Amber Rudd undermines the Prime Minister

It is open to backbenchers and members of the public to be as critical of Mrs May’s plan as we like and to propose an alternative. Those MPs who decide to stay in the Cabinet have to defend Mrs May’s position, which is her deal is the only proposal worth considering.
This early move in Miss Rudd’s probable leadership campaign is ill judged and ensures she will not get any Eurosceptic votes, as the Norway option is not leaving the EU. It means accepting EU laws, paying them money and staying in the single market and customs union which we voted to quit.
What do you expect when the Prime Minister tells lies and is so weak.
I find it amazing she still has a Cabinet at all, but that tells us all we need to know about its make up and Members !
First time in History a Prime Minister has been held in contempt by trying to hide their lies.
Politics now at an all time low.
Rudd was elected by the skin of her teeth last year, she will be lucky to get elected next time around.
Rudd lost 56,000 illegal immigrants in Feb this year of 700 whom were ex convicts to be deported! The day after her dept announced this she told police chiefs any request for money would fall on deaf ears!
Her hateful language during the referendum. She is not fit for any public office.
Then she went along with May’s Windrush scandal rather than change course to rectify this terrible shameful episode. She was and is an utter failure. Her latest outburst shows her disdain for electoral democracy and the public vote. She also forgets what she got elected on, out of single market and customs union. She in contempt of the public!
Need to split off those voting for the referendum and this deal as dishonest and sack them all. The list will be public on Tuesday.
So any of the following who also vote for May’s deal are denying you the choice they gave you:
Did all UK Members of Parliament (MPs) vote on the European Union Referendum Act 2015 and does a record of how each MP voted exist ?
How many people use DuckDuckGo?
Those who voted in favour of the EU referendum:
Abbott, Ms Diane
Abrahams, Debbie
Adams, Nigel
Afriyie, Adam
Aldous, Peter
Alexander, Heidi
Ali, Rushanara
Allan, Lucy
Allen, Mr Graham
Allen, Heidi
Amess, Sir David
Anderson, Mr David
Andrew, Stuart
Ansell, Caroline
Argar, Edward
Atkins, Victoria
Austin, Ian
Bacon, Mr Richard
Bailey, Mr Adrian
Baker, Mr Steve
Baldwin, Harriett
Barclay, Stephen
Baron, Mr John
Barron, rh Kevin
Barwell, Gavin
Bebb, Guto
Beckett, rh Margaret
Bellingham, Mr Henry
Benn, rh Hilary
Benyon, Richard
Beresford, Sir Paul
Berger, Luciana
Berry, Jake
Berry, James
Betts, Mr Clive
Bingham, Andrew
Blackman, Bob
Blackman-Woods, Dr Roberta
Blackwood, Nicola
Blenkinsop, Tom
Blomfield, Paul
Blunt, Crispin
Boles, Nick
Bone, Mr Peter
Borwick, Victoria
Bottomley, Sir Peter
Bradley, Karen
Bradshaw, rh Mr Ben
Brady, Mr Graham
Brake, rh Tom
Brazier, Mr Julian
Brennan, Kevin
Bridgen, Andrew
Brine, Steve
Brokenshire, James
Brown, Lyn
Brown, rh Mr Nicholas
Bruce, Fiona
Bryant, Chris
Buck, Ms Karen
Buckland, Robert
Burden, Richard
Burgon, Richard
Burns, Conor
Burns, rh Mr Simon
Burrowes, Mr David
Burt, rh Alistair
Butler, Dawn
Byrne, rh Liam
Cadbury, Ruth
Cairns, Alun
Cameron, rh Mr David
Campbell, rh Mr Alan
Campbell, Mr Gregory
Campbell, Mr Ronnie
Carmichael, rh Mr Alistair
Carmichael, Neil
Carswell, Mr Douglas
Cartlidge, James
Cash, Sir William
Caulfield, Maria
Chalk, Alex
Champion, Sarah
Chapman, Jenny
Chishti, Rehman
Chope, Mr Christopher
Churchill, Jo
Clark, rh Greg
Cleverly, James
Clifton-Brown, Geoffrey
Clwyd, rh Ann
Coaker, Vernon
Coffey, Ann
Coffey, Dr Thérèse
Collins, Damian
Colvile, Oliver
Cooper, Julie
Cooper, Rosie
Costa, Alberto
Cox, Mr Geoffrey
Cox, Jo
Coyle, Neil
Crabb, rh Stephen
Crausby, Mr David
Creasy, Stella
Crouch, Tracey
Cruddas, Jon
Cryer, John
Cummins, Judith
Cunningham, Alex
Cunningham, Mr Jim
Dakin, Nic
Danczuk, Simon
David, Wayne
Davies, Byron
Davies, Chris
Davies, David T. C.
Davies, Geraint
Davies, Glyn
Davies, James
Davies, Mims
Davies, Philip
Davis, rh Mr David
De Piero, Gloria
Debbonaire, Thangam
Dinenage, Caroline
Djanogly, Mr Jonathan
Dodds, rh Mr Nigel
Donaldson, rh Mr Jeffrey M.
Donelan, Michelle
Dorries, Nadine
Double, Steve
Doughty, Stephen
Dowd, Jim
Dowd, Peter
Dowden, Oliver
Doyle-Price, Jackie
Drax, Richard
Dromey, Jack
Drummond, Mrs Flick
Duddridge, James
Dugher, Michael
Duncan, rh Sir Alan
Duncan Smith, rh Mr Iain
Dunne, Mr Philip
Eagle, Ms Angela
Eagle, Maria
Efford, Clive
Elliott, Julie
Elliott, Tom
Ellis, Michael
Ellison, Jane
Ellman, Mrs Louise
Ellwood, Mr Tobias
Elphicke, Charlie
Esterson, Bill
Eustice, George
Evans, Chris
Evans, Mr Nigel
Evennett, rh Mr David
Fabricant, Michael
Fallon, rh Michael
Farron, Tim
Fernandes, Suella
Field, rh Frank
Field, rh Mark
Fitzpatrick, Jim
Flello, Robert
Fletcher, Colleen
Flint, rh Caroline
Flynn, Paul
Foster, Kevin
Fovargue, Yvonne
Fox, rh Dr Liam
Foxcroft, Vicky
Francois, rh Mr Mark
Frazer, Lucy
Freeman, George
Freer, Mike
Fuller, Richard
Fysh, Marcus
Gapes, Mike
Gardiner, Barry
Garnier, rh Sir Edward
Garnier, Mark
Gauke, Mr David
Ghani, Nusrat
Gibb, Mr Nick
Gillan, rh Mrs Cheryl
Glass, Pat
Glen, John
Glindon, Mary
Goldsmith, Zac
Goodman, Helen
Goodwill, Mr Robert
Gove, rh Michael
Graham, Richard
Gray, Mr James
Grayling, rh Chris
Green, Chris
Green, rh Damian
Green, Kate
Greening, rh Justine
Greenwood, Lilian
Greenwood, Margaret
Grieve, rh Mr Dominic
Griffith, Nia
Griffiths, Andrew
Gummer, Ben
Gwynne, Andrew
Gyimah, Mr Sam
Haigh, Louise
Halfon, rh Robert
Hall, Luke
Hamilton, Fabian
Hammond, rh Mr Philip
Hammond, Stephen
Hancock, rh Matthew
Hands, rh Greg
Hanson, rh Mr David
Harman, rh Ms Harriet
Harper, rh Mr Mark
Harpham, Harry
Harris, Carolyn
Harris, Rebecca
Hart, Simon
Haselhurst, rh Sir Alan
Hayes, Helen
Hayes, rh Mr John
Hayman, Sue
Heald, Sir Oliver
Healey, rh John
Heappey, James
Heaton-Harris, Chris
Heaton-Jones, Peter
Hendrick, Mr Mark
Herbert, rh Nick
Hermon, Lady
Hillier, Meg
Hinds, Damian
Hoare, Simon
Hodge, rh Margaret
Hodgson, Mrs Sharon
Hoey, Kate
Hollingbery, George
Hollinrake, Kevin
Hollobone, Mr Philip
Holloway, Mr Adam
Hopkins, Kelvin
Hopkins, Kris
Howarth, Sir Gerald
Howell, John
Howlett, Ben
Huddleston, Nigel
Hunt, rh Mr Jeremy
Hunt, Tristram
Huq, Dr Rupa
Hurd, Mr Nick
Hussain, Imran
Irranca-Davies, Huw
Jackson, Mr Stewart
James, Margot
Jarvis, Dan
Javid, rh Sajid
Jayawardena, Mr Ranil
Jenkin, Mr Bernard
Jenkyns, Andrea
Jenrick, Robert
Johnson, rh Alan
Johnson, Boris
Johnson, Diana
Johnson, Gareth
Johnson, Joseph
Jones, Andrew
Jones, rh Mr David
Jones, Gerald
Jones, Graham
Jones, Mr Kevan
Jones, Mr Marcus
Jones, Susan Elan
Kane, Mike
Kawczynski, Daniel
Keeley, Barbara
Kennedy, Seema
Khan, rh Sadiq
Kinahan, Danny
Kinnock, Stephen
Knight, rh Sir Greg
Knight, Julian
Kwarteng, Kwasi
Kyle, Peter
Lamb, rh Norman
Lammy, rh Mr David
Lancaster, Mark
Latham, Pauline
Lavery, Ian
Leadsom, Andrea
Lee, Dr Phillip
Lefroy, Jeremy
Leigh, Sir Edward
Leslie, Charlotte
Leslie, Chris
Letwin, rh Mr Oliver
Lewell-Buck, Mrs Emma
Lewis, Brandon
Lewis, Clive
Lewis, Mr Ivan
Lewis, rh Dr Julian
Liddell-Grainger, Mr Ian
Lidington, rh Mr David
Lilley, rh Mr Peter
Long Bailey, Rebecca
Lopresti, Jack
Lord, Jonathan
Loughton, Tim
Lucas, Caroline
Lucas, Ian C.
Lumley, Karen
Lynch, Holly
Mackinlay, Craig
Mackintosh, David
Mactaggart, rh Fiona
Madders, Justin
Mahmood, Mr Khalid
Mahmood, Shabana
Main, Mrs Anne
Mak, Alan
Malhotra, Seema
Malthouse, Kit
Mann, John
Mann, Scott
Marris, Rob
Marsden, Mr Gordon
Maskell, Rachael
Matheson, Chris
Mathias, Dr Tania
May, rh Mrs Theresa
Maynard, Paul
McCabe, Steve
McCarthy, Kerry
McCartney, Jason
McCartney, Karl
McDonald, Andy
McDonnell, John
McFadden, rh Mr Pat
McGinn, Conor
McInnes, Liz
McLoughlin, rh Mr Patrick
McPartland, Stephen
Mearns, Ian
Menzies, Mark
Mercer, Johnny
Merriman, Huw
Metcalfe, Stephen
Miller, rh Mrs Maria
Milling, Amanda
Mills, Nigel
Milton, rh Anne
Mitchell, rh Mr Andrew
Moon, Mrs Madeleine
Mordaunt, Penny
Morden, Jessica
Morgan, rh Nicky
Morris, Anne Marie
Morris, David
Morris, Grahame M.
Morris, James
Morton, Wendy
Mowat, David
Mulholland, Greg
Mundell, rh David
Murray, Ian
Murray, Mrs Sheryll
Murrison, Dr Andrew
Neill, Robert
Nokes, Caroline
Norman, Jesse
Nuttall, Mr David
Offord, Dr Matthew
Onn, Melanie
Onwurah, Chi
Opperman, Guy
Osamor, Kate
Osborne, rh Mr George
Owen, Albert
Paisley, Ian
Parish, Neil
Patel, rh Priti
Paterson, rh Mr Owen
Pawsey, Mark
Pearce, Teresa
Penning, rh Mike
Pennycook, Matthew
Penrose, John
Percy, Andrew
Perkins, Toby
Perry, Claire
Phillips, Jess
Phillips, Stephen
Phillipson, Bridget
Philp, Chris
Pickles, rh Sir Eric
Pincher, Christopher
Poulter, Dr Daniel
Pound, Stephen
Pow, Rebecca
Powell, Lucy
Prentis, Victoria
Prisk, Mr Mark
Pritchard, Mark
Pugh, John
Pursglove, Tom
Quin, Jeremy
Quince, Will
Qureshi, Yasmin
Raab, Mr Dominic
Rayner, Angela
Redwood, rh John
Reed, Mr Jamie
Reed, Mr Steve
Rees, Christina
Rees-Mogg, Mr Jacob
Reynolds, Emma
Reynolds, Jonathan
Rimmer, Marie
Robertson, Mr Laurence
Robinson, Mr Geoffrey
Robinson, Mary
Rosindell, Andrew
Rotheram, Steve
Rudd, rh Amber
Rutley, David
Ryan, rh Joan
Sandbach, Antoinette
Scully, Paul
Selous, Andrew
Shah, Naz
Shannon, Jim
Shapps, rh Grant
Sharma, Alok
Sharma, Mr Virendra
Sheerman, Mr Barry
Shelbrooke, Alec
Sherriff, Paula
Shuker, Mr Gavin
Siddiq, Tulip
Simpson, rh Mr Keith
Skidmore, Chris
Skinner, Mr Dennis
Slaughter, Andy
Smeeth, Ruth
Smith, rh Mr Andrew
Smith, Angela
Smith, Cat
Smith, Chloe
Smith, Henry
Smith, Jeff
Smith, Julian
Smith, Nick
Smith, Owen
Smith, Royston
Smyth, Karin
Soames, rh Sir Nicholas
Solloway, Amanda
Soubry, rh Anna
Spellar, rh Mr John
Spelman, rh Mrs Caroline
Spencer, Mark
Starmer, Keir
Stephenson, Andrew
Stevens, Jo
Stevenson, John
Stewart, Bob
Stewart, Iain
Stewart, Rory
Streeter, Mr Gary
Streeting, Wes
Stride, Mel
Stringer, Graham
Stuart, Ms Gisela
Stuart, Graham
Sturdy, Julian
Sunak, Rishi
Swayne, rh Mr Desmond
Swire, rh Mr Hugo
Syms, Mr Robert
Tami, Mark
Thomas, Derek
Thomas, Mr Gareth
Thomas-Symonds, Nick
Throup, Maggie
Timms, rh Stephen
Timpson, Edward
Tolhurst, Kelly
Tomlinson, Justin
Tomlinson, Michael
Tracey, Craig
Trevelyan, Mrs Anne-Marie
Trickett, Jon
Truss, rh Elizabeth
Tugendhat, Tom
Turley, Anna
Turner, Mr Andrew
Turner, Karl
Twigg, Derek
Twigg, Stephen
Tyrie, rh Mr Andrew
Umunna, Mr Chuka
Vaizey, Mr Edward
Vara, Mr Shailesh
Vaz, rh Keith
Vaz, Valerie
Vickers, Martin
Villiers, rh Mrs Theresa
Walker, Mr Charles
Walker, Mr Robin
Wallace, Mr Ben
Warburton, David
Warman, Matt
Watkinson, Dame Angela
West, Catherine
Wharton, James
Whately, Helen
Wheeler, Heather
White, Chris
Whitehead, Dr Alan
Whittaker, Craig
Whittingdale, rh Mr John
Wiggin, Bill
Williams, Craig
Williams, Mr Mark
Williamson, rh Gavin
Wilson, Phil
Wilson, Mr Rob
Wilson, Sammy
Winnick, Mr David
Winterton, rh Ms Rosie
Wollaston, Dr Sarah
Wood, Mike
Wragg, William
Wright, Mr Iain
Wright, rh Jeremy
Zahawi, Nadhim
Zeichner, Daniel
Those who voted against holding a referendum:
Ahmed-Sheikh, Ms Tasmina
Arkless, Richard
Bardell, Hannah
Black, Ms Mhairi
Blackford, Ian
Blackman, Kirsty
Boswell, Philip
Brock, Deidre
Brown, Alan
Cameron, Dr Lisa
Chapman, Douglas
Cherry, Joanna
Cowan, Ronnie
Crawley, Angela
Day, Martyn
Docherty, Martin John
Donaldson, Stuart Blair
Ferrier, Margaret
Gethins, Stephen
Gibson, Patricia
Grady, Patrick
Grant, Peter
Gray, Neil
Hendry, Drew
Hosie, Stewart
Kerevan, George
Kerr, Calum
Law, Chris
Mc Nally, John
McCaig, Callum
McDonald, Stewart
McDonald, Stuart C.
McGarry, Natalie
McLaughlin, Anne
Monaghan, Carol
Monaghan, Dr Paul
Mullin, Roger
Newlands, Gavin
Nicolson, John
O’Hara, Brendan
Oswald, Kirsten
Paterson, Steven
Robertson, Angus
Salmond, rh Alex
Sheppard, Tommy
Stephens, Chris
Thewliss, Alison
Thomson, Michelle
Weir, Mike
Whiteford, Dr Eilidh
Whitford, Dr Philippa
Wilson, Corri
Wishart, Pete
597 mps were recorded. 554 for the bill and 53 opposed.
I
As long as all processes, regulations and contracts or mitigation to bridge them are in place to handle full 3rd country status by the end of March then that is the only viable option now.
Do you know for sure that is the case?
If so why is everyone still making such a fuss?
Yes, noted! But was she herself ‘Plan B’, brought back for this very reason? Collusion at the highest levels? What will they stoop to next? May the 17.4 win the day!
The 17.4 million can be relied upon to put matters right. A clean break from the EU on WTO terms will galvanise our country and call forth a spirit that has been dormant for a while but which we have never lost. I believe that we will so thrive outside the EU that remainers and fence sitters, not to mention the miserable deadbeats within the current Cabinet (shortly to be unemployed), will be astounded. Many of the other 27 countries within the EU that are already exhibiting centrifugal tendencies will also follow our lead and be profoundly thankful for it.
… cause threatening that you had 48 letters while it was not the case absolutely did nothing to undermine the PM ?
Amber Rudd’s so called ‘Plan B’ is NOT the only, let alone the most practicable or most popular one possible.
The obvious Plan B which we also know is the single most popular with the public is leaving the EU without a Deal.
It’s the conduct of Fifth Columnists like Amber Rudd in always signalling to the EU that if they hold out, they’ll get full blown appeasement from us, that’s resulted in the abysmal offer we now have.
Can anyone imagine people on the EU negotiating side conducting themselves like this? They’d be sacked on the spot.
In the UK however, the BBC hails them as potential National Leaders.
It’s like being given the choice in 1940 between Mr Churchill or Lord Haw Haw to be Prime Minister.
Amber Rudd is out there stalking for whatever diversion is to follow post Tuesday- but in any case it won’t result in a Norway plus deal- A Norway deal would keep us tied to the EU and with no say, we would be in a much more subservient place than we are right now.
No it looks to me like post Tuesday parliament will take control and Mrs May will be ousted, Boris Raab or JRM will become PM and want to reopen negotiations with the EU but will find most of them will have already gone on holidays..the others will not be listening so the clock will be wound down until 29 March..just as the people voted
There is a claim made by a pro-EU Norwegian towards the end of this article:
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2018/dec/07/norwegian-politicians-reject-uks-norway-plus-brexit-plan
“Norwegian politicians reject UK’s Norway-plus Brexit plan”
which if true should immediately kill off this proposal.
Namely:
“It is not an option for the UK to stay inside the customs union, as the UK proposes to solve the Northern Ireland border issue, if you are part of the Efta platform … ”
As repeatedly pointed out for over a year now, ad nauseam, Norway is not any customs union with the EU and the Irish government has categorically rejected anything like the ‘light touch’ customs border which operates between Norway and Sweden; hence after a very long time for that message to sink into the thick brains of Nick Boles MP and others ‘Norway’ has now finally become ‘Norway plus’, plus a customs union; but if it is true that the UK could not be part of EFTA and also be part of a customs union with the EU then even in its evolved form that cunning plan is knocked on the head.
The EFTA Convention, as amended up to 2013:
http://www.efta.int/sites/default/files/documents/legal-texts/efta-convention/Vaduz%20Convention%20Agreement.pdf
“ARTICLE 3
Customs duties on imports and exports, and charges having equivalent effect
Customs duties on imports and exports, and any charges having equivalent effect, shall be prohibited between the Member States. This shall also apply to customs duties of a fiscal nature.”
If the UK remained in a customs union with the EU it would not have control over the duties it was imposing on imports, including on imports from EFTA countries, and therefore it could not sign up to this article in the EFTA treaty.
Should somebody should mention this to the EFTA/EEA fanatics?
As I understand it, the pro EEA movement inside the Conservative Party and combining with the Blairites, also wants us in the Customs Union. If that is the case, then they should drop the word Norway, and stop pestering the poor Norwegians. The Norwegians and Swiss are not in the Customs Union. They were put where they are, including in Schengen, because they had the effrontery to vote against the EU. But even their Europhile politicians weren’t brazen enough to put them in the Customs Union.
If EEA plus Customs Union is what the new movement want, they should tell everyone now that the only county which is in the EEA and in the Customs Union is the EU, and that is our destination.
Norway isn’t in the customs union?
I’m certain Ms Rudd has spoken with the PM’s permission.
Now that Mrs.May’s/the EU’s Withdrawal Agreement has been rumbled Mrs. May and her pro-EU Parliamentary colleagues are now trying to find alternatives ways to keep the UK in the EU whilst looking like we are leaving.
The only reason why we are in a mess over the Brexit negotiations is because the PM and a majority in Parliament are tying themselves in knots trying to find a way which looks like we have left when we haven’t.
They are determined to overturn the referendum result by hook or by crook.
We should be informing the EU that their proposed Withdrawal Agreement is unacceptable and we are now preparing for a WTO arrangement in March next year and we would be happy to meet them in London whenever they like to discuss how we can achieve a managed and chaos-free exit from the EU.
All very befitting of a third world country gone astray. But what else can we expect from this mendacious bunch of strangers to democracy.
Five leave supports who turns out to be remains, what they said was not what they meant when campaigning for leave, it looks like they fool you.
If we have to replace May with someone who would be equally disastrous, Rudd is ideal. They both have form as Home Office ministers.
The interesting points about the Norway option (joining the EEA) are twofold:
– it is the only option that the EC will agree to that comes anywhere near the policy, such as it is, enunciated by the Labour Party
– it is possible that this parliament, which is full of Remoaners, would prefer it to leaving on 29th March
It is to be hoped that these Remoaners would not dare to repeal or amend the EU Withdrawal Act. It is also unlikely that parliament could agree to the options to be presented in a second referendum.
However, Brexiteers must be prepared to fight a General Election as Brexiteers, i.e. as a broad church political party designed to tap into the votes of most of the 52% who voted Leave. I see lots of worthy speeches by Leavers but I haven’t yet seen a Brexiteers’ Manifesto.
I think – indeed hope – that the present Conservative Party is irreparably broken. The pro-European semi-socialist wing and the Eurosceptic pro-capitalist wing loathe each other too much and disagree too much to make common cause.
And all the king’s horses
And all the king’s men
Will never put it together again
Amber Rudd?? She will be as bad for the Tories as May is. What don’t your fellow MP’s understand? We need a Brexiteer. Someone who will deliver what we voted for and what we were promised. Anything less and the party is in the wilderness. Is that what the Tory party wants?
346 vs 17.4m
Last night Channel 4 News ventured into Oslo and one good lady speaking on behalf of their government urged the UK not to copy their arrangement with the EU stating
” you have messed your negotiations and you will most likely mess up our arrangement as well”.