Congratulations to Dr Antoni Chan of the Royal Berkshire Hospital

Last Wednesday I met my constituent Dr Antoni Chan of the Royal Berkshire Hospital who received the award for ‘Best Care by a Rheumatologist’ from the National Ankylosing Spondylitis Society. Voted for by patients, the Patients’ Choice Awards recognise those health professionals who have gone above and beyond to help people with axial spondyloarthritis including ankylosing spondylitis (AS). Dr Chan received a large number of nominations describing him as “inspiring” and “amazing”, going “above and beyond his role”.

The award was presented at the Houses of Parliament on 3 December, to coincide with the launch of NASS’ new campaign Every Patient, Every Time.

Many congratulations to Dr Chan for his outstanding work.