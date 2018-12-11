Congratulations to Dr Antoni Chan of the Royal Berkshire Hospital

By johnredwood | Published: December 11, 2018

Last Wednesday I met my constituent Dr Antoni Chan of the Royal Berkshire Hospital who received the award for ‘Best Care by a Rheumatologist’ from the National Ankylosing Spondylitis Society. Voted for by patients, the Patients’ Choice Awards recognise those health professionals who have gone above and beyond to help people with axial spondyloarthritis including ankylosing spondylitis (AS). Dr Chan received a large number of nominations describing him as “inspiring” and “amazing”, going “above and beyond his role”.

The award was presented at the Houses of Parliament on 3 December, to coincide with the launch of NASS’ new campaign Every Patient, Every Time.

Many congratulations to Dr Chan for his outstanding work.

 

This entry was posted in Wokingham and West Berkshire Issues. Bookmark the permalink. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

  • About John Redwood


    John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.

  • John’s Books

  • Email Alerts

    You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.

    Enter your email address:

    Delivered by FeedBurner

    The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.

  • Map of Visitors

    Locations of visitors to this page