Wokingham Borough Carol service

By johnredwood | Published: December 10, 2018

It was wonderful to hear the massed choirs of Wokingham primary schools, to the accompaniment of the very professional Berkshire Maestro Orchestra. It is an important part of the early Christmas season for me, and this year lived up to expectation. It is good to see many supportive parents proud of their children, and to see the musical talent on display. The solo orchestra pieces were played to a high standard, with a Christmas merriment and verve in them. This year we were in a new venue, at Greenfields in Arborfield. I am grateful to those who laid on the hospitality and made us all feel welcome.

This entry was posted in Wokingham and West Berkshire Issues. Bookmark the permalink. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

  • About John Redwood


    John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.

  • John’s Books

  • Email Alerts

    You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.

    Enter your email address:

    Delivered by FeedBurner

    The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.

  • Map of Visitors

    Locations of visitors to this page