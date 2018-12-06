Yesterday I launched a Politeia pamphlet – How to take back control

This is how my pamphlet begins roughly like this:
Let us make 29 March 2019 our Independence day.
We should be proud of our democratic past and confident about our democratic future.
Restoring the right to govern ourselves is not a threat but a promise. It is not a problem but a whole host of opportunities.
The UK has made such a contribution to the language and architecture of freedom, and to the ways and words of democratic government. The British people had the courage to say they wanted to restore our leading place amongst the nations of the free. We voted against more laws and taxes we do not approve for ourselves. We voted to take back control of our own destiny.
People say we should think most of the young. I agree. I do. I want to give to them the most precious political flower of all, the flower of freedom. Because I believe in our young people and their potential, I want to give them the means to do as they wish through a self governing country.
My generation had that taken away from us by successive transfers of power to the EU without the consent of many British people. Gradually, directive by directive and treaty by treaty, we lost control of so much of our public policy, lawmaking and taxation.
Bureaucracy, the lowest common denominator, the suffocating hand of centralised authority, comes from Brussels. By taking back control here at home, we can so much more prosperous, inventive, adventurous and engaging with the wider world.
Hear, hear.
This debate’s for far too long focused on the economic argument. Indeed, for the Europhile clan the economic argument’s been used far too often as a distraction and as a tool of fear to stoke concern about living standards and employment
A far more important consideration is direct democracy, direct governance and taking back control from an unelected political cabal in Brussels, Berlin and Paris.
It’s important to understand that the populations in many EU member ‘nations’ are vehemently Eurosceptic but they are unable to assert their will as their powers to do so have been deliberately eroded. Even when they say NO in referendums their wish is simply noted and then dismissed.
Referenda is used by many EU state governments as a method of pacifying a population. France did it and the UK’s pulling the same trick on the British electorate.
The Europhile political class must think we’re utterly naive that they think we cannot see their pathetic games. Well, we can now see how these vile, arrogant Machiavellian machinations will come back to haunt them
Democracy is not a tool for manipulation. Democracy is not something to be sold or bartered with. It is something you can simply give away. Democracy is who we are. It is what we are as a nation. It is the people saying we will not held to ransom by an unaccountable political class and that we will assert our will over those who pass laws that affect our lives
Without democracy we are NOTHING.
I still recall the grotesque Mandelson’s references to the west’s so called ‘Post Democratic Age’. I found it so offensive to the ear. This person and his most appalling mentor working from within to transfer powers away from the nation they are meant to be serving.
The Eurosceptics are simply too polite. We need to be brutal in our language. The pro-EU bigots use the race and xenophobe card to slander and libel pro-UK voters. We need to fight back in equal measure.
Keep up the good work
JR, put it out to crowd funding. I will give a few quid towards it. I am confident many leavers will as well. Make it a little more upbeat like your speech in parliament.
Marcus Fysh was another who gave a good speech as well yesterday. Well done to him.
May must realise by now no one can trust a word she utters. Her latest offerings must be disregarded like her red lines or commitment to DUP which she withdrew from the withdrawal agreement! Or add in a clause unknown to Raa! She is dishonest. May is in contempt of parliament. May is in contempt of the public and betrayed the nation. She is done.
Here is that pamphlet & a shorter article, if our host happy for ‘soft copies’ of it to be shared: https://brexitcentral.com/scare-mongering-trading-eu-wto-terms-misunderstand-modern-factories-operate/ http://www.politeia.co.uk/wp-content/Politeia%20Documents/2018/John%20Redwood/'How%20to%20Take%20Back%20Control,%20Trading%20Globally%20Through%20the%20WTO‘.pdf
There is a working PDF link at the end of the Brexitcentral article. (The 2nd (PDF) link above has been truncated.)
Well said Duncan – I agree with 100 percent of your comments.
Anyone can read the words that are displayed over the European Parliament Visitors’ Centre:
“National sovereignty is the root cause of the most crying evils of our times and of the steady march of humanity back to tragic disaster and barbarism… The only final remedy for this supreme and catastrophic evil of our time is a federal union of the peoples.”
Those words ”final remedy” have a truly chilling ring of deja vu about them. It makes the ‘work’ of the Europhile MPs seem very sinister if they ally themselves to such a philosophy. Who in their right mind would defend such a declaration, calling sovereignty an ‘evil’ and used as a stated goal?
We simply MUST escape from this ‘organisation’ before it’s too late.
Duncan,
What you say is true – and it is an indictment of the situation we are in that John still has to launch his pamphlet even at this late stage.
Well said, sir.
Diversity is good.
To allow differences to survive, let alone flourish, we need freedom.
Each self-governing country is distinctively different: differences that are wonderful to enjoy, and healthy for human culture and evolution. All totalitarian regimes coverage toward the same grey homogeneity.
We need harmony amongst diversity, not uniformity amongst clones.
Converge not ‘coverage’
In other words, the cliff edge is not a place from which lemmings fall off but a place from which the bold take flight. For some businesses leaving will be such a challenge. For others it will be a pavement edge. For yet others ther will be no such edge – they will hardly notice the difference.
The poverty of much of the HoC debate is thoroughly depressing. MPs choose to forget that we were told we were leaving the EU and the consequences would be dire. Yet 17.4 million still voted to leave. They have been betrayed by May’s dud deal. They are at risk of betrayal by MPs too.
“The poverty of much of the HoC debate is thoroughly depressing.”
You are right. I saw a Conservative MP on Sky News last night saying the jobs and prosperity of all her constituents depends on us being 100% aligned with EU laws and regulations and “access” to the Single Market. Of course this was completely unchallenged on Sky. Obvious question like how come China, USA and Australia trade with the EU without being”aligned” to the laws? They all have this “access” to the Single Market. As does every other country.
Also these MPs never seem to know exactly what’s going on in the EU now. For example Juncker not approving ITaly’s budget, Germany’s economy shrinking in the last quarter, yellow vest protests in France.
oldtimer
Agreed, far too many pessimists in the HOC who seem to like the idea of control, but do not want to take it for themselves or our own Country.
For goodness sake, this so called agreement ties our hands now, and only gives a promise they will purchase some jam tomorrow, no mention of how it will be shared, if at all.
Simply daft to vote for such a one sided package.
Good morning.
On 29th March 2019 the UK will be the first member of the EU to Leave – hopefully. To those in this project this will be a very bad day. Not because all the money they will be losing, or a friend, but because the UK is without doubt one if its true starts in its golden crown.
We are a nation with history and gravitas. Our language, our system of law, commerce and despite all the neigh sayers, we are respected. We still retain our own currency. We have small but effective armed forces. We are founder members of the UN, NATO, WTO and so many other organisations. We have good relations with many, if not all, our former colonies. Britain and the British people are liked. And why wouldn’t we be ? After all so many people wish to come here and live amongst us. We are leaders in many fields in science and technology. And so on.
So let us take time to pity the EU and what they are losing. No wonder they cannot bear to let us go 😉
Well said. Name a colony gaining independence that had to sign a subordination treaty like May’s!
So remind me was colonialisation a good thing, or something to be ashamed of?
I think you may have a somewhat rose tinted view of our former colonies.I saw a clip from a recent Foreign Affairs Select Committee meeting where a former Indian diplomat was being asked about future trade relations and he said that we were not at the top table like Russia or even France because our attitude was considered condescending.
I would not disagree with that view but, I think ordinary people and not some self important, Giles Wemmbley-Hogg character, is representative of the British people.
They are happy to grab our free foreign aid money without any moral objections though.
Mark B
“On 29th March 2019 the UK will be the first member of the EU to Leave – hopefully.”
No it won’t.
“Greenland joined as part of Denmark in 1973. After winning home rule it held a referendum on membership in 1982, and 53 per cent voted to leave”
And modesty is obviously not among your many self-professed virtues.
Finally I have many friends in other major EU countries and quite frankly they can’t wait to see us go. Our whinging and constant demands for opt outs and special treatments got on many peoples’ nerves.
The other major annoyance was the perceived arrogance to believe we should run the organisation despite the fact that we begged to be allowed to join in the first place after our own attempts to form trading blocs like EFTA and the commonwealth were overshadowed by the success of the EU.
It is not what we are told though.
The message I get from the BBC/C4 et al is that Britain is seen as a pariah nation because of our colonial past. A nation that needs to make reparations for slavery and the wrongs of the British empire.
So which is it? I am not cosmopolitan enough to know.
The BBC is not the first place I would go to seek the truth on anything, not even the weather.
There were also Dutch, German, Spanish, Portuguese and French Colonial Empires, and let us not forget the horrors of the Congo when under Belgian control.
Sounds like a re run of Life of Brian’s “what have the Roman’s done for us” scene.
It’s reported today (DT) that Brussels is suddenly willing to extend the A50 deadline. This is in response to the resolute opposition shown by MPs.
Mrs May will fly to Brussels on December 13 to discuss it. Why? Doesn’t she see EU negotiators are running scared? Why doesn’t she make them come here? Why doesn’t she use the backbone the House has given her? Why doesn’t she stand up for Britain for once? Has she still learned nothing at all?
@eeyore
“Has she still learned nothing at all?”
Obviously not, she has destroyed all trust in our political system, proven to the electorate their votes mean nothing therefore destroying democracy, given the Conservative party a road map to the back benches and made the UK a laughing stock in the eyes of the world.
And all of this perfidy is backed up by those around her, they may think they are winning but they won’t feel so proud of themselves when the electorate turns their back on them.
If she is allowed an extension she will abuse it. I hope that somebody is ready to slap in the application for judicial review to prevent her even asking for, let alone agreeing to, any delay without prior authorisation through an Act of Parliament. They could count me in for a contribution towards crowd funding of that legal action.
She gives the constant impression that when her EU masters say ”jump” she says ”how high?”
The expression used after WW1 was ”lions led by donkeys” – that was wrong then because most leaders certainly weren’t donkeys, and some they led weren’t lions either. This expression is far more appropriate for the situation today.
There are many lions out here, waiting for a chance to show their strength, yet all we hear (and all the world can hear) is a lot of self-important and arrogant braying from many of our ”leaders”. (Present company excepted, Dr Redwood. And a few other loyal and beleaguered souls.) But there are more than enough donkeys out here too.
Are there any changes that can make this aim achievable by May’s WA e.g.remove gobsmacked or either party can unilaterally give 6 months notice to leave backstop?
Or is the only way to leave on WTO terms in March? (Of course all is ready as we have already had two years to prepare).
Backstop not gobsmacked (autocorrect problem)
I prefer ‘gobsmacked’. It says a lot.
Yesterday Liam Fox told a committee that the Irish government would not accept that a backstop with a time limit was a backstop, and it would be the same if the UK had the unilateral right to terminate it. It all revolves around what extreme Irish nationalists in the south want, the unionists in the north can be sacrificed to placate them. However I must add that what the Irish government wants is not that far removed from what the CBI wants, so the fictitious Irish border problem is a useful pretext.
Here’s an idea. Ditch May. Put in Boris as leader. Say we’re leaving on WTO terms. Revoke A50. Immediately submit it again the next day. Use the re-set 2 years to prepare for the WTO exit. Might need a General Election in that sequence somewhere.
I absolutely agree! I, for one, am very proud of our history. At times we have been a beacon for the world. However, that point of view does not seem fashionable these days. We are constantly reminded of all the things we did wrong, a sense of pride in our country is not deemed appropriate by some.
I am old enough to remember the time before we joined the EU. Things werent perfect, but we seemed more than capable of determining our own affairs. I think we have been brainwashed over the years, and encouraged to lose our confidence.
I do care about the young, and have been concerned, not just about what the EU is doing now, but what they may have in store for us further down the road.
Cheshire Girl – Just have a look at the “5 Presidents Report”
https://ec.europa.eu/priorities/sites/beta-political/files/5-presidents-report_en.pdf
Your generation is the most selfish self-serving generation in history.
You have benefited from all sorts of things which you have stolen from your children and grandchildren.
You give precisely zero thought to children. None.
If you did you would listen to the evidence of the harm your Brexit will do them and you would think again.
You refuse.
The outcome of this is clear. Brexit makes us a poorer and diminished country.
The next generation will not put up with it.
They will take us back in and punish the small group of Tory Europhobes responsible.
Despite their boasts, we know there are less than 48 of them.
**Your generation is the most selfish self-serving generation in history.**
And yet I have heard nothing from Remain about the harm the EU has done.
Remain were nowhere when 1/5 of British businesses hit by EU VAT closed, because holidays were easy.
They were nowhere when the remainder were told right before the referendum that they would have to sell through third party platforms at a loss of nearly 4/5’s income, because cheap holidays.
They are nowhere right now when Article 11 and 13 threaten to close more small businesses by requiring unaffordable licencing and remove freedom of speech via automated content filters, because ease of movement.
They were nowhere when the EU’s policies results in mass displacement of populations by big business, because – holidays…
They were not at the front line helping entire fishing and farming towns find new industries and restart when the EU wiped out their livelihoods, but never mind: holidays are important.
They are quite satisfied that workers from Africa, China, and others are passed over in favour of EU members instead of being considered solely on merit, but again, holidays.
If I heard Remain admit these weren’t good things, or try to act to fix these I would be more prepared to listen to them. As it is, if I raised a child who was so wilfully blind to forty years of harm, I would be appalled.
Parliament voted to enact Article 50 by a majority of 384.
I voted to leave because I wanted the best for my offspring. I know from my experience that the eu is a failing construct that has brought misery to many of its enslaved citizens directly from through its unelected bureaucracy and their mockery of a form of parliament. We were the 4th largest economy in the world pre 75, we are now the 6th and falling … thanks eu. The future lies outside the eu with us trading with the world .. that is richer and more vibrant than the eurocracy can ever be.
Dear Andy–Fewer not less please if that’s what you believe but there must be many biding their time scared witless like me of being stuck with the woman for a year. Round up the grey suits. We want a smake-filled room but without the smoke.
Still no evidence of what will harm us from leaving the EU? You may be happy for your kids to be subservient to unelected bureaucrats but 17.4 m others were not. Believe it or not, when we leave, you will have the opportunity of achieving the sort of society that you crave in the democratic way. Not settling for being told how it will be, by an EU empire.
For voting the wrong way ?
Really ???
Well said. I am of that generation you describe and I am appalled by the arrogance, ignorance and selfishness shown by so many of them.
Not only do I believe that the young will take us back in even if conditions will not be as favourable as we enjoyed until now, but they will also have to find a way to mend the fences so carelessly torn down by this selfish generation.
“You will see a state of prosperity such as we have never had in my lifetime – nor indeed in the history of this country”
Harold Macmillan said in a speech in 1957. He was right but we took it all for granted.
You attribute every improvement that happened to joining the Common Market and any negative effects to Brexit.
It is a belief system predicated on your politics.
But data doesn’t support eitther correlation.
That should read
“Andy, well said”
Let’s hope ‘the young’ who might ‘take us back’ realise that as well as mending fences, they will have to find a way of mending European economies, providing work for the youthful unemployed Europeans, finding homes and jobs for illegal immigrants from Africa and the Middle East, and even settling whether the European Parliament should be permanently fixed in France or Belgium!
Personally, I don’t believe the world needs a Holy Roman Empire Mark 2.
Well done John. Brilliant. Let’s hope its not too late for our country to lead by example and hope it gives others the courage to do the same.
So your gift to your children is to let a foreign power rule this country and to bleed us dry as they have done for the last 44 years.
The Telegraph reports that the EU is generously offering a lifeline by allowing us to extend A.50. Coincidentally, this would buy sufficient time to organise us a second referendum so that we can change our mind.
Over at The Times, Hammond states that a failure to leave the EU would be a betrayal (if the headline is to be believed). Yet his refusal to release funds to enable the country to prepare for no deal is what has led to the imminent deferral – or cancellation.
We must leave on 29 March 2019.
Secret People – There those on both sides of the channel that will do, and are doing, what it takes – to keep us even more subjugated in the EU under pay and obey for ever and a day.
June 23rd 2016 is independence day. We gave it to ourselves. We did not have it “bestowed on us”.
I would much prefer a bank holiday near 23 June than at the end of March.
Some years, 29 March would coincide with Easter. The calendar already has enough bank holidays around then, let’s go for mid-summer.
And can we stop our political comentariat calling it “Brexit”. It should be “Brindy”: British Independence! Furthermore if the US can have “MAGA” how about us having “MEGA”: Make England Great Again?
Dear Peter–Good idea–the “exit” gives far too much importnace to the wretched EU.
Congratulations on a fine HoC speech yesterday, optimistic and inspiring. It was in bright contrast to that of my local MP whose leaden and unimaginative speech immediately followed yours. He could just say that some of the larger businesses in his local area were worried that job losses could follow Brexit and for largely this reason he was supporting May’s WA motion. No vision, just frightened of his own shadow.
Exactly, but alas we have PM May. Theresa May has “never misled anyone” said Downing Street, thus misleading people once again. She has to go.
Now she is further upping project fear absurdly involving the civil contingency secretariat and the privy Council. What a complete disingenuous, socialist plonker she is.
She’s clearly out of touch with 95% of the population.
May’s first priority was to plan for no deal and be prepared to act on it as pointed out by Lord M King in his article this week. Her charades show that she has failed to do her job, failed to negotiate and is either completely dishonest, incompetent or stupid.
Nicely said JR – Hope it was well received….
In the pamphlet, I suggest you substitute ‘gift’ for ‘flower’
ColinD.
A great speech yesterday John, to show up the poverty of thought in many others.
Thank you.
I agree with every word of this.
But another thing we can do for young people, and the as yet unborn, is stop running a budget deficit to pay to consume public services now, and leave them with the debt.
It might also be a good idea to alter the tax system so that people pay the same tax on the same amount of income whatever their age and whatever the source of the income.
At the moment the average young person pays about 40% more Tax/NIC on the same amount of income as pensioners, and to add insult to injury they pay tax and NIC to give pensioners who already have incomes higher than they do, a state pension, fuel allowances and various other freebies on top!!
Pensioners claiming Housing Benefit to pay rents for houses much too big for them don’t even have to pay the Bedroom Tax or Council Tax!!
It not uncommon either for people who’ve been claiming means tested ‘disability’ and out of work benefits for years to miraculously recover when they reach pension age and start working, because at that point they can get their pension whilst working at the same time, and don’t have to pay NIC on their wages!!
If they’d ‘recovered’ or ‘found their job’ a year earlier, and did the same thing, they’d lose their benefits for working and have to pay 12% NIC on their wages.
If I were young person living with this racket, I’d leave this country and go and earn my living and pay my tax somewhere else and come back when I’m 66 and pocket the hand outs.
Which is basically no different to what pensioners today are doing Not many many of them have paid in anything remotely like the amount they’ll eventually have taken out.
As MP’s discuss business today they, need to have read this blog and reflect on your recent
speech, so if they too make a point ,they will not look or sound stupid
Steve Hilton, former Downing Street adviser in today’s Telegraph, describes 3 steps to resolve the current crisis:
Step 1: Vote down the deal
I understand the argument for support: “yes it’s terrible but at least we’ll be leaving. Let’s just get it across the line, we can deal with the problems later.” Er – no you can’t. We know from the government’s legal advice that the EU has a veto on future changes.
Step 2: Vote TM out.
There are multiple qualified Brexit champions who could enter the race. And when people say “be careful, you could get someone even worse”, I beg to differ.
Isn’t it perfectly obvious that nothing good will happen with Mrs May and her baleful sidekick Mr Hammond in charge? Forget about an investment boom with Mrs Doom and Mr Gloom at the helm. They have to go.
Step 3: Back a positive plan to genuinely deliver Brexit – a clean break, Brexit without adjectives.
It’s not too late to clean up the mess of the last two years. But only Tory MPs can do it. Over to you.
Again…Nero fiddled while Rome burned
Most MPs do not have the guts to be seen supporting Leave with no deal. We need a leader. Of course, the media (including the BBC) would have a part to play….
Great speech yesterday !
Lit up the afternoon .
Thank goodness for your optimism .
My MP has described ‘No Deal ‘ to me as unthinkable as it is ‘costly and disruptive ‘
Makes a change from ‘cliff edge ‘ etc
. My response was at some length and recognisable to readers of this Diary
There is quite a local group of us now who share the same views and cannot bear what is going on . We email daily .
Despite being an excellent idea for the British people there is fat chance of getting that officially accepted by Number 10. That house is full of Europhiles who have never really accepted the decision of the British electorate. To celebrate our leaving the Brussels cabal would be anathema to them and that would never do.
Perhaps the Leave Campaign and all other like groups can organise one privately?
No sensible individual would want someone else in a different country to overrule their preferences & remote-control their actions.
Independent people are free to make their own choices, act as they feel fit, & proceed on the shortest path to better.
What the EU prefers is a matter for someone else. We shall shake off their shackles, salvage the scrap metal, & maintain our own mettle with higher values in freedom.
Hi, I don’t see it on the Politiea web site. Could you make it available here so people can read and share?
Very interesting reading 17th /18th century diaries. Seems to me that Europeans were always jealous of our culture, wealth and democracy. Certainly the myth of us not having a proper cuisine came from the continent. They have all but stripped everything away now…aided and abetted no doubt by Ministers secretly trotting off to sign every treaty/pact/agreement going..basically giving our country away.
I think that the thing that constantly surprises me most in this whole business is the idea that a government in Westminster is somehow closer to us and more controllable than one in Brussels. The way my constituency is set up means that I can’t vote for a party I want for fear of letting in one I really do not want – democracy, for me, is the choice of the lesser of two evils. Others of my friends live in the sort of constituency where the votes are not so much counted as weighed – some of them have participated doggedly in elections for forty years and more in the sure and certain knowledge that their vote will never count for anything. Once in power, both main parties seem quite happy to ditch their manifesto promises, and enact laws that no-one ever voted for. Your words about freedom and democracy are most stirring, to be sure – but it will take some very serious reforms before they bear much relation to anything that goes on in the House of Commons.
Welcome.
Have you ever thought about Direct Democracy ?
While I agree with you pamphlet I would add that our
own civil service is genetically programmed to enhance and gold plate the bureaucracy we get from the EU.
Now consider the viable solution I have suggested elsewhere.
It’s funny how you seem to think you know what’s best for the young. Why is it that they disagree with you by such a large margin? Are they thick or do they see through the folly of your kind of petty nationalism? The trouble for the Tories is that having alienated the young, first by imposing tuition fees on them in order to preserve the rights of pensioners, and now by stealing their future thanks to Brexit, the young are both energised and increasingly unlikely to forgive you even as they get older. Yours is an entirely pyrrhic victory I’m afraid.
Good pamphlet. From a trade perspective I feel page 23 offers a key insight, that the EU does not operate on trust or cooperation but rather seeks to control utterly.
As long as they have any degree of control whether through the WA or “Norway” option they will use it to exercise and increase control over our affairs. Clearly the EU will also exercise vindictiveness which is yet another reason not to give them any jot of control over us.
If we are to remain sovereign then clearly we cannot afford anything that gives any leeway to remainers to give back any semblance of control to the EU, ever. The last 43 years has shown what happens once the euphilics get a foot in the door and the weakness and deceitfulness of our politicians and “elites”.
A lot of old sloganeering nonsense coming forever from the same quarter- well we’ll know soon enough
Good pamphlet. Also a very good speech by JR in parliament yesterday – said it all – we need those who represent us to take a positive attitude and grasp the opportunities that freedom brings.
Yes indeed Mr Redwood, whilst Remain voters seemed obsessed with money I voted Leave to give my children and grand children freedom. I will not lightly forgive those MPs like Grieve who seek to deny my kids the bright future won for them by we Leavers by unjust parliamentary means.
And the principle of Common Law is probably the greatest gift ever bestowed on the world by the UK – evidenced by some of the worlds most succesful countries.
Might this be one reason why such a small country has invented so much and had so much influence?
And to think we came within a whisker of throwing this all away in favour of a bolted on continental system run by the dead hand of a bureaucratic dictatorship which might work well for countries used to Napoleonic codes but not for a country like the UK.
Why do so many of our political classes fail to get this?
I will just say, Japan and its companies of manufacturing and banking have more power and say in the number 10 and the cabinet than the people of this country when you consider that, loads of large companies are owned by overseas entities, they become the first consideration and the national interest of any governing party first and not the people
The situation is the same for anybody entering downing street or the cabinet of any party, British banks, insurance and the rest of the service sector including overseas companies all want to get into the EU, that what the ref and Mrs May deal is all about, EU will not let them in direct but the EU wants them to come in to save their banking sector and to boost employment after 2008 crisis which they are still suffering from.
The EU won’t let anybody in unless they have full control and will only let them by way of the UK and the UK will have to accept EU control, so all companies British and from overseas are all the gov back to make the deal and get them to Europe, the EU will not do an FTA without a CU that because they only let goods in from the UK that is made in the UK and climate change and other policies they the UK cannot make enough itself to make a difference to them.
How do you take back control of that John?
I see that French people are getting rid of Macron as English people look on in envy.