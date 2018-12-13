A managed exit without signing the Withdrawal Agreement – you will still be able to travel to the continent

One of the sillier Project Fear scares has been that if we just leave the EU there will be no agreements in place to allow planes to fly to and from the EU and the UK.
The Transport Secretary has recently reported that the UK has now concluded all of the third country aviation agreements needed with non EU countries, save four small countries still to be completed. Those agreed include the USA, Canada, Switzerland and Israel.
Within the EU the Commission has made clear that in all circumstances including a so called No deal exit there will be an agreement between the UK and EU after Brexit allowing routine aviation to continue as before between the UK and EU.
Individual member states have also expressed a willingness to put in place any arrangements needed to ensure continuation of air services.
As I have pointed out, leading UK and continental airlines are busy selling tickets for after March29 2019, and have every reason to suppose they will be able to honour those contracts. People can book their business trips and holidays as normal, and expect the planes to fly subject only to the usual things that might delay or lead to flight cancellations which have nothing to do with Brexit.
Some Remain supporters have been worried that somehow it will be more difficult to travel, to visit the continent, to share cultural events or enjoy each other’s facilities and places of interest. There are no grounds to suppose there will be new restrictions. There were no visas required before we joined the EU, and none are likely to be imposed once we leave. Were the continent to refuse to recognise UK driving licences the Post Office will be able to issue acceptable international permits for £10.
79 Comments
Indeed there is no cliff edge. Other than the next general election that is that May will surely lose and this bury the Conservative with her war against Tory members and voters. Amazingly 200 Tory MP want to stick with this disingenuous, robotic, Brexit in name only, PC Socialist PM and so bury the Tory Party for many terms and give us the appalling Corbyn.
There is surely no way her dreadful deal can ever pass through Parliament with about 111 sensible MPs plus the DUP. May is mortally wounded, wrong on everything and should go now.
The Socialist cancer is deep within the party. It will not survive the traitors inside. It’s the only party where you can become an extremist by holding true to party values. We will have to trust Corbyn, when he says that Labour will honour the result of the 2016 referendum. I think that he will be as successful as May and her surrender.
117!
JR, your party is done.
Those dullards who voted for May do not realise the untold damage to public trust. Moreover, when 80 percent of Tory activists want her gone it shows contempt of your own supporters and specially as Hammond views them and the 117 MPs as “extremists”! From a person who has produced fake reports and discredit d the Treasury and BoE in the eyes of the world as well s being responsible for the highest taxation in 50 years, higher than the two previous Labour govts.
The whips cannot control or threaten 117 MPs.
May proved by withdrawing her main policy from parliament, not to lose the vote, that she should resign. She did not have the honour to do so. She has no honour. She is a one head. The vote of confidence should have gave her another opportunity.
It is now a matter of when not if our party is in the worldiness. Barclay and his ilk do not even realise how stupid they sound when repeating strap lines ad finitum. Public trust is gone. 17.4 million worth. Plus 13 million who voted Tory to make it happen.
“May is mortally wounded, wrong on everything and should go now.”
Indeed she should.
TM has tunnel vision blinkered from the world outside of her shameful view of what the electorate want, wake up Mrs May there’s 17.4 million out there who do not agree with you and in the not too distant future you (or more likely your party) will be asking for our votes.
Many of those 17.4 million will be turning their backs on the Conservative party just as you have already done to them, you may think you done well getting 200 MP’s patting you on the back but many of the electorate see that as just another 200 nails in the Conservative coffin lid.
LL, we’re being setup; the ‘Backstop’ is being cast as the road-block It will be magic’d away with a ‘breakthrough understanding’; when in fact its the rest of the deal, particularly the money, that holds the value to the EU. May will come back waving a deal and the gullible minds in the HoC will wave it through. Can we really be so foolish?
The public is not foolish. Read social media they exactly what is going on. Parliament is doing its best to betray the public. Nothing has been learned from around the world. Short sighted Tory dullards.
Read Brendan O’Neil in Spectator, read Owen Patterson’s No confidence letter. There are numerous examples inside and out of parliament highlighting how underhand and dishonest May is.
Note to Tory MPs: a mortgage is for 30 years on average not two! Look for another job ASAP.
@Peter Wood
The evidence is irrefutable.
While Theresa May is in Brussels today she hopes to have an audience with the Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, after the cancellation of the Dublin trip she had planned for yesterday:
https://www.irishexaminer.com/breakingnews/ireland/taoiseach-to-hold-meeting-with-theresa-may-in-brussels-891798.html
“The bilateral meeting is expected to take place on the outskirts of the EU summit and will be crucial to finding any potential breakthrough in the Brexit stand-off.”
“However, while Ms May is seeking fresh reassurances on the temporary nature of the backstop, Mr Varadkar will tell her there is no possibility of the deal changing.”
But he could draw upon Irish experience to give her some useful advice on how best to pull the wool over the eyes of the British public and their elected representatives in Parliament: for example, she should make a great show of insisting on “copper-fastened legal guarantees”.
From June 16th 2009:
https://www.irishexaminer.com/ireland/politics/doubt-over-legal-status-of-lisbon-guarantees-94220.html
“The Government has finally unveiled a full list of guarantees it wants from the EU.”
“Foreign Affairs Minister Micheál Martin, at a meeting in Luxembourg yesterday, said: “We are now putting beyond doubt the issues that surfaced as being important to Irish people in the last Lisbon treaty campaign.””
“Mr Martin pointed out that this means they are legally binding, but added that the Government would like them to be copper-fastened by attaching them to a treaty in the future.”
After all of which the Irish people were made to vote again on exactly the same treaty, as soon pointed out – oddly enough – by Sinn Fein:
https://www.irishtimes.com/opinion/clarified-lisbon-treaty-the-very-same-1.791500
“Brush aside all the meaningless rhetoric about legally binding guarantees – the decision of the heads of state, agreed last Friday, is nothing more than a series of clarifications of some aspects of the Lisbon Treaty.
It does not alter the text of the treaty in any way. Nor does it change the impact that the treaty will have on Ireland.
So when we come to vote on the Lisbon Treaty in October we will be voting on exactly the same treaty, with exactly the same consequences for Ireland and the EU, as we did on June 12th, 2008.”
There were signs of serious malfunctioning in the Maybot at the Downing St statement after the vote. The same messages as earlier in the day and every other day were occasionally incoherent. I would be surprised if she can actually carry on over the next few days…..
zorro
I was disappointed she didn’t boogie on down to the lecturn outside n010 to a medley of ABBA hits…..One of us is lying…..Winner takes it all…..I had a dream…SOS!
There is an excellent article at Conservative Woman, (which Mrs May is not)
https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/has-mendacious-may-been-colluding-with-the-eu-all-along/
…meanwhile the parliamentary arithmic suggests stalemate on the way ahead. Not Invented Here seems to be the majority opinion of the no deal break and May’s opinion of the Brexiteers FTA ideas. What is evident is that May does not command the support of a significant block of Conservative backbenchers. Will she suffer Thatcher’s fate, winning a confidence vote but losing power and office shortly afterwards?
Over 50% of back benchers are against her and 37% of Tory MPs overall, the rest are surely totally deluded. She should go now she is far too much of a electoral liability. A new PM need time before any election to bed in.
@oldtimer; As I pointed pout when you pleaded for more letters to be sent to the 1922 committee last week, TM doesn’t (now) need the support from her own party, and I doubt she will suffer the same fate as MT because the party rules are very different. Mrs May can not now be unseated for another 12 months, the only way she can be evicted from No. 10 is via a GE, how many Brexiteers are willing to vote their own government down?
I fear Brexit was lost last night, the EU might well now move just enough to allow the WA to be passed, if not there are plenty of Labour, LibDem & SNP MPs who will vote for our A50 letter to be withdrawn – if only some of those long standing no confidence letters had been withdrawn instead. When will some learn to play the ball, not the (wo)man?!..
Having over 30% of her party opposing her is increasingly corrosive.
Actually 36.9%. Thought I might mention that before we hear any figures on the subject from Diane Abbot
It is understandable that the EU would like an agreement on air travel. A look at the air radar shows a swarm of planes flying in British airspace to America every day. The French own Eurotunnel and Brittany ferries. British tourism is a big earner for all EU countries, except Belgium, which is best avoided.
One thing that is undeniable about our continental friends is that they never turn down cash. It’s what May calls a deep and meaningful relationship and why she knows that an offer to give them £2000 for every family in our land will be gratefully accepted, while kicking us in the shins.
By the way, they are planning to require visas from all countries outside of the EU from 2020 and were going to charge 7 euros for 3 months. I am selling my house there, following a large tax rise, and don’t think I’ll bother to go on holiday there any more, if I can avoid it.
@Stred; Are you not conflating two issues, airspace (international agreements to over fly) with landing rights?
The British own very few aircraft. Remember that BA is a Spanish company. Heathrow is also Spanish owned. Aircraft that weren’t allowed to fly on routes into the UK would be idle. The loser would be the EU countries concerned.
Stred
“an offer to give them £2000 for every family in our land will be gratefully accepted, while kicking us in the shins.”
Cost of UK EU membership per person per day – 37p.
Benefit of UK EU membership per person per day – £3.35.
Margaret
Please supply your workings in order to get to these figures.
Many thanks.
Have you costed everything in that ? Are you sure ?
The trouble that comes via the EU. The police, the courts, the security the welfare, the NHS costs… the change in our liberties…
Why is our country in such debt ?
We pay far more into the EU than we get back and that has been the case for decades.
You lost. Please now unite behind Theresa May.
Driving licenses will be meaningless within the EU . Going to the Post Office is no great hardship but your insurance will also be off shore outside the UK and considerably more expensive . You will need to contact your “Internet thing”( which will be fun) to sort out the AP. On flying , there are endless problems, for example the qualifications of the people fuelling the planes will not be recognised.
Within a year or two( you would think) we may have many of the rights we had already
Shall I put out the bunting ? ..
Hurray! I can still visit my family spread throughout Europe. That’s a relief! Wish the Brexit folk had made this clear up front, as I’ve been researching it since 2016 and found it impossible to get clarity.
My brother has recently become a German citizen, as he was out of time… all this uncertainty about rights of habitation and travel has forced his hand to make a choice he would never otherwise have made. Ironically my family is now more European than it was before!
You mention a managed exit without signing the Withdrawal Agreement. The post then concentrates on air travel without developing the managed exit suggestion.
After the Pyrrhic victory yesterday it is hard to know what will happen. The Withdrawal Agreement still does not have a chance of getting through without removing the backstop which will not happen. Then it may be a question of what way she ‘pivots’. That is Labour does not go ahead with a No Confidence vote.
Reply The air travel is part of the managed exit. I will do several posts on different aspects of managed exit
Yes I’m sure this is right. “The planes wont fly” is a continuity remain favourite – i heard Domininc Grieve (normally a man of careful Speech) say it the other day.
But it’s academic. Mrs May is there for as long as she likes up to a year, the EU knows she will cave in and assumes, almost certainly rightly, that the UK Parliament will help them. After all, if we really do get to end of March with no Deal and the EU are worried they will just suggest an extension. Enough Labour MPs will then support it.
So we will go into the horrible transition + backstop. Next question is how do we work around it to get on with an independent trade policy and other positives of Brexit?
1. If you have a valid UK licence, you can easily get an International Driving Licence.
2. Re air travel, perhaps the fear mongers believe the wings will drop off any planes in British airspace in the event of No Deal? (sarc).
3. Re the confidence vote result last night…..no, words fail me, or at least any that would be printable.
Teresa May goes to Brussels today and has been granted 10 minutes. She should accept that she has no chance of reaching any kind of agreement. It’s time that all MP’s realise we will not get an agreement. We are leaving on the 29th March 2019 so let’s get ready for life after this date.
No comments on the astonishing level of support for May last night? – How easily it is for those that have moved to the dark side to be manipulated.
The left wing of the Tory party is a disgrace, and I wonder how the 117 can stand to sit on the same benches as them – Surely it is time for a new party to be formed, because there is too much incompatibility within the Tory party. This is especially relevant when one considers how May has dragged the willing much further to the left than is natural – The Tories by that vote have defined themselves as socialists (Deceitful, no backbone).
The payroll vote!
Some 100 of those rely on the PM staying in place to keep their Ministerial jobs and perks. That is why I keep saying, we need to separate the executive from the legislature. That way we can hold the to account better.
My grandfather, in the 1950s, used to spend his winters in Nice and summers in the Vosges.He preferred the food and wine available there. The only problem was the very limited amount of money he was allowed to take, there was never a need for a visa.
As the French love our tourist money I see no reason to suppose simple travel will not also be available after a WTO Brexit.
If there’s any problem with Visas, just go to Libya and hop onto a NGO ferry without a passport and you be given a warm welcome by the EU.
Thank you to the 117 Conservative MPs who voted “No” last night. What’s the next step?
The next step is to leave and join UKIP – where they have always belonged.
Was never even considered a problem by those of us who have been travelling abroad for decades.
Just like so many fear stories put out, it is and was fantasy, but it worried some for a few months, so I guess it was successful for a limited period.
The magnitude of the vote against May’s leadership is highly significant. All because she and her civil service are less than useless negotiators. To allow themselves to be backed into a cul de sac of a back stop is pathetic. It is terrible that she is still in place to go back to Brusells and make a further inconclusive
hash of this WA. Pathetic when she has the leverage of £39 billion and trade on WTO terms. God help us from politicians that have found themselves promoted way beyond their pay grade.
What makes you think that she was negotiating from the opposite side of the table from the EU ?
😉
I travelled a lot across central Europe in the first half of the 60s both by car and plane and on both business and holiday and never had any difficult whatsoever. All that was needed was an International driving licence which cost pennies at the Post Office and lasted a year and a Green card from ones car insurer which took a phone call and cost nothing. Plus your passport which has always been needed.
I was never asked to show the International licence or the Green card and getting on and off a plane was no different as it is today
All this scare mongering about post Brexit EU travel is complete and utter rubbish
So after last night at least we now know that 117 Conservative Mp’s have some common sense, but the majority of the Party have little vision and want to be tied in some way to EU control, with a leader to help them who is prepared to tell porkie pies to parliament and the population.
What a shame the majority of the so called honourable members did not pass the “UK first” test !
Thanks for your efforts JR, looks like many more battles still to come.
The withdrawal agreement still stinks, even if the backstop is eventually removed.
37% of Tory MPs have no confidence in Theresa May and well over 50% of back benchers. How anyone can have confidence in such a robotic, misguided, disingenuous dope and patent electoral liability is totally beyond me.
Philip Hammond refers to these 117 sensible Tory MPs as “extremists”. What can be more extreme than wanting the UK to be an undemocratic, vassal state of the EU, giving us the highest and most complex taxes for 40 years and even taxing Landlords (and thus tenants) on ‘profits’ that are not even being made (all very ‘sustainable’ Hammond). He is clearly even more dangerous and foolish than the appalling lefty no nation “Conservative” Theresa.
Plus his hugely damaging up to 15% stamp duty land tax and private pension pot muggings. Can we have a no confidence vote in tax to death Hammond now?
JR, I think you were one of the “bastards” referred to by John Major? Clearly you are also one of (at least) 117 “extremists” identified by Philip Hammond. Given the other bastards have now retired, I think you have the distinction of being the only Extreme Bastard on the Tory benches? Surely an epithet which should be made use of in your media profile.
Good morning
I want this Withdrawal Agreement killed stone dead. End of.
Oh what this time ? Held in moderation again !?One sentence. No names. No links etc.
Come on man, stop brooding ! You lost the vote and now have to turn your attention to the WA.
117 voted against May. It is reported that there were others who voted for her because she said she would stand down before the next election. They, by such admission, don’t have confidence in her either, but are too cowardly to vote against her, and use such a concoction. Is this the true reason? Who are these weasels?
Where are we now? No change. She will not resign, she has no honour and no understanding of the feelings of others, just personal ambition. She has now picked up the word ‘listened’. She doesn’t know what it means, she just says it.
Power will go further to her head, possibly with a purge of opponents from positions of influence and power, and we will see even more of her tyrannical mendacious and malicious character come to the fore.
She will dig in to get her traitorous plan through and betray the people’s wishes, aided and abetted, but it must be voted down.
If the EU says we have no rights within a particular market then that does have quantifiable implications for our services and exports. If airline repair organisations are no longer certified then aircraft repaired by them are uninsurable to fly. If safety equipment is no longer certified work can not go ahead. Without visa arrangements technicians cannot be dispatched to perform repairs.
The knife cuts both ways
Due to the international nature of air travel, it would be very difficult for the EU to de-certify CAA managed qualifications: not only are these based on manufacturer’s standards, but then you wind up with issues like pilot’s hours – do they claim hours spent in the cockpits of British airline’s craft don’t count? – and the issue that most airlines train staff in many countries.
Visa arrangements are surprisingly easy under the standard international working ones, e.g. there are no problems sending staff to countries in the American, Australian, and African continents, none of which are in the EU.
It should be a trivial matter to persuade some other state (e.g. USA, Canada) to offer certification services while we establish our own. We could of course poach large numbers of EASA staff to establish our own organisation (a significant proportion of whom are in any case British), which might make their certification rather more dubious.
During the 1960s, well before Common Market entry, the blue British Passport enabled immense freedom of travel. The high quality of the document itself reflected that, whereas many other countries’ documents resembled shopping discount vouchers. Access to countries behind the Iron Curtain, & even Iran & Iraq involved only purchasing a visa. We were regarded as a friendly nation without hostile intent, & welcome. Syria, in contrast did not allow access, owing to their regarding us as allies of enmity after their 6-day war with Israel.
Working & permanently living in another country involved higher restrictions, as it should, and did once in the UK. Now it appears that merely crossing our border enables many new entrants enduring rights to stay, plus accommodation & other beneficial resources beyond even the reach of our own loyal citizens whose heritage here spans centuries.
Of course we’ll still be able to travel to the continent. Back in the 1950’s the usual way of travel was as foot passenger on the ferry boats and worked very well.
Back in the 50s I flew with my car from Lympne to Le Touquet [ Bristol Freighter ]before driving through France and Spain to Lisbon and back .
The only problem was that We had little money to spend !
Repeating a JRM story – a cab driver told him I didn’t vote for deal or no deal, I voted LEAVE.
When the CP crashes over the cliff edge the 200 deluded MPs keeping the appalling May in office might rue the day or perhaps not, they will probably pontificate more.
Congratulations to Owen Patterson, his letter was a breath of fresh air.
The taxi driver actually said “I didn’t vote for a deal, I voted to LEAVE.”
And that’s perfectly correct.
What we definitely did NOT vote for was our PM to go back to the EU and prostrate themselves like May has.
Gina Miller (who has never given us any credit for using proper democratic process – peaceful to this day) has just called us all ‘arrogant’. No. We have seen dramatic changes in England and we are scared.
It’s good that air travel has been addressed, but I think there hasn’t been enough preparation for a lot else.
Evidence in select committee yesterday told us that HMRC was given political instruction after the Chequers deal was presented, that prohibited them from considering alternative customs arrangements.
There seems to me to be a very lot of wilful, criminal irresponsibility being exercised at the top of government.
Can’t Mrs May be impeached? now?
NO TAXATION WITHOUT REPRESENTATION
We now no longer have a functioning democracy. This government, already held in contempt of Parliament now also refuses to account for taxpayers money spent on social media adverts pushing her stupid WA. It was always a minority government and is even further diminished by 117 of its own backbenchers no longer supporting it. Meanwhile 200 mostly but not entirely payroll MP’s vote to keep their money.
I now expect a general election and a Corbyn government
Travel to the EU is possible from most countries in the world, and travel from the UK to the then EEC was easy before 1973. The EU otherwise would be damaging its tourist industry. The cliff edge is in the mind of remoaners who have no confidence in their EU, or who just like being sad.
The confidence vote yesterday yielded a worrying result for the Conservative Party – it showed that 200 MPs are fools or worse.
My take on the Brexit debacle:
1. Mrs May is telling us that the Irish backstop is the only obstacle to her deal. Rather like when a chancellor announces a tax hike of 10% and after all the furore it comes down to 3%. The gullible think that they have got a result. There will I predict be a huge concession on the backstop at the last minute. This will then be sold as a strong PM getting a huge deal.
2. It would be better for the remain camp (not that I want to offer them advice) if they didn’t look like children on Christmas morning when the PM won the confidence vote. All those that have been the biggest remoaners are backing the PM because they know they are getting their way. The swamp still needs draining. Thank you Sir for all you are doing to get our Country out of the EU in line with the referendum result AND the manifesto on which you fought the last General Election.
Still be able to travel to the continent? – the continent can clearly still travel here no matter what supposed borders we have. Set off from Calais in a dinghy in the middle of the night and the taxpayer funded Coastguard will come and ferry you to the UK for a free life. Families can then follow to be a massive burden. No use having borders when they are ignored by the very people who are supposed to implement them.
I don’t recall ever having a problem travelling in Europe. I rather miss having stamps in my passport.
As I said t’other day, a “no-deal” Brexit has to have at least a couple of dozen basic bilateral mini-deals with the EU and others, else the UK will become a closed economy overnight. Just like my laptop, it has to have a BIOS (Basic Input Output System) that allows the operating system (Windows 10) to function.
Do you remember “I want to create a ‘Britzerland’,” said Boris Johnson back in 2012. Switzerland has more bilateral mini-deals with the EU than you can shake a stick at. BUT, it had to take “freedom of movement” to get a lot of them. The EU said it would never do another deal like the Swiss version. The Swiss do not have a “passport” for EU financial services and don’t look like ever getting one, they do investment banking mostly through London.
Anyone for Britzerland minus free movement?
There is much more certainty needed about plans for NO DEAL other than aviation
Businesses need this certainty
We need to have confirmed assistance to be given to businesses to help with tariffs ,and previous subsidy using funds we save from EU budget payments
Clear guidelines on visas by Home Office
Working groups set up to assist SMEs with documentation and attracting new business !
These measures will ensure that Project Fear will not work
Get the Health Sec to stop making ridiculous comments about patients dying from lack of medicines and especially isotopes for cancer treatment .
If Hancock can not do the job appoint a competent leader for the N.HS
So 117 MP’s don’t support Mrs May. How on earth are they all going to work alongside each other after this? I think a new party is needed. My hope other than that is that Brexit either doesn’t happen or that we leave without a deal. Either of those is preferable to Mrs May’s deal which keeps us locked into the EU when other countries have the option of leaving when it falls apart. We will be stuffed. Stuffed for Christmas.
“The Transport Secretary has recently reported that the UK has now concluded all of the third country aviation agreements needed with non EU countries, save four small countries still to be completed.”
Has this been reported anywhere in the MSM? I’ve not seen anything. Would not expect the BBC to mention it, of course!
What I find so mind boggling is that Mrs May stands there and assures us that she’s listening to her MPs, when for months since Chequers those same MPs have encouraged her to change direction on the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement.
So now she’s listening! When it’s absolutely too late to amend what she’s already agreed with the EU. Even Lord Heseltine agrees that it’s a bad deal.
I’ve travelled to countries all over the world, within and without the EU and never had a problem with visas. Also never had a problem, hiring cars or buying cheese come to that.
“There are no grounds to suppose there will be new restrictions.”
You mean apart from things like having to pay for ETIAS, being required to have a minimum unexpired period on your passport (unlike now), and having to have a passport issued within the last 10 years meaning that unexpired time on old passports is no longer credited on a new one (meaning we all have to pay twice for that time).
Last night a taxi driver risked mentioning to me that our abysmal PM had won her confidence vote. I say risked, because other such persons have, over the years, confided to me that Remain voting customers abuse and sneer at them if they say anything pro-Leave. I asked him whether fear of Corbyn would maintain his Tory vote; he doubted it, despite expressing righteous hatred for all that the current Labour leader stands for. It is perhaps a straw in the wind, but I believe it is the first stirring of a whirlwind which risks uprooting and sweeping the Tory party away if its obnoxious leader remains in office a moment longer. The larger problem, that of Remain supporting Conservative MPs, will have to be solved somehow, but I am coming to the conclusion that it can only be done by leaving them flat and forming a new centre right party. What do you say to that?
At last there appears to be some realistic planning from the UK and eu states for Brexit with no trade agreement.
It will become increasingly harder, therefore, for the scare stories to gain traction as the reality of the actual plans will be far less dramatic than the fantasies.
I’m sorry to differ with you on this, JR, but how can we possibly “manage” our exit from the EU without agreeing any new arrangements with the EU and the other EU member states to cover those many cases where existing arrangements have become contingent upon our EU membership?
It would not be possible, some of the present legal agreements would fall at the instant of our withdrawal unless a new agreement had been made to ensure continuity.
We can unilaterally ensure continuity in our own domestic law and in our own technical and practical arrangements but we cannot force the other side to do the same, it would have to be negotiated and agreed.
In most cases that might not be particularly difficult and much of it would not need any new full blown treaty rather than just exchanges of diplomatic letters and memoranda of understanding*.
But it would still have to be done or a lot of people and businesses would be puzzled how to proceed on the morning after we have left the EU.
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/293976/Treaties_and_MoU_Guidance.pdf
“An MoU records international “commitments”, but in a form and with wording which expresses an intention that it is not to be binding as a matter of international law. An MoU is used where it is considered preferable to avoid the formalities of a treaty – for example, where there are detailed provisions which change frequently or the matters dealt with are essentially of a technical or administrative character; in matters of defence or technology where there is a need for such documents to be classified; or where a treaty requires subsidiary documents to fill out the details. Like a treaty, an MoU can have a variety of names and can also be either in the form of an exchange of notes or a single document. However, the formalities which surround treatymaking do not apply to it and it is not usually published. Confusingly some treaties are called memoranda of understanding.”
Surely no encouragement should be given to Remain supporters to travel abroad in future, lest foreigners who then encounter them suppose we are all timid, myopic little Euro-ites lacking a world view, living in the past by supposing the Evil Empire is still relevant. Let them go on imagining that travel is beyond them.
On this occasion the eloquence and import of your post is conveyed by what was left out, not what was included.
Please keep up the good work and know that we are right behind you; all the way.
No I don’t think so- without a Withdrawal agreement there will be chaos for a while. Very likely visas will be required for travel to some EU countries until the travel situation is regulated..I say some countries because some other countries Customs officers will take a more benign approach..but not the French. Therefore there will be great confusion and it will not be the politicians with diplomatic passports that will feel the brunt but the suffering travellers queuing in the passport lines
Only looked 2 days ago and Gov website said International Driving licence lasting 12 months cost 5.50 at the Post Office with a passport sized photo. You still need to take your UK driving licence with you and produce both licences together when you travel If you taking your vehicle, you will need a Green card requested from the insurance company that insures your vehicle . That used to cost about 10 quid about 10 years ago.
Where there’s a will there’s always a way.