I have more confidence in the government than Ministers do

Ministers fanned out yesterday to spread gloom and doom around the country about what will happen if we just leave next March. It was a poor version of Project Fear, without even any novelty to amuse connoisseurs of this most popular political genre. We were told that the ports will jammed by our own Customs officials, leading to long delays. I don’t believe them. The UK can put in the capacity it needs to handle any additional checks. If it fails to do so it will just have to let the lorries through against their pre filed electronic details as they do today whilst they put in capacity for additional checks. That is what I thought Customs officials had already told us.
So Ministers, I don’t believe you. I think the UK port and government officials will handle it just fine. You will not have to resign for failing to plan and equip our ports properly for the task. I am sure you are up to it.
I also enjoyed the contradictions in the stories. We were told that in a worst case there will be six months of delays, yet the Health Secretary only thinks we need six weeks of stocks of medicines. It was a curious irony from the BBC that to describe what it would be like they looked back to what had actually happened to cross Channel trade in 2015 when we were still firmly in the EU. It was unhelpful then to face the disruption, but we got through it. I cant see why this should be bad like that, when on both sides of the Channel the authorities tell us they want it to work on 30 March.
Still the UK government has failed to set out its schedule of tariffs for March 30th. The Trade Secretary has promised me it is due any moment, so why shouldn’t I believe him. I trust the schedule will say there will be no tariffs on imported components for UK car factories, shooting that particular fox of the Project Fear campaign.
Project Fear has done great damage to the reputation of the UK establishment. It has led them to make all too many nonsensical forecasts. It reminds Leave voters Remain still have nothing positive to say about the EU they seem to love so much. I was amused to see several Ministers decided to fulfill the instruction to meet business to tell Leave voters they were wrong in or near their own constituencies so their time was not completely wasted.
22 Comments
The Daily Telegraph has just published a letter from Tim Morris, Chief Executive of the UK Major Ports Group, stating that his associates will ‘work through the challenges’, as always, since they are ‘resilient, adaptable and highly competitive’.
Project Fear damages more than the Establishment’s reputation. It is a planned, deliberate campaign to undermine national morale. Has there ever been a case where a country’s own government has set out to do that? And could there be any clearer evidence of the chasm that now gapes between the government and people of Britain?
Absolutely. The government’s performance confirms every fear I had about it and has given rise to many fears and suspicions I never dreamt of. I am past being angry. It is now primarily sadness that our country is reduced to the status of a laughing stock by an establishment or several establishment which have such contempt for the people on whom they rely for legitimacy and much else.
eeyore
Agreed, trust in Government and our Mp’s in general is now at an all time low.
We now have a complete disconnect.
An excellent attitude. A willingness and ability to work through the challenges is the minimum we should expect of ministers and civil servants. If they are unwilling or incapable of meeting the challenge and standing up for our interests then they should not occupy the positions of authority and trust they do.
Regrettably ministerial and civil service behaviour has led to a loss of trust, I wouldn’t be surprised if loss of authority follows.
Are you determined to keep misrepresenting the truth? No one doubts that OUR officials can cope. The problems are all at Calais, Zeebrugge, Rotterdam etc, where our exports will face many new checks once the UK is a third country – especially if we crash out of the EU with no deal
Reply Not what the government put out yesterday
@Lendo You are misrepresenting opinion and conjecture as truth.
The only “fact” is that the UK would be a “third” country to members of the EU, and vice versa. The process of trade in both directions will be subject to a trade agreement which has neither been defined nor settled yet so the only fact you can assume at this stage is a WTO basis which even the EU recognises as a trading basis so is not “crashing out”.
“WTO basis” means huge queues because it inevitably involves checks. Trading on the basis of the WTO is the worst possible outcome, which is why hardly any countries do so. They all do deals. Here is an excellent summary of what WTO rules really means – sadly Brexiters like Mr Redwood regularly misrepresent the reality of the WTO when they tell us no deal is fine. it isn’t!
http://ukandeu.ac.uk/research-papers/what-would-trading-on-wto-terms-mean-2/
I noted that the keeper and counter of the letters was “doorstepped” by TV crews and responded by saying it would be better if Tuesday’s vote was delayed. My conclusion: the critical mass of 48 letters will be reached if/when the WA motion is defeated. The reports of contenders preparing for a leadership contest confirms the view that May will not be PM much longer. This latest exercise in displacement activities you describe is a measure of the ineptitude of the current No 10 operation. The sooner it is ended the better. Whether the Conservative party is capable of electing a new leader up to the task ahead remains to be seen.
@oldtimer; “The reports of contenders preparing for a leadership contest confirms the view that May will not be PM much longer.”
It is one thing to amass the 48 letters, it is another thing to unseat the sitting leader, and there are greater risks these days when trying – what if TM wins such a no-confidence vote, she is safe for another 12 months, she could then all but loose the support of her own Brexit supporting MPs yet still as PM force a different BRINO agreement through, or even cancel Brexit, with opposition support.
We need to leave the EU, signed sealed and delivered, before any thoughts of a leadership contest, be careful what you wish for, as in 2016 the reality might not be what you dreamt of – Ken Clark or Anna Sobury for leader anyone?!
‘Softly, softly, catchee monkey’…
The head of UK Ports and expert such matters says “no deal, no probs”.
The ex manager of an old people’s home with no knowledge of anything about ports says “No deal, traffic jams”.
So who am I supposed to believe?
Indeed. It is like an ongoing version of April Fools Day identifying the spoof stories or pantomime. Theresa May as Widow Twankey and Hammond as Wishy Washy.
Apart from the obvious bias, it is tedious and lazy for BBC managers to focus on “worst case scenarios”.
A worse case scenario is a nuclear strike or a deadly plague…none of which feature regularly on the news.
The BBC needs to calm down and its management needs to grow up.
@Kenneth; Not just the BBC, Sky News is if anything more shrill these days and as for Ch4 you might be excused for thinking that a deadly plague had come….
Apparently 80% of trucks going through Dover are foreign owned and a high proportion of those leaving the port bound for the continent are empty as we export so much less than we import. So if continental port wish to impose additional barriers they will be harming themselves rather than us.
In any case barriers to export will not affect imports so I can see no reason why they should cause us to run out of insulin, water treatment chemicals or anything else.
Good morning.
Everything has been done to lead us to the position we are faced with. Either Remain in the EU as is or, Remain in the EU as a vassal state. Such treachery !
Our kind host confirms what I and an increasing number of people have long suspected. Both MP’s and the Civil Service are simply not up to the job. Hence why their responsibilities, but not jobs, are farmed out to QUANGO’s and the EU.
The Trade Secretary will NEVER publish our tariff schedule. Why should he when he knows full well that it is in fact the EU tariff schedule that we will be using. 😉
There will be some disruption, but it is truly hard to say.
The Ministers going around the country is a ruse. They want to be able to come back to parliament and say; “We have spoken to (a select bunch of) people and they want the government to sign the Association Agreement and leave the EU.” Well I for one will not fall for it.
If the government have not planned for what they clearly see is the worse case scenario then they have failed in their duty. If so, then they must resign. Starting with the person that put them their in the first place.
Association Agreement = Withdrawal Agreement.
Much the same thing though !
I have always wondered how the salaries and other costs of the establishment were quantified and therefore if the Remain campaign broke the funding rules.
We now have publicly funded people being paid to travel around the country with the aim of subverting the vote of the democratic majority. How perverse is that ?
Gridlock in Kent will mean we will not be able to bury the dead and school children may not get to their exams on time.
I thought those were fine examples of Project Fear and unlikely to be bettered.
Why on earth have Ministers been sent to schools and hospitals! Even the sick and the very young dont get spared of their lecturing. It’s a desperate move, which I believe will fail dismally. It certainly wouldnt change my mind.
If the BBC had been up to the job of exposing government hypocrisy, we would have seen these same ministers being laughed at for their fear spreading …. I just hope the electorate will kick out these career-saving charlatans at the first opportunity.
The political establishment has bent democracy to their ends, with their deceit and outright lies, and it is hard to see if any trust will remain after this is all over – If we are still on our feet and oppressive government has not taken over totally, then we will need a different kind of administration – One that involves the average person in making political decisions, for it is clear we can no longer trust government to sign off treaties and important deals.
Wise words as usual.
I have simple solution to any difficulty at Calais.
We simply say to President Macron “You know all that fish your boats like to catch in our waters? We will let you continue to do it as long as every lorry clears Calais in either direction within 5 minutes. We’ll review things month by month. Longer than 5 minutes and the offer is withdrawn.”
He then has a choice; happy fishermen and diners or fish on the Paris streets.
I think I know which one an under pressure President would choose.