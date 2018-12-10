The economics of leaving on March 29, 2019 with no Withdrawal Agreement

The economic gains and problems with 29 March 2019 departure from the EU
Gains:
Fiscal stimulus
Positive second round effects of affordable tax cuts
Advantages from extra public spending
Lower tariffs on non EU trade
Confidence boost from ending Brexit uncertainty
Substitution effect for home production as a result of tariffs on EU sales into UK
Losses:
Friction at borders?
Non co-operation by some continental authorities?
Loss of confidence?
Why several scare stories are untrue
• Planes will fly
• EU companies will still be exporting food and medicines to the UK
• UK port authorities do not need to create new checks and delays
• Where paperwork is incomplete trade will continue – as with the EU’s failure to lodge a compliant schedule with the WTO
Fiscal stimulus
• Spend most of the £39bn cost of the Withdrawal Agreement in the first two years
• This will provide a 1.8% stimulus to GDP, or 0.9% a year
Second round effect of tax cuts
• Take VED back to pre 2017 levels and drop special diesel taxes. This should lead to a 15% gain in car sales and domestic output.
• Take Stamp Duties where currently higher back to pre 2016 levels. This should provide a stimulus to transactions in the housing market.
• Cut Income Tax to 18%, providing a general boost to take home pay and consumption.
• Estimated second round effects 0.2% of GDP
Public service improvement
• Extra recruitment into NHS, education and police
• Additional investment money into transport
Estimated little additional boost above fiscal stimulus counted above
Tariffs
If we adopted the EU tariff schedule for all EU as well as non EU items we would collect an additional £13bn of annual revenue. This should be given back as tax cuts for the consumers.
Better to cut the average EU tariff when imposing it as our tariff on the whole world.
1. Remove all tariffs from intermediate goods needed for UK manufacturing
2. Remove all tariffs that collect little revenue, or are at low rates
3. Cut or remove all food tariffs on food items we cannot grow for ourselves
4. Reduce food tariffs on non EU food that we can grow to a more realistic level when imposing it globally
Confidence effects
Business claims the uncertainty over what our future trading arrangements and tariffs will look like is holding back investment.
Early resolution should bring forward delayed investment. The extent of this has been exaggerated, but let us estimate a modest 0.2% gain to GDP from this source.
Trade friction on imports
• Imports are two thirds of our EU trade
• Trucks arrive at Dover full of goods – about half of these make the return crossing to Calais empty
• There is no need to place new inspections or complex customs arrangements on our borders in our ports, as we control these entrances to the UK.
• In the first instance, the UK can continue importing EU products as today, with an inspection regime at the factory or packing house of the originator, and inspection at the customer facility on arrival
• If the UK does want more port inspection in due course, this can be introduced with sufficient capacity to avoid long extra delays
• Cross channel traffic by ferry or tunnel could have new inspections in transit on board the train or ferry
• Exporters to the UK are not threatening to cancel supply on 30 March
• Most have contractual obligations to continue supplying after 29 March which are legally enforceable. It is difficult to see why this should cause extra costs to the UK.
JIT Delays
• JIT systems regularly deal with delays or long journey times
• Were transit times to go up the supplier would just be told to send it earlier
• There need to be no extra delays at UK ports importing the goods
• JIT is more susceptible to disruption through strikes / bad weather / crashes on main motorways / disruption to ferries or trains. This hits trade from within the EU as well as from outside whether we are members of the EU or not.
Export friction or loss
• The base case is continental customers will want UK exports on 30 March as on 29 March, and many are contracted to carry on buying them
• Tariffs will make mainly UK food and cars dearer, but they will make EU cars and food dearer into the UK
• Over half our EU trade will be tariff free on the EU’s schedule
• The high food tariff and car tariff is likely to reduce imports more than exports given the large imbalance in trade in these two categories
• It will lead to more domestic production for the home market
• On a worse case there could be loss of 0.6% per annum of GDP from less exports, partially compensated by a gain of say 0.3% of GDP from more home substitution for imports
Sterling
• The pound fell against the dollar and the Euro in the eighteen months before the referendum, and was marked down on the result
• Its future from here will be more determined by relative money policy and interest rates than by Brexit news. It has been relatively stable in the last few weeks when the odds of no Withdrawal Agreement have risen.
• The UK still has a competitive advantage from the lower values of the pound since 2015.
• The balance of payments will get a good boost from ending EU contributions which will help the pound.
Summary of Effects
Annual as a percentage of GDP, years 1 and 2 after Brexit on 29 March 2019
Fiscal stimulus +0.9
Secondary benefits of tax cuts +0.2
Confidence effects from ending uncertainty +0.2%
Worst case export loss -0.6%
Import substitution offset +0.3%
Total net gains +1.0% per annum
Redwood for Chancellor!
Philip – yes please!
It is not incompetence. It was a deliberate deceit to collude with the EU to remain in servitude until we change our minds undertaken by May. Legal advice now shows N.Ireland would in effect be ruled by another county. May stated repeatedly no PM could countenance this. She repeatedly lied as she knew from her legal advice her plan would do exactly this but the detail disguised and hidden from the untrained legal eye. Farage is correct May is the most dishonest PM in living memory. No where to hide for the ministers who support her. Whatever happens tomorrow she cannot stay in post.
Hear hear! And JRM at the FO. And Boris in No 10, whipping up confidence and happiness. And Olly Robbins in Tristan da Cunha on a lifetime posting.
May has failed to get a trade deal as she promised. She is now claiming her servitude plan is the deal! Better the UK negotiate a trade deal from outside the EU without a gun to its head.
Send Robbins to St Helena with a pack-a-mac!!
zorro
He would be better off for everybody who cares about this country working permanently in his green house without all the retirement perks
In con home today: Last week, 25 Conservative MPs voted to give themselves and others the power to stop Brexit. After first voting to hold a referendum, and then standing on an election manifesto to deliver on the result of that referendum, these MPs have concluded that their collective wisdom is far superior than that of the 17.4 million who voted leave, or the 13 million who voted for the Conservative Party on the understanding that Brexit would be delivered. Labour MPs who voted for the same motion have also reneged on their manifesto pledge to take Britain out of the EU.
Who could disagree with this? So Letwin Griwve and other sneed to be named and ousted by the associations. They falsely stood to be on a manifesto they now reject after a year in office. Let us not forget the distater called poll tax created by Letwin. How did that end?
Reply I think Sir Oliver will not be standing again for election.
Best Chancellor we never had. Never say never.
gets my vote
Good morning.
I feel must criticize our kind host.
Whilst it is right that he rebuffs the negative ‘predictions’ and stories from those who wish to Remain in or, tied to the EU, he ignores the one true benefit of Leaving – Self Government.
Self Government means creating our own laws. It means signing our own treaties. It means sitting at the top international tables in our own right whilst the rEU27 have to sit outside and wait to see what the EU Commission has negotiated for them. It means that we will finally hold those who do the above accountable for what they do and do not do. Those that are capable will stay in position or rise according to their ability. Whereas those who are not will fall by the wayside. This way, and over time, we shall both get better MP’s and Civil Serpents leading to better government and a happier and more prosperous nation.
It is time to Leave Little EU, and join the Big Wide World !
Well said.
May, Hammond and Clarke do not want to leave and we are in this position because it was planned collusion with the EU not negotiation. No right minded person could agree to this deal. What did the UK get out of it?
Mark B:
Your criticism is misplaced. Self-govt is not ignored & is widely covered on this site as the highest criterion. Today’s post is focused on Economics, as its heading states, but is not at the expense of any other advantage of being free from EU diktats.
Remainer MPs know.
They know that if we Leave without a deal on 29th March in just a few months time and their voters are not starving to death in the months or years to the next General Election, these MPs will lose their jobs in Parliament.
This is the reason they fear, are hysterical about, a No-Deal Brexit. Unemployment for them!And for the most part, they will be unemployable!Losers!
A very good breakdown analysis Mr Redwood, put it in a leaflet so the government can spnd £9million on giving the true facts and deliver it to everyone, because the way it looks is we could be going for another referendum, we will need all the ammunition in our chest to fight off all the project fear from the turn coat mps/Eu/some big business , if it does happen the gloves should be off because it will be the new Battle of Britain
Th should not be another referendum because remainers failed to act on the first. Why would anyone believe they would act on a second or third. This is an EU tactic to keep making us vote until our will is eroded. No. We take a stand . No more deliver on what you were told after you asked us. If not move aside and stand down.
Thank you for such a concise list of the facts and the great opportunities.
Can we now have May out and a replacement who believes in the UK.
At the same time Hammond must obviously go.
Please put your name in the hat for Chancellor.
I can’t see how spending £39 Billion here rather than giving it to someone else (i.e. the EU) to spend, makes any ‘fiscal’ difference.
This money starts off as sterling which comes out of the UK Taxpayers’ pocket, is borrowed from other holders of sterling, or is printed by the Bank of England.
It gets back into circulation in the UK.
Giving it to the EU might well pass most of the benefits of spending it to the EU, but it doesn’t make any difference to UK’s output, any more than me giving part of my income to a foreign based charity makes any difference to my own output.
According to John Redwood’s novel theory, scrapping the Overseas Aid Budget and spending it here would also provide a ‘fiscal stimulus’, as, it appears, would people bringing the foreign investments back here.
According to this philosophy, stopping people travelling abroad or buying things from abroad and scrapping the parts of the defence budget spent abroad would also do the same thing.
As for some of these other things that John Redwood wants to waste money on, we might just as well hand the money over the EU in any case or just throw it in the English Channel.
By your logic Ron, if you gave me all your money you would not be worse of because I would spend your money instead.
Not sure that really works for you.
Reads like the old economics washing line – everyone can make a living doing each other’s laundry.
friction at the border? how is macron in any position to make french farmers see their produce rot in calais rather than be on sale in the uk? not if he does not want to see their tractors heading towards the elysee .similarly with a cooling economy, german car makers are not in a position to see sales nosedive in the uk. mrs may can never see that we hold the trump cards.
@ Dame Rita Webb
Indeed, Many of us have been saying this for years.
Unfortunately many are unable to think for themselves and see beyond the scare stories, TM and Co know this so continue to parrot the same lies which are lapped up by the easily led.
……….Mrs May can never see we hold the trump cards…………. really? I think she can see very well but bats for the other side with Olly and the Civil Serpents!
I had a full colour brochure flyer dropped in my letterbox last week from a German car main dealer offering discounts off their new cars, which equated to about 10% – more for anyone who can negotiate no doubt – excludes this Government need less to say.
I’m so irritated by the hostility of the EU — for which read ‘France and Germany’ — to our push for independence that I am determined not to buy goods from either ever again. If everyone boycotted BMW etc we’d see German industry demanding a proper Brexit deal.
Australian and Italian wine*, Japanese cars, English cheeses….
JF
*Barolo. Some sacrifices are too great to make.
Your analysis and proposals requires someone in charge who shares your beliefs and confidence. Is there that someone lurking in the wings who is in with a chance to replace May?
It is difficult to see how the win-lose WA can be converted to a win-win outcome. That will require, I believe, a new PM and one ready to explore that possibility with EU. That said, the WA is so bad I prefer a no deal exit. A free port programme should be considered as an addition to your proposals.
There are many concerns but at the top of that list is that the British people have the direct democratic mechanisms in place to hold to account those who pass laws against us and expect us to adhere to such law without us having the ability to remove those lawmakers
At present we have laws, passed both by this grotesque PM and the rabble opposite, which are unashamedly oppressive in nature. Our freedom of expression and right to free-speech is slowly being dismantled to crush our opposition to the torrent of liberal left indoctrination
The economics of leaving are secondary compared to the British people’s capacity and ability to impose their will upon those who inhabit a once great British symbol of democracy.
I want to see sovereign control back in the UK. To achieve this offence to the office of PM must be deposed to save Brexit and to stall her sinister liberal left crusade
What is it about sovereignty that so frightens the Remainers
Yes DUNCAN they are all against us
.The Remainer MPs will be looking for a job outside Parliament when we Leave and the threats to all of us starving to death are realised by people that despite being dead…. they will still vote against the Remainer MPs
Your shopping list arrives just in time (JIT) for tomorrow’s chaos in The House of Commons.
It seems that the NHS will be banned from buying fax machines from next month – and has been told by the government to phase out the machines entirely by 31 March 2020.
Typical top down government minister knows best lunacy from foolish ministers. Telling people at the coal face how to work without knowing anything at all about the coal face themselves. There may well be very good reasons to retain a fax machine for some NHS units, nursing homes and surgeries. Rather safer from data theft and often rather faster than scanning, attacking to an emailing than downloading & printing it out.
I still have my fax and still use it occasionally when it is sometimes it is sometime the best tool to get the job done.
My guess is that NHS people have been caught writing on wax with pointed stylii then trying to transmit it to you by fax.
Sometimes you have to jolt people out of inefficient habits at work.
The BMJ reported a couple of weeks ago that the NHS wastes around £2.5 billion a year from the effects of bullying and its ‘up yours’ management style. Rather than becoming Chancellor JR might like to use his business skills to reform this organisation from the top down and bring its self serving management to heel
There seem to be many vacancies in government currently; mass resignations of both brexiteers and remainers have thinned the ranks of available talent. One May loyalist who has caught my eye is the …
member for Rochester and Chatham, Kelly Tolhurst – currently still Minister for Small Business. The lady has experience as a whip and is clearly worthy of a promotion into John Redwood’s cabinet after the coming leadership battle.
@ Sakara Gold
One May loyalist who has caught my eye is the …
member for Rochester and Chatham, Kelly Tolhurst
Fine but will she 150% commit to the brave new world we are heading for?
I for one have had more than enough off “I voted remain but” from politicians still hedging their bets or not coming off of the fence. I she voted leave brilliant bring her on down.
Sakara
“One May loyalist who has caught my eye is the …
member for Rochester and Chatham, Kelly Tolhurst – currently still Minister for Small Business. The lady has experience as a whip and is clearly worthy of a promotion…”
May loyalist ? Nope, contaminated – no good, sorry.
Indeed all good point JR, but of course a sensible non socialist, non remainer PM, a sensible Chancellor who did give us the highest taxes for forty years and spend his time running down economic confidence, firing Carney and thus making Corbyn far less likely would give a further economic boost at least as large probably larger still on top of this 1%.
No-one has explained satisfactorily to me why trade must come with political ties.
The referendum result was actually a vote for No Deal. Mr Cameron had tried to do a deal and failed.
What we did not expect was for the Tory government to say “Ah. You’ve voted Leave so this gives us good grounds to go back to the EU and negotiate a deal.”
And then after ever hurdle, “Ah. This gives us good grounds to go back to the EU and do a deal.”
The Leave result has been a complete revelation in so many ways.
Maybot
The two have always been linked. Also not many countries are self reliant, which suits commerce / big business etc.
Personally I think we need to be more self sufficient, if we were then our bargaining position would be much stronger and with less likelihood of being held over a barrel by the french led EU.
Oh dear silly me, I criticised the french again.
Lets do it.
Don’t know what you’re going to do if it doesn’t work out the way you would like? what you describe here are scenarios, in fact several scenarios, just like the BoE Carney scenarios.
The plain fact of the matter is that nobody knows, It might very well be a bit of your scenarios mixed with a bit of Carney’s scenarios? If it were all so easy- I don’t know why government and parliament can’t see a way out by this time?
Good article, though you’d have to see it all through before the next general election.
Nice summary JR – That really should be on the BBC – but of course, they akways fail to discuss reality
Please circulate this budget plan to all MPs ahead of the vote tomorrow so that they are fully informed of of the benign impact of ‘crashing out’ of the EU on WTO terms when accompanied by a sensible programme of support for the economy.
A nice re-analysis of the BoE figures based on GDP per head by the IEUWEB for 7 Dec shows that much of the negative impact the Bank anticipates is due to their assumption of falling population.
Thank you for posting this, all very clear and sensible.
I disagree however on one main point, the benefit of the increased confidence on ending the uncertainty, which you put at 0.2% of GDP.
I think your figure is much too low, and the benefit, from improved confidence – and the fact that we will be running our own affairs again – will be much greater than this.
The risk, perhaps, is that such will be the inflow of investment from abroad, we will find the effects too inflationary, if anything, and will have to cut back on the proposed fiscal stimulus quite quickly.
Completely OT, if JR will permit: the ECJ (a highly politicised court) rules that countries may unilaterally withdraw an A50 letter. This is a game changer. I hope that when Mrs May goes to Brussels this week she will ask what inducements are on offer for Britain to do this.
I should expect at minimum a lump sum payment of £39bn to stay, without any need to account for it in detail. Sauce for the goose, after all …
I hope too that other dissatisfied EU countries will immediately slap in their own A50 letters, demand their own concessions, screw the whey-faced fools in Brussels into the deck and then withdraw the letters. We and they could repeat the process as often as we pleased.
Looks very sensible and quite simple, no wonder Our Prime Minister has not taken it up, its no where near complicated enough.
Its a plan with sensible action points, which takes us to a better place, which includes self Government.
Whats not to like.
Heaven forbid Ron Olden, which planet do you live on? The EU is going bust and we would not see a penny of that £39bn and the get dragged down with them
Thank you JR for an excellent run down of post March 29
JR.
This is about as naïve an economic forecast I have seen for a very long time, it is about as bad as some of the forecasts you accuse the remainers for.
Let us just take out for of your predictions.
1) We have already committed to pay the EU the £ 39 billion and nobody will trust us in the future if we now turn around o this
2) Tax cuts, the latest tax cuts in the US has led to an increased deficit of 50% , leading to a US$ 1 trilling government deficit.
3) We have not has any major advantages on our exports with a falling pound , our exports have grown as they have grown on average over the past two years for all European nations with the increased growth in the World.
4) The increased production for import-substitution has to be competitive to give further growth.
5) Imports will become more expensive and consumers will spend less, therefore less growth.
So, the prediction of further growth in the order of !% a year, is just another dream and not realistic
Thank you on behalf of all us silver surfers for using the bold print. Very much appreciated
To the editor: please check if you have an unclosed bold tag in this post, as the entire page is in bold beneath it. (The broken tag is at the end of “The economic gains and problems with 29 March 2019 departure from the EU” where the final closing strong tag is actually another opening strong tag.)
My instincts are for a zero-tariff arrangement, as that is the way to go for international trade and is cheaper for the consumer. I could live with 10% on new Mercedes though, just buy a Jag instead.
The car industry says factories to close within days of a no Deal brexit, production to be moved to Slovakia and not come back. Loss of £100m per day to the UK economy (up from £10m a few weeks ago). This due to unexplained expected delays in JIT systems (beyond those they cope with already such as traffic and strikes). Will this terrify MPs enough to vote for Mrs May’s deal?
Incidentally we are already sliding into a Brexit related recession of course and we are alreay way over 80% of GDP in debt due to Brexit related excess spending.
This is yet more waste you are asking our children and young people to pay for
PS
As I have said I have never objected to you refusing to publish my posts taking this site to primarily a Pro Brexit site rather than wishing to present a range of views. I do harrumph to myself when I see frequent exciting speculations as to my sexuality personal financial circumstances and similar web-loon nonsense published in large and tediously unedited quantities.
Poor show ….
I’m sorry, Mr Redwood, I have misjudged you all these years. I thought you were a routine Conservative. I didn’t realise you were a conservative.
JF
(Insert smily here)
Not sure you are correct on JIT, unless planned for how can a supplier send a shipment early, after all they are almost certainly also using JIT in their own manufacturing processes! That said, the problems with JIT would be short term as production schedules adjust.
Tax cuts need careful consideration, any Brexit dividend of that sort must benefit all, including those who do not pay non income, otherwise Brexit will quickly get labelled as merely for the rich by your detractors…
Might I suggest thought be given to VAT & fuel duty adjustments as well as the VED cut you mention, also how about abolishing the surcharge (tax) on insurance polices?
I’m convinced. Now please ensure that May’s pre-emptive surrender is voted down.
John, I think you need to close the HTML bold tag on your heading for this article, both your home page and this article + replies are in bold type!
All of this is true and yet it doesn’t weigh anything in the minds of the Remainers. Remainers like May and her cohorts that have planned to obstruct and frustrate the will of the people. In this they are ably assisted by the main stream media, the entire civil service and, of course, the bankers. It was plainly obvious that this sellout was coming. Now I suspect that all the confident talk of the plan being voted down by parliament isn’t quite accurate and we could see this “Vichy” deal getting through. I think that we could well see the Remainer majority in parliament vote for it if they think they can get away with it without being lynched by the furious people. Sadly I think that they would because the general population are so brain addled by all the BS (intentionally so) that they actually think we sign up for this disastrous sellout or the whole world ends. We are in line to be the next Greece.
£Billions more could be saved if the govt stopped throwing cash away every year on so-called “Foreign Aid” which clearly does NOTHING except vanish into corrupt people’s pockets.
We have been a massive recipient of FDI, largely due to our membership of the single market. I’m afraid pulling out of it risks not only a dramatic reduction in future FDI flows, but a reversal of past ones. You only need to listen to what the Japanese government and various CEO’s are telling you. Of course you will probably say this is just part of project fear, but let’s just say for a moment you’re wrong and they are right and leaving the single market causes job destruction on a big scale. Will you hold you hands up and apologise to your easily-led disciples for getting it wrong. Of course you won’t.
Reply High flows of FDI offset large balance of trade deficits. Were the trade balance to improve and new FDI reduce I don to see that cutting the number of jobs.