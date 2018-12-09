“Conservative MPs have to tell the whips this morning how they will vote” – BBC

That’s news to me. More fake news?
In case Mrs May is in any doubt, I will be voting against the Withdrawal Agreement!
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
14 Comments
Doesn’t seem any point in that suggestion – Why have a count before the vote… or is it a case of finding individual MP’s that might be bribed or blackmailed?
Thank you for your clear views
Par for the course at the Backing Brussels Campaign. Or should that be the Bashing Britain Conspiracy?
Good for you.
I wish you had beaten John Major in the leadership contest before Maastricht was imposed on us and we wouldn’t be in this mess now.
As a Thatcher Tory the Conservative party I’ve voted for all my life bears little resemblance now to what it was when she was in charge.
As a fervent leaver since Maastricht I’ll never forgive the Conservative party if we don’t get the clean leave that was voted for in the referendum.
I think you are a lost cause as far as the Whips are concerned. I am considering putting a small wager on Mrs May to win. What do you think?
As Martin Sambu has opined. “In a country as extremely polarised as the Brexit referendum showed the UK to be, a real compromise will necessarily displease virtually everyone. But precisely because of polarisation, only a compromise unloved by all can conceivably be made to stick, unlike any policy that satisfies one side at the cost of alienating the other.”
Reply Good way to lose your money – if the unamended motion is put on Tuesday it will be defeated by a big margin
What is amazing is that perhaps as many as 200 Tory MP are still actually prepared to vote for it even including some “leavers”! It shows the sort of people we have as Tory MPs and why we get such absurdities as PMs and bills like the Climate Change Act passed with only a handful against.
Simon Heffer today. “Will Mrs May go down as our worst ever PM?
The incumbent rivals history’s biggest stinkers, and faces an extremely humiliating exit as well”
Richly deserved ignominy, but the country does not deserve Corbyn, he really must avoided and still can be with some real leadership and vision.
So what now JR we have reached the end of the road. May’s withdrawal plan will be defeated Tuesday.
There is no way parliament will let this go to crash out WTO rules so that leaves Norway or something like it or to remain where we are. The Eu is not going to open things up again..that boat has sailed..despite what Raab or other ERG types might think
Anyone voting for the ageement is surely totally unsuitable to be a Conservative MP. Just not bright enough or perhaps they are deliberately acting against the interests of the UK.. What other possible explanations are there?
Then again I would also say that about the absurdly damaging and pointless climate change act. Here almost all of them voted for the economically damaging anti-scientific religion & insanity.
Perhaps they realise that in your case it would be a wasted call. You might wish to comment on why your colleague Barclay finds it necessary to write a Telegraph article containing a bucketful of twaddle though.
Wait until today is done and they have all the footage to show that Leave is a violent mob.
I think the UKIP march is a big mistake.
If there is violence will it have been UKIP fighting among themselves ?
Will it ever be acknowledged that there was no disturbance at the recent People’s Vote march because we Leavers believe in democracy and did not turn up to disrupt it ?
Jacob Rees-Mogg apparently believes the result will not be won or lost by a large margin but by a small one. I wonder why he thinks that, he must have a reason for that. I would expect a second vote and Mrs May to survive if that is right. I also see Labour think they will be able to form a minority government next week but I think that is not likely.
Reply No sign a small defeat if the unamended motion is put. Jacob is not always right about MPs voting plans!
That’s if you actually get the chance to vote, JR, if she does not decide to cancel the vote and shoot off to Brussels to plead for some minor tinkering to make her unsavoury ‘deal’ seem a little more palatable to MPs … David Cameron misjudged the public reaction to his ‘deal’ and lost the referendum, but Theresa May has gone far beyond that level of misjudgment and has come back with something that even many of her usually loyal MPs cannot accept.
This would be my advice to her, which I would expect her to ignore even if she was aware of it: do what you should have done a year ago, and make a formal public declaration that in view of the extreme and intransigent position adopted by the Irish government the UK would make no changes at all on its side of the border for the foreseeable future, so goods would be allowed to flow in from the Republic with no more hindrance than now, and in a spirit of helpfulness and good neighbourliness the UK Parliament would pass a new law to strictly control the goods carried across into the Republic in order to avoid the need for checks on their side, and now rather than seek any new special trade treaty the UK would like to discuss the technical and practical arrangements for continuing our two-way trade with the EU on the terms of the WTO treaties, which have already been negotiated and agreed and ratified and are already in force for the EU and all its member states.
Mrs May is going around saying it’s her deal, or either no deal or no Brexit. This must give a large majority of MPs reason to vote it down as most would prefer no deal or no Brexit to mrs mays deal – as I would.
Interesting that Continuity Remain scare stories about huge delays at the ports have been contradicted by the head of the ports authority trade association. Who reminds us also that Dover, though important, accounts for 6% of UK seaborne trade.