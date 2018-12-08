Amber Rudd undermines the Prime Minister

By johnredwood | Published: December 8, 2018

It is open to backbenchers and members of the public to be as critical of Mrs May’s plan as we like and to propose an alternative. Those MPs who decide to stay in the Cabinet have to defend Mrs May’s position, which is her deal is the only proposal worth considering.

This early move in Miss Rudd’s probable leadership campaign is ill judged and ensures she will not get any Eurosceptic votes, as the Norway option is not leaving the EU. It means accepting EU laws, paying them money and staying in the single market and customs union which we voted to quit.

22 Comments

  1. Alan Jutson
    Posted December 8, 2018 at 1:45 pm | Permalink

    What do you expect when the Prime Minister tells lies and is so weak.

    I find it amazing she still has a Cabinet at all, but that tells us all we need to know about its make up and Members !

    First time in History a Prime Minister has been held in contempt by trying to hide their lies.

    Politics now at an all time low.

    Reply
    • Hope
      Posted December 8, 2018 at 3:15 pm | Permalink

      Rudd was elected by the skin of her teeth last year, she will be lucky to get elected next time around.

      Rudd lost 56,000 illegal immigrants in Feb this year of 700 whom were ex convicts to be deported! The day after her dept announced this she told police chiefs any request for money would fall on deaf ears!

      Her hateful language during the referendum. She is not fit for any public office.

      Then she went along with May’s Windrush scandal rather than change course to rectify this terrible shameful episode. She was and is an utter failure. Her latest outburst shows her disdain for electoral democracy and the public vote. She also forgets what she got elected on, out of single market and customs union. She in contempt of the public!

      Reply
    • Sir Joe Soap
      Posted December 8, 2018 at 3:36 pm | Permalink

      Need to split off those voting for the referendum and this deal as dishonest and sack them all. The list will be public on Tuesday.

      Reply
      • Sir Joe Soap
        Posted December 8, 2018 at 3:49 pm | Permalink

        So any of the following who also vote for May’s deal are denying you the choice they gave you:
        Did all UK Members of Parliament (MPs) vote on the European Union Referendum Act 2015 and does a record of how each MP voted exist ?
        How many people use DuckDuckGo?
        I

        Reply
  2. Davies
    Posted December 8, 2018 at 1:55 pm | Permalink

    As long as all processes, regulations and contracts or mitigation to bridge them are in place to handle full 3rd country status by the end of March then that is the only viable option now.

    Do you know for sure that is the case?

    If so why is everyone still making such a fuss?

    Reply
  3. Norman
    Posted December 8, 2018 at 2:03 pm | Permalink

    Yes, noted! But was she herself ‘Plan B’, brought back for this very reason? Collusion at the highest levels? What will they stoop to next? May the 17.4 win the day!

    Reply
    • James
      Posted December 8, 2018 at 5:12 pm | Permalink

      The 17.4 million can be relied upon to put matters right. A clean break from the EU on WTO terms will galvanise our country and call forth a spirit that has been dormant for a while but which we have never lost. I believe that we will so thrive outside the EU that remainers and fence sitters, not to mention the miserable deadbeats within the current Cabinet (shortly to be unemployed), will be astounded. Many of the other 27 countries within the EU that are already exhibiting centrifugal tendencies will also follow our lead and be profoundly thankful for it.

      Reply
  4. Tabulazero
    Posted December 8, 2018 at 2:42 pm | Permalink

    … cause threatening that you had 48 letters while it was not the case absolutely did nothing to undermine the PM ?

    Reply
  5. Ron Olden
    Posted December 8, 2018 at 2:51 pm | Permalink

    Amber Rudd’s so called ‘Plan B’ is NOT the only, let alone the most practicable or most popular one possible.

    The obvious Plan B which we also know is the single most popular with the public is leaving the EU without a Deal.

    It’s the conduct of Fifth Columnists like Amber Rudd in always signalling to the EU that if they hold out, they’ll get full blown appeasement from us, that’s resulted in the abysmal offer we now have.

    Can anyone imagine people on the EU negotiating side conducting themselves like this? They’d be sacked on the spot.

    In the UK however, the BBC hails them as potential National Leaders.

    It’s like being given the choice in 1940 between Mr Churchill or Lord Haw Haw to be Prime Minister.

    Reply
  6. HarveyG
    Posted December 8, 2018 at 2:51 pm | Permalink

    Amber Rudd is out there stalking for whatever diversion is to follow post Tuesday- but in any case it won’t result in a Norway plus deal- A Norway deal would keep us tied to the EU and with no say, we would be in a much more subservient place than we are right now.

    No it looks to me like post Tuesday parliament will take control and Mrs May will be ousted, Boris Raab or JRM will become PM and want to reopen negotiations with the EU but will find most of them will have already gone on holidays..the others will not be listening so the clock will be wound down until 29 March..just as the people voted

    Reply
  7. Denis Cooper
    Posted December 8, 2018 at 3:01 pm | Permalink

    There is a claim made by a pro-EU Norwegian towards the end of this article:

    https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2018/dec/07/norwegian-politicians-reject-uks-norway-plus-brexit-plan

    “Norwegian politicians reject UK’s Norway-plus Brexit plan”

    which if true should immediately kill off this proposal.

    Namely:

    “It is not an option for the UK to stay inside the customs union, as the UK proposes to solve the Northern Ireland border issue, if you are part of the Efta platform … ”

    As repeatedly pointed out for over a year now, ad nauseam, Norway is not any customs union with the EU and the Irish government has categorically rejected anything like the ‘light touch’ customs border which operates between Norway and Sweden; hence after a very long time for that message to sink into the thick brains of Nick Boles MP and others ‘Norway’ has now finally become ‘Norway plus’, plus a customs union; but if it is true that the UK could not be part of EFTA and also be part of a customs union with the EU then even in its evolved form that cunning plan is knocked on the head.

    Reply
    • Denis Cooper
      Posted December 8, 2018 at 3:32 pm | Permalink

      The EFTA Convention, as amended up to 2013:

      http://www.efta.int/sites/default/files/documents/legal-texts/efta-convention/Vaduz%20Convention%20Agreement.pdf

      “ARTICLE 3

      Customs duties on imports and exports, and charges having equivalent effect

      Customs duties on imports and exports, and any charges having equivalent effect, shall be prohibited between the Member States. This shall also apply to customs duties of a fiscal nature.”

      If the UK remained in a customs union with the EU it would not have control over the duties it was imposing on imports, including on imports from EFTA countries, and therefore it could not sign up to this article in the EFTA treaty.

      Should somebody should mention this to the EFTA/EEA fanatics?

      Reply
  8. rose
    Posted December 8, 2018 at 3:02 pm | Permalink

    As I understand it, the pro EEA movement inside the Conservative Party and combining with the Blairites, also wants us in the Customs Union. If that is the case, then they should drop the word Norway, and stop pestering the poor Norwegians. The Norwegians and Swiss are not in the Customs Union. They were put where they are, including in Schengen, because they had the effrontery to vote against the EU. But even their Europhile politicians weren’t brazen enough to put them in the Customs Union.

    If EEA plus Customs Union is what the new movement want, they should tell everyone now that the only county which is in the EEA and in the Customs Union is the EU, and that is our destination.

    Reply
  9. Richard1
    Posted December 8, 2018 at 4:04 pm | Permalink

    Norway isn’t in the customs union?

    Reply
  10. Original Richard
    Posted December 8, 2018 at 4:06 pm | Permalink

    I’m certain Ms Rudd has spoken with the PM’s permission.

    Now that Mrs.May’s/the EU’s Withdrawal Agreement has been rumbled Mrs. May and her pro-EU Parliamentary colleagues are now trying to find alternatives ways to keep the UK in the EU whilst looking like we are leaving.

    The only reason why we are in a mess over the Brexit negotiations is because the PM and a majority in Parliament are tying themselves in knots trying to find a way which looks like we have left when we haven’t.

    They are determined to overturn the referendum result by hook or by crook.

    We should be informing the EU that their proposed Withdrawal Agreement is unacceptable and we are now preparing for a WTO arrangement in March next year and we would be happy to meet them in London whenever they like to discuss how we can achieve a managed and chaos-free exit from the EU.

    Reply
  11. old salt
    Posted December 8, 2018 at 4:32 pm | Permalink

    All very befitting of a third world country gone astray. But what else can we expect from this mendacious bunch of strangers to democracy.

    Reply
  12. ian
    Posted December 8, 2018 at 4:32 pm | Permalink

    Five leave supports who turns out to be remains, what they said was not what they meant when campaigning for leave, it looks like they fool you.

    Reply
  13. Stred
    Posted December 8, 2018 at 4:38 pm | Permalink

    If we have to replace May with someone who would be equally disastrous, Rudd is ideal. They both have form as Home Office ministers.

    Reply
  14. Lindsay McDougall
    Posted December 8, 2018 at 4:50 pm | Permalink

    The interesting points about the Norway option (joining the EEA) are twofold:
    – it is the only option that the EC will agree to that comes anywhere near the policy, such as it is, enunciated by the Labour Party
    – it is possible that this parliament, which is full of Remoaners, would prefer it to leaving on 29th March

    It is to be hoped that these Remoaners would not dare to repeal or amend the EU Withdrawal Act. It is also unlikely that parliament could agree to the options to be presented in a second referendum.

    However, Brexiteers must be prepared to fight a General Election as Brexiteers, i.e. as a broad church political party designed to tap into the votes of most of the 52% who voted Leave. I see lots of worthy speeches by Leavers but I haven’t yet seen a Brexiteers’ Manifesto.

    I think – indeed hope – that the present Conservative Party is irreparably broken. The pro-European semi-socialist wing and the Eurosceptic pro-capitalist wing loathe each other too much and disagree too much to make common cause.

    And all the king’s horses
    And all the king’s men
    Will never put it together again

    Reply
  15. fedupsoutherner
    Posted December 8, 2018 at 4:57 pm | Permalink

    Amber Rudd?? She will be as bad for the Tories as May is. What don’t your fellow MP’s understand? We need a Brexiteer. Someone who will deliver what we voted for and what we were promised. Anything less and the party is in the wilderness. Is that what the Tory party wants?

    Reply
  16. A.Sedgwick
    Posted December 8, 2018 at 5:07 pm | Permalink

    346 vs 17.4m

    Reply
  17. George Brooks
    Posted December 8, 2018 at 5:14 pm | Permalink

    Last night Channel 4 News ventured into Oslo and one good lady speaking on behalf of their government urged the UK not to copy their arrangement with the EU stating

    ” you have messed your negotiations and you will most likely mess up our arrangement as well”.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

