There is an alternative to Mrs May’s plan – leave in March 2019

Mrs May’s plan is not leaving the EU, but staying in for many more months, and buying the most expensive talks in history with more than £39bn of our money.
So the alternative is easy to explain and define. It is to leave in March 2019 in accordance with the EU Withdrawal Act and in accordance with the wishes of Leave voters in the referendum.
Again I must correct this.
According to the latest poll from the Economist, 28% of the people want no deal.
It isn’t the will of the British people. I wish it was, then there would be some hope of this situation ending.
Reply No DEal is the most popular outcome amongst Leave voters, and I think b eats all the other options being run.
Unfortunately the decision cannot just be made by leave voters. I think we have to find an option which has the majority of the public behind it. My only real desire is to see the British people united again. Going with an option which is supported by 28% of the public doesn’t feel like it.
JR, this is what we all voted for. We hoped for a trade deal. May has failed to achieve one therefore it will be negotiated as an independent self governing sovereign nation. Not one with a gun to its head under May’s servitude plan to remain.
The servitude plan was never the deal pledged or talked about by May.
Bill Cash stated his committee would investigate Brexit. I hope this recommends a criminal investigation and impeachment for May
Now it is out in the open. On Thursday Mrs May goes to Brussels and will return with an extension offer. This will be put to the Remainer Parliament by Statutory Instrument, and both Houses will be invited to vote it through.
If they do the can will continue bouncing down the road and we will not leave.
If she attempts this swindle the gloves will be off. I hope the letters will pour in to Sir Graham Brady, that Brexit MPs resign the whip, that they support a Labour no confidence motion, that Premier, government and Parliament topple, that we all take our chances at an election in which millions of enraged Conservative voters withhold their support, and that, in the mayhem, March 29 comes and goes with the deadline unscathed.
Fiat Brexitia ruat caelum. Let Brexit be done, though the heavens fall.
…………
Thats because No Deal was supposed to be our negotiating leverage to get us a decent free trade deal these last few years, but instead you have all allowed this ridiculous pantomime, staged event collusion in which the fifth column destroyed our negotiating position on behalf of the EU.
Perfect
Referendum result approved and honoured as pledged at the time it was set.
Shame this solution was not implemented two and a half years ago, we could then have cleared up our WTO status with published tariffs set and organised, and business would have had built in 2 year transition period which would end at on 30th March 2019.
Everyone would know what the programme would be, in advance, and we would have avoided the total and utter chaos, and complete humiliation and embarrassment of our Country in front of the World for the last couple of years.
Any Party offering this and simpler and lower taxation rates would sweep into power at the next election.
May’s servitude plan creates uncertainty to business for years, also two systems one for N. Ireland one for the rest of the UK. What authority does May or her government have to give away part of our nation to be ruled by others? None.
Why is it so difficult for the political elite to grasp that we want to leave and have voted accordingly.
Looking back at the referendum it would appear to me that the only reason we were given a vote in the first place is because the political body as a whole realised that over 4 decades they had all committed High Treason by giving away our sovereignty without our permission. As all cowards do rather than admit their mistake they asked us to make a choice of in or out of the EU thus legitimising their treachery. If we had voted to stay they would have been off the hook because however things panned out further down the road there would come a point where even the thickest plank would realise that our politicians had sold the country out. Unfortunately we voted the wrong way and May is the political elites backstop fighting a rear-guard action against brexit and is prepared to win at any cost even if it means as the current deal does effective serfdom status in the EU
Dear John–Is there any way to determine when a deal becomes a hard deal or a border a hard bother? Re the latter am I the only one who cannot grasp why the Irish border is hard–after all how can that be when all we are talking about is trade?
Indeed and to remove May and Hammond and the others fools & traitors in government who seem to think their job is to propagate project fear, deter inward investment, damage the economy and generally run down the UK and push through May’s appalling (for the UK) deal to force us into endless servitude and become a vassal state .
Then the next project is to really cut taxes, cut energy prices, cut red tape, reduce the size of the largely parasitic sector. generate more and better jobs, encourage inward investment and get the economy going properly.
All this while avoiding the (even more dire than May/Hammond) appalling prospect of Corbyn/Mc Donnall/SNP.
Current odds suggest it is about 50/50% that Labour will be the largest party after the next election. If May remains in charge or get her appalling deal it is almost certain.
Hammond will turn people against him and his sort. They need to be hounded out of office.
Hear, hear! Bring it on!
I’ve been following this site for a while. I’m not really a leaver or remainer, but it seems to me we’re caught in a dreadful paradox.
52% of the British people want to leave the E.U
The latest poll of the alternatives (according to The Economist) is:
45% remain in the E.U
28% want No deal
22% want the government’s deal
Meaning remain is the most popular alternative on offer.
It seems to me that we betray the will of the British people if we don’t leave, but equally we betray the will of the British people if we don’t opt to remain.
I’m not sure there is a good answer to this. It seems like a paradox. If push came to shove I’d say go with the government’s deal because it’s the least bad alternative and while everybody hates it, it is 68% of people’s second choice which gives it some form of democratic mandate.
Also, on a personal note, I think it is terrible that this referendum happened at all. I believe in Parliamentary democracy to my core. Parliament should have made the decision to leave or not leave. I am not qualified to make such a highly complex decision. I have read no white papers and no European legislation. Please never make me have to make such a decision again. I elect wiser people than myself to do it for me.
Reply Other polls have other results
Isn’t that an argument for ignoring the referendum? I’m not sure about that at all.
An Average Voter,
Yes such polls are intentionally designed to be traps – divide the vote that your editorial policy doesn’t want Of course the Remain in EU option could have offered alternatives of a. Remain in EU as is, b. Remain in EU under Cameron’s terms, c. Remain in EU and further politically integrate, d. Remain in EU and adopt the Euro … dividing votes is the way of manipulation and control.
Average voter, do you not recognise the result of the referendum where more voters elected to leave the EU than remain in it? Do you not understand why most people voted to leave? Do you not think the result of the referendum should be honoured by parliament?
I recollect polls before the referendum saying that Remain would win. They were wrong then and I’m sure are wrong now, if they say most people want to stay in the EU. This is especially true if the poll is quoted in the Economist, not known for its impartiality.
I don’t believe for one minute you are an average voter. I’m sure you are an average Remainer.
Are you ‘An average voter’ or are you really ‘Merlin Sinclair’ repeating the same message under a different name?
Parliament gave the decision to the people. The people voted to leave. Parliament then disagreed with both the people and with their earlier decision to give the choice to the people. This gives me no confidence in this Parliament. We need more intelligent and trustworthy folk there , present company and others critical of this deal accepted. We can safely say that any MP voting for the referendum and for this deal is ignoring their mandate and should be sacked.
So how can you trust our democratic system, when so many MPs change their minds against the will of the people?
Average voter
You have fallen for the trap that Remainers have been trying to set, and are likely to try to put into play should there ever be a second referendum.
Split the leave vote, and thus Claim remain is the biggest percentage.
Perhaps you should ask a few more questions and think things through a bit more, because remain as was is not an option, as the EU is changing to further integration, and moving that way with every piece of legislation it produces.
Please read the five Presidents report which outlines the plan, it was produced by the EU Presidents before the Election and is available on line, at only 397 pages it is shorter than the dreadful so called Withdrawal Agreement.
Why not have 3 or 4 remain options, after all the original EEC vote was supposed to be a trade only arrangement.
It is now trying to morph into a European state where Nation States will no longer have a say at all.
The Five Presidents report makes very interesting reading for anyone who wants to know what the EU plan for the future 10-15 years.
An average voter? I think not.
From your logic, the last line would not be a problem.
Mr. Average Voter,
I am very happy that a Parliament finally allowed a second referendum on membership of the EU 45 years after the first.
A Parliament may be sovereign between elections but it does not have the right to give away the country’s sovereignty without the people’s consent through a referendum, which it did not do before signing the Single European Act and the Treaties of Maastricht, Amsterdam, Nice and Lisbon.
On EU membership, Parliament is clearly unrepresentative of the people. In Parliamentary constituency terms leave won 64:36 and despite this we have a remain majority in Parliament doing all it can to either hoodwink the country into a false Brexit or even blatantly trying to overturn the referendum result altogether.
AV – I think you are bogged down in numbers. And you should be more willing to trust your own better judgement, even if you get it wrong!
I voted not to be in the EEC back in 1975, because I knew what was behind it. Though our country was in a mess at the time, you don’t ditch your own loved ones just because they are following a sadly misguided path: you remember the good things and noble beginnings, for which many paid the ultimate price. And you continue to hope for a coming-to-their-senses, just as you would for a wayward son. I did not complain about the 43 years since, that I had to see my beloved country continually in thrall to.
Now that we have seen this bitter battle of the past two and a half years, I suggest you should be in no doubt what the right course is for our country. The very tactics of the opposite camp are revealing in themselves. So I urge you, value freedom – and take courage! 🙂
“So the alternative is easy to explain and define. It is to leave in March 2019 in accordance with the EU Withdrawal Act and in accordance with the wishes of Leave voters in the referendum.”
Exactly. In accordance with the rules our well established democracy. The majority will triumphs. No ifs no buts. And this should have been done immediately after the Referendum…as Cameron promised.
Only 28% of those prepared to participate in the poll voted for no deal.
The poll doesn’t include the people they failed to contact, many of whom voted to leave and have no incentive to participate.
If they attempted to ask me for my views I would probably say not interested.
Those remainers smarting from the referendum are those more likely to respond.
Please by all means jump. It will be interesting to watch.
Who will you blame then ? Remainers for not believing enough that you can fly if you will it hard enough ? the government for not having prepared enough for what is a self-imposed disaster ? the EU for not giving you cake ?
My money is on anyone but yourself.
Reply Just leaving will be fine, so stop scare mongering and using silly wild language
Yes leave the EU end March 2019 but do not pay a penny of the £39 billion until the WA has been filtered for those aspects of it that are of mutual benefit to both the EU&UK. At such point I would only allow them a 50% down payment. This sort of gesture would cover immediate EU budgetary committments, and could be considered as one of goodwill. This should be done before end March 2019.
The second tranche of payment should only be forthcoming at the end of an agreed treaty on tariff free trade on goods and services had been signed. I would suggest that current trading arrangements continue until such treaty is finalised. Money for which the EU is desperate is the key.
Under no circumstances should T May and her civil servants be allowed anywhere near such a negotiation. It must be conducted by committed Brexiteers preferably with business experience.
Dear Merlin & Average voter
Luckily we dont run the country based on spurious polls. Ive seen social media polls with 12k voters opting 93% leave. These polls are always self selecting
We had e referendum, the question was do you want to stay or do you want to leave. A majority chose leave. Therefore we leave, ONCE we’ve done that we can then beginning to talk about free trade deals etc. It is vanishingly simple
Mind if the French and Belgian riots continue along with the Greek and Italian trouble there may not be anything left to leave soon
This is all very well. But the question John Redwood has to ask himself, is this what will happen if the House of Commons votes down the deal.
It’s more likely that they’ll find some way of delaying Brexit to give time to ‘negotiate’ something even more appalling (e.g. Amber Rudd’s ‘Norway’ Plot), which get the votes of Remainers in Parliament or, cancel Brexit altogether, than it is of us Leaving with No Deal or to get a better one.
Is that what John Redwood wants his legacy to Britain to be?
It’s no good him telling us what he wants. We know that already. We need him to get for us what he can get, and if he turns down what’s on offer, tell us whether and how he can guarantee to get something better.
Reply The Withdrawal delays and locks us in for longer, it is not a Brexit option!
Dear John Redwood,
I totally agree with your sentiments: Unfortunately now that the Right Hon. Dominic Grieve (MP for Beaconsfield) has had his wicked way- by getting his motion that MPs have influence over Brexit in the event Theresa May’s “Deal” is voted down passed in the House of Commons, there is now not a Snowball in Hell’s chance of Britain leaving the European Union without a deal! Given the Remainer Majority in Parliament, even if the Conservatives are led by the Right Hon. Jacob Rees Mogg, we are unlikely to end up with leaving the EU to trade on WTO terms!
The only way that just leaving the EU to trade on WTO terms will happen is if there is a General Election with the Conservatives making this one of their main policies- and the Conservatives win a handsome Majority in Parliament with such a “Leave with No Deal” Policy in their Manifesto: It’s really the only remotely realistic way of actually making this happen!
Ian Pennell
Whatever temporary problems a so called ‘hard Brexit’ might bring, it would be walk in the park compared to the long term economic mayhem and hardship that would be brought about by 5 years of loony left Corbyn economics.
What scares me most is the young are so very idealistic and impressionable, which also means gullible and inexperienced. They are the ones who seem most convinced that a Corbyn regime would be good and a ‘hard Brexit’ is bad.
Did anyone notice I became a minister in Mrs May’s govt this am, resp for no deal planning?
Allow me to reassure voters that plans are being made to collect up the dead bodies and not allow them to be heaped in their millions, unburied, should MPs vote down Mrs May’s deal, and the UK crashes over the cliff into a WTO Brexit.
Please be reassured that plans are made for food rationing. Allowances of spam and powdered egg will be made available to replace all the fresh, wholesome, produce we now enjoy, but which will vanish from our shelves on March 30th (…should your MP be silly enough not to vote for Mrs May’s deal). so please stay calm, as many as 80% of the population may survive the first wave of the EU embargo post Brexit!
(Please ask your MP to vote for Mrs May’s terrible deal etc etc).
(I wonder whether a knighthood awaits me once we move to colonial status?!)
Mrs May and the cabinet won’t have an FTA they are against it, anything will do them as long as they can stay in part of the EU forever, they refuse to go against the bankers and big businesses and would rather remain in the EU with the voice of the 48% who voted remain, who now say they have won the vote.
Good old Democracy at work.
What is this money you talk about? 39 billion? Where is it? Is it lying in some offshore escrow account waiting for us? so much is talked about it I would love to know
It is indeed what the referendum vote was about. For reasons yet to be revealed, May also decided to seek a deal to remain in the customs union even though it is reported that Barnier was ready to discuss a FTA deal. Indeed it is now clear that when he said he was asking the British government to make up its mind (pre Chequers) he was evidently referring to these two choices. It is May who bounced the cabinet into her version of a deal, losing several ministers in the process.
John..truth is you don’t give two sugar’s about the wishes of the leavers, you’re all consumed only with your own determination for a headlong rush into the unknown..The Cliff..well you’ll see soon enough..’the alternative’ as you call it
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2018/dec/08/eu-will-negotiate-after-may-loses-commons-brexit-vote-says-prodi
“EU will negotiate if May loses Commons Brexit vote, says Prodi”
That’s fine; there’s still enough time to negotiate the technical and practical arrangements for trading on WTO terms, and for keeping the Irish border as completely open as now, and for many other technical and practical issues that need to be sorted out, if necessary with a variety of time-limited genuinely transitional provisions; and then later on when the dust has settled we can start the potentially much longer process of negotiating a new special or preferential trade deal which would be a bit better than trading on WTO terms, although not by very much:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/09/07/where-is-the-uks-tariff-schedule-for-march-30-2019/#comment-959636
For the UK a special UK-EU trade deal like the CETA between Canada and the EU might be worth 0.7% to 1.4% of GDP, while a deal like the proposed TTIP between the US and the EU might be worth 0.9% to 1.7% of GDP, both over the WTO baseline.
Oh, for goodness sake, let’s just leave!! Everyone is sick of the charade.
David Davies says things which no one quite seems to grasp the implications of.
For example, when pushing for information about what happened on 7/7 he said ”it was smoke and mirrors” and on EU negotiations he said it was as staged as big daddy and giant haystacks with the EU scripted to win the knock out blow. Everyone ignores this, but isnt he telling us the entire thing is a farce and no real negotiation with us trying brinkmanship and leverage has been seriously attempted yet?