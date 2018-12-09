It is Mrs May’s Agreement that would create the uncertainty

Mrs May’s surrender Agreement is not a deal. It is a requirement for us to enter months and months of possibly fruitless talks, with the UK’s future on hold and uncertainty maximised. Just leaving on 29 March as she originally promised would end the uncertainty and allow us to get on with our lives freed of all this argument and needless scare stories.
Allow me to agree. We should either leave the EU with no deal or we should stay in it. Leaving on Mrs May’s terms is humiliation
Does May not learn anything from the run up to the 2016 Referendum?
The British people will call her bluff on her threats. Any MP that doesn’t listen to their constituents will not be reelected at the next General Election
If this is so clear to us, why is May pursuing it so actively – This is bordering not just on treason, but on something much worse…
Spot on, just gives us more uncertainty as talks continue for many more years, until we get to the so called next cliff edge, and yet another extension request.
In the meantime we pay even more money into the system.
Implementation period it certainly is not, we do not even have a fixed end date !
Quite. Hopefully it will be voted down. The closer it gets the more likely that seems unless she can pull a rabbit out of a hat at the last minute.
Indeed, and should we signed her surrender agreement we would have no negotiating strength left. Surely even Appeaser May and tax to death Hammond can be made to understand this. Far better to negotiate from a WTO leave position with no fee paid.
Hope it is ok to put a link. Tried to explain article but rather complex.
Was really shocked to read it!! If it is true then MSM is a great deal worse than suspected!
https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/mays-dangerous-deal-and-a-warning-the-media-has-ignored/?utm_source=TCW+Daily+Email&utm_campaign=a3ce073cbc-RSS_DAILY_EMAIL&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_a63cca1cc5-a3ce073cbc-556073241
The PM is handing the tools to the EU to cripple this country. It is criminal and she has absolutely no mandate to do so.
I voted to leave because the EU will go bust in the not too distant future and we are under no obligation to prop it up for a few more years.
We must get out as you propose JR before we are sucked down this vortex.
Absolutely, if we Leave on WTO rules 29/03/19 we are in control of our own destiny, her way is to rely on the “goodwill” of 27 states in a Union that is authoritarian, Napoleonic and unbending. May has become the most dangerous post war PM in my view.
Yes this is a gateway to a bottomless pit of fruitless talks, while the UK taxpayer pays through the nose. Leave means all the fake scares will soon be behind us!
In my long business career, I have never come across anyone quite as inept as Mrs May in negotiating deals.
I would have loved to have had her on the opposite side of the negotiating table.
M. Barnier and the EU politburo must have been amazed as she threw away all her bargaining chips upfront and went into every meeting a white flag.
Indeed. It has been people forcing us to try to stay in the EU which has caused difficulty and uncertainty.
Even now Mrs May is announcing to the world that rejection of her deal takes us into “uncharted waters”. This is tantamount to telling the EU “We are lost. We cannot defend ourselves. We have no weapons. We are at your mercy.”
Whose side is she on?
There is much talk of a confidence motion this week. We have now moved far beyond party politics. The May government is not just incompetent in the highest degree but a serious national danger. No MP of any party should support her.
Mrs May is not a leader, and she certainly isn’t a negotiator for all she has done on Brexit is to capitulate to the EU’s demands or kick the can down the road . It throws a very bad light on Conservative MPs who have failed to get rid of her, and in not doing so is costing our country dear , and now left us with very little time to sort anything out. If her surrender agreement is voted down what then? She can’t be trusted to renegotiate the disaster she has come up with, and if we go to No Deal, she isn’t the leader to take our country through it.