Why a second referendum would be a disaster

Voters were told we would make the decision on leave or stay. We were told it was a once in a generation opportunity to make this decision. This was all in the government leaflet and in the Hansard record of the Referendum Bill debates. So any second referendum would be a clear violation of past promises, bad for trust in government and politics. No-one thinks the establishment would give a second thought to a second referendum if they had won for Remain. They would have been biting and scornful in turning down any such requests from unhappy Leavers. Many of us would have accepted the result as we did for the prior one we lost where we did not ask for another for the first 20 years or so. It was only when the so called Common Market people voted for had visibly morphed into a monetary union with a planned political union on top that we sought a referendum on this fundamental change of character in the EU.
The most likely outcome of a second referendum is another win for Leave, which would presumably do nothing to appease those who lost last time and now demand another go. Were the second to narrowly reverse the first, then Leave would rightly feel cheated and would ask for best of 3.
Campaigners say we need to vote now we know the terms of exit. The truth is of course we do not have a clue what the terms of an agreed exit will be, and might not know them for 2 or 4 years were something like the Withdrawal Agreement to resurface or were there to be a delay for more talks.
Second voters also cannot agree the question to put. It is insulting to put the same question again, telling 34 million people they did not know what they were doing last time and they have to have another go.
Justine Greening and others propose a three way question – do you want to just leave, or to remain, or to have a negotiated exit. What is the third one? How can this bring the country back together again, when the winning proposal may only have 34% support? That would be a huge invitation for continued unhappiness and more debate over what a three way vote actually meant, and why the majority was thwarted.
Some say they want a vote between some negotiated agreement and remain. That means most Leave voters are disenfranchised because our preferred model is left off. Some say lets have a contest between a negotiated departure and no deal. That is the least offensive one. It is a new question. It cannot take place before there is an agreed option. It would annoy Remain enthusiasts as their option is not on the table, so it is difficult to see the point of it. Meanwhile the law says we leave on 29 March whilst Remain MPs are still trying to thwart Brexit.
Let’s review:
1. Mrs. May sees defeat of the Withdrawal Agreement in the HOC and runs off to seek aid and advice from foreign leaders of the EU.
2. Mrs. May declines all advice from political leaders in the UK.
3. Mrs. May has proposed an internationally binding agreement that, by any independent analysis, prefers the counterparty to the UK.
4. Mrs. May seeks to continue payments of an uncalculated amount to the EU, despite the HOL deciding that there are no obligations owing by the UK to the EU following the UK’s departure from the EU. Mrs. May continues to cite ‘other opinions’ for a ‘debt’, without stating where these other opinions originate.
5. Mrs. May has said that she has the best and ONLY possible deal. This is a manifest lie, having been provided with a near complete draft deal from her first DExEu minister; preferring instead an agreement prepared by a foreign power.
6. Mrs. May has attempted to deny to the HOC the full legal opinion on the Withdrawal Agreement, thereby making a well informed decision less probable, resulting in a contempt of the HOC.
It is beyond comprehension that any member of Parliament could support this prime minister any further, or her course of action, which would appear to aid and abet a foreign power to the detriment of the United Kingdom.
Well said. May’s WA is a stitch up. The referendum result will only be fully respected by a clear break of the UK from the EU to third country status. Negotiations should follow from recognition of that status
Peter, thank you for posting that excellent and incisive summary.
In an article at ConservativeHome today Daniel Hannah writes about the Remainers: …”it’s not a conspiracy – except possibly in the sense of what H.G. Wells once called “an open conspiracy”. On the contrary, it has been brazen. Two months ago, for example, John Major, Nick Clegg and Michael Heseltine – a former Prime Minister and two former Deputy Prime Ministers – co-authored an article in a German newspaper urging the EU to hang tough. Such is the Kulturkampf that has raged here since the vote that, instead of being disowned by patriotic Remainers, they were applauded.” That is extraordinary.
Why would any believe the remaining MPs would honour a second referendum after failing the first one and a further general election based on it. The corrupt parliament will try for a third or make further specious claims to invalidate the result.
May is dishonest, she should be ousted. She has tried every trick to get the UK to remain in a treaty the moment we leave. She has failed to get a trade deal ready to sign he moment we leave. She should have gone last December.
The damage she has already done in terms of what she has already committed us too is quite staggering. See this about the backstop and what she has already signed us up to, from Brexit Central this morning. Tory MPs should have challenged her long ago and not allowed her to do this. The problem was evident with the Dublin agreement last December:
“But the fundamental fact remains that the backstop to which she has signed up is not temporary. The recently-published legal advice from the Attorney General on the backstop – contained in the draft of what would be a legally binding Withdrawal Agreement which the EU is clearly not willing to renegotiate – states that it would “endure indefinitely until a superseding agreement took its place” and that “the Withdrawal Agreement cannot provide a legal means of compelling the EU to conclude such an agreement”.
Peter Wood
“1. Mrs. May sees defeat of the Withdrawal Agreement in the HOC and runs off to seek aid and advice from foreign leaders of the EU.”
Just confirms she thinks the EU owns this country.
“5. Mrs. May has said that she has the best and ONLY possible deal”
Because she wants to be seen as the one who kept the UK subservient, and collect the prize money.
I agree Mr Wood. It is staggering that the parliamentary Tory party should be composed of creatures so purblind and small minded; it beggars belief that they sustain this raft of failure and deceit. But they do! Many of them. Our society must be in headlong decline to have elected so many careerist votaries of Mammon to the highest office.
Indeed. No one at all should be voting to retain Appeaser May unless they are anti-British or Marxists or just want Corbyn to destroy the UK’s economy perhaps. May will destroy the Tories too if she is allowed to. It is not too late yet to get a real Brexit, move to a sensible lower tax and regulation economic policy and avoid Corbyn. A win,win,win for the economy and almost everyone but bureaucrats and big business rent seekers.
She is after her “Reward” seat in Brussels for ensuring the UK is handed to them – lock, stock and barrel. The EU is Germany’s 3rd attempt to rule Europe. This time they are just asking nations to pay the EU to wipe them out. And National Suicide seems to be working.
Interesting article in The Times today – “Shift Thinking to War Footing”:
“In his first lecture as Chief of the Defence Staff at RUSI,he (General Sir Nick Carter)said that,alongside threats posed by Russia,China,Iran and terrorist networks such as Islamic State,population change heralded trouble.Mass migration was “arguably an existential threat to Europe” compounded by populism and nationalism,which had a “belligerent nature” he said.”
I find that last part rather sinister – and further evidence that Common Purpose globalists are,after recent changes at the top,now in charge of the armed forces.
Makes me smile when they go on about a ‘Peoples Vote’, in Parliament. In my opinion, we’ve had one. It was called the Referendum.
Government and Parliament gave solemn promises about the first referendum. When they give their word they should keep it. If they don’t fancy keeping it they shouldn’t give it.
If there were to be another referendum the only proper question is whether we are willing to release them from their word. Only if the answer is Yes (which it most certainly should not be if we value good faith in public life) could the substantive question be put.
The worrying precedent from the USA is the Democrats attacking democracy when they lost the General election.
This may not be just about the referendum but all future elections where populists win.
Perhaps they think it was squirrels who voted last time? Or they suggest voters were just too thick to understand that we wanted to be an independent democratic nation governed from London once again. With the power to remove those who rule over us and for these people to act in the UKs interests rather than the EUs for a change.
Good morning.
Actually I think we have got this the wrong way round. What we should be doing is NOT asking people to vote again but, asking the HoC and HoL the following :
Q“Do you wish to govern this great country of our’s ?”
A“Yes or No !”
If yes, then let us Leave the EU and ALL its institutions. If no, then bugger off and let someone else do it !
That is an interesting narrative to try and create.
Of course politicos would turn it on its head and claim they can not govern in the post EU chaos but it would be interesting to watch them sqirm
Mark B
Agreed
I simply do not understand why the present crop of Mp’s do not wish to run our own Country.
Why stand for election, is it vanity, a look at me I am powerful, but in reality too scared to take responsibility to do so.
Well said – however I do think we need to consider asking the House of Lords anything at all. The Lords have long gone from their House – the question is whether to shut the door on that place and put the full weight of responsibility for governing on the shoulders of the Commons. It would make men of them!
The only question to be asked is why is this nauseating person still my party leader and still my PM?
Let’s cut all this bull the only reason the remoaner bad losers and halfwit snowflakes want another referendum is so that by any means legal or illegal with the backing of the Eu/mps with Eu-Europe interest/ some big business/other foreign national with money is to keep us in the dreaded Eu, well muppets if by chance you did get the vote and if you did overturn the 2016 result then you had better be ready for civil unrest because of the anger it would create, careful what you wish for
John. Well done getting a sensible word in on BBC Newsnight against the usual opposition!
Calls for a ‘Losers Vote’ will persist.
To add insult to injury some – such as Keir Starmer – wish to exclude leaving under WTO terms as an option,
So far there has been sufficient resistance to deny such requests.
I don’t know anyone that has changed their mind. It would be out of order for the option of leaving to be off the agenda. What happens if we vote leave again? All MPs agreed and voted to honor the referendum so why are they doing the opposite? I hope we get the 48 letters today. I don’t like our country being run by a traitor.
We’ve had a referendum on whether to leave so that decision is made. However, given the gridlock in the HOC over the WA I am less than wholly opposed, though far from enthusiastic, to another referendum with a binary choice between clean Brexit and Mrs May’s deal (or its successor if there is one). To put remain as a choice on the second referendum is to ignore the first and I for one would lose all faith in parliament and our democracy if the clear promises made by everyone on all side, that the result of the first would be respected, were broken. I also think that a second referendum including remain as an option would reopen the unhealed wounds caused by the first one and delay us getting past all this.
A second referendum would break promises – and I have never supported one, even though I am a passionate remainer.
However Brexit itself breaks promises too. All those things Leave campaigner said were lies. All of them. We know Brexit makes all the people who voted for it poorer. We know there is no money for the NHS. We know there is more red tape, not less. The list of untruths goes on and on.
I know it makes many of you angry. And so it should. But you need to direct your anger at the leaders of the Leave campaign – who so badly misled you.
You have fallen victim to the dodgy double glazing salesman. The scan roofing contractor. The non existing timeshare. Naturally you are cross. Direct your anger at the fraudsters who totally shafted you – and do your due diligence a bit better next time.
If this referendum is rerun, what credibility will there be for any other referendum that happens in the future?
How, if at some point parliament decides a referendum is needed on electoral reform for example, can the electorate take it seriously? Might we all suppose the referendum will be declared as only advisory and the vote is either ignored or we’re told to vote again?
Both Labour and Conservative parties realised this in their last manifestos. Should any MP decide they want a second vote, let them call a by-election and stand as an independent on that basis.
You are right that a second referendum result, whatever it was, would not be accepted by the losers – and why should it be ? One Remain faction represented by Ken Clarke anyway regards referendums as “glorified opinion polls” and would presumably therefore oppose a second one.
One additional problem to the ones you list are that the Remain option itself is undefined – what does it mean ? Does it mean we have to supply troops to a future European Army ? Via conscription ? What will our future financial contributions to the EU be ? How many EU immigrants will we have to accept in 2020, 2021 etc. ? All totally undefined, so voters for Remain don’t know what they’re voting for.
The only way forward is a second referendum
..and that is just the start . The constitution has failed us all and we must now have a National debate on how to reform it. The idea that unlike the “continent” we are unchanging , is much exaggerated. Change used to be part of the strength of the country. Now we have reached an impasse, a country held back by a corrupt duopoly of extremists . We cannot put up with this any more
Now is not the time to be talking about a new referendum or any alternatives but leaving cleanly…
Now is the time to show up the remoaner lies for what they, We should be laughing in their faces, and holding them up to ridicule – We should be out to convince those that sit in the HoC’s that they have been hoodwinked by the establishment….
Let’s take the battle to the people that matter, and show them how wrong they have been in not supporting a clean Brexit.
This whole mess has been caused by the PM’s total inability to negotiate and giving away all her ‘red lines’ and promises one after another. She must be deluded to think that a few warm words expressed by members of the EU will get this rotten deal through the HoC.
I hope she resigns at PMQs today and then we can get on and leave the EU
Dr. Redwood, now that a no confidence vote has passed, please do everything you can to ensure that only one Brexiteer is put forward that all of you can persuade yourselves to get behind. There needs to be coherent policy and teamwork, and absolutely no back stabbing. The last thing the country needs is for the leadership challenge to be lost and gift May another year.
It has been said that many leave voters did so because they felt that the political process does not work for them and wanted to protest.
What has happened in the interim to change their minds? Not much apart from seeing that politicians make things more difficult than they need be.
Those calling for a second referendum are banking on fear of losing jobs to change people’s minds.
When you have little to lose, putting it all on black is not a gamble. It is the vested interests whose protectionism and cronyism is at stake who have positions to lose.
Yet more evidence that our “ruler” are disconnected from us.
Suggestion for the the people’s vote question if the remainers think opinion has shifted:
Should the United Kingdom have another referendum on whether to leave the EU or not?
Answer 1: Yes
Answer 2: No
Just a thought 😉
Pitfox
We do not require a second referendum, the first one was decisive in both individual voter (52:48) and constituency (64:36) terms.
The ordinary voters know that for them, unlike the elites, the ballot box is their only means of exercising power, of defending their rights and fighting for the future they want and that membership of the EU removes this power from them and gives it permanently to unelected and un-removable elites.
The elites project fear did not work because they recognised that if the referendum had gone the other way the elites would have ensured that this would have been the last meaningful vote they ever had in their lives. The elites would have taken it as a mandate to sign them up to further EU integration and loss of sovereignty including the country’s loss of the control of its military.
The only reason for the delay, chaos and confusion is because the elites, whether they be in Parliament or elsewhere, are fighting tooth and nail to thwart the referendum result.
This is why the government, and the country, need to have a genuine leaver as PM.
I imagine there will be a flood of ‘At Last!’ comments but at least we are there now.
The question is will the threshold of 150 odd Conservative be reached. My guess, and of course my hope is that it will. I can’t imagine that those who have been on her side, and those who oppose Brexit too in whatever form they have been using and have hitherto indicated that they would vote for her previously, will not see that the game is up. There’s nothing for them to gain to vote for a loser.
After all if she does win on the numbers, what then? Only more of the same as she is not someone who will change and the disaster will continue. Any honourable and sensible person would resign, but I don’t expect that of her. I don’t think she’s capable.
The only course is to vote against her and elect a new PM. Whoever that is must deliver a clean Brexit, now is not the time for a compromise. The Withdrawal Agreement must be ditched in its entirety and we must leave free of all encumbrances.
Second referendum, 3rd referendum, what difference does it make, we still have a HoC that is total confusion when looked at as a single entity.
So the Conservatives at last have the opportunity to remove May, put in a Brexit and democracy champion (so not Gove) and prepare to leave. Don’t have a drawn out competition, don’t leave her in place (unless she comes back with a changed WA – no backstop, no 39bn, noECJ), just show that the UK is capable of achievement and get on and achieve. Walk the talk.
Javid and Hunt ruling themselves out as potential leaders by backing the PM at this important juncture. Tonight we will find out whether the Conservative party puts the EU or democracy first.
Not only is parliament trying to stop the UK leaving the EU with over 500 MPS wanting stay but so is southern Ireland with a backstop trade deal to be imposed on the UK in any deal with the EU.
If it wasn’t for southern Ireland backstop parliament could have voted for a deal with the EU already, so not only do you have problems in parliament but also in Ireland carrying on the fight to unite the Island of Ireland still going, as you need all countries in the EU to do a agree trade deal with the EU, its not going happen because southern Ireland hold all the cards and can enforce the backstop on the UK.
The way this can be sorted out is to have a ref in N. Ireland now if the DUP win the ref the UK leaves the EU and if southern Ireland wins the UK remain in the EU, if southern Ireland does not want a ref, then they take away the backstop, that will sane the whole UK having to go through another ref and sort the problem out.
Remaining would be a bigger disenfranchisement than when women got the vote.
I have no doubt there would be general strikes, an attempt to raise Parliament to the ground and The Conservative Party would be replaced with a populist alternative.
Sir Graham Brady has confirmed on the Today programme this morning that sufficient letters have now been received (15% 0f the parliamentary party) to trigger a party leadership challenge.
In spite of Theresa May’s unseemly last minute grovelling across Europe yesterday, Merkel, Junker, Barnier and Tusk all confirmed that there would be no re-negotiation of their “Agreement” To her credit, the PM finally broke the ice and called Leo Varadkar (too late!) but to no avail
The political choice is obvious. If the PM wins the leadership vote tonight, its more of the same, Article 50 will be delayed, Brexit will be prevented and the Gang of Four will have achieved their objective. If on the other hand she loses, there will be a leadership election, and we enter uncharted territory as everybody has to decide whether a leading brexiteer would be best to take us out of the EU (in accordance with the result of the referendum)
or a remainer.
I would support John Redwood should he decide to throw his hat into the ring. Our kind host is the best Prime Minister we never had and is clearly the right person to steer us through the next six months. Good luck, JR
Sod being a politician.
My thanks to all those who are in it with the best of intentions, even if we disagree.
So, a second referendum on this? Then what about the Scottish referendum? Possibly the AV referendum? How about one on boundary changes? A Northern Irish referendum (apparently the elections to the Northern Irish Assembly don’t count). And then more referendums if these don’t go their way.
You’d think there wasn’t a need for government at all, just a civil service to implement results. Of course, that would be the same civil service who tally the votes.
No change no chance. The Conservative party mustn’t make the same mistake as it did in 95 when Mr Major was left in post, by which time it was clear he would lead the party to a thumping defeat. We know Mrs May isn’t going even to ask the EU for an acceptable deal, so she has to go. No room for sentimentality, someone in a senior leadership position who doesn’t make the cut has to go.
Dear Mr. Redwood,
I have just listened to the Prime Minister deliver her ‘back me’ pre-leadership speech outside the steps of 10 Downing Street.
I’m not sure why she is allowed to use the trappings of state to advance her case to the People when it is not the People who will be voting. This is an internal party matter not a national one.
In the long run I doubt it matters very much but it just struck me as rather odd.
A second referendum would just show that the EU is still in control it is their modus operandi when they don’t get their own way.
At last the requisite number has been reached to trigger a vote of no confidence in Mrs May. It should be clear to your colleagues that if she were to win and continue in office there is no way she will get her withdrawal agreement through Parliament whatever piece of paper she comes back with from Brussels. A new PM is needed to make progress with Brexit and other things.
Dear John–Maybe I missed it but, ready to believe anything on this mess as I am, I might have expected somebody to have said that we want a three (or more?) way question with the smaller (est) vote or votes dropping out till left with two. I agree any new referendum (as if the remainers gave a fig for what the people think) would be preposterous.
At last !
Though the arrogant woman still refuses to do the decent thing.
“the winning proposal may only have 34% support? That would be a huge invitation for continued unhappiness and more debate over what a three way vote actually meant, and why the majority was thwarted.”
I thought you were a big advocate of First Past The Post (although maybe you’ve finally seen the light), or it is only acceptable to thwart the majority when it benefits the Conservative Party such as in general elections? After all, if 34% is sufficient to deliver a “majority” government, why not a referendum outcome?
Writing as someone committed to seeing the end of First Past The Post, I have problem with a three-way referendum. Just use the same voting system as for the Police and Crime Commissioner elections. That way, you can have “leave on WTO terms”, “leave with the PM’s deal” and “remain” all on the ballot, and people like LBC presenter Iain Dale who I’ve heard say that he wants to leave on WTO terms, but would prefer remaining to the PM’s deal can vote exactly that position.
*I have no problem with a three-way referendum*
I’d say most of the second referendum/can’t have too much democracy crowd want a referendum question along the lines of:
With respect to UK membership of the EU do you wish to:
1) Remain.
2) Not leave.
I am not sure whether a vote of no confidence in the PM is a good idea. Let the postponed vote duly fail and then see what she has to say. Even she will recognise that there will be no more renegotiations. This leaves a Norway, Canada or no deal. She has already poured water on the first two. In this case we may just drift past 29th March without a deal which is what many of us want.
What on earth was Mrs May dashing off to Europe for when she should have been meeting with all her MPs and leaders of the opposition parties. The EU had been quite clear on more than three occasions no change to their deal is on offer.
Justine and others seem to only want a three-way choice to split the Leave into two then they’ll say remain won the vote. But if the two leave options are on the total Leave vote should be compared to the remaining vote.
Wow! you guys are in real trouble now..It’s hard to see how this is going to end..but with 1000 extra customs officers already recruited in Dublin, extra ships being chartered for the Rosslare to France run. Wow! it’s really going to happen.
If Losers feel so attracted to the EU they should move to one of the 27 countries left behind.
A second vote will only completely destroy what little bit of credibility that parliament has got left after the actions of the two faced politicians all in vast numbers supported the various debates through parliament in support of leaving the EU.
If this is allowed to happen politicians in both houses will be treated with disrespect and be totally unworthy of any trust we may have had in them in the past
I have to admit, when I heard of the recent attack on Parliament my first thought was, was it terror related or was it Brexit related.
The narrative is that we voted once and that vote must be honoured. I voted to give the NHS £350m a weeks. Why isn’t the government honouring that?
It is a farce to say that it would be a repeat of the first referendum. The first said we would be better off leaving. Now the truth is known I believe many people will vote differently
Hurray! Leadership contest. Let’s hope the Tory party have got their heads on and choose a Brexiteer. If not they won’t stand a chance in an election. Pray May fails to contest this.
Another referendum, as you say JR, will probably come back with the same answer. Likewise, our general election system would probably return the same flock of MPs that we have now; sadly we don’t have non-partisan primary elections in the UK.
Anyway, there would have to be two rounds for the referendum, otherwise, you would not get a “Condorcet Winner”. First round: Leave versus Remain. Possible Second round ERG’s No-Deal versus Mrs May’s Deal.
PS. JR, when this mess is over please have a read of Bill Wiggin’s Electric Vehicles (Standardised Recharging) Bill 2017-19. Leaving everything to “the market” is going to leave the UK with a bugger’s muddle of charging/payment systems.
Well a Second Referendum was about as predictable as rain and snow.
The REAL PEOPLE’S VOTE took place on June 23rd, 2016. Having another one will be an affront to democracy.