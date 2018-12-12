FTSE 100 index surges

Why doesn’t the BBC, keen to highlight every move of sterling as being about Brexit, tell us that the FTSE 100 is up 2.3% since 6 December, presumably because of Brexit, as they think everything else is a reaction to Brexit.
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
I hate to defend the BBC but I think any market news is being drowned out by the entire nation holding its breath over Theresa May, and the cheering about certain letters going in.
If the PM wins tonight, the May Political Theory of Electoral Democracy should apply: she should be cut in half, with half staying in Downing St and the other half being sent into retirement.
JR.
Then the BBC could also report that the FTSE is the worst performing index in the industrialised world in the past 12 months, so 2.6% is not much of a hike
Reply THis year Dax has performed worse than the FTSE
They did, Simon Jacques was on Radio4 at 08:30 to say that practically nothing had moved on the FTSE100 or 350.
Tell us something relevant: what will you be writing if TM gets the support of 163 Conservative MPs, 51.7% of the vote?
22 May’18: 7877.
07 Aug’18 : 7776.
09 Nov’18: 7106.
11 Dec’18: 6856.
Noting to see related to Brexit, nor to Trump.
There are only two questions your supporters here want to know this morning :
Have you put a letter in to Sir Graham Brady and when did you send it ?
Surely article 50 must be pulled if we are to have another Conservative Party blood bath as the country sails of the edge of a cliff ?
That’s probably expecting too much from the BBC – They don’t deal in honesty
Owen Patterson spoke so well, outside parliament just now – Joanna Gosling did a good job too, as BBC interviewer – pleasant style, but asking the right questions. Bill Cash also spoke well.
Theresa May’s statement? A little less defiance, and a little more humility would have served her cause better. Owen had already demonstrated why her resolute stance would not ‘wash’. Sorry Theresa, I think you’ve blown it.
The BBC are surpassing themselves. The harridan on Newsnight last night, and then the tempestuous conversation Owen Paterson was put through this morning. Anything to stop the listeners hearing common sense. At least Bernard Jenkin managed to get out the simple truth that this PM cannot now command a majority in the House.
Yes because the FTSE 100 is to do with overseas / US investments and overseas earnings so it’s no surprise with the pound taking a dive the earnings in Dollar earnings etc when translated into Pounds the FTSE 100 is going to be up.
Tonight would seem your best bet to secure a no-deal brexit.
But what if Mrs. May won’t need to pack her bags and the FTSE may react even more positively. . . ?
Do you really want the BBC, or any of the MSM, to report this?! No doubt also dutifully putting it into the context of the last 30 days, that the FTSE has not regained the losses of the 3rd, 4th and 5th of Dec despite your claim of a “surge”. Sorry Mr Redwood but sometimes you protest to much…
What are we to make of Lord Saatchi’s private member’s bill?
https://services.parliament.uk/bills/2017-19/eumembership.html
(ps apologies for posting a link but … )
I don’t like the idea of the Brexiteers narrowing down the candidates to one: this means three good people would be eliminated by their own side, while unlimited numbers of remainers go forward.
Yes and employment is up too. The BBC only like bad news when associating it with Brexit.
At the time I’m submitting this comment, the FTSE 100 is at about 6,860. On December 5th, it closed at 6,921.84.
While the FTSE might be up from it’s recent low, it’s also trading a couple of hundred points down on where it has been for most of the last month.
Presumably because of Brexit?
And sterling rose this morning too!
Up again further today, one assumes due to the great relief that Appeaser May may soon finally be gone and a sensible PM who actually believes in Brexit, lower taxes, cheaper no green crap energy, far less red tape, and less PC drivel may take over. One who might actually keep the Tories in office, will fire the appalling grim reaper Hammond, avoid the party being buried and avoid the appalling prospect of Corbyn. Let us hope Tory MPs do not repeat the massive mistake they made last time when they retained the absolutely hopeless and misguided dope John Mayor. He predictably buried the party for many terms as will May if she is not kicked out. She is a massive disingenuous electoral and Brexit liability. She richely deserved an ignominious departure now.
Fire doom and gloom enemy of Brexit Carney too. Get Mervin King back perhaps.
Good luck with the vote tonight.
It is appalling to hear remoaner conservative MPs saying that a single vote over the 50% would be a victory for the PM and will have to be accepted whilst those same MPs argue that the 1.4 million majority in the referendum is too close to call. Drain the swamp.
..isn`t that just the pound dropping anyway ?
Because they could say it is down 3.6% since the 3rd December.
May is up against it now.
Humiliated during her trip to Europe. Film of her locked in a German vehicle with Merkel outside laughing at her was an appropriate image to send back home.
If she survives the Tory vote, the DUP will withdraw support anyway. Then an opposition vote of no confidence would finish her off.
BBC News is a fog of muddle. Its content is riddled with light entertainment, fantasy & children’s TV. Its reporting is more suited to comedy, which is lacking even in the quality of a joke worth hearing.
The BBC is no longer a public service broadcaster, it is a political disinformation and propaganda broadcaster working towards the UN’s project for global government.
They’ve been very quiet about the UN Global compact for migration enthusiastically supported by South Africa, where racist farm murders continue unreported by the BBC.
The only political party calling for an end to the BBC TV Licence is UKIP.
Maybe it is the prospect of a clean break with the EU that has prompted the rise? We do well from WTO trading and the world markets would know that. That would go against all of the propaganda, passed to the BBC, from the Guardian. I would defund it, ASAP. Or, at least, close the news and current affairs department.
Good luck with the ballot this evening. It could be history changing, if Tory MPs do the right thing and reflect the grassroots view.
We all know. What we do not know, is why we have keep paying the TV Tax when technology can render it redundant ?
Just repeal the Law on TV Licensing and let the Auntie do the rest. Simple.
The BBC’s opposition to Brexit has given licence to the Prime Minister to come out with a statement like “deliver the Brexit people voted for”.
He deal does nothing of the sort and she knows it.
These kinds of insults to the British People have brought the office of Prime Minister into disrepute.
The bookmakers think May will survive the no confidence vote today fairly easily. Talk about turkeys voting for Christmas ! If she does I’d be happy enough to have Labour in and have Starmer fail to negotiate a suitable deal instead, not much downside as the EU will prevent most of Corbyn’s madder economic policies.
We’re always being told that by ‘experts’ that political turmoil and ‘uncertainty over Brexit’ is about to cause a financial crash.
Following the announcement of the confidence vote today, Sterling rose, and, at the moment, the Stock Market is 1% up.
It might well go back down again to where it started but it pretty well disproves the ‘experts’ theories. So ‘experts’ wrong again!
But are they ever right? Even a stopped clock is right once a day.
It goes up it goes down, for lots of reasons.
Indeed.
Well done against Kirsty Wark on Newsnight. We could do with a few more politicians who stand their ground to prevent interviewers from talking over their replies to follow an anti-Tory, anti-Brexit, anti-Guardianista narrative. The BBC is a disgrace
Ah! That is a case of “Despite Brexit”! Though no longer used by the BBC I note, after JRM tore it apart on QT a while back.
O/t, but good luck tonight.
Mr Redwood,
As you know very well, this index is heavily loaded towards stocks that may have a headoffice in Britain, but derive most of their profits in other currencies than GBP. This is an entirely normal market response.
Watching the Remainer Tory MPs lying about the failings of the May/Robbins WA and their signing away of defence and security, it is clear that they either have not read and understood the opinions of various lawyers and the ex head of security with senior military, or they think that the voters do not know the facts. It is true that many do not know at present because of the censorship of media. However, as the truth leaks out the grip of the EU and their continued control with the loss of security through 5 eyes, those responsible will be listed. At the next election, which may be soon, they will face the music and hopefully will be cleaned out. MPs wishing to uphold the referendum and manifesto need to point out to the Europhile reversers that they have the option of starting a proper Conservative Party and this would have huge support.
John, the BBC are deceiving the masses by implying the currency markets are not capable of being manipulated. Just check BBC forecasts based on IG sentiment and you will see what appears to be the Forex markets being manipulated to do the opposite of the BBC/IG forecast and hunt out retail traders or mug punters stops. The banks are literally making money from people’s misplaced trust in the BBC.
We’ve had no long exposure to the FTSE-100 at all this year-in fact we’ve been running a large short position since it hit 7500,selling half when it first dropped through 7000 and the balance this Monday.We’ve also been (profitably)trading in and out of shorts on the S&P500 in recent months,again selling out on Monday after the Sterling slide.Our largest asset class holding is now cash,followed by gold-we went massively,massively overweight when the price briefly dipped below $1180 a few months ago.
I am a Forex trader….it you want to make money do the opposite to BBC advice and never join the bucket shops they promote.
Patterson is spot on in his resignation letter. You cannot beleive anything May says. She is underhand, reneged on her agreement with the DUP hoping labour MPs would fill their void. May is a bone head failing to listen. 80 percent of Tory Supporters want her gone, 70 percent of Tory supporters want her deal rejected. May failed to listen or respond to any of them her own supporters! If she remains in post your party is done.
May acted behind the backs of her Brexit ministers. May went to the country to get the public to urge their MPs for her deal, the public decided her deal was terrible. May carried on and went to parliament, it was going to be voted down, she pulled the plug to bounce her agreement at the last moment. May went to Merkel and a EUROPEAN unelected leaders and they rejected her pleas to alter her servitude plan.