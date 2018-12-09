Wokingham Town Centre

By johnredwood | Published: December 9, 2018

I was pleased to see yesterday when I went to Wokingham to shop that the town centre was looking much better with more shoppers and an active street market again. It was also good to see the new Waterstones open for business. I do hope many of you will come into the town centre to see what is on offer in the shops before Christmas and to enjoy a coffee or a meal at one of the restaurants, cafes and bars that now offer us considerable choice of food and drink.

