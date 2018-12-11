Yesterday Mrs May at last admitted she could not win the vote. She had to accept the Withdrawal Agreement was disliked by far too many MPs.
It was therefore a curious decision to spend the first half of the campaign rushing round the UK as if appealing to voters in a General Election, and to spend most of the last week-end wooing businesses as if they had some kind of bloc vote.
The Prime Minister did not once approach me about my intentions. Maybe she accepted my view and realised she could not change it. Her Chief of Staff told me I would be invited to a one to one meeting with her which never materialised. Several other MPs I have talked to were also left alone, when the government needed every Conservative to vote with it to give it any chance of winning. They had already lost the support of the DUP.
Stirring the country up did help generate a lot of constituency and nationwide correspondence. I received more messages to oppose her Agreement than to support, and many positive messages about the approach I took in the Parliamentary debate. It also shifted opinion against the Agreement. One recent poll says 62% wanted the Agreement voted down and only 25% support it.
Mrs May implied she can get some reassurances about the Irish backstop and then try again to get it voted through the Commons. That is very unlikely, given the magnitude of the opposition to it. There should be no doubt that this is a completely unacceptable surrender of powers and money by the UK for no good reason. This is allied to the very worrying treatment of Northern Ireland as some new country called UK (NI), to be treated differently for customs purposes and with different legislation to the rest of the UK. Even if the whole backstop was removed completely I would not vote for this one sided and unfair Agreement, and nor would a good many other Conservative MPs. What bargaining power would we have left for a better Future Partnership after signing away powers over laws, borders and money?
Only a large defeat will send a clear message to the EU that a few cosmetic changes to the Agreement will not be sufficient to get Parliament to change its mind, and to get them to understand we will be leaving with no Withdrawal Agreement unless they radically change their approach. The Prime Minister’s decision not to press the vote means there would have been a big defeat.
I have given Mrs May and her team plenty of advice to avoid this outcome which they have ignored. This Agreement is Mrs May’s Agreement, and this latest Project Fear campaign was her campaign. The more they run Project Fear and the more extreme they make it, the more most of the public shrugs its shoulders and scorns politicians who mouth such nonsense. Mrs May was unclear when she would bring this Agreement back for a vote, and unclear over whether it was even feasible to get changes to the legally binding text of the Withdrawal Agreement as opposed to the less important text of the vague Political Declaration.
Many MPs are asking why Ministers were made to go out and assert that the vote would definitely take place today, and why they had to maintain the fiction they would win. This has removed confidence in Mrs May from some more MPs who used to support her.
At this stage in the negotiations to leave the EU it has become clear that neither party, the UK nor the EU, can take the risk of putting trust in Mrs May. The EU must be aware that Mrs May does not accurately reflect British opinion to them and cannot implement the current Withdrawal Agreement. The British side has lost confidence in its negotiating team which has no sensible option but to resign. Alas, it won’t. It seems Mrs May’s personality does not allow her to admit defeat or that she is greatly mistaken in her approach. The final victim of ‘the bloody difficult woman’ is the bloody difficult woman herself. There are now very obvious advantages in formally rejecting the WA, and giving notice that the UK will leave the EU without a formal agreement on 29th March 2019, or on such earlier date as it may determine.
Reply The government decides who to put up for the debate
I saw what Mr.Speaker had to say about the government and its behaviour towards parliament over this. He said it was; “Very discourteous”
Another new low heaped upon this PM and government that has already been held in contempt of parliament. A first in a our nations history.
I have reviewed social media this morning and would like to highlight that the collective narrative of the Conservative voters has moved from calling May a traitor for not accepting Canada++ or a short backstop AND has moved on to calling Conservative MPs spineless and cowards for not handing in their letters to the 1922.
As you know I often review the comments sections as it gives the best prediction I can find to where the weight of political opinion is heading – and it’s huge mass is more than capable of sweeping the commentariats opinion to one side.
The narrative the Conservative MPs (and not just May) are to blame for not delivering Brexit is a huge mass that is going to become accepted political opinion.
Indeed. The Pizza five must be dining on the softest of crusts because they are toothless.
We should maybe take a leaf from the gllet jaune movement. The strongman Macron has proved not so much in the face of direct action.
Sigh ..we are in the position of some Tex Avery loony tune holding a gun to our own head telling everyone,” I mean it I`m going to shoot !”It is now officially farce.
Anyhoo, amidst the clatter of falling pounds and recessionary signs ,I read what the WTO on non tarrif barriers. It is a set of requests for clarity essentially which given the great importance ascribed to it by Mr R makes me wonder if he has. What does seem clear is that you cannot open the border to one MFN and not the others . Are we to have no checks on anything coming form anywhere then ?
Taking back control never felt so ..out of control
Correct there are no checks on98% coming into to Felixstowe etc from global trade. Let’s do the same in Ireland
Did you read Article 21 of GATT ? As the Remainers keep telling us the terrorists will be back if a hard border is implemented it seems an obvious situation to apply that to the WTO border with Ireland.
You’ve been told many times that WTO does allow different treatment between nations.
Either by agreement or by one nation doing risk assessments.
I just cannot understand why if the UK /Eu /republic of Ireland don’t want a hard border and all insiste they won’t build one and also state the backstop is there as a safety net but if used will only be for a limited time why the hell is it a issue, the way the man on the street see it is to keep us in the Eu by any means,
I heard a DUP spokesman on the Today programme say that the EU has said it won’t erect a hard border if there’s no deal. I can’t understand, given that, why there’s a problem about a hard border with a deal. Like you I cannot see why this is an issue.
On another matter, if we end up with a second referendum and no brexit, I’ll never vote Tory again. Indeed, I may never vote again, I can’t see there will be any point if MP ignore the results.
She is only doing this because she wants another Christmas chequers. The longer this goes on shows there is no one suitable to replace her. Anyone with the qualities necessary to be prime minister would have put her out of her misery months ago
No one wants the mess she has created on their CV. Best leave her in place until after the 29th March 2019 and do a to her what was done to Caesar around the same time. Metaphorically of course 😉
Every time Mrs May sets a policy she makes the wrong decision. She needs replacing now.
Thank you again for your prolonged and consistent efforts on this matter.
I smell a big rat with the confected issue over the Irish border and the backstop being presented by the May cabal as the only issue blocking acceptance of the WA when the whole agreement is frankly garbage.
I am not impressed that Jacob Rees-Mogg is reported in Reuters as considering it “transformative” if the backstop is removed yet leaves in so much else that usurps and constrains our sovereignty and security. How many other MPs have a seemingly shallow view on this matter?
When Krugman, King and Ashoka Mody all indicate that the economic scare stories are just that (after an initial disruption) one really has to question what May, Hammond, Robbins and Carney continue to be up to. Plan to mitigate the disruption and reduce uncertainty asap and just leave.
Oh, by the way, Michael Gove went on national radio on Monday and told us the WA vote was definitely going ahead. I haven’t seen any apology from him for lying to us. Didn’t expect one of course.
The only way the Tory party can save itself from electoral oblivion is by replacing Mrs May with Boris Johnson. This course of action is utterly confounded by the party’s leadership election rules and the primacy given to personal rivalried
PS. In short, the party is incapable of producing a government that believes in an independent UK.
Perhaps the title should have been May Day, May Day, as she seems to be crashing on the way to Europe, hoping to renew her special and deep relationship. The most pathetic answer was about the ability to leave with permission of the EU committee, who would only go to the ECJ for advice about legal matters and then not necessarily take it. This on the day thst the ECJ had, for the first time, rushed through a judgement that Article 50 could be postponed just to help have another referendum.
It seems clear to me that May is deliberately running the clock down so that in the end it will be her deal, revoke article 50 or no deal with no time left. She knows that most MPs will then choose her deal as the least worst option or remain. In fact she has already said that these are the choices. The only thing missing yesterday to achieve this was the pressure of time, or lack of it. Either way she would be happy with the result.
No deal is better than a bad deal – LIES.
Leave means leave – but not as you define leave, so again LIES.
A brief summary of the legal agreement covers all relevant aspects of the WA, nothing is being hidden – and as we later found out, LIES. Whopping great big ones in fact.
JR, on the theory that if it walks like a duck, etc, has is ever crossed your mind that your boss might be a ‘liar’ ?
Should have got rid when we said, but hey, what do we know ? we’re too thick to realise we have a liar and con merchant in No 10.
Reply I do not have the power to get rid of the PM on my own! I have made it quite clear I do not have confidence in her main policy and stated I think she should want to resign as her main policy of signing the surrender document has clearly failed.
Yesterday, in Newsnight I heard:
“but we are British and we are different”.
Let me hope that in one or two decades it will become:
“We are British and we’re no different”.
