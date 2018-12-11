Wokingham Town Centre and Christmas shopping

By johnredwood | Published: December 11, 2018

My recent visit to the shops saw good trade in Waterstones where I found a good present for a family member, and saw plenty of people trying out Gail’s Bakery where bread is baked on the premises and where people can get a good café service including lunch menus. I would encourage more to come and try the new Wokingham in the run up to Christmas. There is free parking on the Saturdays before Christmas in the Council car parks.

