to the government’s motion to approve its EU Withdrawal Agreement. The official Opposition has already tabled an amendment that declines to approve the Agreement and asks for customs union and single market membership. This is very likely to be selected for a vote. There is a Lib Dem amendment seeking a second referendum. There is a Hilary Benn/Dominic Grieve amendment seeking to reject both the Withdrawal Agreement and exit without an Agreement. There are then amendments seeking to avoid or amend the Irish backstop. There may be other amendments before the Speaker makes a decision on which ones to select for votes.
Under the procedure laid down the votes on amendments will take place before the vote on the government’s main motion proposing the Withdrawal Agreement. Were any of the amendments to be carried, the final vote will then be on the amended motion rather than on the government’s original motion proposing the Withdrawal Agreement. It is important to recognise that were the government to lose an amendment the straightforward issue of whether to accept or reject the Withdrawal Agreement will not be voted on. Presumably the government would find the Opposition amendments unacceptable, having tried to vote them down in the first place. It therefore seems likely the government would ask Conservative and DUP MPs to vote against the motion as amended.
Yesterday the government managed to lose three important votes. The votes on whether the government has been guilty of contempt of Parliament or not was mainly lost owing to the disaffection of the DUP over the Withdrawal Agreement. The third one was over how to proceed in January with what should be a neutral motion on leaving if we are leaving without an agreement, if that is the course owing to the defeat of the Withdrawal Agreement. This was lost owing to Conservative opponents of the government from the Remain side who want to keep open a route to thwart Brexit. It shows the difficulty of whipping against the background of a Withdrawal Agreement which suits neither side in the referendum argument, by a government which has lost the reliable support of the DUP. Supporters of Mrs May also wanted to use the threat of no Brexit to try to get pro Brexit MPs to vote for the May Agreement. This in unlikely to work as the Agreement is penal and does not get us out of the EU in any normal sense of that phrase.
The government should now publish the Attorney General’s advice as Parliament requires. It should accept Parliament and much of the country does not want the Withdrawal Agreement, and notify the EU accordingly.
35 Comments
“the government would ask Conservative and DUP MPs to vote against the motion as amended.”
My fear is that TM has lost the support of the DUP, if reported comments about them not backing a formal No Confidence vote are true, such has been the duplicity from TM with regards never having a border down the Irish Sea.
TM is simply not to be trusted, I’m afraid.
Dear jerry–Duplicity right left and centre has come back to haunt her–I have reached the stage where anything at all is a risk worth taking to get rid of her.
duplicity from TM with regards never having a border down the Irish Sea.
There are checks on animals anyway between NI and GB anyway.
We are the boss as all these traitors in Parliament will find out at the next GE, Suzanne Evans left UKIP because it is going to far right and attracting the BNP voter, I’m afraid this is the way it will go regrettably with the rise of more party’s of the same, and all these remoaners turncoat mps who in there last manifesto said they would up hold the referendum result lied to get there cushty jobs in the Westminster bubble , they will all be held to account if they win there aim and thwart Brexit or stop us leaving March 29th 2019, REMEMBER WE ARE THE BOSS you work for US
I understand Government has agreed to publish its “full and final” legal advice. This is not necessarily the same as the “full” legal advice voted for by Parliament.
It should also be remembered that Brexit on March 29 is guaranteed under the 2018 Withdrawal Act. Changing that under the Grieve amendment would require an amending statute. Mr Grieve and his colleagues would need cross-party support and are no more guaranteed a majority than HMG is.
The Prime Minister has lost Parliament. The Conservative Party need to appoint Boris Johnston asap.
Watching the debate yesterday evening, with Conservative MPs backing May and her continual lies, while the Labour side were asking for membership of the single market and SNP loonies were claiming that the referendum was bought by illegal money, it seems that the public should be able to pass a motion of no confidence in the House of Commons. What a bunch of lying ignorant dunces. Thank god Boris was able to speak and restore some logic to the scene.
As to a second referendum, should that be a referendum to ask the electorate whether they want another referendum on EU membership, or to accept the result of the first?
PM Cameron was very clear before the referendum that the decision was that of the people not of MPs, that leave meant leave (no Single Market, no Norway, no rule takung). This was the basis of the democratic referendum and the Govt would implement the result. What we are witnessing with the PM’s withdrawal agreement (and backstop) and Dominic Grieve’s motion make a mockery of democracy. Most MPs should feel deeply ashamed of themselves, they clearly do not.
And of course PM Cameron was clear, no.second referendum.
Bercow seems to have a lot of power in this situation – no wonder he broke his promise to step down in the Summer in order to promote the Remain cause as Speaker.
Conservative MPs still overwhelmingly supporting Mrs May personally it seems as less than 48 of them want someone else to lead the party. They obviously don’t have much imagination.
Is it too late to table an amendment requiring HM Government to make public the assumptions used by the Treasury in their slanted forecasts? If these are not subject to scrutiny by independent sources they will obtain great significance in any later appeals to the public whether by GE or referendum.
Unfortunately Mrs May and her Chancellor cannot be trusted to have been unbiased.
All we hear from you is what you don’t want. Never what you do want. Like all Brexiters, you have no clue what to do next. You are the dog that caught the bus.
Feels like it’s heading for Norway
Thank you John for your concise account. I get very tired of listening to the media debating Brexit on the sidelines and switch off .Things as predicted are in a muddle and I now think we either need to be completely in or completely out. I am usually for compromise and this agreement has been sold as that, but compromise it is not.The process has been more convoluted than is necessary and I anticipated that it would be as money is involved. There are too many fingers in this huge 27 piece pie and Mrs May is not presenting us as being sincere about wanting to go it alone. We have some of the best minds in the world and have motivation second to none. Don’t let us be shackled any more by mindless impotence .
It looks increasingly likely that we will not get the Brexit we voted for. Leaving without an agreement also seems to be in peril. So the Gina Millers, Anna Soubrys and Kenneth Clarks of this world will have won. So much for the democratic vote.
One wonders what the point of the referendum was. The publication of the Attorney General’s advice should at least make clear Theresa May’s deceit.
Thank you for the clarification on the procedures to be followed. If one of the motions succeeds in replacing the WA because it wins a Commons majority, does the government just say to the EU the WA is dead or does it also attempt to negotiate something it voted against in the HoC? That would not be a very convincing position. Presumably it would then be up to the opposition to table a no confidence motion?
So Theresa May supported by Soubry etc has won. She never wanted to leave, she comes up with a bad deal that no one likes, Raab ensures there cannot be a No Deal, so what are we left with?
What the majority of MPs really want. To stay in the EU. Our vote has been a waste of time.
Not sure if I am reading this right but, did not the EU state that this is a take it or leave it offer ?
https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-britain-eu-deal/take-it-or-leave-it-eu-offers-may-few-options-on-brexit-deal-idUKKCN1MS28J
Let us be clear. Any MP that, unless expressed in their personal manifesto’s otherwise, stood on a BREXIT ticket. We want to leave the EU and all its institutions, especially the CU and SM. So any attempt to thwart the democratic will of the people in the referendum is showing total contempt of the people that put them there. Shame on them !
Interesting to hear that the Speaker thinks the government maybe in contempt of parliament. If so, what an utter disgrace this government is turning out to be.
When the dust settles in Parliament next week we will still be seeking a solution to our relationship with the EU that satisfies the leave vote.
Owen Patterson alluded to WTO article 24 on tarrifs and trade. This would allow us to leave at end March 2019 but to continue with current trading arrangement for up to 10 years while a permanent agreement is negotiated.
I request that you explore the possibility in this diary because it might offer an answer that satisfies many in Parliament and both leavers and remainers.
We are stuck in the EU, our vote was a waste of time. It was what Theresa May, with Soubry etc always wanted. Come up with a bad deal that no one can support and block the No deal scenario.
The majority of MPs wanted to stay in anyway so, again the the next five days if debate are a waste of time. Just have the vote.
You have lost JR.
Oh how we laughed at the Irish and others when they voted against the EU and were made to do it all again. Never in my life did I think for a single minute that we would ever fall for the same. I had thought of us as made of sterner stuff than that. I am now in a position that I never considered possible. I am embarrassed and ashamed of my country. We need someone here to drain our swamp and put us first for a change. Twice in the last century when Europe was on the brink we rode to the rescue at the cost of millions of British lives. This is how we are treated now. Never again. When it all goes belly up which it surely will I hope they all disappear up their own drainpipes. They have made their beds.
What a complete and utter mess this looks to people outside of Parliament.
All this stemming from the fact that Mrs May was not strong enough in her negotiations with the EU and is proposing a Withdrawal Agreement which only suits the EU, offering nothing of any substance at all to the UK.
Given the current spread of Mp’s it looks like we will never get the Referendum result authorised, as too many Mp’s do not wish to actually govern our own Country, but instead prefer to take rules from an outside power.
Why do such Mp’s seek power in the first place if they are not prepared to be in control themselves ?.
You say the government should publish the Attorney General’s advice as Parliament requires, and should accept Parliament does not want the Withdrawal Agreement. Are you any relation to the “John Redwood” who howled outrage and anger when Gina Miller went to court to protect Parliament’s right to control the government in sending the Art 50 letter?
Boris for pm,. it’s the only way the conservatives can win the next election.
The point to bear in mind is that accepting this deal is actually WORSE than remaining for the moment in the EU. Things will never be the same again if we continue as a member. The writing is on the wall, and all that is needed is a competent believer to negotiate a way out. Any second referendum would stir up the constitution so much as to be unacceptable.
It goes without saying, no need to inform the EU accordingly, The whole world is looking on aghast at what is going on. Looking at it from the outside- I am stuck for words. Parliament has taken back control, yes, but in the process has usurped the role of government- Mrs May may as well decamp now- job redundant. But it also puts the ERG hopes of going directly to WTO rules in a precarious position- God knows what’s going to happen now.
It looks like the Dark Side may have won.
The ECB announcement that the UK could unilaterally renounce Article 50 and stay in the EU was a masterstroke in timing.
As the majority of MPs are Remainers, and after last night’s vote in Parliament, the end result of all this is likely to be that MPs will eventually vote to rescind Article 50 meaning we could be stuck, as an emasculated member, in the European Empire forever.
Insisting on the unnecessary ‘backstop’ was indeed another masterstroke by the EU, as it completely undermined the UK’s hapless negotiators.
Two and a half years down the line from the vote and parliament are still arguing.Why did no one pick upon David Camerons message to the nation while he was still PM that whichever vote the way went then it would be decided by the vote,not parliament,not MP’s but the public.
May needs ousting now and we need to repeal the 1972 European Communities Act and just leave as per the majority of the public who voted.
Dominic Grieve’s intent to oppose the Withdrawal Agreement is in the interest of the UK, but being in common with the majority who already reject it, it is probably needless in his amendment.
Worse, is his intent to prevent the UK leaving the EU without any agreement. That risks cutting our power of choice to within the EU’s control, effectively with Grievous intent against the freedom of our people.
It is he who should be held in contempt for opposing the will of the people his position exists to serve.
What a mess. The chances of reversing Article 50 and never leaving the EU, or some other flavour of ‘hard-Remain’, must now be quite high. Perhaps our best hope for a clean Brexit is a second referendum with hopefully a bigger majority for Leave.
I do wonder why the HoC needs 5 days to discuss the Withdrawal Agreement. Will all that hot air really change anyone’s views at this stage?
John. Re the Withdrawal Agreement. I’m sure you will be aware of the one crucial question which faces Theresa May and other ‘remain’ supporters on this. It is:
If the WA is voted through would it be legal under British law?
Bill Cash made this point with his crucially important comment reported in the Telegraph:
” The Prime Minister’s Withdrawal Agreement is incompatible with the Withdrawal Act 2018. This Act, enacted on 26th June, converts all EU law into British law and makes the entire European Communities Act 1972 null and void from 29th March 2019. However, under Mrs May’s contaminated agreement, during the transitional period after Britain leaves the EU, from 29th March 2019 to 31 December 2020, a tampered version of the 1972 Act will remain in place. In other words, the 2018 Act of Parliament – the law of the land, which takes primacy over a treaty – will be scaled down and rubbished. What does all this mean? The consequence is that unless a new act saves her, Mrs May’s Brexit deal becomes inconsistent with the referendum vote, and illegal.’
Clearly these WA proposals, including the Customs Union and Single Market provisions would place the UK under EU jurisdiction once again which would run counter to the 2018 Withdrawal Act as he rightly argues.
Who on earth would wish to vote for a policy that directly contradicts statue law passed by our own parliament? That would be illegal and is the primary reason why the WA must be opposed on legal terms.
Dear Mr. Redwood,
The disconnect between MP’s and the people grows ever wider…..
John, the WA is better than not leaving at all. I’m now convinced of that. We all recognise there is some risk but by the time the backstop kicks in most of our economy will be outside the EU and the EU win only have limited control of our laws.
We’re heading for NO Brexit and May’s deal is the only chance of avoiding that.