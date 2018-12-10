Wokingham Borough Carol service

It was wonderful to hear the massed choirs of Wokingham primary schools, to the accompaniment of the very professional Berkshire Maestro Orchestra. It is an important part of the early Christmas season for me, and this year lived up to expectation. It is good to see many supportive parents proud of their children, and to see the musical talent on display. The solo orchestra pieces were played to a high standard, with a Christmas merriment and verve in them. This year we were in a new venue, at Greenfields in Arborfield. I am grateful to those who laid on the hospitality and made us all feel welcome.
