ERG members and the vote

I was not present at the meeting I read about between the ERG and the Chief Whip as I was speaking on the advantages of leaving when the meeting was said to have taken place.
It is quite clear there is no UK Parliamentary fix that the government could offer to make the Agreement acceptable. The whole point about the Withdrawal Treaty is it will override anything the UK Parliament might want to do in future were we stupid enough to sign it.
I assume those ERG members who were present will have the same view as I do that the current Agreement is unacceptable and would take a lot of amendment by the EU and UK working together on it before they could consider voting for it. I would go further and think it would be best to observe the words of the Conservative Manifesto which said a Future Trading or Partnership Agreement has to be negotiated in parallel with any Withdrawal Agreement.
After your speech, during which a minister in the FO was laughing, Anne Marie Waters? gave a similar patriotic speech and tried to explain that leaving on WTO eas not a disaster. She was interrupted by Grieve and they argued points of law. On the lower benches there were many Remainer MPs who were laughing at her. How can you stay in the same party as these welching specimens? The name of the new party that you need to be quietly planning could be the Conservative Independence Party. Money would flow from the old Conservative members and ex Kippers. There are also good ex Ukip MEPs available. The present party is unreformable.
There must be lots of behind the scenes plotting and politicking which the general public will not hear about for a while. So we await new developments and the verdict on the Withdrawal Agreement.
In the meantime, I wonder if the Prime Ministers actions could be construed as criminal? Deception and duplicitous behaviour are probably not crimes just the base side of politics. Withholding advice is merely ‘contempt’. Ceding sovereignty and permanently granting power over the country to a continental bureaucracy though? If that is not actually criminal, then it ought to be.
Enoch Powell said:
”There is a name for appealing over the head of the Crown to an authority outside the realm, and that name is treason. ”
Was he right?
It would be better to tone down such silly language
Yes. I can see why she fought so hard to keep the legal advice secret because it demonstrates unequivocally that she is lying to us.
If you will not publish my comments ,and I quite understand why you would not , then there is not much point in commenting is there. Free ..to agree with me , twas ever thus .
Don’t be soft, Newmania. Much of your tripe has been published up to now.
I should think we see as much from you as from anyone? I imagine you were going to suggest brexit be reversed?
Desmond Swayne will suport Mrs May, I understand. The ERg are being picked off. No backbone. I predict only Redwood and Baker will vote against in the end
Regardless of whether the Withdrawal Agreement is, or is not, a good idea, IT WILL NOT override anything the UK Parliament might want to do in future.
The Crown in Parliament is Sovereign in the UK, and we can withdraw from any agreement or Treaty any time we like.
The Withdrawal Agreement and things like the ‘Backstop’ are, in any case dependent upon continuing legislation operating within the UK to allow the provisions to apply.
I heard Dominic Raab confirm this VERY POINT a few weeks ago, in an answer to Desmond Swayne
In any case Parliament has a record of voting to enter into Treaties which contain explicit provisions to withdraw or lapse.
The original EEC Treaty, the Single European Act, the Maastricht Treaty and the NATO Treaty, contain(ed) NO PROVISIONS for us to Leave.
But no one ever believed or believes we were, or are, prohibited from doing so.
In fact we had Referendum in 1975 to ‘advise’ Parliament whether to withdraw from the EEC. What was the point of that, if Treaties override Parliament?
Recently following the Referendum, Leavers, (including I think John Redwood (although I might be wrong about that)), were saying that Parliament could simply Leave immediately regardless of what Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty says.
And they were right!!
Greenland and various French Colonies actually DID Leave before Treaty provisions for Leaving existed.
Incidentally the UK Act of Union contains no provisions for Scotland to Leave the UK without the consent of the UK Parliament. But no one suggests it can’t.
The ‘law’ referred to in this ‘Legal Advice’, is ‘International Law’. But as we all know ‘International Law’, is a pretty ephemeral thing at the best of times.
It can’t stop Sovereign States withdrawing from agreements and Treaties.
‘International law’ is consent-based governance. This means that a state may choose to not abide by International Law, and even to break its’ Treaties if it’s vital National Interests are at stake.
The Trump Government and umpteen others over the years have already done so.
The Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties states:-
“A Treaty shall be interpreted in good faith in accordance with the ordinary meaning to be given to the terms of the treaty IN THEIR CONTEXT AND IN THE LIGHT OF ITS OBJECT AND PURPOSE.”
Plainly that means that the UK can withdraw from any Treaty if the EU is refusing to act in accordance with what we reasonably expected i.e. hurry up and agree Trade Terms to avoid the backstop.
Even if no one else agreed with us, there’s still no International Court in existence capable of doing anything about it and especially so, in the case of the UK, as we have so many allies in the World.
In fact we could probably successfully sue the EU for Treaty Breach and even sue it in the ECJ for failing to observe the terms of the Lisbon Treaty which requires it to pursue excellent Trade and Political relations with neighbouring non member states.
The fact that we will no longer be subject to EU jurisdiction doesn’t mean that they aren’t.
Of the UK withdrew from the Agreement, the EU would also be liable to be sued by all its’ Trade Deal partners because it was failing to deliver the UK Market within its Trade Deals.
Reply Of course we could just leave and refuse any legal challenges to our doing so. That requires enormous political will and may entail acting illegally. If we enter a Treaty with no exit clause there can be international actions under the law of Treaties against us, and attempts to make us accept continuing obligations after unilateral renunciation. Our own courts also could accept actions against any government that withdrew illegally from a Treaty. Why take the risk. Either do not sign such a Treaty, or place in it a clear exit clause like Article 50 to avoid doubt. The absence of such a clause is another worry about this unacceptable draft.
What I find most disturbing is the wilful blindness and it will be alright on the night attitude of this government and almost certainly the majority of Conservative MPs.
Corbyn may defeat this Bill for electoral reasons but I fear the CP may have lost a generation of its past voters.
Managed to listen in part to your speech yesterday – could feel your emotion. Keep going we need MPs like you
Seems like an awful lot of attempted horse trading is going on behind the scenes to try and get this agreement passed in any way possible.
Shame Mrs May was not as forceful with the EU, then perhaps all of this nonsense may not have been necessary.
Afraid Mrs May has now been proven to be a liar on more than one occasion ,why on earth should anyone believe another word she says.
She has to go before she does even more damage.
Indeed but a majority of Tory MPs and all the Cabinet are indeed stupid enough to want to sign it. So stupid are they that nearly all of them voted for the climate change act. It is hard to overestimate what a poor grasp of science, economics, business and reality so many of these Tory MPs have. The other MPs are even more deluded.
To think that our Welsh MP was once a member of the ERG, but now propping up May. I am sure the whips provided very compelling reasons for him to change his mind!
They made him an offer he couldn’t refuse.
May’s pro WA Conservatives will take too many risks, they choose the uncertain, , jumping in at the deep end and hoping the can reach the shallow end. The Conservative Party remainers, like many Labour MP’s dislike the WA, but are also against a no deal. As the WA is almost certain to be voted down, they want Parliament to choose a solution. But who has the solution. Many want to seek a way to remain in the EU, they want to ignore a democratic vote by whatever means.
The Spectator lead article is worth a read.
The current agreement is unacceptable so vote it down, then all we have to do is wait until 29 March- so why are we still talking about a future trading or partnership agreement with them? it is not going to happen in that way. As soon as we leave we will be treated just as any other outside third country and will have to negotiate our way from there. There is no point in wasting time in thinking that somehow we can have another style and equal partnership with them- not now and especially after all of the bad feeling that has gone on over the last twenty thirty years- they will be quietly glad to be shut of us- too much trouble they will say- good riddance they will think.
And yet there are MPs who support signing it and Mrs May is trying every trick in her book of cunning plans to get her Surrender Treaty over the line.
The French know how to deal with political leaders who get drunk on power.
Mrs May was on the radio earlier and basically seemed to have no coherent answers to direct questions about the backstop among other things. For someone who is endeavouring to shape a nation’s future it was woeful.
How anybody could sign a document that determines their future with so many details yet to be agreed is beyond my comprehension.
Mrs May may be seen to be weak in front of the EU but she is not in front of BBC interviewers. John Humphries on the Today prog . today was swamped by her waffling and destroyed Humphries’ attempts to frame pertinent questions. She triumphed there.
Many remainers continually say that the brexiteers always have said they want all the advantages of EU membership but to be independent. I have never heard any of this since the referendum but my memory perhaps is not good. But as this is never refuted perhaps they are right – are they?
I wonder what advantages that would be, then?
I can’t recall hearing this before OR after the referendum. It was only when I began doing my own research BEFORE the referendum (so that I could make a properly balanced judgement of remain or leave) I realised that there actually weren’t many advantages to our membership
(Perhaps the E111 was one – but as travel insurance is STILL required even in Europe, that’s probably not a good example and, in the great scheme of things, isn’t even very important. Though people like Andy probably think it is.)
I presume the PM knows she is finished and therefore is taking her wrecking ball to Great Britain and the Conservative party with impunity.
She seems determined to finish them off as well.
Please ask your ERG colleagues and other MPs to do that can be done to remove the PM from office urgently
Regretfully, the promises made in the Conservative Manifesto have long been abandoned by this seriously-unpopular Government. Unless those wrongs are righted I fear the Party will suffer come the next General Election.
There is much work to do to ensure a Conservative majority in 2022 and remaining under the jackboots of the EU is never going to be the way forward.
Good morning – again
We don’t need a ‘Partnership Agreement’ either ! And as for a Trading Agreement the EU have stated that they cannot negotiate one until ‘after’ we have left. So we Leave the EU with no Withdrawal Agreement as the EU have also said that that is the FINAL offer and it will NOT be renegotiated.
This pantomime must stop ! It isn’t funny or clever. People were asked to vote on a single question with only two possible answers. IN or OUT ! We voted out not continuity Remain. We were told by the Remain PM, David Cameron, that Leave means leaving the CU and the SM. So we knew what we were voting for.
STOP these shenanigans ! Just vote the WA down and prepare for WTO BREXIT.
I understand from Brexit Central news email that your speech has gone viral.
“Day two of the Commons debate on the deal yesterday brought a wealth of contributions, including a rousing call from John Redwood to “lift the gloom, stop the Project Fear and stop selling the electors short”, which went viral. We have compiled video clips of the highlights from the debate which you can watch here.”
I have just read John’s speech of yesterday online. It was terrific!
I hear moves are afoot to “investigate” (read that as shaft him as a potential PM candidate) Boris.
I am still awaiting the investigation into Mr Vaz who I presume is still too ill to answer question on his alleged friend Jim the washing machine salesman.
They are really running scared aren’t they.
Drain the swamp !
We hear a parliamentary lock is being considered. It is BS, it won’t be justiciable in terms of outranking the ECJ and the individual EU countries can veto any deal keeping us tied to them whatever this so called lock means.
Once the Withdrawal Agreement is signed, a Parliamentary lock means only that Parliament is permited to act in breach of an international Treaty. Utterly bogus from May
JR, I am staggered at both the duplicity and the sheer stupidity of a Tory government which not only claims to value the “precious” British Union but actually depends for its continued existence on the support of unionist MPs from Northern Ireland, but which has been prepared to betray both them and the British Union because it prefers to cave into the totally unreasonable demands* of the government in the south.
The DUP MP Sammy Wilson made several interesting contributions to yesterday’s debate, but the one which struck me most forcibly was here:
http://bit.ly/2QI22XQ
“I say to those on the Government Front Bench that we had an arrangement to keep the Government in power and working between now and the end of this fixed-term Parliament. Promises were made. In December, we sat with the Prime Minister in Downing Street and she said, “I will make sure that Northern Ireland has the final say in this because the Assembly will be the final arbiter as to whether or not these arrangements are put in place.” Those promises were taken out of the agreement. There has been bad faith. The agreement and understanding that we had has been broken. As the right hon. Member for Forest of Dean (Mr Harper) said in his speech, that has caused tensions. Going down this road will create tensions. We want to see our agreement honoured because we want to see the United Kingdom preserved.”
* Just to recall once again the words of the Republic’s Europe Minister Helen McEntee during that Sky News feature on November 24th 2017:
https://news.sky.com/video/is-the-norway-sweden-border-a-solution-for-ireland-11141058
“We have been very very clear from day one, there cannot be a physical border and that means ruling out cameras, that means ruling out technology, that means ruling out anything that would imply a border on the island of Ireland, it is not an option for us”.”
How can you have a sensible discussion with people who pretend that there is no border when there clearly is a border, and reject “anything that would imply a border”?
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2018/12/06/conservatives-must-get-rid-theresa-may-fix-mess/
It’s what everybody commenting has been saying for 12 months
John,
In my humble opinion, your speech in the house yesterday was one of your best; full of emotion.
It’s unfortunate you had to deliver it to a chamber full of supercilious anti-democrats, but don’t give up now.
Unfortunately, I missed your speech yesterday. Do you plan to publish it here? It would be appreciated.
Why are Conservative brexiteers all over the place on this? Why hasn’t it been better coordinated, ministers and backbenchers together? No wonder we are in such a mess!
Mrs May’s scheme is to split them up, divide and rule. She’s picking them off one by one.
Dear Mr. Redwood,
Negotiating the Future Trading Agreement in parallel with any Withdrawal Agreement is eminently sensible. It would allow us to see what we were getting for our £39bn and plan for the future.
However, it cannot be negotiated by Theresa May or her inner coterie of civil servants and advisers. She has proved herself far too untrustworthy.
The Conservative Party badly needs a new leader and the rejection next week of the Withdrawal Treaty should be the trigger for it.
Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement is a crazy paved path on the way to nowhere worth being. She mixed her foundations with sham & shambles, yet now she wanders & wonders why wet pieces slide off causing precipices at virtually every step.
Her false claim of Strong & Stable, was soon exposed as Weak & Wobbly. Each day proceeds into Slimy & Slippery as truth about risky concealment of botched workmanship is revealed drenched with her reign.
We don’t need a bigger boat; Brexit was the biggest vote. We need architects capable of quality construction in charge. JR & ERG have such expertise.
Okay so the WA is unacceptable to a majority in Parliament inclusive of remainers and leavers. Vote it down in Parliament and inform the EU that though there are aspects of the WA that may be acceptable but as a whole it is a failure in that it does not satisfy the concept of leaving the EU as voted for in a democratic referendum.
Tell the EU that we are prepared to revisit the WA and go to the WTO requesting that Article 24 be invoked pending the negotiation of a free tariff trade deal covering goods and services. This would give us a period of 10 years where present trading arrangements would stay in place pending a new trading agreement.
Give it some serious thought because a chaotic Parliament is driving us up the proverbial creek
Mr Redwood,
But the EU is looking for insurance -or collateral as people might call; it- and that means that indeed it cannot be left to either party to cancel arrangements. You would not like to have an insurance policy that may be withdrawn when an insured event occurs.
And the EU made it abundantly clear that if the UK wants to have the smoothest possible trading privileges plus compliance with the GFA (otherwise Ireland would have no choice but vetoing whatever is negotiated), something like the present monstrosity is required. But, as Mr Gove put it very well, this is an arrangement that many EU members do not like at all, because it is too advantageous to the UK, hence the EU will try and exit this as soon as technically feasible.
The misconception in the UK is that the EU wants to keep the UK in. But that is not the case at all. The EU does not want to have a privileged third country on its doorstep enjoying many facilities with any contribution. So I personally expect lots of sympathy with a Norway style arrangement, if (an impossible if) either Ireland joins that instead of the EU or, NI becomes a de facto EU member (which may be a little less impossible)..
Reply Many of us do not see a border problem, knowing the UK will not erect watch towers and complex customs posts at the border! So there is no need for insurance, and if the EU insists then we just want to leave without an Agreement. What can you not understand about that?
Mrs. May needs to be removed before she does a “Merkel” and signs the UK up to the UN’s Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration on December 10th/11th.
Thank you John for your stance and contribution to this very important episode in our lives.
I understand that the Government has still not made public the full legal advice on the Withdrawal Bill, just a small portion of it.
Has it now been been fully disclosed to Parliament or are certain senior ministers still guilty of contempt?
I believe the shameful contents should be available to all and would appreciate this apparent shortcoming being brought to the Speaker’s attention.
Dear Mr. Redwood,
ADVICE TO SAJID JAVID
If you harbour ambitions to be Prime Minister, it would better to sharpen your responses to difficult questions in the House.
Yesterday, in answer to a question from the DUP’s Nigel Dodds about the Attorney General’s revealing advice regarding the treatment of Northern Ireland in the Withdrawal Agreement, you answered as follows:
‘Nobody is pretending that everything in the Agreement is perfect….’
Oh Dear!
SAJID JAVID
————-
both Sajid and Gove went begging to the neocons to be next PM.
Reports suggest that Theresa May is considering some sort of “parliamentary lock” as a means of persuading MPs to back her Withdrawal Agreement. Presumably this is because the last parliamentary lock was so popular.
How might such a lock work?
The last parliamentary lock (which was ever so popular) was supposed to ensure a referendum if any further powers were ever passed to the EU. Only, there were so many exceptions provided for that it never actually kicked in.
And in the case of the backstop agreement, we would not be passing any additional powers to the EU, merely cementing in place in perpetuity powers we had already decided to give up.
Remember: you can never successfully gild a turd. That’s why TM is frantically trying to sprinkle her deal with glitter. Good luck.
JR why do you think T May and the Cabinet are so determined to go ahead with the vote on the absurd deal when they are clearly going to lose it? What is May’s real agenda?
Is it to delay leaving, just remain, have a new referendum with just a none choice (between remain or her idiotic deal) or some other absurd stitch up? Why is she so very keen to destroy the Tory party and give us the delights of Corbyn?
Perhaps the stupidest argument (repeated by Nicky Morgan today) is that the EU will not want to enter the backstop as it is unattractive for them.
If so why are the so insistent on it?
The backstop is very attractive to the Irish government, which will have a veto on any new arrangement to supersede it.
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/12/03/publish-the-legal-advice/#comment-978186
“Mr Hogan, the EU’s agriculture commissioner, said Ireland would “play tough to the end” over the border issue, and said it was a “very simple fact” that “if the UK or Northern Ireland remained in the EU customs union, or better still the single market, there would be no border issue”.”
The initial pitch and spin by May was to get the support of the brexiteers. Now it is to get her real objective. Not only stay close to EU but be able to delay and extend transition for ever.
I see MP’s in France have voted no confidence in Macron. Why can’t ours and get rid of May? How on earth can our MP’s stand by such a poor PM?
If our politicians from the outset had to put anywhere near as much effort into scrutinizing and challenging the EU over the years as they have done coming out of it then perhaps we would have ended up in a different EU and not chosen to come out of it.
All the EU agree about May’s “DEAL”being the best does that not ring any warning bells? Walk away and tell our Prime Minister to get off her knees.
I wrote to the OBR asking for the result of basic modelling of the fiscal mutiplier assuming a No deal Brexit.
Dear Tony
Many thanks for your enquiry. I am afraid the OBR has not modelled these scenarios or estimates – sorry we could not be of more help.
John, unfortunately I missed your speech, and as per the comment above, will you be publishing it, as I would like to read it. I did, however, catch Owen Patterson’s the previous evening, who I thought spoke with passion and a lot of common sense.
It seems quite clear from the analysis in today’s daily Telegraph, that the great majority of the Conservative party support and will vote for the Withdrawal agreement. It looks as if we are relying on the Labour Party for any hope of voting it down. I am at present in the Newton Abbot constituency and I am confident my Conservative MP will vote against, but after the boundary change comes into force we will move into the Totnes constituency where the member is a leading remainer which poses a real problem. We do need a replacement for UKIP and urgently.
JR, please could you ask your colleagues in government to stop being so deceitful?
This morning, Stephen Barclay, Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union:
https://hansard.parliament.uk/commons/2018-12-06/debates/87D468E6-E035-4542-A638-E4845E5808B5/OralAnswersToQuestions
“… the political declaration’s recognition of an independent free trade policy … ”
The only “recognition” of an independent trade policy in the political declaration is as something the UK government would like, not as an already accomplished fact.
“…we will be free to negotiate, sign and ratify free trade agreements during the implementation period.”
But even when negotiated, signed and ratified any such agreements could still not come into effect without EU approval until after the end of the implementation period.
I’m sick to death of this constant sneaky behaviour, it may have started at the top with Theresa May but all the time her followers are spouting the same garbage.
Dear Mr. Redwood,
ERG members and other conservative MP’s, still undecided on the Withdrawal Treaty, must focus their minds on the consequences if they vote for the deal.
It is said that most of the Party membership does not support the deal. I would think that most Leave voters do not care for it either.
If the Prime Minister’s deal is approved then you will lose the support of the DUP and be in a minority government possibly unable to pass any further legislation to do with leaving the EU on the run-up to 29 March 2019, or indeed, any other contentious bills.
This will lead to a general election and a removal of those MP’s who inhabit marginal constituencies as disappointed leavers take their revenge. It will leave the Party unelectable for a long time.
I am sure MP’s will have thought of all of this already but one wonders sometimes?
Dear Mr. Redwood,
I am heartily sick of hearing some MP’s (I have just listened to Damian Green) pontificating over how a government should go about incorporating conflicting views from a binary referendum vote into any deal. In other words the 48% (who lost) must be listened to and catered for.
How much consideration was given to those of us who never supported the European project as it was rammed down our throats and into law by successive governments? Did they consider the corrosive effects on our democracy as they conspired to keep the ultimate aims of the project secret from the British people? Were we consulted when our sovereignty was given away in wholesale chunks?
Many of the intractable problems we are seeing play out in the House right now are a direct result of the way in which devious politicians have concealed the reality of our relationship with the EU over many decades.
I promise I will not post again today.
May is clutching at invisible straws if she thinks giving MPs a vote on whether to extend the transition period or enter the backstop. Neither outcome is acceptable. Extending the transition period would cost at least £850m a month will just prolong the inevitable breakdown in talks. Entering the backstop is clearly unacceptable to the ERG and the DUP as it should be.
There are only three ways forward from here :
Give up the whole idea of Brexit.
Renegotiate : either to drop the backstop or move to a Canada + deal, or
Leave on WTO terms
When push comes to shove, I don’t think MPs would dare to defy the referendum result or call a divisive second one so that leaves two options.
The EU won’t go along with dropping the backstop so it will have to be a free trade deal that does away with the Irish border so-called-problem which is nothing more than a device devised by Brussels to lock us in.
That’s what May should have gone for in the first place. She’s had her chance and blown it. Someone else will have to take over after next week’s humiliating defeat and be a lot more determined than she has been.
How did Theresa May come to drop this load of poo on Parliament and the Public?
After all those fine speeches and promises by Cameron and May we remain shacked to the EU. In two and a half years the PM has achieved absolutely nothing, negotiations on future trade are yet to start.
Next April it will be WTO by default thankfully
Now Mr. Farage has left UKIP there surely has to be another political party in the offing. Either way – it’s ‘goodbye’ to the Conservative Party. It is, of course, about time. You have been split on Europe for 40 years. You need to split now – and take 17.4 million voters with you.
The minute you see Sandbach, Soubry and other big remainers say they back May’s deal you know how rubbish it is for leave, it appears it is a trap and I think the Lib Dems and Labour remain MPs will vote it through to keep us tied up for a decade causing trouble.