A reply to the Minister on the World at One

The Minister defending the government’s line said on the World at One that Conservative MPs who planned to vote against the Agreement did not understand it and had not thought it through.
Let me reassure him that I and my colleagues have read and thought about it in great detail, and have thought through the ramifications of signing this dreadful deal, and of not signing. It is not a good idea to pretend that we have idly decided to vote against a government we usually support. That will not make us want to vote for it. It is the absence of detailed government explanations and answers to our deep reservations that lead us to vote against. I do not make these remarks personal to the Minister, as I assume he was asked to take this line.
The Minister also wanted to know if they got some kind of tweak to the Irish backstop if then we would vote for the Agreement. It appears the Minister does not understand the reasons I and some others have given repeatedly and in public for rejecting this deal. Of course we would not suddenly support if there was a tweak to the backstop. Let me repeat for the Minister’s benefit I oppose
1. Signing away more than £39bn of our money for nothing in return
2. Signing a Withdrawal Agreement without having a legally binding text of a Future Partnership Agreement, despite the Manifesto promise that the two would be progressed together
3. Putting our country into a very weak bargaining position for 21 months or much longer, to try to get a future trade deal, having given away most of what the EU wants in advance!
4 Making us accept all existing and new rules from the EU for an indeterminate period, as they could then legislate without us present and do us harm if they wish
Any tweak to the Political declaration is irrelevant. What is needed is a dropping or complete re write of the legally binding Withdrawal Agreement.
The Minister also said I and my friends had to set out the detail of how our trade would work if we vote no. I suggest he reads the WTO rules and especially the 2017 WTO Agreement on non tariff barriers, and my submission to the Department of International Trade on the customs schedule we should set with lower tariffs than the current EU one. In particular they should make it clear the UK will not impose any tariffs on components coming into UK factories. He might also like to tell me when under the government’s approach he thinks they might be able to tell us how we will trade with the EU after the end of the so called Transition period, as of course the Political declaration is both vague and contradictory on these matters.
37 Comments
You don’t know what you’re voting for.
They need to change the record.
IDS and Raab clearly think this backstop was the working of May not the EU! What does this tell you JR? Who was this minister?
May is going for remain in the EU by any means . She was clearly hoping to bump you all into her servitude plan without time to read or change it. She clearly thinks the only alternative will be to remain as we are. I think there is trouble brewing for MPs who are actively trying to thwart Brexit. They appear to be growing in confidence to ignore the referendum. A big mistake.
Look at France and see where Macons globalisation plan is heading. Good of Trump to highlight they should scrap the Pairs agreement!
‘Withdrawal Agreement’ is the spinny name given by Brussels-The Cabinet Office.
If Proper Brexiteers insisted on calling it the draft Surrender & Subordination Treaty – its intended purpose – that would help lift the smokescreen.
The only conclusion we can draw from the one-sided nature of the draft Surrender & Subordination Treaty that she proposes is that May, the EU and the Irish government have all been sitting on the same side of the table. There is no other explanation.
The draft Surrender & Subordination Treaty is the ultimate “Doormat Strategy” (aiming to throw away all the UK’s strongest cards)
e.g. on Defence: Marcus Fysh: “Parties could have a strong case against state aid being allowed to GB defence industries … UK Government support would therefore be hostage to negotiation of any future Defence and Security or trade agreements between the EU and UK, at a time when the EU’s declared intent is for centrally planned EU forces, operations and defence industrial capabilities. …the Withdrawal Agreement is a serious risk and compromise to national security and the UK’s sovereign ability in defence.” https://brexitcentral.com/withdrawal-agreement-seriously-risks-compromising-national-security/
Sir Richard Dearlove, Lord Trimble & others:
“For the first time in its history, Parliament is being asked to suspend its own sovereignty: it has no constitutional or moral right to do this. … The ‘deal’ surrenders British national security by subordinating UK defence forces to Military EU control and compromising UK Intelligence capabilities. It puts at risk the fundamental Anglosphere alliances, specifically the vital Five Eyes Alliance and thereby threatens western security. …” http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/12/06/yesterday-i-launched-a-politeia-pamphlet-how-to-take-back-control/#comment-979003
The EU is not going to open or ŕewrite the Withdrawal agreement as Mrs May will be told again when she contacts them by phone tomorrow. So with the defeat of the agreement in the house on Tuesday- who knows how it will go- probably to WTO rules and whatever that brings. Boris on Marr tbis morning is invoking the name of Romano Prodi an old ‘hasbeen’ Italian politician from the 1990’s as being our saviour. Well good luck with that- so what does Boris think that the EU has? a house of Lords? We can see he has a new haircut and tucked his shirt in as per his advisors instruction so presumably he thinks that his time has come, and good luck with that as well
It’s almost a certainty that the EU will offer a new ruse should May be defeated in the vote…
Whether this be extra time to carry on talking, or some changes to the wording of the great document.
JR – I would suggest that if the EU provides extra time, that would be the opportunity to get rid of May and install a PM that could negotiate a real deal.
Indeed. If anyone considers her deal acceptable then they are not democrats or patriots. Still awaiting a response from my e mail to Number 10 after Mays betrayal was published.
Does any minister or MP supporting May hope to be ever elected again? I ask because I cannot genuinely find anyone who will say they would vote for such a person.
Bryan
The EU will offer a new ruse? Have you already forgotten that it was Britain that voted to leave the union? When you are a member of an organisation and then decide to leave it, the other members have a duty to ensure none of them are disadvantaged.
You respect the French and their rioting ? Their water canon and tear gas and sting balls ???
As I pointed out to you – we English blue-collar classes do not do rioting… however, you were quick to blame the 2011 rioting on us when it was the ‘youth’. (a week or so ago in these comments.)
We voted in our millions for UKIP and got no seats. We voted in our millions and got no Brexit.
We still remain peaceful and patient yet all you do is come here and sneer at us.
One immediate advantage of Boris becoming PM is the Country will save £100bn on HS2, assuming he cancels it, in line with his views. Add the £39bn saved from the EU leaving present and there could be some meaningful tax cuts. I’d suggest Corp tax to 15%, abolition or sharp reduction in stamp duty, and restoration of the non Dom exemptions. Boris will also give an immediate welcome and guarantee to EU citizens. The mood music could change quite quickly.
The only problem would be distraction caused by the soap opera of his private life.
Disappointing to hear Boris say that removal of the backstop would be enough.
If Boris cancels HS2 it will bring on trouble similar to to May’s remain policies. HS2 is one of the few (only) sizeable infrastructure project that will help growth outside London and the SE. Remain/London-SE centric views are well aligned, dumping HS2 is just as dangerous as May ‘s WA. A clean Brexit + infrastructure and growth outside of London/SE need to go together. Delivery of HS2 needs to be speeded up (though I agree managed better).
Odd how the Remainers seem to be universally bad negotiators. You think because the EU says they won’t change the WA it means they won’t change the WA. Almost laughably naive.
The 39billion..who’s money John? ..not our money..since it will have to be borrowed from the bank and then paid back at some stage..so who’s money? The banks money
Tax-payers’
Well said JR – A shame you were not on the program.
Those of us that have read Yanis Varoufakis book on what happened to Greece at the hands of Brussels will know what answer Mrs. May will get should she again take the begging bowl back to Brussels. I fully accept that Britain is the 5th largest economy in the world and Greece is not but that matters little to the folk building another monolithic empire called the EU.
He got the sack from his own government and the Greek people voted for a pro EU government. Sour grapes more likely.
They realise they are lucky they were not kicked out after cheating their way into EU membership.
And the following is an extract from the World Bank on Global Economy:
In the “Doing Business” category Greece came 61st, just behind Tunisia
For “Reliability” it came 155th, just behind Malawi
For “Tax Collecting” it was behind the Solomon Islands
But in other criteria it compared favourably to Tongo and Morocco
But then, she is quite familiar with national humiliations. The EU does not do negotiations, it only sets out its terms and conditions. Yanis and the Greek’s experience should have been heeded by the naive May long ago.
I haven’t read it but others I know say the same. What was very clear from the case of Greece as Mr Varufakis often points out is it doesn’t negotiate with member states. It doesn’t think it has to. What is also therefore clear is you have to have a credible walk away. Varoufakis did this with his scrip currency but Tsipras et al lost their bottle. Tsipras now cuts a rather absurd figure. A supposed radical leftist who in practice has little influence over his country’s economic policies, being a protectorate of the EU. But having the personal consolation of being photographed laughing hugging and backslapping other EU leaders in those oleaginous staged photo ops they do.
Whatever happened to; “BREXIT means BREXIT.”
Mr Redwood,
You seem to wonder what the trading relationship with the EU will be after the transition period (and its likely extensions). I expect that the government will continue to negotiate well beyound the end of the proposed transition period and that during that time the Uk’s population will begin to realise that, indeed, staying in is the best deal available. Demogarphics will help. The current UK remaining life expectancy for 65 year olds (to pick a number, the median age of pro-brexit voters is probably around 56) so after the expected 5 years of transition (assuming a pro-brexit government wins the next election), roughly a quarter of those who voted (two years ago) for Brexit will has left the electoral rolls through natural attrition. Assuming no change in sentiment among bthe younger generation, I would expect that the Second Referendum, to be held in 2024, will show a 66-34 win for remain. All of the current players will have retired by then, the Conservative Party will be led by Hunt, Labour by Starmer and the new King (also the honorary Head of State of the European Federation) will have a seat in cabinet, making sure that the Conservative Labour Alliance (holding 98.2% of the seats, stays fresh. Prince George will be preparing for his education at the court of Emperor Vladimir I (Vladimirovich) . Unfortunately the Emperor’s daughter Mariya and her Dutch husband have not yet produced the offspring for an arranged marriage that could create (at last) an Empire stretching from the Aran Islands to the Kurilles.
If the EU see no value to their nation states in dealing amicably with us then reversion to WTO rules on trade is an off the shelf solution. 60% of our trade is conducted this way and it is in profit. The WA needs revisiting by brexiteers and the EU shluld be told whst they can have for half the leaving fee, no negotiation,an instruction. The second half of the payment only arises when a satisfactory treaty on trade and services is signed.
If the EU find wto rules alarming then they can agree to maintain current trading arrangements until a new
Treaty is signed. The same arrangements for payment and the WA should apply.
We are in the position we are either because May is a catastrophically bad negotiator, or because she planned it as a remainer. Either way she has no place in any future dealings with the EU.
The Minister’s act of defending resists an attack.
If the Withdrawal Agreement provided proper Brexit with merit, it would be widely welcomed, with its opponents lacking purpose of intent.
In contrast, the Withdrawal Agreement is hostile to our nation. Ministers & others attempting to defend it are themselves attacking or country, tantamount to harming our citizens with their dangerous attitudes & instruments. The vile, faulty document should be exterminated to prevent such dangers.
Bury the turkey deal at the crossroads
Well, I think I understand the killer problems with the ‘Norway plus’ proposal a lot better than Amber Rudd, who ignorantly thinks that it is ‘plausible’. She could start here:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2018/12/09/conservative-mps-have-to-tell-the-whips-this-morning-how-they-will-vote-bbc/#comment-979665
“It’s strange how some people casually – arrogantly? – assume that the four EFTA countries would be perfectly happy to oblige us not only by providing a kind of temporary halfway house or staging post out of the EU, but also allowing us to derogate from one of the most fundamental principles of their organisation – that there can be no customs duties on the goods traded between them.”
They keep banging on about ”this is the ONLY deal” – it may be the only deal on the table, but it certainly isn’t the ONLY way to go – and we, the people, are not stupid. Most of us can even read.
Tear it up into little bits and we’ll STILL be the UK, we’ll STILL be a player in the world, we’ll STILL be able to stand on our own feet, as we ever did (with even better balance without the EU dragging at our heels) and we’ll have our sovereignty. Trade and ‘deals’ we can manage for ourselves. I think then the shallow-minded remainders will see the difference between ”EU” and ”Europe”.
For goodness’ sake – tear it up and let’s go.
Yes, agree with all those points John, and the fact they need restating yet again at this point suggests the government has earplugs firmly stuffed in its lugholes.
‘Tweaking’, indeed! MPs should very firmly reject May’s entire ‘negotiated’ agreement – the EU should not be left in any doubt that this time their ‘tweaking’, ‘cajoling’, and ‘threatening’ skills will not be needed.
The question of British input into the new ‘EU army’ should also be properly debated in Parliament.
Also Dominic Grieve is concerned the CP may split, well maybe he and other Remoaners should have accepted the will of the people, and not treat Leave voters as yokels, who do not know what they voted for.
Mrs May is also wanting to tie our defence forces in with the EU, is another reason not to vote for the withdrawal bill.
My gang is trying to work out how many ERG – Rees-Mogglodytes will fold their bluffing Poker hands they have held for two years, and line up to wash El Presidente May’s feet come Tuesday. Any ideas JR?
On Tuesday ? None. On the second vote on the modified WA, probably a lot.
Well said JR please keep up the good work. May’s deal is appalling, far worse than leaving under WTO rules) – even if the backstop were removed completely.
Government should not worry, businesses can adapt very well especially if you get this bloated and hugely inept government out of the way and stop taxing it to death. Cut taxes, cut red tape and cut green crap energy prices. We will do just fine if you get the socialist dopes like May and Hammond out of the damn way. Leave and WTO and negotiate minor deals (from that position) where they are mutually beneficial – as and when needed.
JR, Well said. You might want to add: 5. The Leave vote should be properly implemented, as discussed and promised before the Referendum vote, by both sides.
An excellent summary of the madness of the T May inspired EU WA, and, in particular, how it seriously compromises the defence and intelligence security of the country, by Sir Richard Dearlove (ex-head MI6) and Major General Julian Thompson (former Falklands war veteran) – https://reaction.life/former-mi6-chief-tells-mps-vote-mays-agreement/
zorro
Have you seen Barry Gardiner on Ch4 brexit debate..pathetic..bloody awful waffle..if this is what awaits us from the government in waiting then Heaven help